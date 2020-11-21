High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 21, 2020

Saturday, November 21, 2020 | 9:22 PM

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Championship

Saturday’s results

Class 3A

Emmaus 4, Central Dauphin 0

Class 2A

Palmyra 2, Archbishop Carroll 1 (OT)

Class A

Wyoming Seminary 3, Greenwood 0

Football

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Saturday’s results

Central York 37, McDowell 21

St. Joseph’s Prep 51, Souderton 43

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 28

St. Joseph Prep (5-0) vs. Central York (10-0) at Hersheypark Stadium

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s result

Cathedral Prep 1, Upper Dublin 0, forfeit

Saturday’s result

Pine-Richland 48, Governor Mifflin 44

Championship

Friday, Nov. 27

Cathedral Prep (7-2) vs. Pine-Richland (10-0) at Hersheypark Stadium

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Thomas Jefferson 62, Oil City 0

Jersey Shore 39, Lampeter-Strasburg 35

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 28

Jersey Shore (10-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (9-1) at Hersheypark Stadium

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s result

Central Valley 49, Bedford 20

Saturday’s result

Wyomissing 44, Danville 14

Championship

Friday, Nov. 27

Wyomissing (9-0) vs. Central Valley (11-0) at Hersheypark Stadium

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s result

Wilmington 20, Beaver Falls 18

Saturday’s result

Southern Columbia 44, Bishop McDevitt 14

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 28

Southern Columbia (11-0) vs. Wilmington (11-0) at Hersheypark Stadium

Class A

Friday’s result

Jeannette 48, Reynolds 12

Saturday’s result

Steelton-Highspire 16, Bishop Guilfoyle 14

Championship

Friday, Nov. 27

Jeannette (10-1) vs. Steelton-Highspire (9-0) at Hersheypark Stadium

Saturday’s summary

Pine-Richland 48, Governor Mifflin 44

Governor Mifflin 14 14 13 3 —44

Pine-Richland 0 19 14 15 —48

GM: Brandon Strausser 1 run (Jackson Schools kick)

GM: Nick Singleton 4 run (Schools kick)

GM: Strausser 11 run (Schools kick)

P-R: Charlie Mill 40 pass from Cole Spencer (Tony Nicassio kick)

P-R: Brooks Eastburn 11 run (pass failed)

P-R: Luke Miller 8 pass from Spencer (pass failed)

GM: Strausser 3 run (Schools kick)

GM: Connor Maryniak 1 run (run failed)

GM: Strausser 11 run (Schools kick)

P-R: Eli Jochem 29 pass from Spencer (Nicassio kick)

P-R: Jochem 48 pass from Spencer (Nicassio kick)

P-R: Caden Schweiger 12 run (Jeremiah Hasley pass from Spencer)

GM: Wesley Grillo 34 field goal

P-R: Spencer 54 run (Nicassio kick)

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Championship

Class 4A

Saturday’s result

Seneca Valley 2, Neshaminy 1 (2OT)

Class 2A

Saturday’s result

Lewisburg 6, Deer Lakes 0

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Championship

Class 4A

Saturday’s result

Pennridge 1, North Allegheny 0 (OT)

Class 2A

Saturday’s result

Bloomsburg 1, North Catholic 0

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Championship

Saturday’s results

Class 4A

North Allegheny 3, Unionville 0

Class 3A

Bethlehem Catholic 3, Franklin Regional 0

Class 2A

Trinity (District 3) 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 1

Class A

Clarion 3, Marian Catholic 0

To report scores, email PTRsports@triblive.com.