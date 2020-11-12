High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 11, 2020
Thursday, November 12, 2020 | 12:08 AM
Field Hockey
PIAA playoffs
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Honesdale at Emmaus, 1 p.m.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Villa Marie Academy vs. Archbishop Carroll, TBA; Crestwood vs. Southern Lehigh at Emmaus, 11 a.m.; Selinsgrove at Penn-Trafford, 1 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
New Hope Solebury at Wyoming Seminary, 1 p.m.; Northwestern Lehigh at Bloomsburg, 1 p.m.; District 3 champion vs. District 12 champion, TBA; Forbes Road at Shady Side Academy, noon
Football
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Central Catholic (6-2) at McDowell (7-0), 7 p.m.
Central York (8-0) at Delaware Valley (6-1), 1 p.m.
WPIAL playoffs
Championships
Class 5A
Saturday’s schedule
Pine-Richland (8-0) vs. Peters Township (8-0) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Saturday’s schedule
Aliquippa (9-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (7-1) at North Allegheny, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday’s schedule
Central Valley (9-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (8-0) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Saturday’s schedule
Beaver Falls (9-0) vs. Sto-Rox (8-1) at North Hills, 5 p.m.
Class A
Saturday’s schedule
Clairton (8-0) vs. Jeannette (8-1) at North Hills, 11 a.m.
District 8
City League playoffs
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Brashear (1-4) vs. University Prep (2-3) at George Cupples Stadium, South Side, noon
Championship
Westinghouse (6-0) vs. Allderdice (4-1) at George Cupples Stadium, South Side, 3:30 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
Class AAA
Pine-Richland vs. Bethel Park at Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.; Peters Township vs. North Allegheny at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.; Upper St. Clair vs. Butler at Baierl Ice Complex, ppd.
Class AA
Southwest
West Allegheny vs. Thomas Jefferson at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.
Southeast
Latrobe vs. Hempfield at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Nonconference
Plum vs. Baldwin at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Armstrong vs. South Fayette at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.
Class A
Northwest
Sewickley Academy vs. Blackhawk at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.
Southeast
Westmont Hilltop vs. Indiana at S&T Bank Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Norwin vs. Freeport at Belmont, 7 p.m.; North Catholic vs. Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.
Class B
North
Bishop Canevin vs. Central Valley at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Nonconference
Burrell vs. Connellsville at Ice Mine Rink, 7:15 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
La Salle College at Emmaus, 3 p.m.; Williamsport vs. Cumberland Valley at Eagle View Middle School, 4 p.m.; State College at Seneca Valley, noon
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Selinsgrove at Northern, 1 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan at Upper Moreland, 4 p.m.; Hollidaysburg at Mars, 4 p.m.; Cathedral Prep vs. DuBois at Dollinger Field, noon
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Devon Prep at Oley Valley, 2 p.m.; Lewisburg vs. Notre Dame Green Pond at Liberty, 5 p.m.; Karns City at Deer Lakes, noon; Westmont Hilltop vs. Fairview at Richland, 1 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Faith Christian vs. Moravian Academy at Palisades, 7 p.m.; Mountain View at Tulpehocken, 2 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Rockwood at Norwin, 2 p.m.; Belleville Mennonite at Brockway, noon
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Williamsport at Parkland, 2 p.m.; Cumberland Valley vs. Archbishop Carroll at Eagle View Middle School, 1 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. McDowell at Hampton, noon
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Villa Joseph Marie at Northwestern Lehigh, 11 a.m.; Selinsgrove at Berwick, 1 p.m.; Hollidaysburg vs. Mechanicsburg at North Side Elementary, 1 p.m.; Warren at Mars, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Bloomsburg vs. Wyomissing at Flannery Field, 1 p.m.; Allentown CC vs. Archbishop Wood at Emmaus, 5:30 p.m.; North Catholic vs. Clearfield at Mars, noon; Villa Maria vs. Bedford at Dollinger Field, 2:30 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Moravian Academy at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.; Conwell-Egan vs. Fairfield at Gettysburg Middle School, 2 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic vs. West Branch at Norwin, noon; Cambridge Springs at Redbank Valley, noon
Volleyball
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Carroll vs. District 1 champion, TBA; Delaware Valley at Parkland, 1 p.m.; State College at Hempfield (District 3), noon; McDowell at North Allegheny, noon
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Berwick at York Suburban, 1 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic at Pope John Paul, 3 p.m.; Bellefonte at Franklin Regional, noon; DuBois d. Conneaut, forfeit
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Holy Redeemer at Trinity, 1 p.m.; St. Basil at Pine Grove, 1 p.m.; Redbank Valley at North Catholic, noon; Philipsburg-Osceola at Maplewood, 1 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Sacred Heart Academy at Mount Calvary, 1 p.m.; Canton at Marion Catholic, 2 p.m.; Saegertown at Bishop Canevin, noon; West Shamokin at Clarion Area, 2 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
