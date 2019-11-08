High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 7, 2019
Thursday, November 7, 2019 | 11:38 PM
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Central Catholic (9-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (7-4) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (10-1) at Pine-Richland (9-1), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Penn-Trafford (10-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (7-4) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Moon (9-2) vs. Peters Township (10-1) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Gateway (9-2) vs. Bethel Park (7-3) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills (10-1) vs. McKeesport (8-3) at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Thomas Jefferson (11-0) vs. Blackhawk (7-4) at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.; South Fayette (10-1) vs. Belle Vernon (9-1) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Central Valley (10-1) vs. Derry (9-2) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (10-1) vs. South Park (5-5) at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Washington (11-0) vs. Freedom (8-3) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Neshannock (9-2) vs. Brentwood (8-2) at Freedom, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (11-0) vs. New Brighton (8-3) at Ambridge, 7 p.m.; Riverside (7-3) vs. McGuffey (9-2) at Montour, 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Clairton (9-2) vs. Cornell (9-1) at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; West Greene (10-1) vs. Sto-Rox (10-1) at Trinity, 7 p.m.
PIAA District 6
Class 4A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Bellefonte (8-2) vs. Clearfield (9-2) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Bald Eagle Area (8-3) vs. Westmont Hilltop (8-3) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Penns Valley (10-1) at Richland (10-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Bellwood-Antis (11-0) at Ligonier Valley (11-0), 7 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Bishop McCort (6-5) at Bishop Guilfoyle (8-2), 7 p.m.; Purchase Line (7-4) at Portage (8-2), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Claysburg-Kimmel (8-3) at Saltsburg (7-3), 7 p.m.; Homer-Center (7-4) at Juniata Valley (8-2), 7 p.m.
Districts 5,8,9, 10
Class 6A
PIAA sub-regional
Friday’s schedule
State College (9-1) vs. McDowell (9-1) at Veteran’s Stadium, Erie, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
PIAA sub-regional
Friday’s schedule
Oil City (11-0) vs. Hollidaysburg (6-4) at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
PIAA sub-regional
Friday’s schedule
Cathedral Prep (9-2) vs. University Prep (7-4) at Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Bedford (9-2) vs. Westinghouse (8-3) at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Chestnut Ridge (8-2) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (10-1) at Windber, 7 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Tussey Mountain (10-1) vs. Northern Bedford (8-3) at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
North Allegheny 5, Cathedral Prep 1
Mt. Lebanon vs. Bethel Park (n)
Class A
Southwest
Thomas Jefferson 4, North Hills 1
Class B
South
Carrick 4, Connellsville 2
Nonconference
Penn-Trafford 8, Armstrong 5
South Park 2, Indiana 1
Wheeling Park (W. Va.) 4, Blackhawk 3 (SO)
Greensburg Salem 9, Freeport 5
Soccer
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class AAAA
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
North Penn vs. Conestoga at Spring-Ford, 3 p.m.; La Salle College vs. Lower Merion at Methacton, 7 p.m.; Central Bucks West vs. Mt. Lebanon at Eagle View Middle School, Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.; Boyertown vs. Palmyra at Tulpehocken, 3 p.m.
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Strath Haven vs. Selinsgrove at Cedar Crest, 2 p.m.; Holy Ghost Prep vs. Archbishop Wood at Methacton, 5 p.m.; Lower Dauphin vs. West Allegheny at Mansion Park, Altoona, 1:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Cathedral Prep at Slippery Rock High School, 2 p.m.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
New Hope-Solebury vs. Midd-West at Cedar Crest, noon; Lewisburg vs. Lansdale Catholic at Northeastern, 2 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Punxsutawney at Somerset, noon; Deer Lakes vs. Mercyhurst Prep at Slippery Rock High School, 4 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
East Juniata vs. Dock Mennonite at Cedar Crest, 4 p.m.; Moravian Academy vs. York Catholic at Tulpehocken, 1 p.m.; Lancaster Country Day vs. Winchester Thurston at Mansion Park, Altoona, 11:30 a.m.; Springdale vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Peters Township, 2 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class AAAA
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Pennridge vs. North Penn at Spring-Ford, 5 p.m.; Conestoga vs. Freedom at Spring-Ford, 1 p.m.; Hempfield-District 3 vs. McDowell at Somerset, 2 p.m.; Boyertown vs. North Allegheny at Eagle View Middle School, Mechanicsburg, 2 p.m.
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Villa Joseph Marie vs. Berwick at Northern Lehigh, 1 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan vs. Dallas at Northern Lehigh, 3 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Manheim Central at Exeter Township, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Mars at Chartiers Valley, 2 p.m.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Eastern Lebanon County vs. Lansdale Catholic at Northeastern, noon; Northwestern Lehigh vs. Lake-Lehman at Central Columbia, 2 p.m.; North Catholic vs. Bald Eagle Area at Forest Hills High School, Sidman, 2 p.m.; Bedford vs. Villa Maria at Chartiers Valley, noon
Class A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Camp Hill vs. Calvary Christian at Warwick, 4 p.m.; East Juniata vs. Fairfield at Eagle View Middle School, Mechanicsburg, noon; Shady Side Academy vs. Mercer at Slippery Rock High School, noon; Freedom vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Peters Township, noon
Volleyball
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class AAAA
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Bishop Shanahan vs. Pennsbury at Upper Dublin, 5:30 p.m.; Parkland vs. Central York at Exeter Township, 12:30 p.m.; Unionville vs. Hempfield-District 3 at Twin Valley, 1 p.m.; State College vs. North Allegheny at Forest Hills High School, Sidman, 1:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Pope John Paul II vs. Garden Spot at Exeter Township, 4 p.m.; Southern Lehigh vs. Villa Maria Academy at Upper Dublin, 4 p.m.; Palmyra vs. Thomas Jefferson at Altoona, noon; Franklin Regional vs. Knoch at Shaler, 1:30 p.m.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Panther Valley vs. North Penn Liberty at Shamokin, 1 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt vs. Trinity-District 3 at Exeter Township, 2:30 p.m.; Freeport vs. Beaver at Shaler, noon; Bald Eagle Area vs. North Catholic at Forest Hills High School, Sidman, noon
Class A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Lititz Christian vs. Nativity at Exeter Township, 11 a.m.; Canton vs. Berlin Brothersvalley at Bellefonte, 1 p.m.; Northern Cambria vs. Cochranton at DuBois Central Catholic, 1 p.m.; Bishop Carroll vs. Clarion at DuBois Central Catholic, 3 p.m.
