High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 30, 2020
By:
Monday, November 30, 2020 | 11:27 PM
Hockey
Monday’s results
Class AAA
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, ppd.
Class AA
Baldwin 8, Moon 0
Montour 6, Meadville 4
Class A
Chartiers Valley 4, North Hills 3
Class B
Bishop Canevin 5, Avonworth 0
Carrick 10, Elizabeth Forward 5
Tuesday’s schedule
Class AA
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.; Armstrong at Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Mars at Meadville at Meadville Ice Rink, 7:45 p.m.; West Allegheny at Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Class A
Fox Chapel at North Hills at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Class B
Wilmington at Neshannock at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.; Ringgold at Avonworth at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m.
To report scores, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
