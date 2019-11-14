High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 13, 2019
By:
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 | 11:53 PM
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Central Catholic (10-1) vs. Pine-Richland (10-1) at Heinz Field, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Penn-Trafford (11-1) vs. Peters Township (11-1) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Gateway (10-2) vs. McKeesport (9-3) at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Thomas Jefferson (12-0) vs. Belle Vernon (10-1) at Heinz Field, 5 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Central Valley (11-1) vs. Aliquippa (11-1) at Heinz Field, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Washington (12-0) vs. Brentwood (9-2) at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (12-0) vs. Riverside (8-3) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Clairton (10-2) vs. Sto-Rox (11-1) at Heinz Field, 11 a.m.
PIAA District 6
Class 6A
PIAA Sub-regional
Friday’s schedule
State College (10-1) vs. Delaware Valley (10-1) at Hazleton, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
PIAA Sub-regional
Friday’s schedule
Cathedral Prep (10-2) vs. Bellefonte (9-2) at Clarion University, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
PIAA Sub-regional
Friday’s schedule
Bald Eagle Area (9-3) vs. Bedford (10-2) at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Richland (11-0) vs. Ligonier Valley (12-0) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Bishop Guilfoyle (9-2) vs. Saltsburg (8-3) at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Purchase Line (8-4) at Juniata Valley (9-2), 7 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Central Catholic vs. Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Bethel Park at Spencer Family YMCA, Bethel Park, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Southwest
West Allegheny vs. Montour at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, Neville Township, 9:15 p.m.
Class B
North
McDowell vs. Avonworth at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9 p.m.
South
Connellsville vs. Morgantown (W. Va.) at Morgantown Ice Arena, Morgantown, W. Va., 8:15 p.m.; Trinity vs. Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, Belle Vernon, 6:15 p.m.
Nonconference
Armstrong vs. Moon at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Baldwin vs. Mars at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin vs. Central Valley at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 8:45 p.m.; Meadville vs. Latrobe at Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 7:15 p.m.; Norwin vs. Indiana at S&T Bank Arena, Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler vs. South Fayette at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, Pittsbugh, 9:10 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson vs. Blackhawk at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.; Wheeling Park (W. Va.) vs. Greensburg Salem at Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 7:15 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Friday’s schedule
North Penn vs. Central Bucks West at Hersheypark Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Strath Haven vs. Lower Dauphin at Hersheypark Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Quaker Valley 3, Mercyhurst Prep 0
Championship
Friday’s schedule
New Hope-Solebury vs. Quaker Valley at Hersheypark Stadium, 1:30 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Winchester Thurston 2, Greensburg Central Catholic 1
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Moravian Academy vs. Winchester Thurston at Hersheypark Stadium, 1:30 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Conestoga vs. Boyertown at Hersheypark Stadium, 4 p.m.
Class AAA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Villa Joseph Marie vs. Mars at Hersheypark Stadium, 4 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Villa Maria 4, North Catholic 2
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Lansdale Catholic vs. Villa Maria at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Shady Side Academy 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 1
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Camp Hill vs. Shady Side Academy at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Bishop Shanahan vs. North Allegheny at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Class AAA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Southern Lehigh vs. Palmyra at Cumberland Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Class AA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
North Penn-Liberty vs. North Catholic at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Nativity vs. Northern Cambria at Cumberland Valley, 10:30 a.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.