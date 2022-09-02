High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 1, 2022
High schools
Field hockey
Thursday’s results
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 6, Mt. Lebanon 2
Peters Township 2, Shady Side Academy 0
Pine-Richland 3, Latrobe 0
Football
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Aliquippa at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Ambridge at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Avonworth at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Avella at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
California at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Derry at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Union, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Freeport at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Montour, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Mars, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia Abraham Lincoln at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Plum at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Riverside at South Side, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Washington at Clairton, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Independent
Albert Gallatin at Carrick, 7 p.m.
Brownsville at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
City League
Allderdice at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Brashear at Wheeling Park (W.Va.), 7 p.m.
Perry Traditional Academy at Harrison Central (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Westinghouse at Steelton-Highspire, 7 p.m.
District 10
Butler at Meadville, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 4
Plum 196, Franklin Regional 198
Medalists: Wes Lorish (P) 35, Nolan Savinda (FR) 36
Class 2A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 234, Riverview 248
Medalists: Colton Sutter (DL) 44, Enzo Lio (R) 43
Freeport 216, St. Joseph 315
Medalist: Hannah Shepherd (F) 41
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 199, Greensburg Salem 215
Medalists: Wade Boyle (GCC) 36, Mike Kingerski (GS) 40
Mt. Pleasant 212, Southmoreland 261
Medalists: Ryan Karfelt (MP) 36, Anthony Spadaro (S) 43
Section 3
Waynesburg 196, Bentworth 249
Medalists: Braden Benke, Dom Benamati (W) 38, Nathan Coski (B) 42
Section 5
Ellwood City 221, Union 232
Medalists: Jordan Keller (EC) 42, Rocco Galmarini (U) 42
Section 7
Montour 210, West Allegheny 226
Medalist: Ryan Altenhoff (M)
South Park 194, Serra Catholic 224
Medalists: JP Tusai (SP) 36, Sam Kaminsky (SC) 37
Section 8
Belle Vernon 205, Yough 297
Medalists: Jordan Mocello (BVA) 35, Grant Johnson (Y) 51
Nonsection
Butler 206, Hampton 215
Medalist: Hunter Swidzinski (B) 39
Latrobe 206, West Shamokin 210
Medalists: PJ Germano, Jake Pavlik, Jack Sacriponte (L) 39, Alex Talmage (WS) 36
Mars 196, Sewickley Academy 207
Mohawk 223, South Side 229
Medalists: Jay Wrona (M) 42, Tristan Shuman (SS) 36
Mt. Lebanon 197, Allderdice 214
Medalist: Callan Wilcox (ML) 32
Peters Township 184, Fox Chapel 200, Wheeling Park 204
Medalists: Austin Malley (PT) 35, David Fuhrer (FC) 35, Gavin Goodrich (WP) 34
Pine-Richland 207, Shady Side Academy 212
Medalist: Ryan Frohlich (SSA) 37
North Allegheny 197, Penn-Trafford 207
Medalists: Ethan Byrne (NA) 38, David Newsome (PT) 36
South Side 240, Burgettstown 255
Medalists: Tristan Shuman (SS) 41, Manny Enos (B) 46
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 3
Franklin Regional 173, Penn-Trafford 180
Class 2A
Section 1
Mt. Pleasant 191, Ligonier Valley 239
Medalists: Emily Eutsey (MP) 46, Amanda Woods (LV) 54
Nonsection
Elizabeth Forward 192, Seton LaSalle 221
Medalists: Mya Morgan (EF) 36, Emily O’Bara (SLS) 49
Seneca Valley 182, Blackhawk 221
Medalists: Lihini Ranaweera (SV) 38, Mara Fowlow (B) 44
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 8, North Hills 0
Pine-Richland 1, North Allegheny 0
Seneca Valley 4, Butler 0
Shaler 2, Central Catholic 1
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 2, Canon-McMillan 1
Norwin at Hempfield, ppd.
Peters Township 5, Allderdice 2
Upper St. Clair 5, Baldwin 2
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 4, Indiana 0
Mars 6, Armstrong 1
Section 2
Montour 1, Central Valley 1
Moon 2, Chartiers Valley 1 (OT)
South Fayette 6, Blackhawk 0
Ambridge 5, West Allegheny 4
Section 3
Connellsville 2, Ringgold 1 (OT)
Thomas Jefferson 1, Laurel Highlands 0
Trinity 1, Bethel Park 0
Section 4
Gateway 3, Penn-Trafford 0
Latrobe 5, Obama Academy 1
Penn Hills 3, McKeesport 1
Plum 2, Franklin Regional 0
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny 6, West Mifflin 0
Elizabeth Forward 3, Steel Valley 2
South Park 4, Keystone Oaks 3
Woodland Hills 9, South Allegheny 0
Section 2
Deer Lakes 3, Jeannette 0
Knoch 3, Freeport 1
Leechburg 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Shady Side Academy 9, Derry 0
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 4, Washington 0
Brownsville 7, Waynesburg 1
Belle Vernon 7, Yough 1
Section 4
Beaver 3, Mohawk 1
Hopewell 16, Ellwood City 0
Quaker Valley 1, Avonworth 0
Class A
Section 1
Freedom 2, Neshannock 0
Eden Christian 4, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Sewickley Academy 3, Beaver County Christian 1
Section 2
Charleroi 8, California 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Bentworth 3
Section 3
Riverview 4, St. Joseph 3
Springdale 4, Burrell 1
Nonconference
Carlynton 4, South Side 0
Trinity Christian 7, Serra Catholic 1
Girls
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 0, Seneca Valley 0
Class 2A
Section 2
Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 2
Class A
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 7, Beth-Center 0
Nonconference
Berlin-Brothersvalley 4, Ligonier Valley 1
Montour 2, Freedom 1
Shady Side Academy 3, Knoch 1
Quaker Valley 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Penn Hills 6, McKeesport 1
Ringgold 4, Greensburg Salem 0
Southmoreland 6, Charleroi 1
South Side 6, Carlynton 0
West Allegheny 4, Hopewell 0
Friday’s schedule
Nonconference
Ellis School at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 5, Armstrong 0
Section 2
Butler 3, North Hills 2
North Allegheny 5, Seneca Valley 0
Class 2A
Section 4
Beaver 5, Ellwood City 0
Nonsection
Hempfield 3, Southmoreland 2
Quaker Valley 3, Hampton 2
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 2A
Section 3
Bentworth 3, Waynesburg 0
Charleroi 3, McGuffey 1
Southmoreland at Brownsville, (n)
Beth-Center 3, Washington 1
Nonconference
Beaver at Blackhawk, (n)
Bishop Canevin at Bethel Park, (n)
Burrell 3, Highlands 0
Carlynton 3, Burgettstown 0
Central Valley 3, Riverside 0
Keystone Oaks 3, Chartiers-Houston 2
Deer Lakes 3, Knoch 0
Yough 3, East Allegheny 1
Ellwood City 3, South Side 2
Franklin Regional 3, Norwin 2
Hempfield 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Leechburg 3, Apollo-Ridge 1
Mars 3, Fox Chapel 1
Montour 3, Canon-McMillan 0
New Brighton 3, Rochester 0
North Hills 3, West Allegheny 0
Fort Cherry 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Kiski Area 3, Penn Hills 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Peters Township 1
Quaker Valley 3, South Park 0
Chartiers Valley 3, Ringgold 1
Riverview at Valley, (n)
Seneca Valley 3, Baldwin 0
Elizabeth Forward 3, South Allegheny 1
South Fayette 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Hampton 3, Thomas Jefferson 2
Trinity 3, Connellsville 0
Union 3, Eden Christian 2
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
