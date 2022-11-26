High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 25, 2022

Friday, November 25, 2022 | 10:30 PM

High schools

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Championships

Friday’s results

Class 4A

Aliquippa 34, Central Valley 7

Class 3A

Belle Vernon 24, Avonworth 7

Class 2A

Steel Valley 34, Beaver Falls 14

Class A

Union 26, Bishop Canevin 0

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

State College 28, North Allegheny 7

Garnet Valley 35, Central Bucks West 7

Saturday’s schedule

Manheim Township (9-3) at Harrisburg (9-2), 1 p.m.; Parkland (9-4) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (9-1) at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Garnet Valley (13-0) vs. Parkland/St. Joseph’s Prep winner; State College (13-0) vs. Manheim Township/Harrisburg winner

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Pine-Richland 21, Cathedral Prep 14

Cocalico 34, Exeter Township 14

Upper Dublin 21, West Chester Rustin 7

Saturday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (9-1) vs. Whitehall (8-5) at Germantown Super Site, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Imhotep Charter/Whitehall winner vs. Upper Dublin (14-0); Pine-Richland (11-3) vs. Cocalico (10-4)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Allentown Central Catholic 50, Meadville 7

Bishop McDevitt 40, Manheim Central 0

Saturday’s schedule

Bonner-Prendergast (11-1) vs. Crestwood (12-1) at Northeast Super Site, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Bishop McDevitt vs. Bonner-Prendergast/Crestwood winner; Aliquippa (12-0) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (9-5)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Wyomissing 21, Danville 19

Martinsburg Central 35, Grove City 7

Saturday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (8-3) vs. Northwestern Lehigh (11-2) at South Philadelphia Super Site, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Neumann Goretti/Northwestern Lehigh winner vs. Wyomissing (13-0); Belle Vernon (10-2) vs. Martinsburg Central (12-2)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Southern Columbia 42, Bishop Guilfoyle 14

District 3 Trinity 35, Executive Education 17

Saturday’s schedule

Farrell (10-1) at Westinghouse (12-0), Cupples Stadium, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Southern Columbia (11-3) vs. District 3 Trinity (10-4); Steel Valley (12-0) vs. Farrell/Westinghouse winner

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Port Allegany 42 Reynolds 8

Saturday’s schedule

Northern Lehigh (12-1) at Steelton-Highspire (11-1), 1 p.m.; Northern Cambria (10-3) vs. Canton (11-1) at Mansion Park, 5 p.m.

Semifinals

Northern Lehigh/Steelton-Highspire winner vs. Northern Cambria/Canton winner; Port Allegany (12-1) vs. Union (11-3)

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.