High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 5, 2019
By:
Tuesday, November 5, 2019 | 11:55 PM
Field hockey
PIAA playoffs
Class AAA
First round
Tuesday’s results
Central Dauphin 3, Downingtown West 2 (OT)
Easton 2, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 1
Emmaus 6, Garnet Valley 2
Hershey 6, Pine-Richland 0
Lower Dauphin 1, Souderton 0
Owen J. Roberts 4, Cardinal O’Hara 0
Perkiomen Valley 3, Wilkes-Barre 1
Wilson 7, Peters Township 0
Class AA
First round
Tuesday’s results
Merion Mercy 4, Berks Catholic 0
Northern 6, Bangor 1
Palmyra 5, Mount St. Joseph Academy 0
Selinsgrove 7, Donegal 1
Twin Valley 7, Penn-Trafford 2
Upper Perkiomen 6, Archbishop Carroll 0
Villa Maria 3, East Pennsboro 2
Wyoming Valley West 1, Bishop Shanahan 0
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Boiling Springs 1, Shady Side Academy 0 (2OT)
Greenwood 6, Bloomsburg 0
New Hope Solebury 2, Moravian Academy 0
Newport 3, Northwestern Lehigh 0
Oley Valley 7, Forbes Road 0
Springfield 7, Lansdale Catholic 0
Wyoming 3, Lewisburg 0
Wyoming Seminary 5, Bishop McDevitt 0
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Central Catholic (9-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (7-4) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (10-1) at Pine-Richland (9-1), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Penn-Trafford (10-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (7-4) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Moon (9-2) vs. Peters Township (10-1) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Gateway (9-2) vs. Bethel Park (7-3) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills (10-1) vs. McKeesport (8-3) at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Thomas Jefferson (11-0) vs. Blackhawk (7-4) at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.; South Fayette (10-1) vs. Belle Vernon (9-1) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Central Valley (10-1) vs. Derry (9-2) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (10-1) vs. South Park (5-5) at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Washington (11-0) vs. Freedom (8-3) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Neshannock (9-2) vs. Brentwood (8-2) at Freedom, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (11-0) vs. New Brighton (8-3) at Ambridge, 7 p.m.; Riverside (7-3) vs. McGuffey (9-2) at Montour, 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Clairton (9-2) vs. Cornell (9-1) at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; West Greene (10-1) vs. Sto-Rox (10-1) at Trinity, 7 p.m.
PIAA District 6
Class 4A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Bellefonte (8-2) vs. Clearfield (9-2) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Bald Eagle Area (8-3) vs. Westmont Hilltop (8-3) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Penns Valley (10-1) at Richland (10-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Bellwood-Antis (11-0) at Ligonier Valley (11-0), 7 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Bishop McCort (6-5) at Bishop Guilfoyle (8-2), 7 p.m.; Purchase Line (7-4) at Portage (8-2), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Claysburg-Kimmel (8-3) at Saltsburg (7-3), 7 p.m.; Homer-Center (7-4) at Juniata Valley (8-2), 7 p.m.
Districts 5,8,9, 10
Class 6A
PIAA sub-regional
Friday’s schedule
State College (9-1) vs. McDowell (9-1) at Veteran’s Stadium, Erie, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
PIAA sub-regional
Friday’s schedule
Oil City (11-0) vs. Hollidaysburg (6-4) at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
PIAA sub-regional
Friday’s schedule
Cathedral Prep (9-2) vs. University Prep (7-4) at Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Bedford (9-2) vs. Westinghouse (8-3) at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Chestnut Ridge (8-2) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (10-1) at Windber, 7 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Tussey Mountain (10-1) vs. Northern Bedford (8-3) at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Pine-Richland 4, Canon-McMillan 1
Butler vs. Seneca Valley (n)
Class A
Northwest
North Catholic 6, Beaver 0
Class B
South
Bishop Canevin vs. Trinity (n)
Nonconference
Bishop McCort 9, Sewickley Academy 0
Fox Chapel 3, Westmont Hilltop 2 (OT)
Penn-Trafford 9, Moon 4
Chartiers Valley vs. Wheeling Park (W. Va.) (n)
Connellsville vs. McDowell (n)
Kiski Area vs. Norwin (n)
Soccer
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class AAAA
First round
Tuesday’s results
Boyertown 4, Whitehall 3
Central Bucks West 1, Central Dauphin 0 (OT)
Conestoga 6, Wilkes Barre 0
La Salle College 4, Dallastown 2
Lower Merion 1, Emmaus 0
Mt. Lebanon 3, Altoona 1
North Penn 5, Wilson 3
Palmyra 1, Canon-McMillan 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Sites, times TBD
North Penn vs. Conestoga; La Salle College vs. Lower Merion; Central Bucks West vs. Mt. Lebanon; Boyertown vs. Palmyra
Class AAA
First round
Tuesday’s results
Archbishop Wood 3, Northern York 0
Cathedral Prep 4, Blackhawk 0
Franklin Regional 6, Bradford 2
Holy Ghost Prep 2, Northwestern Lehigh 1
Lower Dauphin 6, Franklin Towne 0
Selinsgrove 2, Crestwood 0
Strath Haven 2, Susquehannock 1
West Allegheny 5, Hollidaysburg 3
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Sites, times TBD
Strath Haven vs. Selinsgrove; Holy Ghost Prep vs. Archbishop Wood; Lower Dauphin vs. West Allegheny; Franklin Regional vs. Cathedral Prep
Class AA
First round
Tuesday’s results
Deer Lakes 1, Juniata 0 (2OT)
Lansdale Catholic 2, Lancaster Mennonite 1 (SO)
Lewisburg 4, Wyoming Seminary 0
Mercyhurst Prep 2, Shady Side Academy 1
Midd-West 6, Notre Dame Green Pond 0
Punxsutawney 1, Somerset 0 (OT)
Quaker Valley 3, Fairview 1
New Hope-Solebury 3, Fleetwood 2 (SO)
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Sites, times TBD
New Hope-Solebury vs. Midd-West; Lewisburg vs. Lansdale Catholic; Quaker Valley vs. Punxsutawney; Deer Lakes vs. Mercyhurst Prep
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Dock Mennonite 4, Devon Prep 0
East Juniata 2, Halifax 1 (SO)
Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Iroquois 1
Lancaster Country Day 2, McConnellsburg 1 (SO)
Moravian Academy 2, Millville 1
Springdale 3, Brockway 0
York Catholic 3, Forest City 0
Winchester Thurston 7, Bishop Carroll 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Sites, times TBD
East Juniata vs. Dock Mennonite; Moravian Academy vs. York Catholic; Lancaster Country Day vs. Winchester Thurston; Springdale vs. Greensburg Central Catholic
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class AAAA
First round
Tuesday’s results
Boyertown 2, Nazereth 1
Conestoga 7, Cardinal O’Hara 0
Freedom-District 11 3, Council Rock South
Hempfield-District 3 1, Unionville 0
McDowell 3, Norwin 2 (2OT)
North Allegheny 1, Cumberland Valley 0
North Penn 5, Williamsport 0
Pennridge 4, Wilson 1
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Sites, times TBD
Pennridge vs. North Penn; Conestoga vs. Freedom; Hempfield-District 3 vs. McDowell; Boyertown vs. North Allegheny
Class AAA
First round
Tuesday’s results
Archbishop Ryan 4, Strath Haven 2
Archbishop Wood 7, Southern Lehigh 1
Berwick 1, Athens 0
Dallas 1, Mechanicsburg 0 (SO)
Manheim Central 2, Plum 1
Mars 6, Warren 1
Villa Joseph Marie 3, Conrad Weiser 0
West Allegheny 2, Hollidaysburg 1
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Sites, times TBD
Villa Joseph Marie vs. Berwick; Archbishop Ryan vs. Dallas; Archbishop Wood vs. Manheim Central; West Allegheny vs. Mars
Class AA
First round
Tuesday’s results
Bald Eagle Area 2, Karns City 1
Bedford 1, South Park 0 (2OT)
Eastern Lebanon County 3, Lewisburg 0
Lake Lehman 2, Boiling Springs 1
Landsdale Catholic 3, St. Basil 2 (SO)
North Catholic 3, Mercyhurst Prep 0
Northwestern Lehigh 1, Central Columbia 0
Villa Maria 4, Yough 2
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Sites, times TBD
Eastern Lebanon County vs. Landsdale Catholic/St. Basil-winner; Northwestern Lehigh vs. Lake Lehman; North Catholic vs. Bald Eagle Area; Bedford vs. Villa Maria
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Calvary Christian 2, Conwell-Egan 1
Camp Hill 4, Bloomsburg 1
East Juniata 8, Mountain View 2
Fairfield 2, Moravian Academy 1
Freedom 6, Conemaugh Township 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Brockway 3
Mercer 3, West Branch 1
Shady Side Academy 9, Everett 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Sites, times TBD
Camp Hill vs. Calvary Christian; East Juniata vs. Fairfield; Shady Side Academy vs. Mercer; Freedom vs. Greensburg Central Catholic
Volleyball
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class AAAA
First round
Tuesday’s results
Bishop Shanahan 3, Cumberland Valley 0
Central York 3, Downingtown East 2
Hempfield-District 3 3, Council Rock North 1
North Allegheny 3, McDowell 0
Parkland 3, Central Dauphin 0
Pennsbury 3, Archbishop Carroll 0
State College 3, Canon-McMillan 2
Unionville 3, Emmaus 1
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Sites, times TBD
Bishop Shanahan vs. Pennsbury; Parkland vs. Central York; Unionville vs. Hempfield-District 3; State College vs. North Allegheny
Class AAA
First round
Tuesday’s results
Franklin Regional 3, Conneaut 1
Garden Spot 3, Western Wayne 0
Knoch 3, South Fayette 0
Palmyra 3, Hollidaysburg 0
Southern Lehigh 3, West York 1
Pope John Paul II 3, Palumbo Academy 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, DuBois 0
Villa Maria Academy 3, Cardinal O’Hara 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Sites, times TBD
Pope John Paul II vs. Garden Spot; Southern Lehigh vs. Villa Maria Academy; Palmyra vs. Thomas Jefferson; Franklin Regional vs. Knoch
Class AA
First round
Tuesday’s results
Beaver 3, North Star 1
Bald Eagle Area 3, Avonworth 0
Freeport 3, Brookville 0
North Catholic 3, Corry 0
North Penn Liberty 3, Holy Redeemer 0
Panther Valley 3, Science Leadership Academy 0
St. Basil Academy 3, Bishop McDevitt 0
Trinty-District 3 3, Central Cambria 2
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Sites, times TBD
Panther Valley vs. North Penn Liberty; Bishop McDevitt vs. Trinity-District 3; Freeport vs. Beaver; Bald Eagle Area vs. North Catholic
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Geibel 0
Canton 3, Mt. Calvary Christian 1
Clarion 3, Saegertown 0
Cochranton 3, Elk County Catholic 1
Lititz Christian 3, Blue Ridge 0
Nativity 3, Sacred Heart Academy 0
Northern Cambria 3, Fort Cherry 1
Bishop Carroll 3, Bishop Canevin 1
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Sites, times TBD
Lititz Christian vs. Nativity; Canton vs. Berlin Brothersvalley; Northern Cambria vs. Cochranton; Bishop Carroll vs. Clarion
