High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 16, 2022

Saturday, September 17, 2022 | 12:33 AM

High schools

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon 17, Central Catholic 16

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Peters Township 42, South Fayette 28

Big East

Franklin Regional 16, Gateway 7

Plum 42, Norwin 13

Northeast

Woodland Hills 14, North Hills 0

Class 4A

Big Seven

McKeesport 33, Laurel Highlands 0

Thomas Jefferson 31, Latrobe 21

Trinity 35, Connellsville 14

Greater Allegheny

Hampton 38, Kiski Area 0

Highlands 17, North Catholic 7

Mars 37, Indiana 0

Parkway

Aliquippa 33, Montour 0

Blackhawk 31, Ambridge 14

Central Valley 58, Chartiers Valley 13

West Allegheny 52, New Castle 14

Class 3A

Western Hills

Avonworth 50, Hopewell 0

Beaver 25, South Park 7

Quaker Valley 40, Seton LaSalle 22

Class 2A

Allegheny

Ligonier Valley 28, Apollo-Ridge 14

Serra Catholic 38, Burrell 20

Steel Valley 56, Imani Christian 6

Yough 13, Derry 10

Century

Keystone Oaks 47, Waynesburg Central 13

McGuffey 56, Brentwood 0

Sto-Rox 82, Charleroi 7

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 48, New Brighton 0

Freedom 28, Ellwood City 0

Riverside 32, Mohawk 28

Class A

Big 7

South Side 49, Northgate 0

Black Hills

Bishop Canevin 38, Burgettstown 17

Fort Cherry 41, Chartiers-Houston 14

Cornell 48, Avella 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 55, Carlynton 0

Eastern

Jeannette 60, Frazier 14

Leechburg 77, Springdale 0

Tri-County South

California 44, Jefferson-Morgan 6

Carmichaels 46, West Greene 27

Mapletown 43, Beth-Center 14

Monessen 42, Bentworth 9

Nonconference

Armstrong 49, Freeport 7

Bethel Park 36, Canon-McMillan 28

Butler 40, Hollidaysburg 20

East Allegheny 33, South Allegheny 14

Elizabeth Forward 42, Shady Side Academy 21

Greensburg Salem 28, Deer Lakes 14

Hempfield 48, Shaler 7

Mt. Pleasant 40, Valley 13

North Allegheny 53, Baldwin 7

Penn Hills 35, Moon 0

Penn-Trafford 14, Belle Vernon 13

Seneca Valley 13, Pine-Richland 3

Southmoreland 33, Knoch 24

Upper St. Clair 49, Fox Chapel 7

Washington 55, Greensburg Central Catholic 27

West Mifflin 35, Ringgold 0

Independent

Albert Gallatin 12, Uniontown 0

Carrick 42, Brownsville 8

City League

Allderdice 40, Perry 6

Nonconference

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Md. 54, Brashear 0

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Neshannock at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Rochester at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Union at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Clairton at Riverview, noon

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon 17, Central Catholic 16

Mt. Lebanon 0 0 0 17 —17

Central Catholic 0 9 7 0 —16

CC: Peter Gonzalez 4 pass from Payton Wehner (kick failed)

CC: Billy Lech 22 field goal

M: Fred LaSota 26 pass from David Shields (J.P. Walters pass from Shields)

M: Michael Beiersdorf 39 interception return (pass failed)

M: Ben McAuley 18 field goal

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Peters Township 42, South Fayette 28

South Fayette 13 8 0 7 —28

Peters Township 14 0 14 14 —42

PT: Rich Woods 1 run (Joe Bedillion kick)

SF: Nate Deanes 34 run (Tyler Nicholson kick)

SF: Dom Monz 67 pass from Nico Lamonde (kick failed)

PT: Brendan McCullough 24 pass from Chris Cibrone (Bedillion kick)

SF: Spence Hondru 91 interception return (Wesmyn Wright pass from Lamonde)

PT: Reston Lehman 35 pass from Cibrone (Bedillion kick)

PT: Lehman 14 fumble recovery (Bedillion kick)

PT: Cibrone 2 run (Bedillion kick)

SF: Deanes 1 run (Nicholson kick)

PT: Cibrone 9 run (Bedillion kick)

Rushing leaders: PT, Rich Woods 22-224, TD.

Passing leaders: SF, Nico Lamonde 14-23-262-1TD-2INT. PT, Chris Cibrone 17-32-296-2TD-4INT.

Receiving leaders: PT, Brendan McCullough 8-147, TD.

Big East

Franklin Regional 16, Gateway 7

Gateway 7 0 0 0 —7

Franklin Regional 3 7 3 3 —16

G: Leonard Sherrod 16 pass from Brad Birch (Cole Plaskon kick)

FR: Joseph Bayne 27 field goal

FR: Zach Bewszka 8 run (Bayne kick)

FR: Bayne 34 field goal

FR: Bayne 22 field goal

Rushing leaders: FR, Zach Bewszka 29-142, TD; Roman Sarnic 28-126.

Northeast

Woodland Hills 14, North Hills 0

North Hills 0 0 0 0 —0

Woodland Hills 7 0 7 0 —14

WH: DeVaughn McClinton 1 pass from Cameron Walter (Jacob Mroz kick)

WH: Frankie Keyes 8 run (Mroz kick)

Passing leaders: NH, John Green 11-25-109-0TD-2INT. WH, Cameron Walter 11-17-110-1TD-1INT.

Class 4A

Big Seven

McKeesport 33, Laurel Highlands 0

McKeesport 14 0 6 13 —33

Laurel Highlands 0 0 0 0 —0

M: Larry Gibson 8 run (Milton Campos kick)

M: Jahmil Perryman 3 run (Campos kick)

M: Gibson 10 run (Aemond Knight run failed)

M: Caiden Holtzman 14 run (Campos kick)

M: Garrett Tarker 4 run (Perryman run failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Larry Gibson 20-144; Jahmil Perryman 16-132.

Thomas Jefferson 31, Latrobe 21

Latrobe 7 7 7 0 —21

Thomas Jefferson 14 14 0 3 —31

TJ: Ryan Lawry 46 pass from Brody Evans (Andrew Graham kick)

L: Robert Fulton 64 run (Vinny Oddo kick)

TJ: Aidan Whalen 21 pass from Evans (Graham kick)

TJ: Lawry 19 pass from Evans (Graham kick)

L: Corey Boerio 34 pass from John Wetzel (Oddo kick)

TJ: Elias Lippincott 1 run (Graham kick)

L: Fulton 74 run (Oddo kick)

TJ: Graham 30 field goal

Rushing leaders: TJ, Aidan Whalen 19-112, TD.

Passing leaders: TJ, Brody Evans 13-19-213-3TD-1INT.

Trinity 35, Connellsville 14

Connellsville 0 0 0 14 —14

Trinity 0 35 0 0 —35

T: Andrew Durig 78 run (Andy Palm kick)

T: Joey Hello 26 run (Palm kick)

T: Durig 40 run (Palm kick)

T: Roderick Moore 1 run (Palm kick)

T: Durig 67 pass from Jonah Williamson (Palm kick)

C: Grayden Gillott 15 run (kick failed)

C: Xavier Malone 4 run (Gillott kick)

Rushing leaders: T, Andrew Durig 7-138, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: T, Jonah Williamson 7-10-127-1TD-0INT.

Greater Allegheny

Hampton 38, Kiski Area 0

Hampton 7 7 14 10 —38

Kiski Area 0 0 0 0 —0

H: Benny Haselrig 25 pass from Joey Mayer (Luke Fiscus kick)

H: Benny Haselrig 15 pass from Mayer (Fiscus kick)

H: Brock Borgo 15 run (Fiscus kick)

H: Benny Haselrig 26 pass from Adrian Midgley (Fiscus kick)

H: Borgo interception return (Fiscus kick)

H: Fiscus 37 field goal

Rushing leaders: H, Brock Borgo 22-174, TD.

Highlands 17, North Catholic 7

North Catholic 0 0 0 7 —7

Highlands 7 3 7 0 —17

H: Luke Bombalski 4 run (Burton Babinsack kick)

H: Burton Babinsack 29 field goal

H: Landan Signorella 64 pass from Chandler Thimons (Burton Babinsack kick)

NC: Luke Baker 38 pass from Jason Siket (Rylee Kumer kick)

Rushing leaders: H, Luke Bombalski 22-110, TD.

Passing leaders: NC, Jason Siket 8-16-120-1TD-2INT. H, Chandler Thimons 7-14-113-1TD-0INT.

Parkway

Aliquippa 33, Montour 0

Aliquippa 0 14 6 13 —33

Montour 0 0 0 0 —0

A: Tiqwai Hayes 1 run (kick failed)

A: Cameron Lindsey 1 run (Isaiah Martinez run)

A: Hayes 13 run (kick failed)

A: Martinez 2 run (Malachi Shegog kick)

A: DeMarkus Walker 35 pass from Marques Council

Rushing leaders: A, Tiqwai Hayes 22-165.

Passing leaders: A, Quentin Goode 22-29-174-0TD-0INT.

Central Valley 58, Chartiers Valley 13

Chartiers Valley 0 0 6 7 —13

Central Valley 21 30 0 7 —58

CV: Jayvin Thompson 5 run (Serafino DeSantis kick)

CV: Jayvin Thompson 20 pass from Antwon Johnson (DeSantis kick)

CV: Bret Fitzsimmons 3 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Matt Gerovac 8 pass from Antwon Johnson (DeSantis kick)

CV: Deniro Simpson 13 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Jayvin Thompson 36 run (Benjamin Schurr kick)

CV: safety

CV: Fitzsimmons 83 kickoff return (Schurr kick)

CV: Austin Efthimiades blocked punt (kick failed)

CV: Aaron Lawson 12 pass from Steven Rutherford (Schurr kick)

CV: Tayshaun Lewis 66 run (Julius Best kick)

Rushing leaders: CV, Tayshaun Lewis 8-104. CV, Bret Fitzsimmons 11-190.

West Allegheny 52, New Castle 14

New Castle 6 0 8 0 —14

West Allegheny 10 21 14 7 —52

WA: Brayden Lambert 31 field goal

NC: Tyler Leekins 98 kickoff return (kick failed)

WA: Nick Longo 21 pass from Gage Upton (Lambert kick)

WA: Brock Cornell 1 run (Lambert kick)

WA: Roman Police 67 pass from Upton (Lambert kick)

WA: Nico Taddy 45 from Upton (Lambert kick)

WA: Police 52 (Lambert kick)

NC: Isaiah Jefferson 10 pass from Kyrell Harris

WA: Cornell 9 (Lambert kick)

WA: Police 3 (Lambert kick)

Rushing leaders: WA, Brock Cornell 23-116, 2 TDs; Roman Police 5-105, TD.

Passing leaders: WA, Gage Upton 8-10-197-3TD-1INT.

Class 3A

Western Hills

Avonworth 50, Hopewell 0

Avonworth 21 17 6 6 —50

Hopewell 0 0 0 0 —0

A: Luke Hilyard 4 run (Mike Osekowski kick)

A: Peyton Faulkner 15 pass from Nate Harper (Osekowski kick)

A: Hilyard 3 run (Osekowski kick)

A: Gabriel Bonnet blocked punt return (Osekowski kick)

A: Andrew Kuban 42 pass from Nate Harper (Osekowski kick)

A: Osekowski 27 field goal

A: Luke Hollywood 2 run (run failed)

A: Atticus Kardell 47 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: A, Luke Hilyard 13-100.

Passing leaders: A, Nate Harper 10-12-150-0TD-0INT.

Beaver 25, South Park 7

Beaver 6 9 10 0 —25

South Park 7 0 0 0 —7

B: Gerrell Leeper 28 pass from Isaac Tupi (kick failed)

SP: Eric Doerue 3 run (Kaden Kostelnik kick)

B: Josiah Santiago 20 pass from Tupi (pass failed)

B: Evan Baker 32 field goal

B: Liam Gibson 2 run (Baker kick)

B: Baker 32 field goal

Passing leaders: B, Isaac Tupi 8-15-127-2TD-0INT.

Quaker Valley 40, Seton LaSalle 22

Seton LaSalle 0 7 13 2 —22

Quaker Valley 6 14 14 6 —40

QV: Logan Benedict 5 pass from Troy Kozar (kick failed)

QV: Kozar 50 run (Benedict pass from Kozar)

S-LS: Aric White 51 pass from Ty Tamborino (Nick Cherry kick)

QV: Jakub Pickett 35 pass from Kozar (pass failed)

QV: Kozar 2 run (pass failed)

S-LS: Logan Walsh 3 pass from Michael Pastinik (kick failed)

QV: Pickett 56 pass from Kozar (Gavin Eshenbaugh pass from Kozar)

S-LS: Damondtae Stevenson 34 pass from Tamborino (Cherry kick)

QV: Eshenbaugh 5 run (pass failed)

S-LS: safety

Rushing leaders: QV, Gavin Eshenbaugh 28-123, TD.

Passing leaders: S-LS, Ty Tamborino 7-25-216-1TD-1INT. QV, Troy Kozar 12-23-237-3TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: S-LS, Aric White 3-130, TD. QV, Jakub Pickett 5-163, 2 TDs.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Ligonier Valley 28, Apollo-Ridge 14

Ligonier Valley 7 14 0 7 —28

Apollo-Ridge 7 0 7 0 —14

LV: Haden Sierocky 3 run (Hunter Carr kick)

A-R: Dominick Curci 4 run (Jake Mull kick)

LV: John Jablunovsky 40 run (Carr kick)

LV: Sierocky 13 pass from Broderick Schreyer (Carr kick)

A-R: Curci 1 run (Mull kick)

LV: Sierocky 30 run (Carr kick)

Rushing leaders: LV, Haden Sierocky 21-150.

Passing leaders: A-R, Gage Johnston 6-13-104-0TD-1INT.

Serra Catholic 38, Burrell 20

Burrell 14 0 0 6 —20

Serra Catholic 14 0 21 3 —38

B: Devin Beattie 49 run (Ryan Croushore kick)

SC: DaiQuan Chatfield 72 pass from Elijah Ward (Caden Bauer kick)

B: Mason Jones 23 run (Croushore kick)

SC: Jaden Banks 70 pass from Quadir Stribling (Caden Bauer kick)

SC: Amire Spencer 37 pass from Stribling (Caden Bauer kick)

SC: John Payne 46 pass from Elijah Ward (Caden Bauer kick)

SC: Spencer 54 fumble recovery (Caden Bauer kick)

B: Jones 60 fumble recovery (run failed)

SC: Caden Bauer 30 field goal

Rushing leaders: B, Devin Beattie 23-123, TD.

Passing leaders: SC, Quadir Stribling 6-12-136-2TD-1INT; Elijah Ward 3-7-122-2TD-0INT.

Yough 13, Derry 10

Derry 0 3 7 0 —10

Yough 0 0 7 6 —13

D: Nate Gray 22 field goal

D: Damari Robinson 14 run (Gray kick)

Y: Antonio Marra 87 pass from Raidon Kuroda (Aidan Werner kick)

Y: Gavin Roebuck 63 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: Y, Raidon Kuroda 15-22-176-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: Y, Antonio Marra 2-113, TD.

Century

Keystone Oaks 47, Waynesburg Central 13

Waynesburg Central 0 0 6 7 —13

Keystone Oaks 28 12 0 7 —47

KO: Hayden Kenny 25 pass from Nick Buckley (Kenny )

KO: Shawn Reick 6 run (Drew Palmer kick)

KO: Clinton Robinson 41 pass from Buckley (Palmer kick)

KO: Giovontae Hutchinson 40 interception return (Kenny )

KO: Reick 6 run (kick failed)

KO: Buckley 6 run (kick failed)

W: Daniel Hufman 4 run (kick failed)

KO: Billy Bricker 1 run (Luc Phillistine kick)

W: Breydon Woods 2 run (Ryon McCartney kick)

Rushing leaders: W, Breydon Woods 25-138, TD.

Passing leaders: KO, Nick Buckley 6-12-131-2TD-0INT.

McGuffey 55, Brentwood 0

Brentwood 0 0 0 0 —0

McGuffey 14 21 7 13 —55

M: Kyle Brookman 30 run (Dylan Stewart kick)

M: Kyle Brookman 12 run (Stewart kick)

M: Ethan Dietrich 19 run (Stewart kick)

M: Dietrich 4 pass from Philip McCuen (Stewart kick)

M: McCuen 15 run (Stewart kick)

M: Kyle Brookman 26 run (Stewart kick)

M: Dylan Droboj 7 run (Dietrich kick)

M: Charles Wagers 3 run (kick failed)

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 48, New Brighton 0

New Brighton 0 0 0 0 —0

Beaver Falls 8 24 16 0 —48

BF: Brixx Rawls 1 run (Drey Hall run)

BF: Jaren Brickner 26 run (Hall run)

BF: Isaiah Aeschbacher 87 pass from Brickner (Brenden Myers pass from Brickner)

BF: Brickner 1 run (Rawls run)

BF: Hall 16 run (Rawls run)

BF: Kenny Jewell 8 run (Datalian Beauford run)

Rushing leaders: BF, Jaren Brickner 11-103, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: BF, Jaren Brickner 9-16-183-1TD-1INT.

Freedom 28, Ellwood City 0

Ellwood City 0 0 0 0 —0

Freedom 7 6 8 7 —28

F: Damian Grunnagle 44 run (Garrett Drutarsky kick)

F: Cody Patterson 24 pass from Tyler Schultheis (Drutarsky kick failed)

F: Tyler Welsh 9 run (Grunnagle run)

F: Patterson 15 run (Drutarsky kick)

Rushing leaders: F, Tyler Welsh 13-137, TD; Damian Grunnagle 16-132, TD.

Riverside 32, Mohawk 28

Riverside 0 6 13 13 —32

Mohawk 15 0 7 6 —28

M: Justin Boston 1 run (Dante Retort pass from Bobby Fadden)

M: Justin Boston 23 pass from Jay Wrona (Josh Wilkins kick)

R: Zachary Hare 5 run (Brandon Gasper kick failed)

M: Justin Boston 2 run (Josh Wilkins kick)

R: Hare 87 pass from Sam Hughes (Gasper kick)

R: Hughes 11 run (Gasper kick failed)

M: Sam List 17 run (Josh Wilkins kick failed)

R: Robert Janis 62 run (Gasper kick)

R: Noah George 23 pass from Hughes (Gasper kick failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Justin Boston 26-114.

Passing leaders: M, Jay Wrona 8-19-150-0TD-0INT.

Class A

Big 7

South Side 49, Northgate 0

Northgate 0 0 0 0 —0

South Side 13 22 7 7 —49

SSB: Ryan Navarra 5 run (Matja Pavlovich kick)

SSB: A.C. Corfield 5 run (kick failed)

SSB: Alex Arrigo 37 pass from Brody Almashy (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Slayton Williams 1 fumble recovery (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Almashy 4 run (Almashy run)

SSB: Navarra 13 run (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Will Morgan 37 run (Pavlovich kick)

Black Hills

Bishop Canevin 38, Burgettstown 17

Bishop Canevin 7 0 19 12 —38

Burgettstown 7 7 3 0 —17

B: Rudy Brown 46 run (Pedro Guimaraes kick)

BC: Keyshawn McCaskill 35 interception return (Geno DeFrank kick)

B: Brown 8 run (Guimaraes kick)

BC: Mark Jameson 50 kickoff return (DeFrank kick)

BC: Xavier Nelson 75 punt return (kick failed)

B: Guimaraes 31 field goal

BC: Marquis Carter 35 run (kick failed)

BC: Nelson 10 pass from Kole Olszewski (pass failed)

BC: Nelson 40 pass from Olszewski (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: BC, Marquis Carter 15-107, TD.

Passing leaders: BC, Kole Olszewski 18-29-267-2TD-0INT.

Fort Cherry 41, Chartiers-Houston 14

Chartiers-Houston 0 7 7 0 —14

Fort Cherry 14 14 13 0 —41

FC: Matt Sieg 2 run (kick failed)

FC: Sieg 9 run

C-H: Jake Mele 71 (Anthony Romano kick)

FC: Ethan Faletto 11 run (Nick Massey kick)

FC: Sieg 62 (Massey kick)

FC: Nathan Heirendt 9 (Massey kick)

C-H: Mele 17 pass from Terry Fetsko (Romano kick)

FC: Sieg 17 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: FC, Matt Sieg 14-212, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: C-H, Terry Fetsko 16-27-167-1TD-1INT. FC, Matt Sieg 8-14-101-0TD-0INT.

Cornell 48, Avella 0

Cornell 7 20 14 7 —48

Avella 0 0 0 0 —0

Cornell: Raequan Troutman 51 run (C.J. Jackson kick)

Cornell: Troutman 3 fumble recovery (C.J. Jackson kick)

Cornell: Khalil Johnson 17 run (C.J. Jackson kick)

Cornell: Troutman 60 run (C.J. Jackson kick failed)

Cornell: Troutman 4 run (C.J. Jackson kick)

Cornell: Troutman 45 run (C.J. Jackson kick)

Cornell: Johnson 35 run (C.J. Jackson kick)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 55, Carlynton 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 21 28 6 0 —55

Carlynton 0 0 0 0 —0

OLSH: Brandon Brazell 26 fumble recovery (Billy Fryer kick)

OLSH: Dereon Greer 71 pass from Nehemiah Azeem (Fryer kick)

OLSH: Ethan Davis Gardner 3 pass from Azeem (Fryer kick)

OLSH: Azeem 10 run (Fryer kick)

OLSH: Greer 30 pass from Azeem (Fryer kick)

OLSH: Dorrien Tate 38 pass from Azeem (Fryer kick)

OLSH: Jayvaughn Moore 20 run (Fryer kick)

OLSH: Tate 24 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: OLSH, Nehemiah Azeem 6-8-175-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: OLSH, Dereon Greer 2-101, 2 TDs.

Eastern

Jeannette 60, Frazier 14

Frazier 0 0 6 8 —14

Jeannette 28 19 7 6 —60

J: Payton Molter 3 run (Mitchell Steele kick)

J: Noah Sanders 48 run (Steele kick)

J: Michael Mason 7 run (Steele kick)

J: Michael Mason 12 run (Steele kick)

J: Jeremiah Williamson 2 run (kick failed)

J: Michael Mason 43 pass from Payton Molter (kick failed)

J: Sanders 44 run (Steele kick)

J: Payton Molter 35 fumble return (Steele kick)

F: Keyshaun Thompson 4 run (run failed)

F: Thompson 1 run (Andrew Bandish run)

J: Sanders 55 kickoff return (kick failed)

Passing leaders: J, Payton Molter 3-6-124-2TD-0INT.

Leechburg 77, Springdale 0

Springdale 0 0 0 0 —0

Leechburg 35 21 14 7 —77

L: Braylan Lovelace 30 run (Ryan Shaw kick)

L: Jake Cummings 5 run (Shaw kick)

L: Lovelace 4 run (Shaw kick)

L: Jayden Floyd 17 blocked punt return (Shaw kick)

L: Tyler Foley 41 interception return (Shaw kick)

L: Foley 7 run (Shaw kick)

L: Floyd 20 run (Shaw kick)

L: Lovelace 59 run (Shaw kick)

L: Lovelace 38 run (Shaw kick)

L: Cummings 2 run (Shaw kick)

L: Cummings 7 run (Shaw kick)

Rushing leaders: L, Braylan Lovelace 8-217.

Passing leaders: L, Jayden Floyd 7-8-109-0TD-0INT.

Tri-County South

Mapletown 43, Beth-Center 14

Mapletown 8 20 7 8 —43

Beth-Center 8 6 0 0 —14

B-C: Tyler Debnar 1 run (Ethan Varesko run)

M: Landon Stevenson 27 run (A. J. Vanata pass from Landon Stevenson)

M: Evan Griffin 24 pass from Brody Evans (A. J. Vanata run)

B-C: Varesko 25 run (pass failed)

M: Brody Evans 6 run (kick failed)

M: Brody Evans 5 run (run failed)

M: Landon Stevenson 4 run (Landon Stevenson kick)

M: Landon Stevenson 5 run (Griffin run)

Rushing leaders: M, Landon Stevenson 17-222, 3 TDs.

Monessen 42, Bentworth 9

Monessen 14 6 22 0 —42

Bentworth 3 0 0 6 —9

M: Tim Kershaw 55 pass from Daniel Dozier (pass failed)

M: Tyvaughn Kershaw 31 run (Daevon Burke run)

B: Anthony Puckey 27 field goal

M: Tyvaughn Kershaw 51 run (pass failed)

M: Burke 5 run (pass failed)

M: Burke 75 punt return (Tyvaughn Kershaw run)

M: Tyvaughn Kershaw 6 run (Lorenzo Gardner pass from Dozier)

B: Lucas Burt 5 pass from Vitali Daniels (pass failed)

Passing leaders: M, Daniel Dozier 3-7-100-1TD-1INT.

Nonsection

Armstrong 49, Freeport 7

Freeport 7 0 0 0 —7

Armstrong 14 14 21 0 —49

F: Ben Lane 69 run (Isaac Wetzel kick)

A: Ethan Crissman 15 run (Hunter Reed kick)

A: Ian Olsen 23 pass from Cadin Olsen (Reed kick)

A: Ian Olsen 31 pass from Cadin Olsen (Reed kick)

A: Jack Valasek 4 pass from Cadin Olsen (Reed kick)

A: Alex Patton 1 run (Reed kick)

A: Isaiah Brown 19 pass from Cadin Olsen (Reed kick)

A: Phoenix Wynkoop 40 run (Reed kick)

Rushing leaders: A, Alex Patton 16-168, TD; Cadin Olsen 10-128.

Passing leaders: A, Cadin Olsen 19-28-294-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: A, Ian Olsen 7-160, 2 TDs.

Bethel Park 36, Canon-McMillan 28

Bethel Park 8 7 14 7 —36

Canon-McMillan 7 21 0 0 —28

C-M: Austyn Winkleblech 16 pass from Mike Evans (Zach Barzd kick)

BP: Tanner Pfeuffer 2 run (Austin Caye run)

C-M: Jake Kasper 8 run (Barzd kick)

BP: Ryan Petras 94 kickoff return (Kaden Wetzel kick)

C-M: Kasper 16 run (Barzd kick)

C-M: Mike Evans 28 run (Barzd kick)

BP: Caye 15 run (Wetzel kick)

BP: Tanner Pfeuffer 2 run (Wetzel kick)

BP: Petras 47 run (Wetzel kick)

Rushing leaders: BP, Austin Caye 29-126, TD. C-M, Jake Kasper 26-168, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: BP, Tanner Pfeuffer 9-13-106-0TD-2INT. C-M, Mike Evans 9-15-113-1TD-1INT.

Butler 40, Hollidaysburg 20

Butler 7 0 6 27 —40

Hollidaysburg 0 0 6 14 —20

B: Ayden Davis 19 pass from Mac Schnur (Max Gianneski kick)

B: Ryan McLister 25 pass from Schnur (kick failed)

H: Brady Steiner 3 run (Ben Sosnowski kick)

B: Braylon Littlejohn 48 run (Gianneski kick)

B: David Graef 9 run (Gianneski kick)

H: Ralph Albarano 18 pass from Tucker Rossman (Ben Sosnowski kick)

B: David Graef 59 run (kick failed)

B: Landon Dubyak 3 run (Gianneski kick)

H: Steiner 9 run (Brady Walters kick)

Passing leaders: B, Mac Schnur 8-23-120-2TD-2INT. H, Tucker Rossman 19-34-130-1TD-2INT.

East Allegheny 33, South Allegheny 14

South Allegheny 0 6 8 0 —14

East Allegheny 0 13 13 7 —33

EA: Steve Yusko 10 pass from Michael Cahill (Matt Armenio kick)

SA: Dashawn Carter fumble recovery (Gavin Cleary kick failed)

EA: Armenio 33 field goal

EA: Armenio 23 field goal

EA: Lorenzo Fancher 41 run (Armenio kick)

SA: Carter 5 run (Carter run)

EA: Prince Tarrant 56 pass from Cahill (Armenio kick failed)

EA: Fancher 59 run (Armenio kick)

Rushing leaders: EA, Lorenzo Fancher 5-119, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: EA, Michael Cahill 9-25-137-2TD-0INT.

Elizabeth Forward 42, Shady Side Academy 21

Shady Side Academy 7 7 7 0 —21

Elizabeth Forward 7 21 14 0 —42

EF: Zion White 1 run (Logan Beedle kick)

SSA: Nate Mallory 51 pass from Max Wickland (Simon Passerello kick)

EF: Zach Boyd 23 pass from White (Beedle kick failed)

SSA: Darrin Haynes 71 run (Passerello kick)

EF: Boyd 57 pass from White (Beedle kick)

EF: Boyd 27 pass from White (Johnny Dinapoli run)

EF: Boyd 97 kickoff return (Beedle kick)

SSA: Joey Bellinotti 9 pass from Wickland (Passerello kick)

EF: Boyd 79 pass from White (Beedle kick)

Rushing leaders: SSA, Darrin Haynes 18-143, TD.

Passing leaders: SSA, Max Wickland 9-24-116-2TD-3INT. EF, Zion White 7-13-227-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: EF, Zach Boyd 5-205, 4 TDs.

Greensburg Salem 28, Deer Lakes 14

Deer Lakes 7 0 0 7 —14

Greensburg Salem 0 7 14 7 —28

GS: Cody Rubrecht 20 run (Daishaun Alexander kick)

DL: Derek Burk 16 run (Mason Metzer kick)

GS: Rubrecht 4 run (Alexander kick)

GS: Rubrecht 12 run (Alexander kick)

DL: Burk 11 run (Metzer kick)

GS: Rubrecht 62 run (Alexander kick)

Rushing leaders: GS, Kai Brunot 14-177; Cody Rubrecht 14-168, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: DL, Derek Burk 11-24-148-0TD-2INT.

Hempfield 48, Shaler 7

Hempfield 21 20 7 0 —48

Shaler 0 0 7 0 —7

H: Anthony Vallano 5 pass from Jake Phillips (Joshua Reilly )

H: Daniel Katonka 40 pass from Phillips (Reilly kick)

H: Phillips 3 run (Reilly kick)

H: Phillips 12 run (Reilly kick)

H: Phillips 5 run (Reilly kick)

H: Kieran Lippmann 45 pass from Reilly (pass failed)

H: Katonka 11 pass from Phillips (Reilly kick)

S: Kaden Orga 89 pass from Keegan Smetanka (Riley Douglas kick)

Passing leaders: H, Jake Phillips 16-18-295-3TD-0INT. S, Keegan Smetanka 13-28-161-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: H, Ian Tuffs 4-120.

Mt. Pleasant 40, Valley 13

Mt. Pleasant 7 7 13 13 —40

Valley 0 7 0 6 —13

M: Robbie Labuda 63 pass from Cole Chatfield (Labuda kick)

V: Chuck Perkins fumble recovery (Nikolas Heakins kick)

M: Lane Golkosky 45 pass from Chatfield (Labuda kick)

M: Labuda 74 run (Labuda kick)

M: Labuda 62 pass from Chatfield (run failed)

V: Dallas Price 32 run (kick failed)

M: Jackson Hutter 42 run (Labuda kick)

M: Chatfield 4 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Robbie Labuda 19-203, TD.

Passing leaders: M, Cole Chatfield 3-6-170-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Robbie Labuda 2-125, 2 TDs.

North Allegheny 53, Baldwin 7

Baldwin 0 7 0 0 —7

North Allegheny 20 6 20 7 —53

NA: Anthony Varlotta 5 pass from Logan Kushner (Nick Van Winkle kick)

NA: Logan Kushner 2 run (Van Winkle kick)

NA: Anthony Varlotta 27 pass from Bdalla Daud (pass failed)

NA: Logan Kushner 1 run (pass failed)

B: John Kozar 41 run (Jacob Kunzman kick)

NA: Khiryn Boyd 33 run (Van Winkle kick)

NA: Steve Palermo 1 (Van Winkle kick)

NA: Harron Lee 9 pass from Colman Craft (run failed)

NA: Craft 92 (Peter Notaro kick)

Passing leaders: NA, Logan Kushner 12-22-156-2TD-0INT.

Penn-Trafford 14, Belle Vernon 13

Penn-Trafford 7 0 0 7 —14

Belle Vernon 7 0 6 0 —13

BV: Quinton Martin 50 run (Timmy Schwerha kick)

P-T: Conlan Greene 7 run (Logan Swartz kick)

BV: Jake Gedekoh 40 run (kick failed)

P-T: Greene 6 run (Swartz kick)

Rushing leaders: P-T, Conlan Greene 25-132, 2 TDs.

Southmoreland 33, Knoch 24

Knoch 6 0 6 12 —24

Southmoreland 7 6 2 18 —33

S: Ty Keffer 14 pass from Kadin Keefer (Gabe Kubusky kick)

K: Sam Skurka 3 run (kick failed)

S: Austin Mough 2 run (kick failed)

K: Codi Mullen 19 run (kick failed)

S: safety

S: Keffer 30 pass from Caden Matthews (kick failed)

S: Keffer 87 interception return (kick failed)

K: Jack Bauman 34 pass from Mullen (kick failed)

S: Jeffrey Johnson 2 run (kick failed)

K: Bauman 22 pass from Mullen (kick failed)

Passing leaders: K, Codi Mullen 22-42-341-2TD-1INT. S, Kadin Keefer 13-18-167-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: K, Jack Bauman 6-163, 2 TDs. S, Ty Keffer 9-159, 2 TDs.

Upper St. Clair 49, Fox Chapel 7

Upper St. Clair 21 14 7 7 —49

Fox Chapel 0 0 0 7 —7

USC: Aidan Besselman 20 pass from Julian Dahlem (Bennett Henderson kick)

USC: Jacob Hufnagel 27 pass from Dahlem (Henderson kick)

USC: Besselman 29 interception return (Henderson kick)

USC: Jamaal Brown 73 run (Henderson kick)

USC: Cody Marn 10 pass from Dahlem (Henderson kick)

USC: Cam Phillips 13 pass from Ethan Hellmann (Henderson kick)

USC: Phillips 38 pass from Ethan Hellmann (Henderson kick)

FC: Cooper Hendren 30 pass from Matthew Begg (Alex Tsai kick)

Rushing leaders: USC, Jamaal Brown 13-176, TD.

Washington 55, Greensburg Central Catholic 27

Greensburg Central Catholic 7 6 6 8 —27

Washington 0 20 22 13 —55

GCC: Amari Mack 21 pass from Tyree Turner (kick)

W: Ruben Gordon 12 pass from Davoun Fuse (Nick Blanchette kick)

W: Eddie Lewis 2 run (Blanchette kick)

GCC: Jaydin Canady 27 pass from Turner (kick failed)

W: Gordon 38 pass from Davoun Fuse (kick failed)

W: Lewis 90 kickoff return (Logan Carlisle run)

W: Blanchette 5 pass from Carlisle (Blanchette kick)

GCC: Mack 27 pass from Turner (pass failed)

W: Brenden Sibert 2 run (Blanchette kick)

GCC: Mack 20 pass from Turner (Samir Crosby pass from Turner)

W: Davoun Fuse 8 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Zach Welsh 2 run (Blanchette kick)

Rushing leaders: W, Davoun Fuse 13-166, TD.

Passing leaders: W, Davoun Fuse 6-7-112-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: W, Ruben Gordon 5-101, 2 TDs.

West Mifflin 35, Ringgold 0

West Mifflin 14 7 0 14 —35

Ringgold 0 0 0 0 —0

WM: Shai Newby 22 run (Nick Kosuda kick)

WM: Newby 5 run (Kosuda kick)

WM: DelRon White 8 run (Kosuda kick)

WM: Damarius Day 50 pass from Newby (Kosuda kick)

WM: Ty’jeir Williams 41 pass from Newby (Kosuda kick)

Passing leaders: WM, Shai Newby 10-12-182-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: WM, Ty’jeir Williams 8-109, TD.

Cross country

Friday’s results

Gingerbread Man Kiski Invitational

Northmoreland Park

Varsity Top 10

Boys

Team

1.Fox Chapel, 52; 2. Indiana, 100; 3. Plum, 109; 4. Kiski Area, 142; 5. Freeport, 146; 6. Hempfield, 171; 7. Franklin Regional, 194; 8. Latrobe, 218; 9. Baldwin, 252; 10. Penn Hills, 268.

Individuals

1.Rowan Gwin, Fox Chapel (16:43.6); 2. Michael Braun, Freeport (16:48.1); 3. Ethan Vaughan, Fox Chapel (17:07.6); 4. Connor Pivirotto, Plum (17:28.3); 5. Nate Mienke, Plum (17:28.7); 6. Jonathan Berzonsky, Indiana (17:46.6); 7. August Lawrence, Latrobe (17:46.9); 8. Nathan Kociela, Franklin Regional (17:59.7); 9. Max Kaizer, Fox Chapel (18:08.9); 10. Austin Stuchul, Penn Hills (18:11.5).

Girls

Team

1.Kiski Area, 72; 2. Latrobe, 79; 3. Fox Chapel, 83; 4. Indiana, 105; 5. Baldwin, 134; 6. Franklin Regional, 164; 7. Freeport, 184; 8. Burrell, 209; 9. Plum, 256; 10. Woodland Hills, 285.

Individuals

1.Eliza Miller, Kiski Area (18:55.21); 2. Annabel Johnson, Woodland Hills (19:09.21); 3. Emeron Skatell, Latrobe (19:56.65); 4. Tatiana Holt, Kiski Area (20:26.48); 5. Clara Kelley, Fox Chapel (20:45.43); 6. Marin Airik, Fox Chapel (20:48.96); 7. Kadi Bauer, Burrell (20:52.76); 8. Addison Fry, Indiana (21:21.48); 9. Sydney Heinack, Kiski Area (21:36.82); 10. Carley Berk, Latrobe (21:41.66).

Golf

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 202, Latrobe 212

Medalist: Caleb Prola (H) 38

Section 8

Hampton 203, North Catholic 205

Medalists: Peter Kramer, Matthew Erka (H) 37

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 188, Bethel Park 211

Medalist: Maddie Zerega (ML) 40

Section 4

Butler 186, Shaler 225

Medalists: Paige Ponteous (B) 45, Jordan Geidel (S) 53

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 184, Mt Pleasant 195

Medalists: Izzy Aigner (GCC) 35, Alli Tepper (MP) 46

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 3

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 3 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Ringgold, 12:30 p.m.

Aquinas Academy at Portersville Christian, 11 a.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Springdale, 12:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Latrobe, 3 p.m.

Leechburg at Armstrong, 2 p.m.

Mohawk at Central Valley, 2 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 2:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Neshannock, 1 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 12 p.m.

Penn Hills at Highlands, 11 a.m.

Sewickley Academy at Avonworth, 1 p.m.

South Park at Mars, 2:30 p.m.

Uniontown at McKeesport, 1 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s result

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 3, Sewickley Academy 2

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 1 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Freedom at Sewickley Academy, 11 a.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Karns City, 10 a.m.

Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 2 p.m.

Charleroi at Yough, 10 a.m.

Chartiers Valley at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 10 a.m.

Deer Lakes at Armstrong, 10:30 a.m.

East Allegheny at Jeannette, 11 a.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Trinity, 11:30 a.m.

Gateway at Knoch, 10 a.m.

Keystone Oaks at Highlands, 10 a.m.

Norwin at North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at South Side, 12 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Moon, 11:30 a.m.

Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Friday’s results

Class A

Section 4

Leechburg at Riverview, (n)

Nonsection

St. Joseph 3, Neighborhood Academy 0

Trinity Christian 3, Hillcrest Christian 1

