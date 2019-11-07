High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 6, 2019

By:

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 | 10:37 PM

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Central Catholic (9-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (7-4) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (10-1) at Pine-Richland (9-1), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (10-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (7-4) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Moon (9-2) vs. Peters Township (10-1) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Gateway (9-2) vs. Bethel Park (7-3) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills (10-1) vs. McKeesport (8-3) at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Thomas Jefferson (11-0) vs. Blackhawk (7-4) at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.; South Fayette (10-1) vs. Belle Vernon (9-1) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Central Valley (10-1) vs. Derry (9-2) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (10-1) vs. South Park (5-5) at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Washington (11-0) vs. Freedom (8-3) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Neshannock (9-2) vs. Brentwood (8-2) at Freedom, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (11-0) vs. New Brighton (8-3) at Ambridge, 7 p.m.; Riverside (7-3) vs. McGuffey (9-2) at Montour, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Clairton (9-2) vs. Cornell (9-1) at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; West Greene (10-1) vs. Sto-Rox (10-1) at Trinity, 7 p.m.

PIAA District 6

Class 4A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Bellefonte (8-2) vs. Clearfield (9-2) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bald Eagle Area (8-3) vs. Westmont Hilltop (8-3) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Penns Valley (10-1) at Richland (10-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Bellwood-Antis (11-0) at Ligonier Valley (11-0), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop McCort (6-5) at Bishop Guilfoyle (8-2), 7 p.m.; Purchase Line (7-4) at Portage (8-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Claysburg-Kimmel (8-3) at Saltsburg (7-3), 7 p.m.; Homer-Center (7-4) at Juniata Valley (8-2), 7 p.m.

Districts 5,8,9, 10

Class 6A

PIAA sub-regional

Friday’s schedule

State College (9-1) vs. McDowell (9-1) at Veteran’s Stadium, Erie, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

PIAA sub-regional

Friday’s schedule

Oil City (11-0) vs. Hollidaysburg (6-4) at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

PIAA sub-regional

Friday’s schedule

Cathedral Prep (9-2) vs. University Prep (7-4) at Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Bedford (9-2) vs. Westinghouse (8-3) at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Chestnut Ridge (8-2) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (10-1) at Windber, 7 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Tussey Mountain (10-1) vs. Northern Bedford (8-3) at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep vs. North Allegheny at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon vs. Bethel Park at Spencer Family YMCA, Bethel Park, 9 p.m.

Class A

Southwest

North Hills vs. Thomas Jefferson at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.

Class B

South

Carrick vs. Connellsville at Ice Mine, Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Blackhawk vs. Wheeling Park (W. Va.) at Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 7 p.m.; Greensburg Salem vs. Freeport at Belmont complex, Kittanning, 9 p.m.; Indiana vs. South Park at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford vs. Armstrong at Belmont Complex at Kittanning, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class AAAA

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

North Penn vs. Conestoga at Spring-Ford, 3 p.m.; La Salle College vs. Lower Merion at Methacton, 7 p.m.; Central Bucks West vs. Mt. Lebanon at Eagle View Middle School, Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.; Boyertown vs. Palmyra at Tulpehocken, 3 p.m.

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Strath Haven vs. Selinsgrove at Cedar Crest, 2 p.m.; Holy Ghost Prep vs. Archbishop Wood at Methacton, 5 p.m.; Lower Dauphin vs. West Allegheny at Mansion Park, Altoona, 1:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Cathedral Prep at Slippery Rock High School, 2 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

New Hope-Solebury vs. Midd-West at Cedar Crest, noon; Lewisburg vs. Lansdale Catholic at Northeastern, 2 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Punxsutawney at Somerset, noon; Deer Lakes vs. Mercyhurst Prep at Slippery Rock High School, 4 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

East Juniata vs. Dock Mennonite at Cedar Crest, 4 p.m.; Moravian Academy vs. York Catholic at Tulpehocken, 1 p.m.; Lancaster Country Day vs. Winchester Thurston at Mansion Park, Altoona, 11:30 a.m.; Springdale vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Peters Township, 2 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class AAAA

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Pennridge vs. North Penn at Spring-Ford, 5 p.m.; Conestoga vs. Freedom at Spring-Ford, 1 p.m.; Hempfield-District 3 vs. McDowell at Somerset, 2 p.m.; Boyertown vs. North Allegheny at Eagle View Middle School, Mechanicsburg, 2 p.m.

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Villa Joseph Marie vs. Berwick at Northern Lehigh, 1 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan vs. Dallas at Northern Lehigh, 3 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Manheim Central at Exeter Township, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Mars at Chartiers Valley, 2 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Eastern Lebanon County vs. Lansdale Catholic at Northeastern, noon; Northwestern Lehigh vs. Lake-Lehman at Central Columbia, 2 p.m.; North Catholic vs. Bald Eagle Area at Forest Hills High School, Sidman, 2 p.m.; Bedford vs. Villa Maria at Chartiers Valley, noon

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Camp Hill vs. Calvary Christian at Warwick, 4 p.m.; East Juniata vs. Fairfield at Eagle View Middle School, Mechanicsburg, noon; Shady Side Academy vs. Mercer at Slippery Rock High School, noon; Freedom vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Peters Township, noon

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class AAAA

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan vs. Pennsbury at Upper Dublin, 5:30 p.m.; Parkland vs. Central York at Exeter Township, 12:30 p.m.; Unionville vs. Hempfield-District 3 at Twin Valley, 1 p.m.; State College vs. North Allegheny at Forest Hills High School, Sidman, 1:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Pope John Paul II vs. Garden Spot at Exeter Township, 4 p.m.; Southern Lehigh vs. Villa Maria Academy at Upper Dublin, 4 p.m.; Palmyra vs. Thomas Jefferson at Altoona, noon; Franklin Regional vs. Knoch at Shaler, 1:30 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Panther Valley vs. North Penn Liberty at Shamokin, 1 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt vs. Trinity-District 3 at Exeter Township, 2:30 p.m.; Freeport vs. Beaver at Shaler, noon; Bald Eagle Area vs. North Catholic at Forest Hills High School, Sidman, noon

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lititz Christian vs. Nativity at Exeter Township, 11 a.m.; Canton vs. Berlin Brothersvalley at Bellefonte, 1 p.m.; Northern Cambria vs. Cochranton at DuBois Central Catholic, 1 p.m.; Bishop Carroll vs. Clarion at DuBois Central Catholic, 3 p.m.

