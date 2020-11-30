High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 30, 2020

By: HSSN Staff
Monday, November 30, 2020 | 11:27 PM

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Class AA

Baldwin 8, Moon 0

Montour 6, Meadville 4

Class A

Chartiers Valley 4, North Hills 3

Class B

Bishop Canevin 5, Avonworth 0

Carrick 10, Elizabeth Forward 5

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AA

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.; Armstrong at Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Mars at Meadville at Meadville Ice Rink, 7:45 p.m.; West Allegheny at Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Class A

Fox Chapel at North Hills at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class B

Wilmington at Neshannock at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.; Ringgold at Avonworth at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m.

To report scores, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

