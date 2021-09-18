TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 17, 2021

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, September 18, 2021 | 12:31 AM

High schools

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic 50, Norwin 0

Mt. Lebanon 37, Canon-McMillan 7

North Allegheny 61, Baldwin 14

Seneca Valley 49, Hempfield 0

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 49, West Mifflin 3

Laurel Highlands 32, Ringgold 29

Thomas Jefferson 49, Trinity 7

Greater Allegheny

Greensburg Salem 34, Knoch 13

Hampton 21, Armstrong 20

Highlands 22, Mars 7

Indiana 41, Plum 37

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Deer Lakes 49, Derry 0

East Allegheny 30, Burrell 21

North Catholic 49, Valley 0

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward 44, Brownsville 0

Southmoreland 33, South Allegheny 19

South Park 14, Yough 0

Class 2A

Century

Chartiers-Houston 29, Beth-Center 0

McGuffey 41, Charleroi 0

Washington 57, Waynesburg 14

Midwestern

Freedom 34, Riverside 7

Laurel 39, Beaver Falls 21

Mohawk 15, Neshannock 7

New Brighton 34, Ellwood City 6

Class A

Big 7

Cornell 42, Northgate 18

Fort Cherry 35, Shenango 7

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 33, Burgettstown 13

Union 16, Rochester 0

Eastern

Bishop Canevin 13, Springdale 10

Clairton 48, Leechburg 27

Greensburg Central Catholic 1, Imani Christian 0, forfeit

Jeannette 28, Riverview 6

Tri-County South

Carmichaels 44, Mapletown 18

Jefferson-Morgan 32, Avella 0

Monessen 50, Bentworth 7

West Greene 44, California 22

Nonconference

Aliquippa 56, Ambridge 0

Canisius (N.Y.) 35, McKeesport 14

Central Valley 38, Blackhawk 3

Fox Chapel 13, Franklin Regional 9

Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, canceled

Gateway 49, Bethel Park 13

Kiski Area 41, Connellsville 7

Latrobe 35, Mt. Pleasant 0

Ligonier Valley 33, Frazier 6

Montour 34, Hopewell 6

Moon 38, North Hills 7

New Castle 48, Summit Academy 4

Penn Hills 14, Woodland Hills 13

Peters Township 28, Penn-Trafford 14

Pine-Richland 35, Upper St. Clair 14

Quaker Valley 16, Brentwood 12

Serra Catholic 40, Seton LaSalle 10

Shady Side Academy 43, Carlynton 8

South Fayette 28, Chartiers Valley 14

South Side 46, Carrick 0

Steel Valley 32, Keystone Oaks 13

Sto-Rox 19, Avonworth 16

West Allegheny 24, Shaler 0

Independent

Albert Gallatin 34, Uniontown 0

District 8

City League

University Prep 36, Perry Traditional Academy 8

Nonconference

Brashear 26, Erie 12

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonconference

Beaver at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 3:45 p.m.

District 10

Butler at McDowell, noon

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon 34, Canon-McMillan 0

Canon-McMillan 0 0 0 0 —0

Mt. Lebanon 14 14 6 0 —34

M: Alex Tecza 3 run (Noah Bhuta kick)

M: Eli Heidenreich 88 pass from Joey Daniels (Bhuta kick)

M: Tecza 64 run (Bhuta kick)

M: Eli Heidenreich 32 pass from Daniels (Bhuta kick)

M: Louie Pietragallo 16 run (kick failed)

North Allegheny 61, Baldwin 14

North Allegheny 21 21 19 0 —61

Baldwin 0 0 7 7 —14

NA: Tanner Potts 14 run (Harron Lee kick)

NA: J.R. Burton 40 run (Lee kick)

NA: Kyrell Hutcherson 32 pass from Logan Kushner (Lee kick)

NA: Hutcherson 18 pass from Logan Kushner (Lee kick)

NA: Cole Dorn 10 pass from Logan Kushner (Lee kick)

NA: Andrew Hart 53 run (Nick Van Winkle kick)

NA: Evan Lyon 2 run (kick failed)

NA: Aidan Buggey 13 run (kick failed)

B: Davonte Jones 92 kickoff return (Ashton Nort kick)

B: Biji Moses 8 run (Nort kick)

Rushing leaders: NA, Andrew Hart 6-109, TD.

Seneca Valley 49, Hempfield 0

Hempfield 0 0 0 0 —0

Seneca Valley 0 27 8 14 —49

SV: Luke Lawson 12 pass from Graham Hancox (kick failed)

SV: Hancox 11 run (Lawson pass from Hancox)

SV: Alex Paulsen 21 blocked punt return (Camden Bush kick)

SV: Lawson 10 pass from Hancox (kick failed)

SV: Wyatt Craver 8 run (Aiden Lyczek pass from Hancox)

SV: Max Scanlan 11 run (Bush kick)

SV: Jaydon Fischer 8 run (Jacob Adams kick)

Passing leaders: SV, Graham Hancox 14-28-260-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: SV, Luke Lawson 8-152, 2 TDs.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 49, West Mifflin 3

Belle Vernon 21 14 7 7 —49

West Mifflin 3 0 0 0 —3

BV: Chase Ruokonen 40 pass from Devin Whitlock (Tyler Kovatch kick)

WM: 25 field goal

BV: Quinton Martin 7 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Martin 84 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Tanner Steeber 18 pass from Whitlock (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Martin 35 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Craig Dongilli 6 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Jake Gedekoh 63 run (Tommy Kovatch kick)

Rushing leaders: BV, Quinton Martin 9-160, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: BV, Devin Whitlock 11-14-177-2TD-0INT.

Laurel Highlands 32, Ringgold 29

Laurel Highlands 7 7 3 15 —32

Ringgold 13 8 0 8 —29

R: Donte Kinds 24 pass from Deondre Dotson (Landon Oslowski kick)

R: Oslowski 4 run (kick failed)

LH: Rodney Gallagher 89 punt return (Harry Radcliffe kick)

R: Oslowski 6 run (Oslowski run)

LH: Keondre DeShields 9 pass from Gallagher (Radcliffe kick)

LH: Radcliffe 27 field goal

R: John Polefko 3 run (Oslowski run)

LH: Gallagher 6 run (Radcliffe kick)

LH: Gallagher 3 run (DeShields pass from Gallagher)

Rushing leaders: R, Landon Oslowski 28-158, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: LH, Rodney Gallagher 11-16-147-1TD-1INT.

Thomas Jefferson 49, Trinity 7

Trinity 0 7 0 0 —7

Thomas Jefferson 14 21 7 7 —49

TJ: Justin Lekse 30 interception return (Michael Inks kick)

TJ: Connor Murga 37 run (Inks kick)

TJ: Justin Lekse 2 run (Inks kick)

T: Hunter Strickland 1 run (Alex Tush kick)

TJ: Murga 43 run (Inks kick)

TJ: Sean Sullivan 19 pass from Justin Lekse (Inks kick)

TJ: Murga 5 run (Inks kick)

TJ: JoJo Gratson 3 run (Inks kick)

Rushing leaders: TJ, Connor Murga 12-209.

Greater Allegheny

Greensburg Salem 34, Knoch 13

Greensburg Salem 14 6 0 14 —34

Knoch 6 0 0 7 —13

GS: Jayden Stevens 64 pass from Hayden Teska (Daishaun Alexander kick)

GS: Jayden Stevens 8 pass from Teska (Alexander kick)

K: Keagan Fraser 14 run (kick failed)

GS: Rashad Canady 3 run (kick failed)

GS: Canady 14 run (Alexander kick)

GS: Canady 4 run (Alexander kick)

K: Keagan Fraser 15 run (Brendan Tristani kick)

Rushing leaders: GS, Rashad Canady 21-105, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: GS, Hayden Teska 10-19-173-2TD-1INT.

Hampton 21, Armstrong 20

Armstrong 7 0 0 13 —20

Hampton 0 0 7 14 —21

A: Cadin Olsen 1 run (Hunter Reed kick)

H: Christian Liberto 9 run (Matt DeMatteo kick)

H: Christian Liberto r (DeMatteo kick)

A: Cadin Olsen 1 run (Reed kick)

H: Brock Borgo 14 run (DeMatteo kick)

A: Isaiah Brown 30 pass from Cadin Olsen (pass failed)

Highlands 22, Mars 7

Highlands 0 7 13 2 —22

Mars 0 7 0 0 —7

H: Brock White 2 pass from Chandler Thimons (Luke Bombalski kick)

M: Chris Dvorak 10 pass from Rafael Bartley (Mason Childress kick)

H: Landan Signorella 26 pass from Thimons (kick failed)

H: Signorella 59 pass from Thimons (Bombalski kick)

H: safety

Rushing leaders: H, Luke Bombalski 25-132.

Passing leaders: H, Chandler Thimons 9-15-142-3TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: H, Landan Signorella 4-100, 2 TDs.

Indiana 41, Plum 37

Plum 10 14 6 7 —37

Indiana 13 14 6 8 —41

P: Angelo Baleno 21 field goal

I: Devin Flint 1 run (Brock Miller kick)

P: Eryck Moore 81 kickoff return (Baleno kick)

I: Flint 3 run (kick failed)

P: Darian Nelson 23 pass from Sean Franzi (Baleno kick)

I: Flint 1 run (Korbin Wilson run)

I: Flint 1 run (Korbin Wilson run)

P: Logan Brooks 77 kickoff return (Baleno kick)

P: Moore 57 pass from Franzi (kick failed)

I: Zach Herrington 4 run (kick failed)

P: Samo Pitts 89 pass from Santino Saccone (Baleno kick)

I: Flint 1 run (Liam McFarlane run)

Rushing leaders: I, Devin Flint 29-115, 5 TDs.

Passing leaders: P, Santino Saccone 3-6-108-1TD-0INT.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Deer Lakes 49, Derry 0

Deer Lakes 6 19 14 10 —49

Derry 0 0 0 0 —0

DL: Cody Scarantine 1 run (run failed)

DL: Jake Thimons 3 pass from Derek Burk (Zier Williams kick)

DL: Scarantine 1 run (pass failed)

DL: Brandon Colledge 47 interception return (pass failed)

DL: Conner Walker 5 pass from Burk (Burk run)

DL: Walker 34 pass from Burk (run failed)

DL: safety

DL: Zier Williams 20 run (Zier Williams run)

Passing leaders: DL, Derek Burk 11-17-182-2TD-1INT.

North Catholic 49, Valley 0

North Catholic 14 21 14 0 —49

Valley 0 0 0 0 —0

NC: Liam Straub 32 pass from Jay Siket (Ethan Marsico kick)

NC: Liam Straub 21 run (Marsico kick)

NC: Kyle Tipinski 30 pass from Siket (Marsico kick)

NC: Liam Straub 16 pass from Siket (Marsico kick)

NC: Tipinski 30 pass from Siket (Marsico kick)

NC: Chase Arrington 8 run (Marsico kick)

NC: Tyler Maziarz 76 pass from Siket (Marsico kick)

Passing leaders: NC, Jay Siket 10-12-234-5TD-0INT.

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward 44, Brownsville 0

Elizabeth Forward 26 18 0 0 —44

Brownsville 0 0 0 0 —0

EF: Jordan Wilmore 5 run (kick failed)

EF: Zach Boyd 30 pass from Zion White (kick failed)

EF: Charlie Nigut 30 punt return (Logan Beedle kick)

EF: Nigut 39 pass from White (Ethan Callaghan kick)

EF: Boyd 14 pass from White (kick failed)

EF: Nigut 20 run (kick failed)

EF: Kyle Flournoy 40 run (kick failed)

South Park 14, Yough 0

South Park 7 7 0 0 —14

Yough 0 0 0 0 —0

SP: Jake Ferency 3 run (Kaden Kostelnik kick)

SP: Adam Johnson 87 interception return (Kostelnik kick)

Southmoreland 33, South Allegheny 19

South Allegheny 0 6 13 0 —19

Southmoreland 13 7 13 0 —33

S: Anthony Govern 9 run (Jake Kaylor kick)

S: J. J. Bloom 35 pass from Govern (run failed)

SA: Ethan Kirkwood 23 pass from Eric Wehrer (kick failed)

S: Govern 7 run (Kaylor kick)

SA: Kavan Markwood 5 run (Gavin Cleary kick)

S: Isaac Trout 25 pass from Govern (kick failed)

SA: Akell Carrington 42 pass from Wehrer (kick failed)

S: Govern 5 run (Kaylor kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Anthony Govern 18-107, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: SA, Eric Wehrer 9-15-139-2TD-0INT. S, Anthony Govern 7-18-160-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: S, Isaac Trout 5-110, TD.

Class 2A

Century

Washington 57, Waynesburg Central 14

Washington 35 14 8 0 —57

Waynesburg Central 7 0 0 7 —14

W: Breydon Woods 84 kickoff return (Chase Henkins kick)

W: Tayshawn Levy 64 run (Nick Blanchette kick)

W: Levy 27 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Zach Welsh 20 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Davoun Fuse 31 run (Blanchette kick failed)

W: Ruben Gordon 55 pass from Davoun Fuse (Elijah Thomas run)

W: Mario Griffin 19 interception return (Blanchette kick)

W: Carlos Harper 55 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Elijah Odom 22 run (Blanchette run)

W: Devon Cowell 21 pass from Jacob Stephenson (Henkins kick)

Rushing leaders: W, Tayshawn Levy 5-122, 2 TDs.

Chartiers-Houston 29, Beth-Center 0

Beth-Center 0 0 0 0 — 0

Chartiers-Houston 7 7 0 15 — 29

C-H:Jake Mele 37 pass (Anthony Romano kick)

C-H:Jordan Irson 12 run (Romano kick)

C-H:Irson 3 run (Romano kick)

C-H: Irson 5 run (Romano kick)

C-H: Jessie Orbin safety

Midwestern

Freedom 34, Riverside 7

Riverside 0 7 0 0 —7

Freedom 7 7 20 0 —34

F: Tyler Schultheis 36 pass from Carter Slowinski ( Hessler kick)

F: Josh Yeck 44 pass from Slowinski ( Hessler kick)

R: Brady Newman 26 pass from Calvin Hughes (Miguel Keefer kick)

F: Josh Pail 19 pass from Slowinski (Pail kick)

F: Slowinski 83 run ( Hessler kick)

F: Yeck 11 pass from Slowinski ( Hessler kick)

Rushing leaders: R, Robert Janis 28-107.

Passing leaders: F, Carter Slowinski 8-14-144-4TD-1INT.

Laurel 39, Beaver Falls 21

Beaver Falls 0 14 7 0 —21

Laurel 3 7 7 22 —39

L: Zane Boughter 25 field goal

BF: Jaren Brickner 7 run (Tyler Cain kick)

L: Luke McCoy 32 run (Boughter kick)

BF: Trey Singleton 3 run (Cain kick)

BF: Singleton 8 run (Cain kick)

L: McCoy 80 kickoff return (Boughter kick)

L: Kobe DeRosa 56 run (Boughter kick)

L: safety

L: McCoy 48 run (kick failed)

L: DeRosa 1 run (Boughter kick)

Rushing leaders: L, Luke McCoy 14-157, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: BF, Jaren Brickner 11-24-151-0TD-0INT.

Mohawk 15, Neshannock 7

Neshannock 0 7 0 0 —7

Mohawk 3 0 3 9 —15

M: Josh Wilkins 25 field goal

N: Camron Owens 97 interception return (kick)

M: Wilkins 35 field goal

M: Wilkins 37 field goal

M: John Voss 16 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: M, John Voss 17-24-186-0TD-1INT.

New Brighton 34, Ellwood City 6

New Brighton 7 13 7 7 —34

Ellwood City 0 0 6 0 —6

N: Keandre Williams 21 pass from Gabe Haddox (Cayden Pauvlinch kick)

N: Eric Montane 20 pass from Haddox (Pauvlinch kick)

N: Keandre Williams 17 pass from Haddox (kick failed)

N: Keandre Williams 17 pass from Haddox (Pauvlinch kick)

EC: Zach Gatto 1 run (kick failed)

N: Trevon Phillips 9 pass from Gary Pugh (Pauvlinch kick)

Passing leaders: N, Gabe Haddox 15-23-184-4TD-1INT.

Class A

Big 7

Cornell 42, Northgate 18

Northgate 6 0 6 6 —18

Cornell 15 7 6 14 —42

C: Sincere Kimbrough 6 run (kick failed)

N: Delvin Mitchell 66 run (run failed)

C: M.J. Smith 15 field goal

C: Kimbrough 24 run (kick failed)

C: Tim Henderson 90 interception return (M.J. Smith kick)

N: Lewis Clark 4 pass (kick failed)

C: Henderson 35 pass from Kimbrough (kick failed)

C: Raequan Troutman 30 run (M.J. Smith kick)

Fort Cherry 35, Shenango 7

Shenango 0 0 0 7 —7

Fort Cherry 7 7 21 0 —35

FC: Maddox Truschel 36 run (Shane Cornali kick)

FC: Mitchell Cook 83 interception return (Cornali kick)

FC: Dylan Rogers 7 pass from Truschel (Cornali kick)

FC: Cornali 61 interception return (Cornali kick)

FC: Cornali 50 interception return (Cornali kick)

S: Dalton Peters 24 pass from Sam Myers (Trever Valenti kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Hunter Lively 19-146. FC, Maddox Truschel 11-109, TD.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 33, Burgettstown 13

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0 7 19 7 —33

Burgettstown 0 0 7 6 —13

OLSH: B.J. Vaughn, Jr. 6 run (kick)

B: 6 pass

OLSH: Dereon Greer 6 run (kick)

OLSH: Dorrien Tate 2 pass from Neimiah Azeem (kick failed)

OLSH: Gunnar Kiefer 3 pass from Azeem (kick failed)

B: 10 run (run failed)

OLSH: Dereon Greer 49 run (kick)

Rushing leaders: OLSH, Dereon Greer 8-176, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: OLSH, Neimiah Azeem 9-18-102-1TD-0INT.

Eastern

Bishop Canevin 13, Springdale 10

Bishop Canevin 7 6 0 0 —13

Springdale 3 0 7 0 —10

BC: A’Zjaun Marshall 13 pass from Jason Cross (Geno DeFrank kick)

S: Andrew Haus 30 field goal

BC: Xavier Nelson 38 pass from Cross (kick failed)

S: John Utiss 5 run (Haus kick)

Passing leaders: BC, Jason Cross 9-13-115-2TD-2INT.

Jeannette 28, Riverview 6

Riverview 0 0 0 6 —6

Jeannette 0 13 8 7 —28

J: Ziere Petty 18 pass from Tyler Horn (Mitchell Steel kick)

J: Andrew Ross 13 pass from Horn (kick failed)

J: Horn 40 run (Ashtyn Molter run)

R: Dean Cecere 50 run (pass failed)

J: Horn 56 interception return (Steel kick)

Rushing leaders: J, Tyler Horn 15-106, TD.

Tri-County South

Carmichaels 44, Mapletown 18

Carmichaels 15 15 7 7 —44

Mapletown 0 6 0 12 —18

C: Trenton Carter 1 run (run)

C: Carter 46 run (Michael Stewart kick)

C: Michael Stewart 31 pass from Carter (run)

C: Hunter Oliver 17 fumble return (Michael Stewart kick)

M: Landan Stevenson 23 run (kick failed)

C: Carter 7 run (Michael Stewart kick)

M: Stevenson 5 run (run failed)

C: Carter 28 run (Michael Stewart kick)

M: 1 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: C, Trenton Carter 18-216, 4 TDs. M, Landan Stevenson 20-159.

Passing leaders: C, Trenton Carter 11-22-164-1TD-0INT.

Jefferson-Morgan 32, Avella 0

Avella 0 0 0 0 —0

Jefferson-Morgan 6 6 6 14 —32

J-M: Colt Fowler 10 pass from Cole Jones (run failed)

J-M: Collin Bisceglia 38 pass from Jones (run failed)

J-M: Jones 18 run (run failed)

J-M: Joshua Wise 25 interception return (Ryan Baker run)

J-M: Bisceglia 14 run (run failed)

West Greene 48, California 22

California 0 14 0 8 —22

West Greene 17 14 17 0 —48

WG: Corey Wise 31 run (Kevin Thompson kick)

WG: Thompson field goal

WG: Colin Brady 68 run (Thompson kick)

WG: Wise 2 run (Thompson kick)

C: 80 from Hunter Assad (kick)

WG: Brady 68 run (Thompson kick)

C: 38 from Assad (kick)

WG: Thompson 41 field goal (Thompson )

WG: Brady 13 run (Thompson kick)

WG: Hunter Hamilton 11 pass from Brady (Thompson kick)

C: 16 pass from Assad (run)

Rushing leaders: WG, Colin Brady 13-185, 3 TDs; Corey Wise 20-151, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: C, Hunter Assad 13-19-219-3TD-0INT.

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin 34, Uniontown 0

Uniontown 0 0 0 0 —0

Albert Gallatin 14 6 0 14 —34

AG: Caleb Matzus-Chapman 32 run (kick failed)

AG: James Marvin 25 pass from Quentin Larkin (Larkin run)

AG: Bruno Fabrycki 79 run (run failed)

AG: Matzus-Chapman 3 run (run failed)

AG: Fabrycki 33 run (Matzus-Chapman run)

Aliquippa 56, Ambridge 0

Aliquippa 0 0 0 56 —56

Ambridge 0 0 0 0 —0

A: Tiqwai Hayes 17 run (Emmanuel Gyadumantey kick)

A: Quentin Goode 8 run (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Donovan Walker 65 fumble return (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Tajier Thornton 37 pass from Goode (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Hayes 3 run (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Denel Dawkins 1 run (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Donovan Walker 48 interception return (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Brandon Banks 65 punt return (Gyadumantey kick)

Passing leaders: A, Quentin Goode 9-15-130-1TD-0INT.

Central Valley 38, Blackhawk 3

Central Valley 3 14 21 0 —38

Blackhawk 0 0 0 3 —3

CV: Sarafino DeSantis 43 field goal

CV: Landon Alexander 46 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Alexander 11 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Alexander 33 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Alexander 61 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Antwon Johnson 1 run (DeSantis kick)

B: Devon Thomas 22 field goal

Rushing leaders: CV, Landon Alexander 20-205, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: CV, Antwon Johnson 10-13-126-0TD-0INT.

Fox Chapel 13, Franklin Regional 9

Fox Chapel 7 0 0 6 —13

Franklin Regional 3 0 6 0 —9

FC: Khilee Patterson 70 pass from Collin Dietz (Harlan Sheehan kick)

FR: Joseph Bayne 21 field goal

FR: Caden Smith 12 pass from Connor Donnelly (kick failed)

FC: Colin Kwiatkowski 28 pass from Dietz (kick failed)

Passing leaders: FC, Collin Dietz 3-16-105-2TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: FR, Caden Smith 6-100, TD.

Gateway 49, Bethel Park 13

Gateway 28 14 0 7 —49

Bethel Park 0 13 0 0 —13

G: Carsen Engleka 30 fumble return (Cole Plaskon kick)

G: Jaquon Reynolds 1 run (Plaskon kick)

G: Dallas Harper 4 run (Plaskon kick)

G: Reynolds 3 run (Plaskon kick)

G: Patrick Body 35 pass from Brad Birch (Plaskon kick)

BP: Ryan Petras 31 pass from Max Blanc (kick failed)

G: Body 12 pass from Brad Birch (Plaskon kick)

BP: Petras 88 kickoff return (Cody Geddes kick)

G: Body 13 pass from Brad Birch (Cole Palskon kick)

Passing leaders: G, Brad Birch 21-30-288-3TD-1INT. BP, Max Blanc 13-22-139-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: G, Patrick Body 10-157, 3 TDs.

Kiski Area 41, Connellsville 7

Connellsville 0 0 0 7 —7

Kiski Area 0 35 6 0 —41

KA: Chad Helper 1 run (Cody Dykes kick)

KA: Logan Johnson 12 run (Dykes kick)

KA: Dylan Hutcherson 37 pass from Johnson (Dykes kick)

KA: Helper 21 run (Dykes kick)

KA: Johnson 11 run (Dykes kick)

KA: Johnson 3 run (kick failed)

C: Zak David 24 run (Ben Zavatchan kick)

Rushing leaders: KA, Chad Helper 17-148, 2 TDs.

Latrobe 35, Mt. Pleasant 0

Mt. Pleasant 0 0 0 0 —0

Latrobe 21 14 0 0 —35

L: Corey Boerio 4 run (Tanner Popella kick)

L: Dominick Flenniken 6 run (Popella kick)

L: Marco Mongelluzzo 33 fumble return (Popella kick)

L: Drake Clayton 22 pass from Boerio (Popella kick)

L: Clayton 2 run (Popella kick)

Montour 34, Hopewell 6

Montour 14 7 7 6 —34

Hopewell 0 0 0 6 —6

M: James Hazard 2 run (Paul Dotson kick)

M: Jake Wolfe 10 run (Dotson kick)

M: Caleb Williams 14 run (Dotson kick)

M: Brock Janeda 3 run (Dotson kick)

H: Kaden Sarver 1 run (kick failed)

M: Caleb Williams 2 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Brock Janeda 14-101, TD.

Passing leaders: H, Kaden Sarver 21-30-176-0TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: H, Matthew Essey 11-100.

Moon 38, North Hills 7

North Hills 7 0 0 0 —7

Moon 14 10 14 0 —38

M: Dylan Sleva 2 run (Jake Wieland kick)

M: Ian Foster 1 run (Wieland kick)

NH: Robert Dickerson 59 pass from John Green (Damon Mickail kick)

M: Taite Beachy 9 pass from Tyler McGowan (Wieland kick)

M: Wieland 32 field goal (Wieland kick)

M: Joe Cotton 6 run (Wieland kick)

M: Foster 20 run (Wieland kick)

Passing leaders: M, Tyler McGowan 13-22-142-1TD-0INT.

Peters Township 28, Penn-Trafford 14

Peters Township 6 6 0 16 —28

Penn-Trafford 0 7 7 0 —14

PT: Carter Shanafelt 4 pass from Sam Miller (kick failed)

PT: Jacob Macosko 34 pass from Sam Miller (kick failed)

P-T: Cade Yacamelli 6 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Carter Green 10 run (Schlessinger kick)

PT: Shanafelt 41 pass from Sam Miller (run failed)

PT: Andrew Massucci 34 field goal

PT: Rich Woods 43 run (Massucci kick)

Rushing leaders: P-T, Cade Yacamelli 17-134, TD; Carter Green 19-109, TD.

Quaker Valley 16, Brentwood 12

Quaker Valley 0 0 10 6 —16

Brentwood 6 0 0 6 —12

B: Lamarr Williams 15 pass from Jase Keib (kick failed)

QV: safety

QV: Jakub Pickett 26 pass from Connery Bulger (Patrick Cutchember run)

B: Williams 28 pass from Keib (pass failed)

QV: Cutchember 1 run

Serra Catholic 40, Seton LaSalle 10

Seton LaSalle 0 0 7 3 —10

Serra Catholic 6 14 7 13 —40

SC: Amire Spencer 52 pass from Max Rocco (kick failed)

SC: Pharoh Fisher 2 run (Ben Delrosso kick)

SC: Terrell Booth 27 interception return (Delrosso kick)

S-LS: Gabe Finale 52 run (Nick Cherry kick)

SC: Jayvon Holt 10 pass from Rocco (Delrosso kick)

S-LS: Cherry 42 field goal

SC: Fisher 3 pass from Rocco (Delrosso kick)

SC: Fisher 2 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: SC, Machai Dutreiulle 30-138.

Passing leaders: SC, Max Rocco 12-26-215-3TD-0INT.

Shady Side Academy 43, Carlynton 7

Shady Side Academy 6 24 7 6 —43

Carlynton 0 0 7 0 —7

SSA: Chris Sullivan 7 run (pass failed)

SSA: James Bernier 82 pass from Max Wickland (Sullivan pass from Wickland)

SSA: Wickland 77 run (Wickland run)

SSA: Isaiah Grier 14 run (Sullivan run)

SSA: Grier 84 kickoff return (Erin Vanetta kick)

C: Shawn Curry run (kick)

SSA: Sullivan 46 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: SSA, Max Wickland 4-122, TD.

Passing leaders: SSA, Max Wickland 3-5-104-1TD-0INT.

South Fayette 28, Chartiers Valley 14

Chartiers Valley 0 14 0 0 —14

South Fayette 7 7 7 7 —28

SF: Connor Harcarik 9 pass from Landon Lutz (Justin Caputo kick)

CV: Anthony Mackey 1 run (Joseph Krug kick)

SF: Christian Brandi 94 kickoff return (Caputo kick)

CV: Mackey 1 run (Krug kick)

SF: Logan Yater 23 pass from Lutz (Caputo kick)

SF: Lutz 10 run (Caputo kick)

Rushing leaders: CV, Anthony Mackey 20-120, 2 TDs. SF, Nate Deanes 24-140.

Passing leaders: CV, Anthony Mackey 9-24-142-0TD-1INT. SF, Landon Lutz 12-21-123-2TD-1INT.

South Side 47, Carrick 0

Carrick 0 0 0 0 —0

South Side 26 21 0 0 —47

SSB: Cam Knox 7 run (Meteja Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Parker Statler 24 run (kick failed)

SSB: Statler 38 run (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Logan Smith 44 run (kick failed)

SSB: Ryan Navarra 14 run (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Statler 52 run (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Donnie Jodikinos 21 run (Pavlovich kick)

Rushing leaders: SSB, Parker Statler 3-114, 3 TDs.

Sto-Rox 19, Avonworth 16

Sto-Rox 0 6 6 7 —19

Avonworth 0 3 13 0 —16

A: Mike Osekowski 31 field goal

S-R: Jaymar Pearson 15 interception return (run failed)

A: Ian Syam 4 run (Osekowski kick)

S-R: Taemar Hull 2 run (run failed)

A: Syam 27 run (run failed)

S-R: Austin Jones 3 run (Adam Devine kick)

Rushing leaders: A, Ian Syam 29-135, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: S-R, Austin Jones 14-23-176-0TD-2INT.

Steel Valley 32, Keystone Oaks 13

Steel Valley 13 7 6 6 —32

Keystone Oaks 0 13 0 0 —13

SV: Nijhay Burt 6 run (Dylan Karstetter kick)

SV: Nijhay Burt 2 run (kick failed)

KO: Kevin Drew 10 pass from Nick Buckley (Greg Wagner kick)

SV: Nijhay Burt 65 run (Karstetter kick)

KO: Ryan Healy 2 pass from Buckley (kick failed)

SV: Nijhay Burt 6 run (kick failed)

SV: Nijhay Burt 70 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: SV, Nijhay Burt 28-285, 5 TDs; Cruce Brookins 12-116.

Passing leaders: KO, Nick Buckley 25-46-236-2TD-2INT.

West Allegheny 24, Shaler 0

Shaler 0 0 0 0 —0

West Allegheny 14 3 0 7 —24

WA: Nodin Tracy 6 run (Brayden Lambert kick)

WA: Jashon Spencer 10 pass from Gavin Miller (Lambert kick)

WA: Lambert 44 field goal

WA: Tracy 4 run (Lambert kick)

Passing leaders: WA, Gavin Miller 16-26-144-1TD-0INT.

Field hockey

Friday’s results

Class 2A

Penn Trafford 1, Fox Chapel 0

Golf

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Mars 210, Shaler 225, North Hills 252

Medalists: Steigerwald (M) 38, Crissman (S) 39, Mandred (NH) 42

Section 4

Plum 205, Penn Hills 247

Medalists: Wes Lorish (P) 37, Lucy Brayton (PH) 38

Section 6

Mt. Lebanon 177, West Mifflin 286

Medalists: Callan Wilcox (ML) 34

Section 7

Upper St. Clair 180, Trinity 221

Medalists: Connor McKenzie (USC) 33

Section 8

Hampton 219, Highlands 275

Fox Chapel 183, Freeport 229

Medalists: Davey Fuhrer (FC) 35, Nate Covey (F) 42

Knoch 223, Kiski Area 236

Medalists: Cory Voltz (K) 41

Class 2A

Section 3

Northgate 196, Eden Christian 226

Medalists: Kai Carlson, Ciara Anderson, Brandon Sapolsky 37 (N)

Section 6

South Side 206, Hopewell 236

Medalists: Tristan Shuman (SS) 35, Noah Salter (H) 43

Soccer

Boys

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Southmoreland at Derry, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 12 p.m.

North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 11 a.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 1:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Connellsville, 1:30 p.m.

Norwin at Allderdice, 12 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport at Knoch, 10 a.m.

Hampton at Kiski Area, 12 p.m.

Indiana at Highlands, 12:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.

South Fayette at Blackhawk, 11:30 a.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 12:15 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Washington, 1 p.m.

Trinity at Belle Vernon, 12 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at West Mifflin, 11:30 a.m.

Gateway at Obama Academy, 10 a.m.

Penn Hills at Greensburg Salem, 2:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Plum, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward at Avonworth, 1 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 12 p.m.

Section 2

Leechburg at Deer Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, 1 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 6 p.m.

Charleroi at Southmoreland, 10 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 1:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ellwood City at Hopewell, 10 a.m.

Freedom at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Riverside at Neshannock, 1 p.m.

South Side at Beaver County Christian, 11 a.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 12 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Geibel, 12 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Riverview, 10 a.m.

Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 1 p.m.

Springdale at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Seton LaSalle, 12 p.m.

Nonsection

Burrell at Butler, 6 p.m.

Carrick at Aquinas Academy, 11:30 a.m.

McKeesport at Uniontown, 12 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 4A

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Allderdice 1

Norwin 1, Fox Chapel 0

Class A

Section 4

Sewickley Academy 2, Ellis School 1

Saturday’s schedule

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 11 a.m.

Section 2

Seton LaSalle at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 1 p.m.

Brownsville at Monessen, 10 a.m.

Carrick at Aquinas Academy, 10 a.m.

Central Valley at Ambridge, 1:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic, 11 a.m.

Chartiers Valley at Hampton, 10 a.m.

Connellsville at Latrobe, 1:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Yough, 10 a.m.

Fox Chapel at Mt. Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Burrell, 2:30 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 10 a.m.

Meadville at Butler, 2:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Oakland Catholic, 12 p.m.

Steel Valley at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 10 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Section singles

Class 3A

Section 1

At Latrobe

Championship

Jenna Bell, Latrobe d. Carolina Walters, Latrobe, 6-2, 6-1

At Franklin Regional

Consolation

Ellen Liu, Franklin Regional d. Jenna Beach, Norwin, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0

Section 3

At Fox Chapel

Preliminary round

Angela Zhang, Woodland Hills d. Tilia Russell, Penn Hills, 10-4; Sydney O’Connell, Thomas Jefferson d. Molly Heiles, Plum, 10-6

First round

Carissa Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Zhang, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Abby Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Chrsitne Rossi, Thomas Jefferson, 11-9; Gabi Moder, Baldwin d. Jana Tebroski, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Rachel Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Ellie Tongel, Plum, 10-2; Isabella Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic d. Francis Bucker, Penn Hills, 10-0; Jules Smalis, Allderdice d. Emma Overlingas, Baldwin, 10-6; Katie Voigt, Fox Chapel d. Anna Kogos, Allderdice, 10-6; Elana Sobol, Shady Side Academy d. O’Connell, Thomas Jefferson, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Santora, Oakland Catholic, 10-2; Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Moder, Baldwin, 10-7; Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic d. Smalis, Allderdice, 10-3; Sobol, Shady Side Academy d. Voigt, Fox Chapel, 10-4

Semifinals

Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Nath, Shady Side Academy, 6-1, 6-2; Sobol, Shady Side Academy d. Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic, 6-3, 6-4

Class 2A

Section 1

At Valley

Championship

Eden Richey, Valley d. Rachel Schrock, Valley, 6-2, 6-1

Third place

Caroline Dynka, Burrell d. Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem, 6-2, 6-3

Section 4

At Blackhawk

Championship

Chloe DeSanzo, Beaver d. Fiona Rubino, Beaver, 6-0, 6-3

Third place

Lauryn Johnsen, Central Valley d. Madilyn McCommons, Ellwood City, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3)

Section 5

At Sewickley Academy

Championship

Ashley Close, Sewickley Academy d. Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy, 6-0, 6-2

Third place

Madilyn Rimbey, Montour d. Therese Bernas, Carlynton, 6-1, 6-1

Volleyball

Girls

Friday’s result

Nonsection

Trinity Christian at Hillcrest Christian, (n)

Saturday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 3

Uniontown at Beth-Center, 8 a.m.

Class A

Section 1

New Brighton at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Mars at Moon, 8:30 a.m.

Neshannock at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Derry, 9 a.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More Football

Nijhay Burt’s 5 touchdowns lead Steel Valley past Keystone Oaks
Fox Chapel scores on 4th down in final minutes to beat Franklin Regional
McCoy’s kick return sparks run of 29 unanswered points for Laurel in win over Beaver Falls
Southmoreland grinds out win against South Allegheny in Interstate Conference opener
Second-half surge pushes undefeated Highlands past winless Mars

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me