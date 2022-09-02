High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 1, 2022

Thursday, September 1, 2022

High schools

Field hockey

Thursday’s results

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 6, Mt. Lebanon 2

Peters Township 2, Shady Side Academy 0

Pine-Richland 3, Latrobe 0

Football

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Aliquippa at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Ambridge at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Avella at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

California at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Derry at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Ellwood City at Union, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Freeport at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Montour, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Mars, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Abraham Lincoln at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Plum at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Riverside at South Side, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Washington at Clairton, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Independent

Albert Gallatin at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Brashear at Wheeling Park (W.Va.), 7 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Harrison Central (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Westinghouse at Steelton-Highspire, 7 p.m.

District 10

Butler at Meadville, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 4

Plum 196, Franklin Regional 198

Medalists: Wes Lorish (P) 35, Nolan Savinda (FR) 36

Class 2A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 234, Riverview 248

Medalists: Colton Sutter (DL) 44, Enzo Lio (R) 43

Freeport 216, St. Joseph 315

Medalist: Hannah Shepherd (F) 41

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 199, Greensburg Salem 215

Medalists: Wade Boyle (GCC) 36, Mike Kingerski (GS) 40

Mt. Pleasant 212, Southmoreland 261

Medalists: Ryan Karfelt (MP) 36, Anthony Spadaro (S) 43

Section 3

Waynesburg 196, Bentworth 249

Medalists: Braden Benke, Dom Benamati (W) 38, Nathan Coski (B) 42

Section 5

Ellwood City 221, Union 232

Medalists: Jordan Keller (EC) 42, Rocco Galmarini (U) 42

Section 7

Montour 210, West Allegheny 226

Medalist: Ryan Altenhoff (M)

South Park 194, Serra Catholic 224

Medalists: JP Tusai (SP) 36, Sam Kaminsky (SC) 37

Section 8

Belle Vernon 205, Yough 297

Medalists: Jordan Mocello (BVA) 35, Grant Johnson (Y) 51

Nonsection

Butler 206, Hampton 215

Medalist: Hunter Swidzinski (B) 39

Latrobe 206, West Shamokin 210

Medalists: PJ Germano, Jake Pavlik, Jack Sacriponte (L) 39, Alex Talmage (WS) 36

Mars 196, Sewickley Academy 207

Mohawk 223, South Side 229

Medalists: Jay Wrona (M) 42, Tristan Shuman (SS) 36

Mt. Lebanon 197, Allderdice 214

Medalist: Callan Wilcox (ML) 32

Peters Township 184, Fox Chapel 200, Wheeling Park 204

Medalists: Austin Malley (PT) 35, David Fuhrer (FC) 35, Gavin Goodrich (WP) 34

Pine-Richland 207, Shady Side Academy 212

Medalist: Ryan Frohlich (SSA) 37

North Allegheny 197, Penn-Trafford 207

Medalists: Ethan Byrne (NA) 38, David Newsome (PT) 36

South Side 240, Burgettstown 255

Medalists: Tristan Shuman (SS) 41, Manny Enos (B) 46

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Franklin Regional 173, Penn-Trafford 180

Class 2A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 191, Ligonier Valley 239

Medalists: Emily Eutsey (MP) 46, Amanda Woods (LV) 54

Nonsection

Elizabeth Forward 192, Seton LaSalle 221

Medalists: Mya Morgan (EF) 36, Emily O’Bara (SLS) 49

Seneca Valley 182, Blackhawk 221

Medalists: Lihini Ranaweera (SV) 38, Mara Fowlow (B) 44

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 8, North Hills 0

Pine-Richland 1, North Allegheny 0

Seneca Valley 4, Butler 0

Shaler 2, Central Catholic 1

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 2, Canon-McMillan 1

Norwin at Hempfield, ppd.

Peters Township 5, Allderdice 2

Upper St. Clair 5, Baldwin 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 4, Indiana 0

Mars 6, Armstrong 1

Section 2

Montour 1, Central Valley 1

Moon 2, Chartiers Valley 1 (OT)

South Fayette 6, Blackhawk 0

Ambridge 5, West Allegheny 4

Section 3

Connellsville 2, Ringgold 1 (OT)

Thomas Jefferson 1, Laurel Highlands 0

Trinity 1, Bethel Park 0

Section 4

Gateway 3, Penn-Trafford 0

Latrobe 5, Obama Academy 1

Penn Hills 3, McKeesport 1

Plum 2, Franklin Regional 0

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 6, West Mifflin 0

Elizabeth Forward 3, Steel Valley 2

South Park 4, Keystone Oaks 3

Woodland Hills 9, South Allegheny 0

Section 2

Deer Lakes 3, Jeannette 0

Knoch 3, Freeport 1

Leechburg 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Shady Side Academy 9, Derry 0

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 4, Washington 0

Brownsville 7, Waynesburg 1

Belle Vernon 7, Yough 1

Section 4

Beaver 3, Mohawk 1

Hopewell 16, Ellwood City 0

Quaker Valley 1, Avonworth 0

Class A

Section 1

Freedom 2, Neshannock 0

Eden Christian 4, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Sewickley Academy 3, Beaver County Christian 1

Section 2

Charleroi 8, California 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Bentworth 3

Section 3

Riverview 4, St. Joseph 3

Springdale 4, Burrell 1

Nonconference

Carlynton 4, South Side 0

Trinity Christian 7, Serra Catholic 1

Girls

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 0, Seneca Valley 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 2

Class A

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 7, Beth-Center 0

Nonconference

Berlin-Brothersvalley 4, Ligonier Valley 1

Montour 2, Freedom 1

Shady Side Academy 3, Knoch 1

Quaker Valley 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Penn Hills 6, McKeesport 1

Ringgold 4, Greensburg Salem 0

Southmoreland 6, Charleroi 1

South Side 6, Carlynton 0

West Allegheny 4, Hopewell 0

Friday’s schedule

Nonconference

Ellis School at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 5, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Butler 3, North Hills 2

North Allegheny 5, Seneca Valley 0

Class 2A

Section 4

Beaver 5, Ellwood City 0

Nonsection

Hempfield 3, Southmoreland 2

Quaker Valley 3, Hampton 2

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 2A

Section 3

Bentworth 3, Waynesburg 0

Charleroi 3, McGuffey 1

Southmoreland at Brownsville, (n)

Beth-Center 3, Washington 1

Nonconference

Beaver at Blackhawk, (n)

Bishop Canevin at Bethel Park, (n)

Burrell 3, Highlands 0

Carlynton 3, Burgettstown 0

Central Valley 3, Riverside 0

Keystone Oaks 3, Chartiers-Houston 2

Deer Lakes 3, Knoch 0

Yough 3, East Allegheny 1

Ellwood City 3, South Side 2

Franklin Regional 3, Norwin 2

Hempfield 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Leechburg 3, Apollo-Ridge 1

Mars 3, Fox Chapel 1

Montour 3, Canon-McMillan 0

New Brighton 3, Rochester 0

North Hills 3, West Allegheny 0

Fort Cherry 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Kiski Area 3, Penn Hills 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Peters Township 1

Quaker Valley 3, South Park 0

Chartiers Valley 3, Ringgold 1

Riverview at Valley, (n)

Seneca Valley 3, Baldwin 0

Elizabeth Forward 3, South Allegheny 1

South Fayette 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Hampton 3, Thomas Jefferson 2

Trinity 3, Connellsville 0

Union 3, Eden Christian 2

