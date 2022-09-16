High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 15, 2022

Friday, September 16, 2022 | 12:17 AM

High schools

Field hockey

Thursday’s results

Section 3A

Mt. Lebanon 4, Norwin 0

Nonsection

Pine-Richland 5, Fox Chapel 0

Football

Thursday’s result

City League

Westinghouse 55, University Prep 12

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

South Fayette at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Big East

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Plum, 7 p.m.

Northeast

North Hills at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big Seven

Connellsville at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Hampton at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Mars, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Aliquippa at Montour, 7 p.m.

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

New Castle at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Western Hills

Avonworth at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Beaver at South Park, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Burrell at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Derry at Yough, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Century

Brentwood at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Ellwood City at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Northgate at South Side, 7 p.m.

Black Hills

Bishop Canevin at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Avella, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Frazier at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Baldwin at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Butler at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Washington, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Valley, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Moon, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Independent

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

City League

Perry at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Our Lady of Mount Carmel (Md.) at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Neshannock at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Rochester at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Union at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Clairton at Riverview, noon

Golf

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL section qualifiers

Class 3A

Section 6

At South Hills CC

Target score: 82

Ben Miller, Peters Township 74

Callan Wilcox, Mt. Lebanon 75

Colton Lusk, Peters Township 75

Austin Malley, Peters Township 75

Nick Wetzel, Peters Township 77

Nick Haught, Peters Township 77

Hayden Feth, Thomas Jefferson 78

Dom Nerone, Bethel Park 81

Braden Gerchow, Canon-McMillan 82

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 190, Penn-Trafford 213

Medalist: Owen Dzurko (H) 32

Section 2

Ringgold 218, Albert Gallatin 248

Section 3

Butler 189, Mars 201

Medalists: Ryan Porch, Hunter Swidzinski (B) 35, Blake Bertolo (M) 35

North Allegheny 189, Seneca Valley 194

Medalist: Jake Watterson, Chris Hoffman (NA) 36, Lucas Bruns (SV) 35

Section 4

Plum 211, Penn Hills 282

Medalists: Carson Yocca (P) 40, Lucy Brayton (PH) 42

Section 5

Blackhawk 203, Central Valley 229

Medalist: Jake Hofer (B) 39

Section 7

South Fayette 200, Montour 218

Medalist: Brady Newman (SF) 38

Upper St. Clair 177, Moon 193

Medalists: Neil Joon (USC) 32, Zach Ross (M) 34

Section 8

Fox Chapel 200, Hampton 230, Highlands 298

Medalist: David Fuhrer (FC) 36

Class 2A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 220, Valley 284

Freeport 200, Knoch 210

Medalists: Nate Covey, Jayden Diehl (F) 37, Mitch Davies (K) 39

Riverview 237, Burrell 247

Medalist: Daniel Roupas (R) 43, Tucker Bitar (B) 40

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 254, Jeannette 326

Medalists: Tyler Jones (LV) 44, Nate Homan (J) 58

Section 7

South Park 202, Steel Valley 237

Medalists: JP Tusai (SP) 37, Nolan Hurd (SV) 41

Section 8

Belle Vernon 198, Elizabeth Forward 230

Medalists: Rogan Maloney (BVA) 37, Logan Monzak (EF) 39

Frazier 217, Yough 293

Medalists: Nixen Erdley (F) 36, Grant Johnson (Y) 48

Section 9

Sewickley Academy 189, Eden Christian 201

Medalists: Joey Mucci (SA) 34, Luke Gronbeck (EC) 33

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Moon 169, Blackhawk 196

Medalists: Julia Barthelemy (M) 38, Vanessa Matthews (B) 41

Section 3

Connellsville 195, Hempfield 205

Medalists: Paiton Ulery, Gabby Miller (C) 47, Milana Yannascoli, Mayah Iezzi (H) 46

Penn-Trafford 186, Indiana 230

Medalist: Antolena Damico (PT) 37

South Fayette 188, Elizabeth Forward 233

Medalists: Marissa Malosh (SF) 39, Mya Morgan (EF) 38

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 0, Fox Chapel 0

North Allegheny 2, Central Catholic 0

Pine-Richland 5, North Hills 1

Seneca Valley 9, Shaler 0

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 1, Allderdice 0

Baldwin 6, Hempfield 1

Norwin 2, Mt. Lebanon 1

Peters Township 1, Upper St. Clair 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 7, Armstrong 1

North Catholic 2, Highlands 1

Kiski Area 1, Mars 0

Section 2

Ambridge 4, Chartiers Valley 3

Central Valley 5, Blackhawk 1

Moon 1, Montour 0

South Fayette 3, West Allegheny 2

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 4, Albert Gallatin 1

Bethel Park 6, Connellsville 2

Thomas Jefferson 7, Ringgold 2

Trinity 5, Uniontown 1

Section 4

Franklin Regional 10, McKeesport 0

Gateway 7, Latrobe 4

Penn Hills 6, Obama Academy 1

Plum 2, Penn-Trafford 1

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Woodland Hills 1, Elizabeth Forward 0

West Mifflin 5, Steel Valley 1

Section 2

Deer Lakes 7, Greensburg Salem 0

Freeport 5, Derry 0

Knoch 7, Leechburg 0

Shady Side Academy 5, Jeannette 2

Section 3

Belle Vernon 2, Mt. Pleasant 0

McGuffey 3, Brownsville 1

Washington 4, Southmoreland 1

Waynesburg 3, Yough 3

Section 4

Beaver 1, Avonworth 0

Riverside 10, Ellwood City 0

Quaker Valley 3, Hopewell 0

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian 4, Beaver County Christian 2

Freedom 3, South Side 0

Sewickley Academy 3, Neshannock 0

Section 2

Bentworth 11, Beth-Center 0

California 5, Ligonier Valley 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Charleroi 3

Section 3

Burrell 3, Aquinas Academy 0

Winchester Thurston 10, Riverview 0

Trinity Christian 4, St. Joseph 0

Section 4

Brentwood 6, Bishop Canevin 4

Seton LaSalle 3, Carlynton 0

Serra Catholic 4, Chartiers-Houston 1

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 12, Shaler 0

Class 3A

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 10, Uniontown 0

Class A

Section 3

Mohawk 3, Eden Christian 0

Nonsection

Bentworth at Brownsville, ppd.

Blackhawk 1, Beaver 1

Hampton 5, North Hills 0

Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, ppd.

Riverside at Ellis School, ppd.

South Side 1, Chartiers-Houston 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4, Seton LaSalle 2

West Allegheny 4, Freedom 3

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Sewickley Academy at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Thursday’s results

Section singles tournaments

Class 3A

Top four qualify for WPIAL tournament

Section 1

At Franklin Regional

Championship

Mia Williams, Penn-Trafford d. Avery Massaro, Latrobe, 6-0, 6-0

Consolation

Ellen Liu, Franklin Regional d. Taylor Shanefelter, Latrobe, 6-4, 6-2

Section 2

At North Allegheny

Championship

Sara Fernandez, North Allegheny d. Emily Wincko, North Allegheny, 6-2, 6-4

Section 3

At Fox Chapel

Championship

Nichole Poltinnokov, Shady Side Academy d. Adelaide Kreutel, Oakland Catholic, 6-0, 6-3

Section 4

At Bethel Park

Championship

Maggie Stief, Upper St. Clair d. Sophia Cunningham, Mt. Lebanon, 6-1, 7-5

Consolation

Lily Serka, Bethel Park d. Evie Ellenberger, Upper St. Clair, 6-2, 6-3

Class 2A

Top three finishers advance to WPIAL tournament

Section 1

At Valley

First round

Sasha Hoffman, Greensburg Central Catholic d.Emma Lea, Jeannette, 10-2; Juliana Stabile, Greensburg Salem d. Emily Marne, Mt. Pleasant, 10-6; Danielle Dominick, Derry d. Marissa Barca, Valley, 10-7; Anna Buterbaugh, Indiana d. Beatrix Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland, 10-3; Elisabeth Ervin, Valley d. Elizabeth Kott, Derry, 10-1; Tess Kuzneski, Indiana d. Amelia Miller, Southmoreland, injury default; Yuri Motoshima, Jeannette d. Gigi Pediconi, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-5; Sophia Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d. Jade Mazzoni, Greensburg Salem, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Hoffman, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Stabile, Greensburg Salem, 10-2; Dominick, Derry d. Buterbaugh, Indiana, 10-6; Ervin, Valley d. Kuzneski, Indiana, 10-3; Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d. Motoshima, Jeannette, 10-6

Semifinals

Hoffman, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Dominick, Derry, 6-2, 6-3; Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d. Ervin, Valley, 6-0, 6-3

Championship

Hoffman, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d., 6-2, 6-3

Consolation

Ervin, Valley d. Dominick, Derry, 6-1, 6-1

Section 2

At Washington Park

Consolation

Gabriella Duci, Belle Vernon d. Haley Spitznagel, South Park, 6-0, 6-0

Section 3

At Hampton

Championship

Emily Greb, Knoch d. Ally Bauer, Knoch, 7-5, 6-0

Consolation

Grace Stitt, Hampton d. Victoria Taylor, Aquinas Academy, 6-1, 6-2

Section 4

At Blackhawk

Championship

Ashley Close, Sewickley Academy d. Chloe DeSanzo, Beaver, 6-1, 6-0

Consolation

Kirsten Close, Sewickley Academy vs Rachel Hardek, Central Valley, 6-0, 6-1

Section 5

At Sewickley Academy

Championship

Cecilia Gurgel, Winchester Thurston d. Peja Cruise, Montour, 6-1, 6-1

Consolation

Joyce Olawaiye, Quaker Valley d. Therese Bernas, OLSH, 6-2, 6-3

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Connellsville 0

Class 2A

Section 2

McGuffey 3, Avella 2

Section 3

Burrell 4, Highlands 1

Section 4

Neshannock 5, Beaver Falls 0

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 3, Butler 1

North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0

Section 2

Baldwin 3, Mt. Lebanon 2

Peters Township 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 0

Section 3

Norwin 3, Hempfield 1

Penn-Trafford 3, Fox Chapel 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway 3, Penn Hills 0

Hampton 3, McKeesport 0

Plum 3, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Oakland Catholic, (n)

Moon 3, Montour 0

South Fayette 3, West Allegheny 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 1

Uniontown 3, Connellsville 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, Ringgold 0

Section 4

Ambridge 3, Lincoln Park 0

Blackhawk 3, Knoch 1

North Catholic 3, Mars 0

Section 5

Armstrong 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Latrobe 3, Franklin Regional 2

Kiski Area 3, Highlands 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver 3, Beaver Falls 0

Shenango 3, Ellwood City 0

Laurel 3, Mohawk 0

Neshannock 3, Riverside 0

Section 2

Brentwood 3, East Allegheny 0

Fort Cherry at Steel Valley, (n)

Keystone Oaks 3, Seton LaSalle 2

South Park 3, South Allegheny 0

Section 3

Brownsville 3, Bentworth 0

Waynesburg 3, McGuffey 0

Southmoreland 3, Washington 0

Charleroi 3, Yough 0

Section 4

Avonworth 3, Central Valley 1

Freedom 3, Sto-Rox 0

Hopewell 3, New Brighton 0

Quaker Valley 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Section 5

Burrell 3, Apollo-Ridge 0

Deer Lakes 3, Valley 1

Freeport 3, Derry 0

Ligonier Valley 3, Neighborhood Academy 0

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 3, Aliquippa 0

Beaver County Christian 3, Burgettstown 2

Western Beaver 3, South Side 0

Section 2

Avella 3, California 2

Carmichaels 3, West Greene 1

Frazier 3, Geibel 0

Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Cornell 0

Carlynton 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Eden Christian 3, Northgate 0

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, St. Joseph 0

Leechburg 3, Riverview 0

Serra Catholic 3, Trinity Christian 0

Nonsection

Seneca Valley 3, Shaler 2

Friday’s schedule

Class A

Section 4

Leechburg at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

St. Joseph at Neighborhood Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Hillcrest Christian, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change.