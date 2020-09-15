High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 15, 2020

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 | 11:17 PM

Cross country

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 15, Derry 50

Hempfield 20, Penn-Trafford 42

Hempfield 17, Yough 46

Latrobe 15, Derry 50

Section 2

Connellsville 26, McKeesport 31

Connellsville 15, West Mifflin 50

Section 5

Ambridge 16, Central Valley 47

Blackhawk 24, Ambridge 33

Blackhawk 15, Central Valley 50

Class 2A

Section 4

Burrell 20, Greensburg Central Catholic 39

Freeport 17, Burrell 46

Freeport 19, Greensburg Central Catholic 44

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 15, Derry 50

Hempfield 17, Penn-Trafford 44

Hempfield 15, Yough 50

Latrobe 15, Derry 48

Section 2

Connellsville 15, West Mifflin 50

McKeesport 27, Connellsville 30

Section 5

Blackhawk 27, Ambridge 30

Class 2A

Section 4

Freeport 17, Burrell 44

Freeport 20, Greensburg Central Catholic 42

Greensburg Central Catholic 27, Burrell 29

Field hockey

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 12, Norwin 0

Golf

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2

Connellsville 219, Laurel Highlands 252

Medalist: Ethan Rice (C), 39

Section 5

Moon 202, West Allegheny 225

Medalist: Justin Scally (M), 35

Section 7

Peters Township 200, Trinity 263

Section 8

Fox Chapel 183, Highlands 264

Fox Chapel 183, Knoch 231

Medalists: Owen Delaney (FC), 35; Aidan Oehrle (FC), 37; Eli Yofan (FC), 37; Max Johnson (FC), 37; Zach Paper (FC), 37

Hampton 213, Shady Side Academy 214

Medalist: Adam Lauer (SSA), 38

Class 2A

Section 1

Riverview 280, Valley 301

Medalist: Ben Aftanas (V), 53

Section 4

Fort Cherry 226, South Park 236

Medalist: Joe Toth (SP), 40

Section 7

Steel Valley 260, South Allegheny 292

Medalist: Jordan Fisher (SV), 47

Quaker Valley 193, Sewickley Academy 208

Medalists: Adam Tanbe (QV), 37; Eva Bulger (QV), 37; Tim Fitzgerald (SA), 37

Nonsection

Deer Lakes 215, Avonworth 219

Medalist: Kai Carlson (A), 37

Peters Township 200, Bethel Park 227

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Blackhawk 186, North Allegheny 189

Medalist: Hailee Liptak (B), 40

Seneca Valley 173, Moon 182

Medalist: Lihini Ranaweera (SV), 36; Rhianna Firmstone (M), 38

Section 2

Oakland Catholic 179, Mt. Lebanon 181

Medalists: Lindsey Powanda (MTL), 40; Natalie Boyd (MTL), 40; Tara Loughran (OC), 40

Penn-Trafford 177, Bethel Park 240

Section 3

Indiana 177, Gateway 279

Medalist: Jenny Todd (I), 41

Section 4

Butler 172, Shady Side Academy 205

Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 37

Fox Chapel 184, Armstrong 228

Medalist: Erin Drahnak (FC), 36

Class 2A

Section 1

Geibel 178, Derry 225

Medalist: Caroline Konieczny (G), 40

Greensburg Central Catholic 151, Southmoreland 222

Medalists: Meghan Zambruno (GCC), 34; Angie Dewicki (GCC), 38; Izzy Aigner (GCC), 38

Tuesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 4

Fox Chapel 184, Armstrong 228

Fox Chapel: Erin Drahnak, 36; Nina Busch, 44; Grace Rygelski, 51; Baylin Bitar, 53

Armstrong: Maci Lorigan, 49; Sophia Dobransky, 57; Addy Bowers, 58; Caitlin Wheat, 64

Class 2A

Section 1

Geibel 178, Derry 225

Geibel: Caroline Konieczny, 40; Claire Konieczny, 43; Audra Holonich, 47; Paige Karpiak, 48

Derry: Ariella Eisworth, 53; Bethany Dixon, 55; Grace Morcheid, 58; Gianna Copelli, 59

Greensburg Central Catholic 151, Southmoreland 222

Greensburg Central Catholic: Meghan Zambruno, 34; Angie Dewicki, 38; Izzy Aigner, 38; Ella Zambruno, 41; Liv Kana, 47

Southmoreland: Amanada Sokol, 50; Sophia Price, 58; Gracin Loucks, 65; Alexis Brooks, 72

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Bethel Park 2, Peters Township 2 (2OT)

Brashear at Mt. Lebanon (n)

Class 3A

Section 3

Belle Vernon 4, Albert Gallatin 1

Class A

Section 3

Carlynton 4, Aquinas Academy 1

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Allderdice, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Mars, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Obama Academy at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Woodland Hills at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Derry at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.

Leechburg at Valley, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Yough, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Riverside at Sewickley Academy, 4:14 p.m.

South Side at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Geibel, 4 p.m.

Trinity Christian at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Springdale at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at California, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 6, Shaler 0

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley (n)

Section 3

Fox Chapel 4, Penn-Trafford 3

Norwin 4, Latrobe 2

Hempfield at Allderdice (n)

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway 2, Knoch 1 (2OT)

Hampton 4, Kiski Area 1

Armstrong at Indiana (n)

Section 2

Ringgold 3, Greensburg Salem 1

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands (n)

Belle Vernon at Connellsville (n)

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 14, Woodland Hills 1

Plum at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Section 4

Central Valley 2, Chartiers Valley 1

Montour 3, Blackhawk 1

Mars 1, West Allegheny 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 6, Ambridge 1

Beaver 1, Quaker Valley 1 (2OT)

Section 2

Burrell 8, Highlands 1

Deer Lakes 4, Valley 1

Shady Side Academy at Freeport (n)

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 4, Waynesburg 0

Southmoreland 4, Brownsville 1

Yough 5, McGuffey 0

Section 4

Elizabeth Forward 4, Keystone Oaks 0

South Allegheny 1, East Allegheny 0

South Park 3, West Mifflin 0

Class A

Section 1

Springdale 8, Ligonier Valley 0

Apollo-Ridge 6, Jeannette 0

Serra Catholic at Riverview (n)

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 3, Bentworth 1

Beth-Center at Charleroi (n)

Chartiers-Houston at Steel Valley (n)

Section 3

South Side 3, Mohawk 0

Freedom at Neshannock (n)

OLSH at Riverside (n)

Section 4

Eden Christian 6, Carlynton 1

Bishop Canevin at Ellis School (n)

Sewickley Academy at Winchester Thurston (n)

Nonsection

Franklin Regional at South Fayette (n)

North Catholic at Ellwood City (n)

3 or more goals: Emily Cooper, Oakland Catholic (4); Hannah Henn, Oakland Catholic (4); Natalie Merrick, Eden Christian (4); Anna Resnik, Elizabeth Forward; Britta Lagerquist, Fox Chapel; Jordyn Kowalkowski, Burrell; Leah Brockett, Burrell; Madison Hurst, Hampton; McKenzie Pritts, Yough; Olivia Cernuto, Southmoreland

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Moon at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Allderdice 3, Plum 2

Nonsection

Keystone Oaks 5, Avella 0

Knoch 4, Fox Chapel 1

Penn-Trafford 4, Hampton 1

Peters Township 4, Beaver 1

Tuesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Nonsection

Knoch 4, Fox Chapel 1

Singles: Laura Greb (K) d. Carissa Shepard, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3; Brooke Bauer (K) d. Katie Voigt, 6-0, 6-2; Emily Greb (K) d. Paige Theoret, 6-2, 6-0

Doubles: Ally Bauer/Ava Santora (K) d. Emily Fera/Anna Ferris, 6-4, 6-4; Bridget Kilmer/Hanna Essey (FC) d. Jade Nether/Tippy Barnes, 6-1, 6-0

Penn-Trafford 4, Hampton 1

Singles: Sarah Yamrick (PT) d. Lindsey Schwarzbach, 6-3, 6-3; Marissa Setzenfand (PT) d. Abi Green, 6-2, 6-2; Lena Yuhas (PT) d. Emma Speiss, 6-4, 6-2

Doubles: Kaia Conte/Lauren Burkley (PT) d. Mallory Malloy/Katie Pham, 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 10-7; Danielle Perrone/Caitlyn McCarthy (H) d. Becca Mills/Stephanie McBarron, 7-6(10), 6-2

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Shaler 3, Seneca Valley 0

Butler at North Allegheny (n)

Fox Chapel at North Hills (n)

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 1

Moon 3, Upper St. Clair 1

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Gateway 0

Norwin 3, Hempfield 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Penn Hills 0

Plum 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Indiana at McKeesport (n)

Kiski Area at Woodland Hills (n)

Section 2

Montour 3, South Fayette 0

Ringgold 3, West Mifflin 0

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 0

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin (n)

Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson (n)

Section 4

Blackhawk 3, Lincoln Park 2

Central Valley 3, New Castle 0

Hopewell 3, Ambridge 0

Section 5

Burrell 3, Highlands 0

Freeport 3, Knoch 1

Armstrong at Mars (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City 3, New Brighton 0

Freedom at Laurel (n)

Mohawk at Beaver Falls (n)

Shenango at Neshannock (n)

Section 2

Avonworth 3, Keystone Oaks 0

North Catholic at Carlynton (n)

Quaker Valley at Seton LaSalle (n)

Section 3

Carmichaels 3, Brownsville 0

Charleroi at Waynesburg (n)

Beth-Center at Frazier, ppd.

Section 4

Bentworth 3, Washington 1

Serra Catholic 3, McGuffey 0

South Park 3, Burgettstown 0

Section 5

Derry 3, Deer Lakes 2

Ligonier Valley 3, Steel Valley 0

Valley at South Allegheny (n)

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver 3, South Side 0

Union at Aliquippa (n)

Section 2

Fort Cherry 3, Avella 0

Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan (n)

Section 3

Eden Christian 3, Northgate 0

Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox (n)

Cornell at Sto-Rox (n)

Section 4

Trinity Christian 3, Springdale 0

Apollo-Ridge at Riverview (n)

Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph (n)

Nonsection

Chartiers-Houston 3, West Greene 1

Frzier 3, California 0

OLSH 3, Beaver Country Christian 0

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Trinity at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beaver at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

