High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 15, 2020
By:
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 | 11:17 PM
Cross country
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 15, Derry 50
Hempfield 20, Penn-Trafford 42
Hempfield 17, Yough 46
Latrobe 15, Derry 50
Section 2
Connellsville 26, McKeesport 31
Connellsville 15, West Mifflin 50
Section 5
Ambridge 16, Central Valley 47
Blackhawk 24, Ambridge 33
Blackhawk 15, Central Valley 50
Class 2A
Section 4
Burrell 20, Greensburg Central Catholic 39
Freeport 17, Burrell 46
Freeport 19, Greensburg Central Catholic 44
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 15, Derry 50
Hempfield 17, Penn-Trafford 44
Hempfield 15, Yough 50
Latrobe 15, Derry 48
Section 2
Connellsville 15, West Mifflin 50
McKeesport 27, Connellsville 30
Section 5
Blackhawk 27, Ambridge 30
Class 2A
Section 4
Freeport 17, Burrell 44
Freeport 20, Greensburg Central Catholic 42
Greensburg Central Catholic 27, Burrell 29
Field hockey
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Pine-Richland 12, Norwin 0
Golf
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2
Connellsville 219, Laurel Highlands 252
Medalist: Ethan Rice (C), 39
Section 5
Moon 202, West Allegheny 225
Medalist: Justin Scally (M), 35
Section 7
Peters Township 200, Trinity 263
Section 8
Fox Chapel 183, Highlands 264
Fox Chapel 183, Knoch 231
Medalists: Owen Delaney (FC), 35; Aidan Oehrle (FC), 37; Eli Yofan (FC), 37; Max Johnson (FC), 37; Zach Paper (FC), 37
Hampton 213, Shady Side Academy 214
Medalist: Adam Lauer (SSA), 38
Class 2A
Section 1
Riverview 280, Valley 301
Medalist: Ben Aftanas (V), 53
Section 4
Fort Cherry 226, South Park 236
Medalist: Joe Toth (SP), 40
Section 7
Steel Valley 260, South Allegheny 292
Medalist: Jordan Fisher (SV), 47
Quaker Valley 193, Sewickley Academy 208
Medalists: Adam Tanbe (QV), 37; Eva Bulger (QV), 37; Tim Fitzgerald (SA), 37
Nonsection
Deer Lakes 215, Avonworth 219
Medalist: Kai Carlson (A), 37
Peters Township 200, Bethel Park 227
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Blackhawk 186, North Allegheny 189
Medalist: Hailee Liptak (B), 40
Seneca Valley 173, Moon 182
Medalist: Lihini Ranaweera (SV), 36; Rhianna Firmstone (M), 38
Section 2
Oakland Catholic 179, Mt. Lebanon 181
Medalists: Lindsey Powanda (MTL), 40; Natalie Boyd (MTL), 40; Tara Loughran (OC), 40
Penn-Trafford 177, Bethel Park 240
Section 3
Indiana 177, Gateway 279
Medalist: Jenny Todd (I), 41
Section 4
Butler 172, Shady Side Academy 205
Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 37
Fox Chapel 184, Armstrong 228
Medalist: Erin Drahnak (FC), 36
Class 2A
Section 1
Geibel 178, Derry 225
Medalist: Caroline Konieczny (G), 40
Greensburg Central Catholic 151, Southmoreland 222
Medalists: Meghan Zambruno (GCC), 34; Angie Dewicki (GCC), 38; Izzy Aigner (GCC), 38
Tuesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 4
Fox Chapel 184, Armstrong 228
Fox Chapel: Erin Drahnak, 36; Nina Busch, 44; Grace Rygelski, 51; Baylin Bitar, 53
Armstrong: Maci Lorigan, 49; Sophia Dobransky, 57; Addy Bowers, 58; Caitlin Wheat, 64
Class 2A
Section 1
Geibel 178, Derry 225
Geibel: Caroline Konieczny, 40; Claire Konieczny, 43; Audra Holonich, 47; Paige Karpiak, 48
Derry: Ariella Eisworth, 53; Bethany Dixon, 55; Grace Morcheid, 58; Gianna Copelli, 59
Greensburg Central Catholic 151, Southmoreland 222
Greensburg Central Catholic: Meghan Zambruno, 34; Angie Dewicki, 38; Izzy Aigner, 38; Ella Zambruno, 41; Liv Kana, 47
Southmoreland: Amanada Sokol, 50; Sophia Price, 58; Gracin Loucks, 65; Alexis Brooks, 72
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Bethel Park 2, Peters Township 2 (2OT)
Brashear at Mt. Lebanon (n)
Class 3A
Section 3
Belle Vernon 4, Albert Gallatin 1
Class A
Section 3
Carlynton 4, Aquinas Academy 1
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Allderdice, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Mars, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Obama Academy at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Plum, 7:15 p.m.
Woodland Hills at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Derry at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.
Leechburg at Valley, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Yough, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Riverside at Sewickley Academy, 4:14 p.m.
South Side at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Geibel, 4 p.m.
Trinity Christian at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Springdale at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at California, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 6, Shaler 0
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley (n)
Section 3
Fox Chapel 4, Penn-Trafford 3
Norwin 4, Latrobe 2
Hempfield at Allderdice (n)
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway 2, Knoch 1 (2OT)
Hampton 4, Kiski Area 1
Armstrong at Indiana (n)
Section 2
Ringgold 3, Greensburg Salem 1
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands (n)
Belle Vernon at Connellsville (n)
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 14, Woodland Hills 1
Plum at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Section 4
Central Valley 2, Chartiers Valley 1
Montour 3, Blackhawk 1
Mars 1, West Allegheny 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth 6, Ambridge 1
Beaver 1, Quaker Valley 1 (2OT)
Section 2
Burrell 8, Highlands 1
Deer Lakes 4, Valley 1
Shady Side Academy at Freeport (n)
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 4, Waynesburg 0
Southmoreland 4, Brownsville 1
Yough 5, McGuffey 0
Section 4
Elizabeth Forward 4, Keystone Oaks 0
South Allegheny 1, East Allegheny 0
South Park 3, West Mifflin 0
Class A
Section 1
Springdale 8, Ligonier Valley 0
Apollo-Ridge 6, Jeannette 0
Serra Catholic at Riverview (n)
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 3, Bentworth 1
Beth-Center at Charleroi (n)
Chartiers-Houston at Steel Valley (n)
Section 3
South Side 3, Mohawk 0
Freedom at Neshannock (n)
OLSH at Riverside (n)
Section 4
Eden Christian 6, Carlynton 1
Bishop Canevin at Ellis School (n)
Sewickley Academy at Winchester Thurston (n)
Nonsection
Franklin Regional at South Fayette (n)
North Catholic at Ellwood City (n)
3 or more goals: Emily Cooper, Oakland Catholic (4); Hannah Henn, Oakland Catholic (4); Natalie Merrick, Eden Christian (4); Anna Resnik, Elizabeth Forward; Britta Lagerquist, Fox Chapel; Jordyn Kowalkowski, Burrell; Leah Brockett, Burrell; Madison Hurst, Hampton; McKenzie Pritts, Yough; Olivia Cernuto, Southmoreland
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Moon at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Allderdice 3, Plum 2
Nonsection
Keystone Oaks 5, Avella 0
Knoch 4, Fox Chapel 1
Penn-Trafford 4, Hampton 1
Peters Township 4, Beaver 1
Tuesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Nonsection
Knoch 4, Fox Chapel 1
Singles: Laura Greb (K) d. Carissa Shepard, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3; Brooke Bauer (K) d. Katie Voigt, 6-0, 6-2; Emily Greb (K) d. Paige Theoret, 6-2, 6-0
Doubles: Ally Bauer/Ava Santora (K) d. Emily Fera/Anna Ferris, 6-4, 6-4; Bridget Kilmer/Hanna Essey (FC) d. Jade Nether/Tippy Barnes, 6-1, 6-0
Penn-Trafford 4, Hampton 1
Singles: Sarah Yamrick (PT) d. Lindsey Schwarzbach, 6-3, 6-3; Marissa Setzenfand (PT) d. Abi Green, 6-2, 6-2; Lena Yuhas (PT) d. Emma Speiss, 6-4, 6-2
Doubles: Kaia Conte/Lauren Burkley (PT) d. Mallory Malloy/Katie Pham, 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 10-7; Danielle Perrone/Caitlyn McCarthy (H) d. Becca Mills/Stephanie McBarron, 7-6(10), 6-2
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Shaler 3, Seneca Valley 0
Butler at North Allegheny (n)
Fox Chapel at North Hills (n)
Section 2
Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 1
Moon 3, Upper St. Clair 1
Section 3
Latrobe 3, Gateway 0
Norwin 3, Hempfield 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, Penn Hills 0
Plum 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Indiana at McKeesport (n)
Kiski Area at Woodland Hills (n)
Section 2
Montour 3, South Fayette 0
Ringgold 3, West Mifflin 0
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 0
Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin (n)
Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson (n)
Section 4
Blackhawk 3, Lincoln Park 2
Central Valley 3, New Castle 0
Hopewell 3, Ambridge 0
Section 5
Burrell 3, Highlands 0
Freeport 3, Knoch 1
Armstrong at Mars (n)
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City 3, New Brighton 0
Freedom at Laurel (n)
Mohawk at Beaver Falls (n)
Shenango at Neshannock (n)
Section 2
Avonworth 3, Keystone Oaks 0
North Catholic at Carlynton (n)
Quaker Valley at Seton LaSalle (n)
Section 3
Carmichaels 3, Brownsville 0
Charleroi at Waynesburg (n)
Beth-Center at Frazier, ppd.
Section 4
Bentworth 3, Washington 1
Serra Catholic 3, McGuffey 0
South Park 3, Burgettstown 0
Section 5
Derry 3, Deer Lakes 2
Ligonier Valley 3, Steel Valley 0
Valley at South Allegheny (n)
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver 3, South Side 0
Union at Aliquippa (n)
Section 2
Fort Cherry 3, Avella 0
Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan (n)
Section 3
Eden Christian 3, Northgate 0
Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox (n)
Cornell at Sto-Rox (n)
Section 4
Trinity Christian 3, Springdale 0
Apollo-Ridge at Riverview (n)
Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph (n)
Nonsection
Chartiers-Houston 3, West Greene 1
Frzier 3, California 0
OLSH 3, Beaver Country Christian 0
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 3
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Trinity at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beaver at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
