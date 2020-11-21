High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 21, 2020
By:
Saturday, November 21, 2020 | 9:22 PM
Field hockey
PIAA playoffs
Championship
Saturday’s results
Class 3A
Emmaus 4, Central Dauphin 0
Class 2A
Palmyra 2, Archbishop Carroll 1 (OT)
Class A
Wyoming Seminary 3, Greenwood 0
Football
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Saturday’s results
Central York 37, McDowell 21
St. Joseph’s Prep 51, Souderton 43
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 28
St. Joseph Prep (5-0) vs. Central York (10-0) at Hersheypark Stadium
Class 5A
Semifinals
Friday’s result
Cathedral Prep 1, Upper Dublin 0, forfeit
Saturday’s result
Pine-Richland 48, Governor Mifflin 44
Championship
Friday, Nov. 27
Cathedral Prep (7-2) vs. Pine-Richland (10-0) at Hersheypark Stadium
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday’s results
Thomas Jefferson 62, Oil City 0
Jersey Shore 39, Lampeter-Strasburg 35
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 28
Jersey Shore (10-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (9-1) at Hersheypark Stadium
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s result
Central Valley 49, Bedford 20
Saturday’s result
Wyomissing 44, Danville 14
Championship
Friday, Nov. 27
Wyomissing (9-0) vs. Central Valley (11-0) at Hersheypark Stadium
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s result
Wilmington 20, Beaver Falls 18
Saturday’s result
Southern Columbia 44, Bishop McDevitt 14
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 28
Southern Columbia (11-0) vs. Wilmington (11-0) at Hersheypark Stadium
Class A
Friday’s result
Jeannette 48, Reynolds 12
Saturday’s result
Steelton-Highspire 16, Bishop Guilfoyle 14
Championship
Friday, Nov. 27
Jeannette (10-1) vs. Steelton-Highspire (9-0) at Hersheypark Stadium
Saturday’s summary
Pine-Richland 48, Governor Mifflin 44
Governor Mifflin 14 14 13 3 —44
Pine-Richland 0 19 14 15 —48
GM: Brandon Strausser 1 run (Jackson Schools kick)
GM: Nick Singleton 4 run (Schools kick)
GM: Strausser 11 run (Schools kick)
P-R: Charlie Mill 40 pass from Cole Spencer (Tony Nicassio kick)
P-R: Brooks Eastburn 11 run (pass failed)
P-R: Luke Miller 8 pass from Spencer (pass failed)
GM: Strausser 3 run (Schools kick)
GM: Connor Maryniak 1 run (run failed)
GM: Strausser 11 run (Schools kick)
P-R: Eli Jochem 29 pass from Spencer (Nicassio kick)
P-R: Jochem 48 pass from Spencer (Nicassio kick)
P-R: Caden Schweiger 12 run (Jeremiah Hasley pass from Spencer)
GM: Wesley Grillo 34 field goal
P-R: Spencer 54 run (Nicassio kick)
Soccer
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Championship
Class 4A
Saturday’s result
Seneca Valley 2, Neshaminy 1 (2OT)
Class 2A
Saturday’s result
Lewisburg 6, Deer Lakes 0
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Championship
Class 4A
Saturday’s result
Pennridge 1, North Allegheny 0 (OT)
Class 2A
Saturday’s result
Bloomsburg 1, North Catholic 0
Volleyball
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Championship
Saturday’s results
Class 4A
North Allegheny 3, Unionville 0
Class 3A
Bethlehem Catholic 3, Franklin Regional 0
Class 2A
Trinity (District 3) 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 1
Class A
Clarion 3, Marian Catholic 0
To report scores, email PTRsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
More High School Other• Hampton bowlers aiming high with deeper rosters
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 20, 2020
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 18, 2020
• Individual schools must decide if athletes wear masks for competition, PIAA says
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 17, 2020