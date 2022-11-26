High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 25, 2022
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Championships
Friday’s results
Class 4A
Aliquippa 34, Central Valley 7
Class 3A
Belle Vernon 24, Avonworth 7
Class 2A
Steel Valley 34, Beaver Falls 14
Class A
Union 26, Bishop Canevin 0
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
State College 28, North Allegheny 7
Garnet Valley 35, Central Bucks West 7
Saturday’s schedule
Manheim Township (9-3) at Harrisburg (9-2), 1 p.m.; Parkland (9-4) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (9-1) at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Garnet Valley (13-0) vs. Parkland/St. Joseph’s Prep winner; State College (13-0) vs. Manheim Township/Harrisburg winner
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
Pine-Richland 21, Cathedral Prep 14
Cocalico 34, Exeter Township 14
Upper Dublin 21, West Chester Rustin 7
Saturday’s schedule
Imhotep Charter (9-1) vs. Whitehall (8-5) at Germantown Super Site, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Imhotep Charter/Whitehall winner vs. Upper Dublin (14-0); Pine-Richland (11-3) vs. Cocalico (10-4)
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
Allentown Central Catholic 50, Meadville 7
Bishop McDevitt 40, Manheim Central 0
Saturday’s schedule
Bonner-Prendergast (11-1) vs. Crestwood (12-1) at Northeast Super Site, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Bishop McDevitt vs. Bonner-Prendergast/Crestwood winner; Aliquippa (12-0) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (9-5)
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
Wyomissing 21, Danville 19
Martinsburg Central 35, Grove City 7
Saturday’s schedule
Neumann Goretti (8-3) vs. Northwestern Lehigh (11-2) at South Philadelphia Super Site, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Neumann Goretti/Northwestern Lehigh winner vs. Wyomissing (13-0); Belle Vernon (10-2) vs. Martinsburg Central (12-2)
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
Southern Columbia 42, Bishop Guilfoyle 14
District 3 Trinity 35, Executive Education 17
Saturday’s schedule
Farrell (10-1) at Westinghouse (12-0), Cupples Stadium, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Southern Columbia (11-3) vs. District 3 Trinity (10-4); Steel Valley (12-0) vs. Farrell/Westinghouse winner
Class A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
Port Allegany 42 Reynolds 8
Saturday’s schedule
Northern Lehigh (12-1) at Steelton-Highspire (11-1), 1 p.m.; Northern Cambria (10-3) vs. Canton (11-1) at Mansion Park, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
Northern Lehigh/Steelton-Highspire winner vs. Northern Cambria/Canton winner; Port Allegany (12-1) vs. Union (11-3)
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
