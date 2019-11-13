High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 12, 2019

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 | 11:29 PM

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Central Catholic (10-1) vs. Pine-Richland (10-1) at Heinz Field, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (11-1) vs. Peters Township (11-1) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Gateway (10-2) vs. McKeesport (9-3) at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Thomas Jefferson (12-0) vs. Belle Vernon (10-1) at Heinz Field, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Central Valley (11-1) vs. Aliquippa (11-1) at Heinz Field, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Washington (12-0) vs. Brentwood (9-2) at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (12-0) vs. Riverside (8-3) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Clairton (10-2) vs. Sto-Rox (11-1) at Heinz Field, 11 a.m.

PIAA District 6

Class 6A

PIAA Sub-regional

Friday’s schedule

State College (10-1) vs. Delaware Valley (10-1) at Hazleton, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

PIAA Sub-regional

Friday’s schedule

Cathedral Prep (10-2) vs. Bellefonte (9-2) at Clarion University, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

PIAA Sub-regional

Friday’s schedule

Bald Eagle Area (9-3) vs. Bedford (10-2) at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Richland (11-0) vs. Ligonier Valley (12-0) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (9-2) vs. Saltsburg (8-3) at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Purchase Line (8-4) at Juniata Valley (9-2), 7 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep 3, Mt. Lebanon 2 (SO)

Class B

South

Carrick 8, Trinity 1

Nonconference

Franklin Regional 7, Meadville 2

Westmont Hilltop 5, Wheeling Park (W. Va.) 3

Kiski Area 9, Beaver 0

Latrobe 7, Shaler 0

North Catholic 2, South Park 1

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class AAAA

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

North Penn 4, La Salle College 0

Central Bucks West vs. Boyertown (n)

Championship

Friday’s schedule

North Penn vs. Central Bucks West/Boyertown-winner at Hersheypark Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Lower Dauphin 2, Franklin Regional 0

Strath Haven 2, Archbishop Wood 0

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Strath Haven vs. Lower Dauphin at Hersheypark Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

New Hope-Solebury 2, Lewisburg 1

Quaker Valley vs. Mercyhurst Prep, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Quaker Valley vs. Mercyhurst Prep at Slippery Rock HS, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Moravian Academy 4, Dock Mennonite 0

Winchester Thurston vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Winchester Thurston vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class AAAA

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Boyertown 1, Hempfield-District 3 0

Conestoga 1, Pennridge 0

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Conestoga vs. Boyertown at Hersheypark Stadium, 4 p.m.

Class AAA

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Mars 5, Archbishop Wood 1

Villa Joseph Marie 2, Archbishop Ryan 0

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Villa Joseph Marie vs. Mars at Hersheypark Stadium, 4 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Lansdale Catholic 3, Lake Lehman 2

North Catholic vs. Villa Maria, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

North Catholic vs. Villa Maria at Slippery Rock HS, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Camp Hill 3, Fairfield 1

Shady Side Academy vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

3 goals or more: Taylor Hamlett, Mars

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class AAAA

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Bishop Shanahan 3, Parkland 0

North Allegheny 3, Hempfield-District 3 1

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan vs. North Allegheny at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Class AAA

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Palmyra 3, Knoch 1

Southern Lehigh 3, Garden Spot 1

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Southern Lehigh vs. Palmyra at Cumberland Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

North Catholic 3, Freeport 0

North Penn Liberty 3, Trinity-District 3 0

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Penn-Liberty vs. North Catholic at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Nativity 3, Berlin Brothersvalley 2

Northern Cambria 3, Clarion 1

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Nativity vs. Northern Cambria at Cumberland Valley, 10:30 a.m.

