High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 21, 2020

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, November 21, 2020 | 9:22 PM

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Championship

Saturday’s results

Class 3A

Emmaus 4, Central Dauphin 0

Class 2A

Palmyra 2, Archbishop Carroll 1 (OT)

Class A

Wyoming Seminary 3, Greenwood 0

Football

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Saturday’s results

Central York 37, McDowell 21

St. Joseph’s Prep 51, Souderton 43

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 28

St. Joseph Prep (5-0) vs. Central York (10-0) at Hersheypark Stadium

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s result

Cathedral Prep 1, Upper Dublin 0, forfeit

Saturday’s result

Pine-Richland 48, Governor Mifflin 44

Championship

Friday, Nov. 27

Cathedral Prep (7-2) vs. Pine-Richland (10-0) at Hersheypark Stadium

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Thomas Jefferson 62, Oil City 0

Jersey Shore 39, Lampeter-Strasburg 35

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 28

Jersey Shore (10-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (9-1) at Hersheypark Stadium

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s result

Central Valley 49, Bedford 20

Saturday’s result

Wyomissing 44, Danville 14

Championship

Friday, Nov. 27

Wyomissing (9-0) vs. Central Valley (11-0) at Hersheypark Stadium

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s result

Wilmington 20, Beaver Falls 18

Saturday’s result

Southern Columbia 44, Bishop McDevitt 14

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 28

Southern Columbia (11-0) vs. Wilmington (11-0) at Hersheypark Stadium

Class A

Friday’s result

Jeannette 48, Reynolds 12

Saturday’s result

Steelton-Highspire 16, Bishop Guilfoyle 14

Championship

Friday, Nov. 27

Jeannette (10-1) vs. Steelton-Highspire (9-0) at Hersheypark Stadium

Saturday’s summary

Pine-Richland 48, Governor Mifflin 44

Governor Mifflin 14 14 13 3 —44

Pine-Richland 0 19 14 15 —48

GM: Brandon Strausser 1 run (Jackson Schools kick)

GM: Nick Singleton 4 run (Schools kick)

GM: Strausser 11 run (Schools kick)

P-R: Charlie Mill 40 pass from Cole Spencer (Tony Nicassio kick)

P-R: Brooks Eastburn 11 run (pass failed)

P-R: Luke Miller 8 pass from Spencer (pass failed)

GM: Strausser 3 run (Schools kick)

GM: Connor Maryniak 1 run (run failed)

GM: Strausser 11 run (Schools kick)

P-R: Eli Jochem 29 pass from Spencer (Nicassio kick)

P-R: Jochem 48 pass from Spencer (Nicassio kick)

P-R: Caden Schweiger 12 run (Jeremiah Hasley pass from Spencer)

GM: Wesley Grillo 34 field goal

P-R: Spencer 54 run (Nicassio kick)

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Championship

Class 4A

Saturday’s result

Seneca Valley 2, Neshaminy 1 (2OT)

Class 2A

Saturday’s result

Lewisburg 6, Deer Lakes 0

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Championship

Class 4A

Saturday’s result

Pennridge 1, North Allegheny 0 (OT)

Class 2A

Saturday’s result

Bloomsburg 1, North Catholic 0

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Championship

Saturday’s results

Class 4A

North Allegheny 3, Unionville 0

Class 3A

Bethlehem Catholic 3, Franklin Regional 0

Class 2A

Trinity (District 3) 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 1

Class A

Clarion 3, Marian Catholic 0

To report scores, email PTRsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Other

Hampton bowlers aiming high with deeper rosters
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 20, 2020
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 18, 2020
Individual schools must decide if athletes wear masks for competition, PIAA says
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 17, 2020

HSSN Email Newsletter Sign Up Ad
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me