High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 17, 2020

By:

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 | 10:11 PM

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Central Dauphin 5, Pine-Richland 0

Emmaus 1, Central Bucks East 0

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Emmaus vs. Central Dauphin at Whitehall HS, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Archbishop Carroll 2, Southern Lehigh 0

Palmyra 3, Selinsgrove 0

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Carroll vs. Palmyra at Whitehall HS, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Greenwood 3, Shady Side Academy 1

Wyoming Seminary 6, Bloomsburg 0

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Wyoming Seminary vs. Greenwood at Whitehall HS, 10 a.m.

Football

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Central York (9-0) vs. McDowell (7-0) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 1 p.m.

Souderton (7-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (4-0) at Cardinal O’Hara, noon

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Cathedral Prep (6-2) vs. Upper Dublin (6-1) at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Governor Mifflin (8-0) vs. Pine-Richland (9-0) at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Oil City (10-0) at Thomas Jefferson (8-1), 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore (9-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (9-0), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Central Valley (10-0) vs. Bedford (10-0) at Mansion Park in Altoona, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Danville (8-1) at Wyomissing (8-0), 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Wilmington (10-0) at Beaver Falls (10-0) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop McDevitt (4-1) vs. Southern Columbia (10-0) at Selinsgrove, 1 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Jeannette (9-1) at Reynolds (9-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (7-2) at Steelton-Highspire (8-0), 1 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

PIHL

Class 3A

Canon-McMillan 6, Butler 1

Class 2A

Northeast

Armstrong vs. Shaler, ppd.

Nonsection

Franklin Regional 10, Hampton 2

Class A

Southeast

Westmont Hilltop 7, Norwin 1

Nonsection

Fox Chapel vs. Wheeling Central Catholic, ppd.

Class B

Nonsection

Neshannock 7, Elizabeth Forward 3

3 goals or more: Chase Williams, Franklin Regional

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Neshaminy 2, Emmaus 1 (OT)

Seneca Valley 1, Cumberland Valley 0

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Neshaminy vs. Seneca Valley (16-1-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Mars 2, Cathedral Prep 1

Northern 4, Upper Moreland 1

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Northern vs. Mars (20-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Deer Lakes 3, Fairview 0

Lewisburg 2, Oley Valley 0

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Lewisburg vs. Deer Lakes (17-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

Class A

Greensburg Central Catholic 2, Brockway 1

Faith Christian 1, Tulpehocken 0 (OT)

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Faith Christian vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (17-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

North Allegheny 1, Cumberland Valley 0

Pennridge 4, Parkland 3

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Pennridge vs. North Allegheny (13-2) at Hersheypark Stadium, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Mars 2, Mechanicsburg 0

Villa Joseph Marie 1, Selinsgrove 0 (2OT)

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Villa Joseph Marie vs. Mars (18-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Bloomsburg 1, Allentown Central Catholic 0

North Catholic 2, Bedford 0

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bloomsburg vs. North Catholic (15-2-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.

Class A

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Cambridge Springs 0

Southern Columbia 9, Conwell-Egan 0

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (18-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

North Allegheny 3, Hempfield (District 3) 2

Unionville 3, Parkland 1

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Unionville (14-0) vs. North Allegheny (17-0) at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Bethlehem Catholic 3, York Suburban 1

Franklin Regional 3, DuBois 0

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bethlehem Catholic (16-0) vs. Franklin Regional (18-2) at Cumberland Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Philipsburg-Osceola 3, North Catholic 1

Trinity (District 3) 3, Pine Grove 0

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Trinity (District 3) (16-0) vs. Philipsburg-Osceola (20-0) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Clarion 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Marian Catholic 3, Sacred Heart Academy 2

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Marian Catholic (14-2) vs. Clarion (23-0) at Cumberland Valley, 10:30 a.m.

