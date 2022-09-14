High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 13, 2022
Tuesday, September 13, 2022 | 11:31 PM
High schools
Cross country
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Division I
Section 1
Hempfield 17, Latrobe 46
Hempfield 15, Derry 50
Section 6
South Fayette 28, Peters Township 29
South Fayette 19, Bethel Park 38
Peters Township 15, Bethel Park 48
Division II
Section 3
Seton LaSalle 15, Burgettstown 50
McGuffey 15, Burgettstown 50
Seton LaSalle 26, McGuffey 29
Section 4
Riverview 25, North Catholic 30
Riverview 15, Shady Side Academy 47
Riverview 15, Deer Lakes 44
Riverview 15, Knoch 50
North Catholic 15, Shady Side Academy 44
North Catholic 15, Deer Lakes 46
North Catholic 15, Knoch 50
Shady Side Academy 28, Deer Lakes 31
Shady Side Academy 15, Knoch 50
Deer Lakes 16, Knoch 46
Girls
Division I
Section 1
Hempfield 20, Latrobe 43
Hempfield 18, Derry 45
Section 6
Peters Township 26, South Fayette 30
Peters Township 20, Bethel Park 43
South Fayette 20, Bethel Park 43
Division II
Section 3
McGuffey 15, Burgettstown 50
Seton LaSalle 15, Burgettstown 50
McGuffey 24, Seton LaSalle 31
Section 4
North Catholic 18, Riverview 42
North Catholic 23, Shady Side Academy 36
North Catholic 17, Deer Lakes 46
North Catholic 15, Knoch 50
Riverview 28, Shady Side Academy 30
Riverview 19, Deer Lakes 44
Riverview 15, Knoch 50
Shady Side Academy 18, Deer Lakes 41
Shady Side Academy 15, Knoch 50
Deer Lakes 15, Knoch 50
Field hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Pine-Richland 8, Norwin 0
Golf
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 200, Norwin 201
Medalist: Nick Turowski (PT) 35
Section 3
Mars 193, North Hills 223
Seneca Valley 192, Pine-Richland 195
Medalists: Lucas Bruns (SV) 36, Rodger Williams (PR) 37
Section 6
Mt. Lebanon 195, Canon-McMillan 210
Medalist: Charlie Mistretta (ML) 37
Peters Township 187, Thomas Jefferson 198
Medalists: Griffin Hansberry, Austin Maley (PT) 36
Section 7
Moon 189, West Allegheny 228
Medalists: Hunter Wilson, Zach Ross (M) 36, Anthony Johnson (WA) 40
South Fayette 203, Upper St. Clair 208
Medalist: Neil Joon (USC) 37
Class 2A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 233, Burrell 247
Medalists: Bryce Robson (DL) 35, Tucker Bitar (B) 47
Medalists: Nate Covey, Jayden Diehl (F) 36, Lucas Oddis (H) 44
Riverview 252, St. Joseph 290
Medalist: Ben Hower (R) 45
Section 2
Derry 196, Jeannette 321
Meadlists: Hunter Jurica (DA) 35, Ashton Beighley (DA) 38
Ligonier Valley 206, Southmoreland 280
Medalists: Josh Harbert (LV) 36, Anthony Spadaro (S) 39
Mt. Pleasant 227, Greensburg Salem 234
Medalists: Ryan Karfelt (MP) 35, Noah Outly (GS) 41
Section 6
South Side 241, Lincoln Park 291
Medalists: Josh Lytle (SS) 42, Savanna Stile (LP) 45
Section 7
Brentwood 266, South Allegheny 290
Medalists: Cody Schmitt (B) 49, Josh Nesky (SA) 43
Serra Catholic 236, East Allegheny 268
Medalist: TJ Betzner (SC) 39
South Park 194, West Mifflin 273
Medalists: JP Tusai (SP) 34, Caden Wills (WM) 46
Section 8
Belle Vernon 212, Frazier 218
Medalists: Jordan Mocello (BV) 40, Nixen Erdely (F) 34
Nonsection
Carmichaels 209, Bentworth 259
Medalists: Nathan Coski (B) 41, Mason Lapana (C) 37
Hempfield 210, Armstrong 226
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
North Allegheny 169, Oakland Catholic 172
Medalists: Katie Rose Rankin, Lauren Kardos (NA) 40; Katie McQuigan (OC) 40
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 183, Bethel Park 203, Elizabeth Forward 216
Medalists: Natalie Zumic (USC) 42, Liv Wilig, Carley Omara (BP) 46, Mya Morgan (EF) 38
Section 3
Franklin Regional 204, Indiana 241
Medalists: Gwen Shilling, Ali Boyle (FR) 44
Section 4
Fox Chapel 202, Butler 218, Shaler 223
Medalists: Laila Golla (FC) 46, Madi Wolfe (B) 49, Jordan Geidel (S) 49
Class 2A
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 169, Derry Area 232
Medalists: Izzy Aigner (GCC) 32, Bethany Dixon (DA) 51
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 1, North Allegheny 0
Seneca Valley 10, North Hills 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 9, Hempfield 0
Peters Township 1, Mt. Lebanon 0
Norwin 2, Baldwin 1
Upper St. Clair 3, Allderdice 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Highlands 2, Armstrong 1
Kiski Area 2, North Catholic 0
Section 2
Central Valley 5, Chartiers Valley 3
South Fayette 2, Montour 1
West Allegheny 2, Blackhawk 0
Section 3
Connellsville 3, Laurel Highlands 2
Thomas Jefferson 3, Albert Gallatin 0
Bethel Park 7, Uniontown 0
Section 4
Latrobe 7, McKeesport 1
Penn-Trafford 9, Obama Academy 0
Franklin Regional 3, Penn Hills 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Steel Valley 2, South Allegheny 1
South Park 1, East Allegheny 0
West Mifflin 1, Elizabeth Forward 0
Keystone Oaks 1, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2
Freeport 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Jeannette at Derry, ppd.
Shady Side Academy 4, Knoch 2
Deer Lakes 4, Leechburg 1
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 3, McGuffey 0
Waynesburg 6, Southmoreland 1
Belle Vernon 1, Washington 0
Brownsville 9, Yough 0
Section 4
Avonworth 16, Ellwood City 0
Quaker Valley 8, Mohawk 1
Class A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2
South Side at Neshannock, (n)
Section 2
Bentworth 2, California 1
Charleroi 12, Ligonier Valley 0
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 1, Riverview 0
Trinity Christian 6, Springdale 2
Winchester Thurston 6, St. Joseph 0
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 3, Brentwood 2
Seton LaSalle 1, Serra Catholic 0
Nonsection
Hampton 1, Slippery Rock 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 1
South Park at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 10, Obama Academy 0
Class 1A
Section 4
Aquinas Academy 6, Carlynton 0
Nonsection
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.
Norwin at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Mars at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Greensburg Salem at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Montour, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Hopewell at North Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Yough, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 4
McGuffey at South Park, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
West Mifflin at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Riverview, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Slippery Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Latrobe 4, Penn-Trafford 1
Section 2
North Allegheny 4, Moon 1
Section 3
Allderdice 4, Oakland Catholic 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Mt. Pleasant 4, Burrell 1
Nonsection
Bethel Park 4, Altoona 1
Connellsville 3, Greensburg Salem 2
Chartiers Valley 5, Thomas Jefferson 0
Mt. Lebanon 3, North Allegheny 2
Pine-Richland 3, Fox Chapel 2
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 3, Butler 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 2
Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 0
Section 3
Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 3, Penn Hills 0
Plum 3, Gateway 0
Woodland Hills 3, West Mifflin 0
Section 2
Montour 3, Oakland Catholic 1
South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 0
Trinity 3, West Allegheny 0
Section 3
Belle Vernon 3, Elizabeth Forward 0
Ringgold 3, Connellsville 1
Thomas Jefferson 3, Albert Gallatin 0
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, (n)
Section 4
Mars 3, Ambridge 0
North Catholic 3, New Castle 0
Section 5
Franklin Regional 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Highlands at Armstrong, (n)
Indiana 3, Kiski Area 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 3, Beaver Falls 0
Neshannock 3, Ellwood City 0
Beaver 3, Riverside 0
Shenango 3, Mohawk 0
Section 2
Keystone Oaks 3, East Allegheny 0
Fort Cherry 3, South Allegheny 0
South Park 3, Brentwood 2
Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, (n)
Section 3
Beth-Center at Brownsville, (n)
Bentworth 3, Charleroi 2
Southmoreland 3, Waynesburg 0
McGuffey 3, Yough 0
Section 4
Central Valley 3, Hopewell 2
Avonworth 3, Quaker Valley 0
New Brighton 3, Sto-Rox 0
Section 5
Burrell 3, Derry 2
Deer Lakes 3, Ligonier Valley 1
Apollo-Ridge 3, Neighborhood Academy 0
Freeport 3, Valley 0
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Beaver County Christian, (n)
South Side at Aliquippa, (n)
Section 2
Frazier 3, California 2
Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1
West Greene 3, Geibel 0
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Eden Christian 0
Hillcrest Christian at Northgate, (n)
Section 4
Serra Catholic 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Trinity Christian 3, Springdale 0
Leechburg 3, St. Joseph 0
Nonsection
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, (n)
Norwin 3, North Hills 2
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 4
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
South Side at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Plum at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Union, 7:30 p.m.
West Shamokin at Indiana, 7:15 p.m.
