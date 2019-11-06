High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 5, 2019

Tuesday, November 5, 2019 | 11:55 PM

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Class AAA

First round

Tuesday’s results

Central Dauphin 3, Downingtown West 2 (OT)

Easton 2, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 1

Emmaus 6, Garnet Valley 2

Hershey 6, Pine-Richland 0

Lower Dauphin 1, Souderton 0

Owen J. Roberts 4, Cardinal O’Hara 0

Perkiomen Valley 3, Wilkes-Barre 1

Wilson 7, Peters Township 0

Class AA

First round

Tuesday’s results

Merion Mercy 4, Berks Catholic 0

Northern 6, Bangor 1

Palmyra 5, Mount St. Joseph Academy 0

Selinsgrove 7, Donegal 1

Twin Valley 7, Penn-Trafford 2

Upper Perkiomen 6, Archbishop Carroll 0

Villa Maria 3, East Pennsboro 2

Wyoming Valley West 1, Bishop Shanahan 0

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Boiling Springs 1, Shady Side Academy 0 (2OT)

Greenwood 6, Bloomsburg 0

New Hope Solebury 2, Moravian Academy 0

Newport 3, Northwestern Lehigh 0

Oley Valley 7, Forbes Road 0

Springfield 7, Lansdale Catholic 0

Wyoming 3, Lewisburg 0

Wyoming Seminary 5, Bishop McDevitt 0

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Central Catholic (9-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (7-4) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (10-1) at Pine-Richland (9-1), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (10-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (7-4) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Moon (9-2) vs. Peters Township (10-1) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Gateway (9-2) vs. Bethel Park (7-3) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills (10-1) vs. McKeesport (8-3) at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Thomas Jefferson (11-0) vs. Blackhawk (7-4) at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.; South Fayette (10-1) vs. Belle Vernon (9-1) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Central Valley (10-1) vs. Derry (9-2) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (10-1) vs. South Park (5-5) at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Washington (11-0) vs. Freedom (8-3) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Neshannock (9-2) vs. Brentwood (8-2) at Freedom, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (11-0) vs. New Brighton (8-3) at Ambridge, 7 p.m.; Riverside (7-3) vs. McGuffey (9-2) at Montour, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Clairton (9-2) vs. Cornell (9-1) at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; West Greene (10-1) vs. Sto-Rox (10-1) at Trinity, 7 p.m.

PIAA District 6

Class 4A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Bellefonte (8-2) vs. Clearfield (9-2) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bald Eagle Area (8-3) vs. Westmont Hilltop (8-3) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Penns Valley (10-1) at Richland (10-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Bellwood-Antis (11-0) at Ligonier Valley (11-0), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop McCort (6-5) at Bishop Guilfoyle (8-2), 7 p.m.; Purchase Line (7-4) at Portage (8-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Claysburg-Kimmel (8-3) at Saltsburg (7-3), 7 p.m.; Homer-Center (7-4) at Juniata Valley (8-2), 7 p.m.

Districts 5,8,9, 10

Class 6A

PIAA sub-regional

Friday’s schedule

State College (9-1) vs. McDowell (9-1) at Veteran’s Stadium, Erie, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

PIAA sub-regional

Friday’s schedule

Oil City (11-0) vs. Hollidaysburg (6-4) at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

PIAA sub-regional

Friday’s schedule

Cathedral Prep (9-2) vs. University Prep (7-4) at Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Bedford (9-2) vs. Westinghouse (8-3) at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Chestnut Ridge (8-2) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (10-1) at Windber, 7 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Tussey Mountain (10-1) vs. Northern Bedford (8-3) at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Pine-Richland 4, Canon-McMillan 1

Butler vs. Seneca Valley (n)

Class A

Northwest

North Catholic 6, Beaver 0

Class B

South

Bishop Canevin vs. Trinity (n)

Nonconference

Bishop McCort 9, Sewickley Academy 0

Fox Chapel 3, Westmont Hilltop 2 (OT)

Penn-Trafford 9, Moon 4

Chartiers Valley vs. Wheeling Park (W. Va.) (n)

Connellsville vs. McDowell (n)

Kiski Area vs. Norwin (n)

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class AAAA

First round

Tuesday’s results

Boyertown 4, Whitehall 3

Central Bucks West 1, Central Dauphin 0 (OT)

Conestoga 6, Wilkes Barre 0

La Salle College 4, Dallastown 2

Lower Merion 1, Emmaus 0

Mt. Lebanon 3, Altoona 1

North Penn 5, Wilson 3

Palmyra 1, Canon-McMillan 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

North Penn vs. Conestoga; La Salle College vs. Lower Merion; Central Bucks West vs. Mt. Lebanon; Boyertown vs. Palmyra

Class AAA

First round

Tuesday’s results

Archbishop Wood 3, Northern York 0

Cathedral Prep 4, Blackhawk 0

Franklin Regional 6, Bradford 2

Holy Ghost Prep 2, Northwestern Lehigh 1

Lower Dauphin 6, Franklin Towne 0

Selinsgrove 2, Crestwood 0

Strath Haven 2, Susquehannock 1

West Allegheny 5, Hollidaysburg 3

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

Strath Haven vs. Selinsgrove; Holy Ghost Prep vs. Archbishop Wood; Lower Dauphin vs. West Allegheny; Franklin Regional vs. Cathedral Prep

Class AA

First round

Tuesday’s results

Deer Lakes 1, Juniata 0 (2OT)

Lansdale Catholic 2, Lancaster Mennonite 1 (SO)

Lewisburg 4, Wyoming Seminary 0

Mercyhurst Prep 2, Shady Side Academy 1

Midd-West 6, Notre Dame Green Pond 0

Punxsutawney 1, Somerset 0 (OT)

Quaker Valley 3, Fairview 1

New Hope-Solebury 3, Fleetwood 2 (SO)

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

New Hope-Solebury vs. Midd-West; Lewisburg vs. Lansdale Catholic; Quaker Valley vs. Punxsutawney; Deer Lakes vs. Mercyhurst Prep

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Dock Mennonite 4, Devon Prep 0

East Juniata 2, Halifax 1 (SO)

Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Iroquois 1

Lancaster Country Day 2, McConnellsburg 1 (SO)

Moravian Academy 2, Millville 1

Springdale 3, Brockway 0

York Catholic 3, Forest City 0

Winchester Thurston 7, Bishop Carroll 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

East Juniata vs. Dock Mennonite; Moravian Academy vs. York Catholic; Lancaster Country Day vs. Winchester Thurston; Springdale vs. Greensburg Central Catholic

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class AAAA

First round

Tuesday’s results

Boyertown 2, Nazereth 1

Conestoga 7, Cardinal O’Hara 0

Freedom-District 11 3, Council Rock South

Hempfield-District 3 1, Unionville 0

McDowell 3, Norwin 2 (2OT)

North Allegheny 1, Cumberland Valley 0

North Penn 5, Williamsport 0

Pennridge 4, Wilson 1

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

Pennridge vs. North Penn; Conestoga vs. Freedom; Hempfield-District 3 vs. McDowell; Boyertown vs. North Allegheny

Class AAA

First round

Tuesday’s results

Archbishop Ryan 4, Strath Haven 2

Archbishop Wood 7, Southern Lehigh 1

Berwick 1, Athens 0

Dallas 1, Mechanicsburg 0 (SO)

Manheim Central 2, Plum 1

Mars 6, Warren 1

Villa Joseph Marie 3, Conrad Weiser 0

West Allegheny 2, Hollidaysburg 1

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

Villa Joseph Marie vs. Berwick; Archbishop Ryan vs. Dallas; Archbishop Wood vs. Manheim Central; West Allegheny vs. Mars

Class AA

First round

Tuesday’s results

Bald Eagle Area 2, Karns City 1

Bedford 1, South Park 0 (2OT)

Eastern Lebanon County 3, Lewisburg 0

Lake Lehman 2, Boiling Springs 1

Landsdale Catholic 3, St. Basil 2 (SO)

North Catholic 3, Mercyhurst Prep 0

Northwestern Lehigh 1, Central Columbia 0

Villa Maria 4, Yough 2

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

Eastern Lebanon County vs. Landsdale Catholic/St. Basil-winner; Northwestern Lehigh vs. Lake Lehman; North Catholic vs. Bald Eagle Area; Bedford vs. Villa Maria

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Calvary Christian 2, Conwell-Egan 1

Camp Hill 4, Bloomsburg 1

East Juniata 8, Mountain View 2

Fairfield 2, Moravian Academy 1

Freedom 6, Conemaugh Township 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Brockway 3

Mercer 3, West Branch 1

Shady Side Academy 9, Everett 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

Camp Hill vs. Calvary Christian; East Juniata vs. Fairfield; Shady Side Academy vs. Mercer; Freedom vs. Greensburg Central Catholic

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class AAAA

First round

Tuesday’s results

Bishop Shanahan 3, Cumberland Valley 0

Central York 3, Downingtown East 2

Hempfield-District 3 3, Council Rock North 1

North Allegheny 3, McDowell 0

Parkland 3, Central Dauphin 0

Pennsbury 3, Archbishop Carroll 0

State College 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Unionville 3, Emmaus 1

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

Bishop Shanahan vs. Pennsbury; Parkland vs. Central York; Unionville vs. Hempfield-District 3; State College vs. North Allegheny

Class AAA

First round

Tuesday’s results

Franklin Regional 3, Conneaut 1

Garden Spot 3, Western Wayne 0

Knoch 3, South Fayette 0

Palmyra 3, Hollidaysburg 0

Southern Lehigh 3, West York 1

Pope John Paul II 3, Palumbo Academy 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, DuBois 0

Villa Maria Academy 3, Cardinal O’Hara 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

Pope John Paul II vs. Garden Spot; Southern Lehigh vs. Villa Maria Academy; Palmyra vs. Thomas Jefferson; Franklin Regional vs. Knoch

Class AA

First round

Tuesday’s results

Beaver 3, North Star 1

Bald Eagle Area 3, Avonworth 0

Freeport 3, Brookville 0

North Catholic 3, Corry 0

North Penn Liberty 3, Holy Redeemer 0

Panther Valley 3, Science Leadership Academy 0

St. Basil Academy 3, Bishop McDevitt 0

Trinty-District 3 3, Central Cambria 2

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

Panther Valley vs. North Penn Liberty; Bishop McDevitt vs. Trinity-District 3; Freeport vs. Beaver; Bald Eagle Area vs. North Catholic

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Geibel 0

Canton 3, Mt. Calvary Christian 1

Clarion 3, Saegertown 0

Cochranton 3, Elk County Catholic 1

Lititz Christian 3, Blue Ridge 0

Nativity 3, Sacred Heart Academy 0

Northern Cambria 3, Fort Cherry 1

Bishop Carroll 3, Bishop Canevin 1

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

Lititz Christian vs. Nativity; Canton vs. Berlin Brothersvalley; Northern Cambria vs. Cochranton; Bishop Carroll vs. Clarion

