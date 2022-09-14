High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 13, 2022

By:

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 | 11:31 PM

High schools

Cross country

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Division I

Section 1

Hempfield 17, Latrobe 46

Hempfield 15, Derry 50

Section 6

South Fayette 28, Peters Township 29

South Fayette 19, Bethel Park 38

Peters Township 15, Bethel Park 48

Division II

Section 3

Seton LaSalle 15, Burgettstown 50

McGuffey 15, Burgettstown 50

Seton LaSalle 26, McGuffey 29

Section 4

Riverview 25, North Catholic 30

Riverview 15, Shady Side Academy 47

Riverview 15, Deer Lakes 44

Riverview 15, Knoch 50

North Catholic 15, Shady Side Academy 44

North Catholic 15, Deer Lakes 46

North Catholic 15, Knoch 50

Shady Side Academy 28, Deer Lakes 31

Shady Side Academy 15, Knoch 50

Deer Lakes 16, Knoch 46

Girls

Division I

Section 1

Hempfield 20, Latrobe 43

Hempfield 18, Derry 45

Section 6

Peters Township 26, South Fayette 30

Peters Township 20, Bethel Park 43

South Fayette 20, Bethel Park 43

Division II

Section 3

McGuffey 15, Burgettstown 50

Seton LaSalle 15, Burgettstown 50

McGuffey 24, Seton LaSalle 31

Section 4

Hampton 15, Highlands 50

Hampton 27, Avonworth 28

North Catholic 18, Riverview 42

North Catholic 23, Shady Side Academy 36

North Catholic 17, Deer Lakes 46

North Catholic 15, Knoch 50

Riverview 28, Shady Side Academy 30

Riverview 19, Deer Lakes 44

Riverview 15, Knoch 50

Shady Side Academy 18, Deer Lakes 41

Shady Side Academy 15, Knoch 50

Deer Lakes 15, Knoch 50

Field hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 8, Norwin 0

Golf

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 200, Norwin 201

Medalist: Nick Turowski (PT) 35

Section 3

Mars 193, North Hills 223

Seneca Valley 192, Pine-Richland 195

Medalists: Lucas Bruns (SV) 36, Rodger Williams (PR) 37

Section 6

Mt. Lebanon 195, Canon-McMillan 210

Medalist: Charlie Mistretta (ML) 37

Peters Township 187, Thomas Jefferson 198

Medalists: Griffin Hansberry, Austin Maley (PT) 36

Section 7

Moon 189, West Allegheny 228

Medalists: Hunter Wilson, Zach Ross (M) 36, Anthony Johnson (WA) 40

South Fayette 203, Upper St. Clair 208

Medalist: Neil Joon (USC) 37

Class 2A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 233, Burrell 247

Medalists: Bryce Robson (DL) 35, Tucker Bitar (B) 47

Freeport 204, Highlands 251

Medalists: Nate Covey, Jayden Diehl (F) 36, Lucas Oddis (H) 44

Riverview 252, St. Joseph 290

Medalist: Ben Hower (R) 45

Section 2

Derry 196, Jeannette 321

Meadlists: Hunter Jurica (DA) 35, Ashton Beighley (DA) 38

Ligonier Valley 206, Southmoreland 280

Medalists: Josh Harbert (LV) 36, Anthony Spadaro (S) 39

Mt. Pleasant 227, Greensburg Salem 234

Medalists: Ryan Karfelt (MP) 35, Noah Outly (GS) 41

Section 6

South Side 241, Lincoln Park 291

Medalists: Josh Lytle (SS) 42, Savanna Stile (LP) 45

Section 7

Brentwood 266, South Allegheny 290

Medalists: Cody Schmitt (B) 49, Josh Nesky (SA) 43

Serra Catholic 236, East Allegheny 268

Medalist: TJ Betzner (SC) 39

South Park 194, West Mifflin 273

Medalists: JP Tusai (SP) 34, Caden Wills (WM) 46

Section 8

Belle Vernon 212, Frazier 218

Medalists: Jordan Mocello (BV) 40, Nixen Erdely (F) 34

Nonsection

Carmichaels 209, Bentworth 259

Medalists: Nathan Coski (B) 41, Mason Lapana (C) 37

Hempfield 210, Armstrong 226

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

North Allegheny 169, Oakland Catholic 172

Medalists: Katie Rose Rankin, Lauren Kardos (NA) 40; Katie McQuigan (OC) 40

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 183, Bethel Park 203, Elizabeth Forward 216

Medalists: Natalie Zumic (USC) 42, Liv Wilig, Carley Omara (BP) 46, Mya Morgan (EF) 38

Section 3

Franklin Regional 204, Indiana 241

Medalists: Gwen Shilling, Ali Boyle (FR) 44

Section 4

Fox Chapel 202, Butler 218, Shaler 223

Medalists: Laila Golla (FC) 46, Madi Wolfe (B) 49, Jordan Geidel (S) 49

Class 2A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 169, Derry Area 232

Medalists: Izzy Aigner (GCC) 32, Bethany Dixon (DA) 51

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 1, North Allegheny 0

Seneca Valley 10, North Hills 0

Butler 2, Shaler 0

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 9, Hempfield 0

Peters Township 1, Mt. Lebanon 0

Norwin 2, Baldwin 1

Upper St. Clair 3, Allderdice 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Highlands 2, Armstrong 1

Mars 3, Indiana 0

Kiski Area 2, North Catholic 0

Section 2

Central Valley 5, Chartiers Valley 3

South Fayette 2, Montour 1

Moon 5, Ambridge 2

West Allegheny 2, Blackhawk 0

Section 3

Connellsville 3, Laurel Highlands 2

Trinity 2, Ringgold 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Albert Gallatin 0

Bethel Park 7, Uniontown 0

Section 4

Latrobe 7, McKeesport 1

Penn-Trafford 9, Obama Academy 0

Franklin Regional 3, Penn Hills 0

Plum 5, Gateway 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Steel Valley 2, South Allegheny 1

South Park 1, East Allegheny 0

West Mifflin 1, Elizabeth Forward 0

Keystone Oaks 1, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

Freeport 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Jeannette at Derry, ppd.

Shady Side Academy 4, Knoch 2

Deer Lakes 4, Leechburg 1

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 3, McGuffey 0

Waynesburg 6, Southmoreland 1

Belle Vernon 1, Washington 0

Brownsville 9, Yough 0

Section 4

Avonworth 16, Ellwood City 0

Quaker Valley 8, Mohawk 1

Hopewell 4, Riverside 2

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2

South Side at Neshannock, (n)

Section 2

Bentworth 2, California 1

Charleroi 12, Ligonier Valley 0

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 1, Riverview 0

Trinity Christian 6, Springdale 2

Winchester Thurston 6, St. Joseph 0

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 3, Brentwood 2

Seton LaSalle 1, Serra Catholic 0

Nonsection

Hampton 1, Slippery Rock 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 1

South Park at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 10, Obama Academy 0

Class 1A

Section 4

Aquinas Academy 6, Carlynton 0

Nonsection

Monessen 3, Uniontown 2

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.

Norwin at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Mars at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Salem at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Montour, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at North Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Yough, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 4

McGuffey at South Park, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

West Mifflin at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Riverview, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Slippery Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Latrobe 4, Penn-Trafford 1

Section 2

North Allegheny 4, Moon 1

Section 3

Allderdice 4, Oakland Catholic 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 4, Burrell 1

Nonsection

Bethel Park 4, Altoona 1

Connellsville 3, Greensburg Salem 2

Chartiers Valley 5, Thomas Jefferson 0

Mt. Lebanon 3, North Allegheny 2

Pine-Richland 3, Fox Chapel 2

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 3, Butler 0

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 2

Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 0

Section 3

Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 3, Penn Hills 0

Plum 3, Gateway 0

Woodland Hills 3, West Mifflin 0

Section 2

Montour 3, Oakland Catholic 1

South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Trinity 3, West Allegheny 0

Section 3

Belle Vernon 3, Elizabeth Forward 0

Ringgold 3, Connellsville 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, Albert Gallatin 0

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, (n)

Section 4

Mars 3, Ambridge 0

North Catholic 3, New Castle 0

Section 5

Franklin Regional 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Highlands at Armstrong, (n)

Indiana 3, Kiski Area 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 3, Beaver Falls 0

Neshannock 3, Ellwood City 0

Beaver 3, Riverside 0

Shenango 3, Mohawk 0

Section 2

Keystone Oaks 3, East Allegheny 0

Fort Cherry 3, South Allegheny 0

South Park 3, Brentwood 2

Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, (n)

Section 3

Beth-Center at Brownsville, (n)

Bentworth 3, Charleroi 2

Southmoreland 3, Waynesburg 0

McGuffey 3, Yough 0

Section 4

Central Valley 3, Hopewell 2

Avonworth 3, Quaker Valley 0

New Brighton 3, Sto-Rox 0

Section 5

Burrell 3, Derry 2

Deer Lakes 3, Ligonier Valley 1

Apollo-Ridge 3, Neighborhood Academy 0

Freeport 3, Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Beaver County Christian, (n)

South Side at Aliquippa, (n)

Section 2

Frazier 3, California 2

Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1

Mapletown 3, Avella 1

West Greene 3, Geibel 0

Section 3

Carlynton 3, Cornell 0

Bishop Canevin 3, Eden Christian 0

Hillcrest Christian at Northgate, (n)

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Trinity Christian 3, Springdale 0

Leechburg 3, St. Joseph 0

Nonsection

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, (n)

Norwin 3, North Hills 2

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Plum at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Union, 7:30 p.m.

West Shamokin at Indiana, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.