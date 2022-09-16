High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 15, 2022
Friday, September 16, 2022 | 12:17 AM
High schools
Field hockey
Thursday’s results
Section 3A
Mt. Lebanon 4, Norwin 0
Nonsection
Pine-Richland 5, Fox Chapel 0
Football
Thursday’s result
City League
Westinghouse 55, University Prep 12
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
South Fayette at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Big East
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Northeast
North Hills at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big Seven
Connellsville at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Hampton at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Parkway
Chartiers Valley at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
New Castle at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Western Hills
Beaver at South Park, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Burrell at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Derry at Yough, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Century
Waynesburg at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Ellwood City at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Northgate at South Side, 7 p.m.
Black Hills
Bishop Canevin at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Springdale at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Baldwin at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Butler at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Washington, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Valley, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Moon, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Independent
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Carrick at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
City League
Perry at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Our Lady of Mount Carmel (Md.) at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Midwestern
Neshannock at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Rochester at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Eastern
Golf
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL section qualifiers
Class 3A
Section 6
At South Hills CC
Target score: 82
Ben Miller, Peters Township 74
Callan Wilcox, Mt. Lebanon 75
Colton Lusk, Peters Township 75
Austin Malley, Peters Township 75
Nick Wetzel, Peters Township 77
Nick Haught, Peters Township 77
Hayden Feth, Thomas Jefferson 78
Dom Nerone, Bethel Park 81
Braden Gerchow, Canon-McMillan 82
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 190, Penn-Trafford 213
Medalist: Owen Dzurko (H) 32
Section 2
Ringgold 218, Albert Gallatin 248
Section 3
Medalists: Ryan Porch, Hunter Swidzinski (B) 35, Blake Bertolo (M) 35
North Allegheny 189, Seneca Valley 194
Medalist: Jake Watterson, Chris Hoffman (NA) 36, Lucas Bruns (SV) 35
Section 4
Plum 211, Penn Hills 282
Medalists: Carson Yocca (P) 40, Lucy Brayton (PH) 42
Section 5
Blackhawk 203, Central Valley 229
Medalist: Jake Hofer (B) 39
Section 7
South Fayette 200, Montour 218
Medalist: Brady Newman (SF) 38
Upper St. Clair 177, Moon 193
Medalists: Neil Joon (USC) 32, Zach Ross (M) 34
Section 8
Fox Chapel 200, Hampton 230, Highlands 298
Medalist: David Fuhrer (FC) 36
Class 2A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 220, Valley 284
Medalists: Nate Covey, Jayden Diehl (F) 37, Mitch Davies (K) 39
Medalist: Daniel Roupas (R) 43, Tucker Bitar (B) 40
Section 2
Ligonier Valley 254, Jeannette 326
Medalists: Tyler Jones (LV) 44, Nate Homan (J) 58
Section 7
South Park 202, Steel Valley 237
Medalists: JP Tusai (SP) 37, Nolan Hurd (SV) 41
Section 8
Belle Vernon 198, Elizabeth Forward 230
Medalists: Rogan Maloney (BVA) 37, Logan Monzak (EF) 39
Medalists: Nixen Erdley (F) 36, Grant Johnson (Y) 48
Section 9
Sewickley Academy 189, Eden Christian 201
Medalists: Joey Mucci (SA) 34, Luke Gronbeck (EC) 33
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Moon 169, Blackhawk 196
Medalists: Julia Barthelemy (M) 38, Vanessa Matthews (B) 41
Section 3
Connellsville 195, Hempfield 205
Medalists: Paiton Ulery, Gabby Miller (C) 47, Milana Yannascoli, Mayah Iezzi (H) 46
Penn-Trafford 186, Indiana 230
Medalist: Antolena Damico (PT) 37
South Fayette 188, Elizabeth Forward 233
Medalists: Marissa Malosh (SF) 39, Mya Morgan (EF) 38
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 0, Fox Chapel 0
North Allegheny 2, Central Catholic 0
Pine-Richland 5, North Hills 1
Seneca Valley 9, Shaler 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 1, Allderdice 0
Baldwin 6, Hempfield 1
Norwin 2, Mt. Lebanon 1
Peters Township 1, Upper St. Clair 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 7, Armstrong 1
North Catholic 2, Highlands 1
Kiski Area 1, Mars 0
Section 2
Ambridge 4, Chartiers Valley 3
Central Valley 5, Blackhawk 1
Moon 1, Montour 0
South Fayette 3, West Allegheny 2
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 4, Albert Gallatin 1
Bethel Park 6, Connellsville 2
Thomas Jefferson 7, Ringgold 2
Section 4
Franklin Regional 10, McKeesport 0
Gateway 7, Latrobe 4
Penn Hills 6, Obama Academy 1
Plum 2, Penn-Trafford 1
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Woodland Hills 1, Elizabeth Forward 0
West Mifflin 5, Steel Valley 1
Section 2
Deer Lakes 7, Greensburg Salem 0
Freeport 5, Derry 0
Knoch 7, Leechburg 0
Shady Side Academy 5, Jeannette 2
Section 3
Belle Vernon 2, Mt. Pleasant 0
McGuffey 3, Brownsville 1
Washington 4, Southmoreland 1
Waynesburg 3, Yough 3
Section 4
Beaver 1, Avonworth 0
Riverside 10, Ellwood City 0
Quaker Valley 3, Hopewell 0
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian 4, Beaver County Christian 2
Freedom 3, South Side 0
Sewickley Academy 3, Neshannock 0
Section 2
Bentworth 11, Beth-Center 0
California 5, Ligonier Valley 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Charleroi 3
Section 3
Burrell 3, Aquinas Academy 0
Winchester Thurston 10, Riverview 0
Trinity Christian 4, St. Joseph 0
Section 4
Brentwood 6, Bishop Canevin 4
Seton LaSalle 3, Carlynton 0
Serra Catholic 4, Chartiers-Houston 1
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 12, Shaler 0
Class 3A
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 10, Uniontown 0
Class A
Section 3
Mohawk 3, Eden Christian 0
Nonsection
Bentworth at Brownsville, ppd.
Blackhawk 1, Beaver 1
Hampton 5, North Hills 0
Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, ppd.
Riverside at Ellis School, ppd.
South Side 1, Chartiers-Houston 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4, Seton LaSalle 2
West Allegheny 4, Freedom 3
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Sewickley Academy at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Thursday’s results
Section singles tournaments
Class 3A
Top four qualify for WPIAL tournament
Section 1
At Franklin Regional
Championship
Mia Williams, Penn-Trafford d. Avery Massaro, Latrobe, 6-0, 6-0
Consolation
Ellen Liu, Franklin Regional d. Taylor Shanefelter, Latrobe, 6-4, 6-2
Section 2
At North Allegheny
Championship
Sara Fernandez, North Allegheny d. Emily Wincko, North Allegheny, 6-2, 6-4
Section 3
At Fox Chapel
Championship
Nichole Poltinnokov, Shady Side Academy d. Adelaide Kreutel, Oakland Catholic, 6-0, 6-3
Section 4
At Bethel Park
Championship
Maggie Stief, Upper St. Clair d. Sophia Cunningham, Mt. Lebanon, 6-1, 7-5
Consolation
Lily Serka, Bethel Park d. Evie Ellenberger, Upper St. Clair, 6-2, 6-3
Class 2A
Top three finishers advance to WPIAL tournament
Section 1
At Valley
First round
Sasha Hoffman, Greensburg Central Catholic d.Emma Lea, Jeannette, 10-2; Juliana Stabile, Greensburg Salem d. Emily Marne, Mt. Pleasant, 10-6; Danielle Dominick, Derry d. Marissa Barca, Valley, 10-7; Anna Buterbaugh, Indiana d. Beatrix Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland, 10-3; Elisabeth Ervin, Valley d. Elizabeth Kott, Derry, 10-1; Tess Kuzneski, Indiana d. Amelia Miller, Southmoreland, injury default; Yuri Motoshima, Jeannette d. Gigi Pediconi, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-5; Sophia Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d. Jade Mazzoni, Greensburg Salem, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Hoffman, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Stabile, Greensburg Salem, 10-2; Dominick, Derry d. Buterbaugh, Indiana, 10-6; Ervin, Valley d. Kuzneski, Indiana, 10-3; Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d. Motoshima, Jeannette, 10-6
Semifinals
Hoffman, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Dominick, Derry, 6-2, 6-3; Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d. Ervin, Valley, 6-0, 6-3
Championship
Hoffman, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d., 6-2, 6-3
Consolation
Ervin, Valley d. Dominick, Derry, 6-1, 6-1
Section 2
At Washington Park
Consolation
Gabriella Duci, Belle Vernon d. Haley Spitznagel, South Park, 6-0, 6-0
Section 3
At Hampton
Championship
Emily Greb, Knoch d. Ally Bauer, Knoch, 7-5, 6-0
Consolation
Grace Stitt, Hampton d. Victoria Taylor, Aquinas Academy, 6-1, 6-2
Section 4
At Blackhawk
Championship
Ashley Close, Sewickley Academy d. Chloe DeSanzo, Beaver, 6-1, 6-0
Consolation
Kirsten Close, Sewickley Academy vs Rachel Hardek, Central Valley, 6-0, 6-1
Section 5
At Sewickley Academy
Championship
Cecilia Gurgel, Winchester Thurston d. Peja Cruise, Montour, 6-1, 6-1
Consolation
Joyce Olawaiye, Quaker Valley d. Therese Bernas, OLSH, 6-2, 6-3
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 5, Connellsville 0
Class 2A
Section 2
McGuffey 3, Avella 2
Section 3
Burrell 4, Highlands 1
Section 4
Neshannock 5, Beaver Falls 0
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 3, Butler 1
North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0
Section 2
Baldwin 3, Mt. Lebanon 2
Peters Township 3, Canon-McMillan 2
Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 0
Section 3
Norwin 3, Hempfield 1
Penn-Trafford 3, Fox Chapel 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway 3, Penn Hills 0
Hampton 3, McKeesport 0
Plum 3, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Oakland Catholic, (n)
Moon 3, Montour 0
South Fayette 3, West Allegheny 0
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 1
Uniontown 3, Connellsville 1
Thomas Jefferson 3, Ringgold 0
Section 4
Ambridge 3, Lincoln Park 0
Blackhawk 3, Knoch 1
North Catholic 3, Mars 0
Section 5
Armstrong 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Latrobe 3, Franklin Regional 2
Kiski Area 3, Highlands 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver 3, Beaver Falls 0
Shenango 3, Ellwood City 0
Laurel 3, Mohawk 0
Neshannock 3, Riverside 0
Section 2
Brentwood 3, East Allegheny 0
Fort Cherry at Steel Valley, (n)
Keystone Oaks 3, Seton LaSalle 2
South Park 3, South Allegheny 0
Section 3
Brownsville 3, Bentworth 0
Waynesburg 3, McGuffey 0
Southmoreland 3, Washington 0
Charleroi 3, Yough 0
Section 4
Avonworth 3, Central Valley 1
Freedom 3, Sto-Rox 0
Hopewell 3, New Brighton 0
Quaker Valley 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
Section 5
Burrell 3, Apollo-Ridge 0
Deer Lakes 3, Valley 1
Freeport 3, Derry 0
Ligonier Valley 3, Neighborhood Academy 0
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 3, Burgettstown 2
Western Beaver 3, South Side 0
Section 2
Avella 3, California 2
Carmichaels 3, West Greene 1
Frazier 3, Geibel 0
Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Cornell 0
Carlynton 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
Eden Christian 3, Northgate 0
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, St. Joseph 0
Leechburg 3, Riverview 0
Serra Catholic 3, Trinity Christian 0
Nonsection
Seneca Valley 3, Shaler 2
Friday’s schedule
Class A
Section 4
Leechburg at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
St. Joseph at Neighborhood Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Hillcrest Christian, 6 p.m.
