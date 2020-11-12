High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 11, 2020

Thursday, November 12, 2020 | 12:08 AM

Field Hockey

PIAA playoffs

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Honesdale at Emmaus, 1 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Villa Marie Academy vs. Archbishop Carroll, TBA; Crestwood vs. Southern Lehigh at Emmaus, 11 a.m.; Selinsgrove at Penn-Trafford, 1 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

New Hope Solebury at Wyoming Seminary, 1 p.m.; Northwestern Lehigh at Bloomsburg, 1 p.m.; District 3 champion vs. District 12 champion, TBA; Forbes Road at Shady Side Academy, noon

Football

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Central Catholic (6-2) at McDowell (7-0), 7 p.m.

Central York (8-0) at Delaware Valley (6-1), 1 p.m.

WPIAL playoffs

Championships

Class 5A

Saturday’s schedule

Pine-Richland (8-0) vs. Peters Township (8-0) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Aliquippa (9-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (7-1) at North Allegheny, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Central Valley (9-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (8-0) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s schedule

Beaver Falls (9-0) vs. Sto-Rox (8-1) at North Hills, 5 p.m.

Class A

Saturday’s schedule

Clairton (8-0) vs. Jeannette (8-1) at North Hills, 11 a.m.

District 8

City League playoffs

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Brashear (1-4) vs. University Prep (2-3) at George Cupples Stadium, South Side, noon

Championship

Westinghouse (6-0) vs. Allderdice (4-1) at George Cupples Stadium, South Side, 3:30 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

Class AAA

Pine-Richland vs. Bethel Park at Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.; Peters Township vs. North Allegheny at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.; Upper St. Clair vs. Butler at Baierl Ice Complex, ppd.

Class AA

Southwest

West Allegheny vs. Thomas Jefferson at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Southeast

Latrobe vs. Hempfield at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Nonconference

Plum vs. Baldwin at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Armstrong vs. South Fayette at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Class A

Northwest

Sewickley Academy vs. Blackhawk at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

Southeast

Westmont Hilltop vs. Indiana at S&T Bank Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Norwin vs. Freeport at Belmont, 7 p.m.; North Catholic vs. Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Class B

North

Bishop Canevin vs. Central Valley at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Nonconference

Burrell vs. Connellsville at Ice Mine Rink, 7:15 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

La Salle College at Emmaus, 3 p.m.; Williamsport vs. Cumberland Valley at Eagle View Middle School, 4 p.m.; State College at Seneca Valley, noon

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Selinsgrove at Northern, 1 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan at Upper Moreland, 4 p.m.; Hollidaysburg at Mars, 4 p.m.; Cathedral Prep vs. DuBois at Dollinger Field, noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Devon Prep at Oley Valley, 2 p.m.; Lewisburg vs. Notre Dame Green Pond at Liberty, 5 p.m.; Karns City at Deer Lakes, noon; Westmont Hilltop vs. Fairview at Richland, 1 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Faith Christian vs. Moravian Academy at Palisades, 7 p.m.; Mountain View at Tulpehocken, 2 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Rockwood at Norwin, 2 p.m.; Belleville Mennonite at Brockway, noon

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Williamsport at Parkland, 2 p.m.; Cumberland Valley vs. Archbishop Carroll at Eagle View Middle School, 1 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. McDowell at Hampton, noon

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Villa Joseph Marie at Northwestern Lehigh, 11 a.m.; Selinsgrove at Berwick, 1 p.m.; Hollidaysburg vs. Mechanicsburg at North Side Elementary, 1 p.m.; Warren at Mars, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Bloomsburg vs. Wyomissing at Flannery Field, 1 p.m.; Allentown CC vs. Archbishop Wood at Emmaus, 5:30 p.m.; North Catholic vs. Clearfield at Mars, noon; Villa Maria vs. Bedford at Dollinger Field, 2:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Moravian Academy at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.; Conwell-Egan vs. Fairfield at Gettysburg Middle School, 2 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic vs. West Branch at Norwin, noon; Cambridge Springs at Redbank Valley, noon

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Carroll vs. District 1 champion, TBA; Delaware Valley at Parkland, 1 p.m.; State College at Hempfield (District 3), noon; McDowell at North Allegheny, noon

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Berwick at York Suburban, 1 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic at Pope John Paul, 3 p.m.; Bellefonte at Franklin Regional, noon; DuBois d. Conneaut, forfeit

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Holy Redeemer at Trinity, 1 p.m.; St. Basil at Pine Grove, 1 p.m.; Redbank Valley at North Catholic, noon; Philipsburg-Osceola at Maplewood, 1 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Sacred Heart Academy at Mount Calvary, 1 p.m.; Canton at Marion Catholic, 2 p.m.; Saegertown at Bishop Canevin, noon; West Shamokin at Clarion Area, 2 p.m.

