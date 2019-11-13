High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 12, 2019
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 | 11:29 PM
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Central Catholic (10-1) vs. Pine-Richland (10-1) at Heinz Field, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Penn-Trafford (11-1) vs. Peters Township (11-1) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Gateway (10-2) vs. McKeesport (9-3) at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Thomas Jefferson (12-0) vs. Belle Vernon (10-1) at Heinz Field, 5 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Central Valley (11-1) vs. Aliquippa (11-1) at Heinz Field, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Washington (12-0) vs. Brentwood (9-2) at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (12-0) vs. Riverside (8-3) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Clairton (10-2) vs. Sto-Rox (11-1) at Heinz Field, 11 a.m.
PIAA District 6
Class 6A
PIAA Sub-regional
Friday’s schedule
State College (10-1) vs. Delaware Valley (10-1) at Hazleton, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
PIAA Sub-regional
Friday’s schedule
Cathedral Prep (10-2) vs. Bellefonte (9-2) at Clarion University, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
PIAA Sub-regional
Friday’s schedule
Bald Eagle Area (9-3) vs. Bedford (10-2) at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Richland (11-0) vs. Ligonier Valley (12-0) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Bishop Guilfoyle (9-2) vs. Saltsburg (8-3) at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Purchase Line (8-4) at Juniata Valley (9-2), 7 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Cathedral Prep 3, Mt. Lebanon 2 (SO)
Class B
South
Carrick 8, Trinity 1
Nonconference
Franklin Regional 7, Meadville 2
Westmont Hilltop 5, Wheeling Park (W. Va.) 3
Kiski Area 9, Beaver 0
Latrobe 7, Shaler 0
North Catholic 2, South Park 1
Soccer
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class AAAA
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
North Penn 4, La Salle College 0
Central Bucks West vs. Boyertown (n)
Championship
Friday’s schedule
North Penn vs. Central Bucks West/Boyertown-winner at Hersheypark Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Lower Dauphin 2, Franklin Regional 0
Strath Haven 2, Archbishop Wood 0
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Strath Haven vs. Lower Dauphin at Hersheypark Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
New Hope-Solebury 2, Lewisburg 1
Quaker Valley vs. Mercyhurst Prep, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Quaker Valley vs. Mercyhurst Prep at Slippery Rock HS, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Moravian Academy 4, Dock Mennonite 0
Winchester Thurston vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Winchester Thurston vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class AAAA
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Boyertown 1, Hempfield-District 3 0
Conestoga 1, Pennridge 0
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Conestoga vs. Boyertown at Hersheypark Stadium, 4 p.m.
Class AAA
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Mars 5, Archbishop Wood 1
Villa Joseph Marie 2, Archbishop Ryan 0
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Villa Joseph Marie vs. Mars at Hersheypark Stadium, 4 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Lansdale Catholic 3, Lake Lehman 2
North Catholic vs. Villa Maria, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
North Catholic vs. Villa Maria at Slippery Rock HS, 5:30 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Camp Hill 3, Fairfield 1
Shady Side Academy vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Shady Side Academy vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
3 goals or more: Taylor Hamlett, Mars
Volleyball
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class AAAA
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Bishop Shanahan 3, Parkland 0
North Allegheny 3, Hempfield-District 3 1
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Bishop Shanahan vs. North Allegheny at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Class AAA
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Palmyra 3, Knoch 1
Southern Lehigh 3, Garden Spot 1
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Southern Lehigh vs. Palmyra at Cumberland Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
North Catholic 3, Freeport 0
North Penn Liberty 3, Trinity-District 3 0
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
North Penn-Liberty vs. North Catholic at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Nativity 3, Berlin Brothersvalley 2
Northern Cambria 3, Clarion 1
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Nativity vs. Northern Cambria at Cumberland Valley, 10:30 a.m.
