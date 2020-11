High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 6, 2020

Friday, November 6, 2020 | 11:56 PM

High schools

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Friday’s results

Central Catholic 38, North Allegheny 24

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Pine-Richland 49, Penn-Trafford 14

Peters Township 20, Gateway 19

Championship

Nov. 14 schedule

Pine-Richland (8-0) vs. Peters Township (8-0) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Aliquippa 33, Belle Vernon 25

Thomas Jefferson 20, Plum 17

Championship

Nov. 14 schedule

Aliquippa (9-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (7-1) at North Allegheny, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Central Valley 70, Keystone Oaks 21

Elizabeth Forward 17, North Catholic 0

Championship

Nov. 13 schedule

Central Valley (9-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (8-0) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Beaver Falls 50, Apollo-Ridge 27

Sto-Rox 49, Serra Catholic 38

Championship

Nov. 14 schedule

Beaver Falls (9-0) vs. Sto-Rox (8-1) at North Hills, 5 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Clairton 55, Shenango 16

Jeannette 40, Rochester 13

Championship

Nov. 14 schedule

Clairton (8-0) vs. Jeannette (8-1) at North Hills, 11 a.m.

District 8

City League playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

No. 2 Allderdice (3-1) vs. No. 3 University Prep (2-2) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, noon; No. 1 Westinghouse (5-0) vs. No. 4 Brashear (1-3) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Central Catholic 38, North Allegheny 24

Central Catholic 3 21 7 7 —38

North Allegheny 7 14 3 0 —24

NA: Mason Kress 65 pass from Greg Phillips (Brandon Persad kick)

CC: Matthew Schearer 24 field goal

NA: Nathan Hoke 1 run (Persad kick)

CC: Eddy Tillman 5 run (Schearer kick)

NA: Khalil Dinkins 20 pass from Phillips (Persad kick)

CC: Anderson Cynkar 70 kickoff return (Schearer kick)

CC: Tillman 1 run (Schearer kick)

CC: Cynkar 30 interception return (Schearer kick)

NA: Persad 24 field goal

CC: Tillman 1 run (Schearer kick)

Rushing leaders: CC, Eddy Tillman 26-132, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: NA, Greg Phillips 13-26-196-2TD-3INT.

Receiving leaders: NA, Mason Kress 6-103, TD.

Class 5A

Peters Township 20, Gateway 19

Peters Township 0 0 13 7 —20

Gateway 6 13 0 0 —19

G: Jayson Jenkins 40 field goal

G: Jayson Jenkins 29 field goal

G: Diego Bledsoe 35 interception return (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Jayden Hurt 8 pass from Carsen Engleka (Jayson Jenkins kick failed)

PT: Nico Pate 2 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Andrew Massucci kick)

PT: Donovan McMillon 38 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Massucci kick failed)

PT: Corban Hondru 4 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Massucci kick)

Rushing leaders: G, Derrick Davis 18-108.

Passing leaders: PT, Logan Pfeuffer 17-37-289-3TD-3INT. G, Carsen Engleka 15-35-142-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: PT, Breylen Carrington 8-147.

Pine-Richland 49, Penn-Trafford 14

Penn-Trafford 7 0 7 0 —14

Pine-Richland 0 21 14 14 —49

P-T: Ethan Carr 12 pass from Chase Vecchio (Nathan Schlessinger kick)

P-R: Eli Jochem 10 pass from Cole Spencer (Tony Nicassio kick)

P-R: Spencer 1 run (Nicassio kick)

P-R: Spencer 1 run (Nicassio kick)

P-R: Caden Schweiger 11 run (Nicassio kick)

P-R: Jochem 46 pass from Spencer (Nicassio kick)

P-T: Vecchio 7 pass from Carr (Schlessinger kick)

P-R: Jordan Burns 15 run (Nicassio kick)

P-R: Charlie Mill 50 pass from Spencer (Nicassio kick)

Passing leaders: P-T, Ethan Carr 11-20-119-1TD-0INT. P-R, Cole Spencer 18-23-324-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: P-R, Eli Jochem 8-176, 2 TDs.

Class 4A

Aliquippa 33, Belle Vernon 25

Belle Vernon 13 6 0 6 —25

Aliquippa 0 14 13 6 —33

BV: Quinton Martin 53 run (kick failed)

BV: Devin Whitlock 64 punt return (Tyler Kovatch kick)

A: Vaughn Morris 12 run (Emmanuel Gyadumantey kick)

BV: Whitlock 4 run (run failed)

A: Karl McBride 2 run (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Karl McBride 2 run (run failed)

A: Dorius Moreland 26 pass from Morris (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Vernon Redd 17 run (run failed)

BV: Whitlock 39 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: BV, Devin Whitlock 18-135, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: A, Vaughn Morris 11-23-188-1TD-3INT.

Thomas Jefferson 20, Plum 17

Plum 10 7 0 0 —17

Thomas Jefferson 7 6 7 0 —20

TJ: Isaac Eckley 16 run (Jack Sella kick)

P: Max Matolcsy 16 pass from Ryan Hubner (Reed Martin kick)

P: Martin 32 field goal

P: Eryck Moore 6 run (Martin kick)

TJ: Jake Pugh 1 run (Sella kick failed)

TJ: Ian Hansen 36 pass from Pugh (Sella kick)

Rushing leaders: P, Eryck Moore 21-127, TD. TJ, Conner Murga 20-121.

Class 3A

Central Valley 70, Keystone Oaks 21

Keystone Oaks 0 14 0 7 —21

Central Valley 21 35 14 0 —70

CV: Brandon Graham 12 pass from Ameer Dudley (Ben Walmsley kick)

CV: Myles Walker 52 punt return (Walmsley kick)

CV: Stephon Hall 33 pass from Dudley (Sarafino DeSantis kick)

KO: Kevin Drew 2 run (Greg Wagner kick)

CV: Hall 82 kickoff return (DeSantis kick)

CV: Dudley 44 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Landon Alexander 60 pass from Dudley (DeSantis kick)

CV: Matt Merritt 19 fumble return (Walmsley kick)

KO: Tyler Perry 1 run (Greg Wagner kick)

CV: Alexander 48 pass from Dudley (DeSantis kick)

CV: Walker 41 run (Walmsley kick)

CV: Bret FitzSimmons 37 interception return (Walmsley kick)

KO: Shawn Reick 60 run (Greg Wagner kick)

Passing leaders: CV, Ameer Dudley 7-11-178-3TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: CV, Landon Alexander 2-108, 2 TDs.

Elizabeth Forward 17, North Catholic 0

Elizabeth Forward 3 0 7 7 —17

North Catholic 0 0 0 0 —0

EF: Andrew Smith 25 field goal

EF: DaVontay Brownfield 5 run (Smith kick)

EF: Nico Mrvos 8 run (Smith kick)

Class 2A

Beaver Falls 50, Apollo-Ridge 27

Apollo-Ridge 0 7 14 6 —27

Beaver Falls 6 16 14 14 —50

BF: Quadir Thomas 42 pass from Jaren Brickner (run failed)

BF: Shileak Livingston 3 run (Brickner run)

A-R: Logan Harmon 5 run (Gavin Cole kick)

BF: Trey Singleton 79 pass from Brickner (Tyler Cain pass from Brickner)

BF: Livingston 37 run (Josh Hough run)

A-R: Jake Fello 23 run (Gavin Cole kick)

BF: Hough 78 run (pass failed)

A-R: Nick Curci 14 pass from Fello (Gavin Cole kick)

BF: Hough 8 run (Brickner run)

A-R: Logan Harmon 2 run (kick failed)

BF: Hough 86 run (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: BF, Josh Hough 22-368, 3 TDs; Shileak Livingston 16-107, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: A-R, Jake Fello 17-32-239-1TD-1INT. BF, Jaren Brickner 6-13-161-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: BF, Trey Singleton 3-101, TD.

Sto-Rox 49, Serra Catholic 38

Sto-Rox 13 8 7 21 —49

Serra Catholic 13 6 6 13 —38

SC: Machai Brooks 54 pass from Max Rocco (Joe Folino kick failed)

S-R: Austin Jones 78 run (run failed)

SC: Terrell Booth 29 pass from Rocco (Folino kick)

S-R: Zay Davis 5 run (Adam Devine kick)

S-R: safety

S-R: Drevon Miller-Ross 49 pass from Jones (Devine kick failed)

SC: Jayvon Holt 3 pass from Rocco (Folino kick failed)

SC: Brooks 4 run (run failed)

S-R: Jaymont Green-Miller 40 pass from Jones (Devine kick)

SC: Paul Pearson 7 run (Folino kick)

S-R: Josh Jenkins 13 pass from Jones (Devine kick)

S-R: Davis 38 run (Dionte Givens run)

S-R: Green-Miller 46 interception return (Devine kick)

SC: DaiQuan Chatfield 5 pass from Rocco (run failed)

Rushing leaders: S-R, Zay Davis 18-108, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: S-R, Austin Jones 10-14-192-2TD-2INT. SC, Max Rocco 16-31-191-4TD-2INT.

Class A

Clairton 55, Shenango 16

Shenango 3 6 7 0 —16

Clairton 6 27 8 14 —55

S: Aiden Johnston 32 field goal

C: Jonte Sanders 82 run (Christian Jenko kick failed)

C: Davion Rochelle 47 interception return (pass failed)

C: Dontae Sanders 27 pass from Jonte Sanders (pass failed)

C: Dontae Sanders 6 run (Tyyon Cobbs pass from Jonte Sanders)

C: Dontae Sanders 74 run (Jenko kick)

S: CJ Miller 17 pass from Tino Campoli (Johnston kick failed)

C: Allen Wright fumble recovery (Jonte Sanders run)

S: Dalton Peters 30 pass from Campoli (Johnston kick)

C: Brooklyn Cannon 34 pass from Jonte Sanders (Cannon pass from Jonte Sanders)

C: Capone Jones 22 run (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: C, Dontae Sanders 12-156, 2 TDs; Jonte Sanders 3-132, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: S, Tino Campoli 14-35-164-2TD-2INT. C, Jonte Sanders 7-14-169-2TD-0INT.

Jeannette 40, Rochester 13

Jeannette 7 12 8 13 —40

Rochester 6 7 0 0 —13

J: Brett Birch 25 pass from Brad Birch (Roberto Smith Jr. kick)

R: Jerome Mullins 7 pass from Parker Lyons (kick failed)

J: Smith Jr. 16 run (kick failed)

R: Sal Laure 2 run (Adam Schurr kick)

J: Brett Birch 14 pass from Brad Birch (pass failed)

J: Brett Birch 11 pass from Brad Birch (Kaelan Piscar pass from Brad Birch)

J: Smith Jr. 4 run (Elijah Binakonsky kick)

J: Brett Birch 71 punt return (run failed)

Rushing leaders: J, Roberto Smith Jr. 21-134, 2 TDs. R, Rashawn Reid 20-116.

Passing leaders: J, Brad Birch 14-23-164-3TD-0INT.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Peters Township (13-1-1) vs. Seneca Valley (13-1-1) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-1) vs. Winchester Thurston (14-1) at Gateway, 3 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Mars (11-3) vs. Plum (16-0) at North Allegheny, noon

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Avonworth (14-1-1) vs. North Catholic (12-2-1) at Gateway, noon

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Allegheny (14-0) vs. Shaler (12-2) at Chartiers Valley, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (15-2) vs. Montour (14-1) at Chartiers Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Catholic (14-0) vs. Ellwood City (17-0) at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (13-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-0) at Fox Chapel, noon

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.