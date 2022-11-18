TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 17, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, November 17, 2022 | 11:50 PM

High schools

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Saturday’s schedule

At Cumberland Valley

Class 3A

Wilson (21-2-1) vs. Lower Dauphin (21-3-1), 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Mechanicsburg (19-4-1) vs. Palmyra (20-2-2), 1 p.m.

Class A

Wyoming Area (22-2) vs.Boiling Springs (25-0), 11 a.m.

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Allegheny (10-1) vs. Central Catholic (7-4) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair (10-2) vs. Pine-Richland (9-3) at Norwin, noon

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Aliquippa (10-0) vs. McKeesport (11-1) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Central Valley (10-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-3) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (8-2) vs. Freeport (10-1) at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (10-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (7-4) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Steel Valley (10-0) vs. Neshannock (11-1) at Montour, 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-1) vs. Sto-Rox (9-2) at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (11-1) vs. South Side (11-1) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Union (9-3) vs. Rochester (7-4) at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

North Allegheny 7, Bethel Park 1

Pine-Richland 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Seneca Valley 5, Mt Lebanon 0

Class 2A

Bishop McCort 6, South Fayette 5 (SO)

Thomas Jefferson 5, Latrobe 4 (SO)

Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, (n)

Class A

Beaver 3, Wheeling Park 1

Freeport 6, Plum 2

McDowell 10, Chartiers Valley 1

Fox Chapel 16, Westmont Hilltop 0

Varsity D2

Deer Lakes 4, Ringgold 3

Connellsville 7, Elizabeth Forward 5

Burrell 8, Central Valley 3

Bishop Canevin 6, Carrick 2

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Championships

At Eagle View Middle School

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Merion (23-1) vs.Seneca Valley (22-1-1), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Springfield Township (21-3) vs.Hershey (21-3), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s schedule

Northwestern Lehigh (25-1) vs. Lancaster Catholic (17-5-2), 1 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Moravian Academy vs. Winchester Thurston (19-2-1), 1 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Championships

At Eagle View Middle School

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Pennridge (23-2) vs. Central Dauphin (21-2-1), 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Upper Perkiomen (23-1) vs. Moon (23-0), 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s schedule

Central Columbia (24-0) vs. General McLane (16-5-1), 10 a.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (17-6-1) vs. Freedom (20-4), 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Saturday’s schedule

At Cumberland Valley

Class 4A

Garnet Valley (25-1) vs.North Allegheny (21-1), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Pope John Paul II (24-0) vs. North Catholic (19-2), 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

York Catholic (23-1) vs. Freeport (22-2), 1 p.m.

Class A

Maplewood (22-3) vs. West Branch (22-0), 10:30 a.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

