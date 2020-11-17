High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 17, 2020
Tuesday, November 17, 2020 | 10:11 PM
Field hockey
PIAA playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Central Dauphin 5, Pine-Richland 0
Emmaus 1, Central Bucks East 0
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Emmaus vs. Central Dauphin at Whitehall HS, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Archbishop Carroll 2, Southern Lehigh 0
Palmyra 3, Selinsgrove 0
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Carroll vs. Palmyra at Whitehall HS, 12:30 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Greenwood 3, Shady Side Academy 1
Wyoming Seminary 6, Bloomsburg 0
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Wyoming Seminary vs. Greenwood at Whitehall HS, 10 a.m.
Football
PIAA playoffs
Semifinals
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
Central York (9-0) vs. McDowell (7-0) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 1 p.m.
Souderton (7-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (4-0) at Cardinal O’Hara, noon
Class 5A
Friday’s schedule
Cathedral Prep (6-2) vs. Upper Dublin (6-1) at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Governor Mifflin (8-0) vs. Pine-Richland (9-0) at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.
Class 4A
Friday’s schedule
Oil City (10-0) at Thomas Jefferson (8-1), 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore (9-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (9-0), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday’s schedule
Central Valley (10-0) vs. Bedford (10-0) at Mansion Park in Altoona, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Danville (8-1) at Wyomissing (8-0), 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Wilmington (10-0) at Beaver Falls (10-0) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Bishop McDevitt (4-1) vs. Southern Columbia (10-0) at Selinsgrove, 1 p.m.
Class A
Friday’s schedule
Jeannette (9-1) at Reynolds (9-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Bishop Guilfoyle (7-2) at Steelton-Highspire (8-0), 1 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
PIHL
Class 3A
Canon-McMillan 6, Butler 1
Class 2A
Northeast
Armstrong vs. Shaler, ppd.
Nonsection
Franklin Regional 10, Hampton 2
Class A
Southeast
Westmont Hilltop 7, Norwin 1
Nonsection
Fox Chapel vs. Wheeling Central Catholic, ppd.
Class B
Nonsection
Neshannock 7, Elizabeth Forward 3
3 goals or more: Chase Williams, Franklin Regional
Soccer
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Neshaminy 2, Emmaus 1 (OT)
Seneca Valley 1, Cumberland Valley 0
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Neshaminy vs. Seneca Valley (16-1-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Mars 2, Cathedral Prep 1
Northern 4, Upper Moreland 1
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Northern vs. Mars (20-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Deer Lakes 3, Fairview 0
Lewisburg 2, Oley Valley 0
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Lewisburg vs. Deer Lakes (17-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1:30 p.m.
Class A
Greensburg Central Catholic 2, Brockway 1
Faith Christian 1, Tulpehocken 0 (OT)
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Faith Christian vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (17-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1:30 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
North Allegheny 1, Cumberland Valley 0
Pennridge 4, Parkland 3
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Pennridge vs. North Allegheny (13-2) at Hersheypark Stadium, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Mars 2, Mechanicsburg 0
Villa Joseph Marie 1, Selinsgrove 0 (2OT)
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Villa Joseph Marie vs. Mars (18-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Bloomsburg 1, Allentown Central Catholic 0
North Catholic 2, Bedford 0
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Bloomsburg vs. North Catholic (15-2-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.
Class A
Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Cambridge Springs 0
Southern Columbia 9, Conwell-Egan 0
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Southern Columbia vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (18-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
North Allegheny 3, Hempfield (District 3) 2
Unionville 3, Parkland 1
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Unionville (14-0) vs. North Allegheny (17-0) at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Bethlehem Catholic 3, York Suburban 1
Franklin Regional 3, DuBois 0
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Bethlehem Catholic (16-0) vs. Franklin Regional (18-2) at Cumberland Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Philipsburg-Osceola 3, North Catholic 1
Trinity (District 3) 3, Pine Grove 0
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Trinity (District 3) (16-0) vs. Philipsburg-Osceola (20-0) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Clarion 3, Bishop Canevin 0
Marian Catholic 3, Sacred Heart Academy 2
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Marian Catholic (14-2) vs. Clarion (23-0) at Cumberland Valley, 10:30 a.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
