High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 17, 2022
Thursday, November 17, 2022 | 11:50 PM
High schools
Field hockey
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Saturday’s schedule
At Cumberland Valley
Class 3A
Wilson (21-2-1) vs. Lower Dauphin (21-3-1), 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Mechanicsburg (19-4-1) vs. Palmyra (20-2-2), 1 p.m.
Class A
Wyoming Area (22-2) vs.Boiling Springs (25-0), 11 a.m.
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
North Allegheny (10-1) vs. Central Catholic (7-4) at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Upper St. Clair (10-2) vs. Pine-Richland (9-3) at Norwin, noon
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Aliquippa (10-0) vs. McKeesport (11-1) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Central Valley (10-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-3) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (8-2) vs. Freeport (10-1) at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (10-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (7-4) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Steel Valley (10-0) vs. Neshannock (11-1) at Montour, 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-1) vs. Sto-Rox (9-2) at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin (11-1) vs. South Side (11-1) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Union (9-3) vs. Rochester (7-4) at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
North Allegheny 7, Bethel Park 1
Pine-Richland 3, Canon-McMillan 2
Seneca Valley 5, Mt Lebanon 0
Class 2A
Bishop McCort 6, South Fayette 5 (SO)
Thomas Jefferson 5, Latrobe 4 (SO)
Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, (n)
Class A
Beaver 3, Wheeling Park 1
McDowell 10, Chartiers Valley 1
Fox Chapel 16, Westmont Hilltop 0
Varsity D2
Deer Lakes 4, Ringgold 3
Connellsville 7, Elizabeth Forward 5
Burrell 8, Central Valley 3
Bishop Canevin 6, Carrick 2
Soccer
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Championships
At Eagle View Middle School
Class 4A
Saturday’s schedule
Lower Merion (23-1) vs.Seneca Valley (22-1-1), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday’s schedule
Springfield Township (21-3) vs.Hershey (21-3), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Saturday’s schedule
Northwestern Lehigh (25-1) vs. Lancaster Catholic (17-5-2), 1 p.m.
Class A
Friday’s schedule
Moravian Academy vs. Winchester Thurston (19-2-1), 1 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Championships
At Eagle View Middle School
Class 4A
Saturday’s schedule
Pennridge (23-2) vs. Central Dauphin (21-2-1), 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday’s schedule
Upper Perkiomen (23-1) vs. Moon (23-0), 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Saturday’s schedule
Central Columbia (24-0) vs. General McLane (16-5-1), 10 a.m.
Class A
Friday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (17-6-1) vs. Freedom (20-4), 10 a.m.
Volleyball
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Saturday’s schedule
At Cumberland Valley
Class 4A
Garnet Valley (25-1) vs.North Allegheny (21-1), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Pope John Paul II (24-0) vs. North Catholic (19-2), 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
York Catholic (23-1) vs. Freeport (22-2), 1 p.m.
Class A
Maplewood (22-3) vs. West Branch (22-0), 10:30 a.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
