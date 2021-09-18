High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 17, 2021

High schools

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic 50, Norwin 0

Mt. Lebanon 37, Canon-McMillan 7

North Allegheny 61, Baldwin 14

Seneca Valley 49, Hempfield 0

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 49, West Mifflin 3

Laurel Highlands 32, Ringgold 29

Thomas Jefferson 49, Trinity 7

Greater Allegheny

Greensburg Salem 34, Knoch 13

Hampton 21, Armstrong 20

Highlands 22, Mars 7

Indiana 41, Plum 37

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Deer Lakes 49, Derry 0

East Allegheny 30, Burrell 21

North Catholic 49, Valley 0

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward 44, Brownsville 0

Southmoreland 33, South Allegheny 19

South Park 14, Yough 0

Class 2A

Century

Chartiers-Houston 29, Beth-Center 0

McGuffey 41, Charleroi 0

Washington 57, Waynesburg 14

Midwestern

Freedom 34, Riverside 7

Laurel 39, Beaver Falls 21

Mohawk 15, Neshannock 7

New Brighton 34, Ellwood City 6

Class A

Big 7

Cornell 42, Northgate 18

Fort Cherry 35, Shenango 7

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 33, Burgettstown 13

Union 16, Rochester 0

Eastern

Bishop Canevin 13, Springdale 10

Clairton 48, Leechburg 27

Greensburg Central Catholic 1, Imani Christian 0, forfeit

Jeannette 28, Riverview 6

Tri-County South

Carmichaels 44, Mapletown 18

Jefferson-Morgan 32, Avella 0

Monessen 50, Bentworth 7

West Greene 44, California 22

Nonconference

Aliquippa 56, Ambridge 0

Canisius (N.Y.) 35, McKeesport 14

Central Valley 38, Blackhawk 3

Fox Chapel 13, Franklin Regional 9

Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, canceled

Gateway 49, Bethel Park 13

Kiski Area 41, Connellsville 7

Latrobe 35, Mt. Pleasant 0

Ligonier Valley 33, Frazier 6

Montour 34, Hopewell 6

Moon 38, North Hills 7

New Castle 48, Summit Academy 4

Penn Hills 14, Woodland Hills 13

Peters Township 28, Penn-Trafford 14

Pine-Richland 35, Upper St. Clair 14

Quaker Valley 16, Brentwood 12

Serra Catholic 40, Seton LaSalle 10

Shady Side Academy 43, Carlynton 8

South Fayette 28, Chartiers Valley 14

South Side 46, Carrick 0

Steel Valley 32, Keystone Oaks 13

Sto-Rox 19, Avonworth 16

West Allegheny 24, Shaler 0

Independent

Albert Gallatin 34, Uniontown 0

District 8

City League

University Prep 36, Perry Traditional Academy 8

Nonconference

Brashear 26, Erie 12

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonconference

Beaver at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 3:45 p.m.

District 10

Butler at McDowell, noon

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon 34, Canon-McMillan 0

Canon-McMillan 0 0 0 0 —0

Mt. Lebanon 14 14 6 0 —34

M: Alex Tecza 3 run (Noah Bhuta kick)

M: Eli Heidenreich 88 pass from Joey Daniels (Bhuta kick)

M: Tecza 64 run (Bhuta kick)

M: Eli Heidenreich 32 pass from Daniels (Bhuta kick)

M: Louie Pietragallo 16 run (kick failed)

North Allegheny 61, Baldwin 14

North Allegheny 21 21 19 0 —61

Baldwin 0 0 7 7 —14

NA: Tanner Potts 14 run (Harron Lee kick)

NA: J.R. Burton 40 run (Lee kick)

NA: Kyrell Hutcherson 32 pass from Logan Kushner (Lee kick)

NA: Hutcherson 18 pass from Logan Kushner (Lee kick)

NA: Cole Dorn 10 pass from Logan Kushner (Lee kick)

NA: Andrew Hart 53 run (Nick Van Winkle kick)

NA: Evan Lyon 2 run (kick failed)

NA: Aidan Buggey 13 run (kick failed)

B: Davonte Jones 92 kickoff return (Ashton Nort kick)

B: Biji Moses 8 run (Nort kick)

Rushing leaders: NA, Andrew Hart 6-109, TD.

Seneca Valley 49, Hempfield 0

Hempfield 0 0 0 0 —0

Seneca Valley 0 27 8 14 —49

SV: Luke Lawson 12 pass from Graham Hancox (kick failed)

SV: Hancox 11 run (Lawson pass from Hancox)

SV: Alex Paulsen 21 blocked punt return (Camden Bush kick)

SV: Lawson 10 pass from Hancox (kick failed)

SV: Wyatt Craver 8 run (Aiden Lyczek pass from Hancox)

SV: Max Scanlan 11 run (Bush kick)

SV: Jaydon Fischer 8 run (Jacob Adams kick)

Passing leaders: SV, Graham Hancox 14-28-260-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: SV, Luke Lawson 8-152, 2 TDs.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 49, West Mifflin 3

Belle Vernon 21 14 7 7 —49

West Mifflin 3 0 0 0 —3

BV: Chase Ruokonen 40 pass from Devin Whitlock (Tyler Kovatch kick)

WM: 25 field goal

BV: Quinton Martin 7 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Martin 84 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Tanner Steeber 18 pass from Whitlock (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Martin 35 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Craig Dongilli 6 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Jake Gedekoh 63 run (Tommy Kovatch kick)

Rushing leaders: BV, Quinton Martin 9-160, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: BV, Devin Whitlock 11-14-177-2TD-0INT.

Laurel Highlands 32, Ringgold 29

Laurel Highlands 7 7 3 15 —32

Ringgold 13 8 0 8 —29

R: Donte Kinds 24 pass from Deondre Dotson (Landon Oslowski kick)

R: Oslowski 4 run (kick failed)

LH: Rodney Gallagher 89 punt return (Harry Radcliffe kick)

R: Oslowski 6 run (Oslowski run)

LH: Keondre DeShields 9 pass from Gallagher (Radcliffe kick)

LH: Radcliffe 27 field goal

R: John Polefko 3 run (Oslowski run)

LH: Gallagher 6 run (Radcliffe kick)

LH: Gallagher 3 run (DeShields pass from Gallagher)

Rushing leaders: R, Landon Oslowski 28-158, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: LH, Rodney Gallagher 11-16-147-1TD-1INT.

Thomas Jefferson 49, Trinity 7

Trinity 0 7 0 0 —7

Thomas Jefferson 14 21 7 7 —49

TJ: Justin Lekse 30 interception return (Michael Inks kick)

TJ: Connor Murga 37 run (Inks kick)

TJ: Justin Lekse 2 run (Inks kick)

T: Hunter Strickland 1 run (Alex Tush kick)

TJ: Murga 43 run (Inks kick)

TJ: Sean Sullivan 19 pass from Justin Lekse (Inks kick)

TJ: Murga 5 run (Inks kick)

TJ: JoJo Gratson 3 run (Inks kick)

Rushing leaders: TJ, Connor Murga 12-209.

Greater Allegheny

Greensburg Salem 34, Knoch 13

Greensburg Salem 14 6 0 14 —34

Knoch 6 0 0 7 —13

GS: Jayden Stevens 64 pass from Hayden Teska (Daishaun Alexander kick)

GS: Jayden Stevens 8 pass from Teska (Alexander kick)

K: Keagan Fraser 14 run (kick failed)

GS: Rashad Canady 3 run (kick failed)

GS: Canady 14 run (Alexander kick)

GS: Canady 4 run (Alexander kick)

K: Keagan Fraser 15 run (Brendan Tristani kick)

Rushing leaders: GS, Rashad Canady 21-105, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: GS, Hayden Teska 10-19-173-2TD-1INT.

Hampton 21, Armstrong 20

Armstrong 7 0 0 13 —20

Hampton 0 0 7 14 —21

A: Cadin Olsen 1 run (Hunter Reed kick)

H: Christian Liberto 9 run (Matt DeMatteo kick)

H: Christian Liberto r (DeMatteo kick)

A: Cadin Olsen 1 run (Reed kick)

H: Brock Borgo 14 run (DeMatteo kick)

A: Isaiah Brown 30 pass from Cadin Olsen (pass failed)

Highlands 22, Mars 7

Highlands 0 7 13 2 —22

Mars 0 7 0 0 —7

H: Brock White 2 pass from Chandler Thimons (Luke Bombalski kick)

M: Chris Dvorak 10 pass from Rafael Bartley (Mason Childress kick)

H: Landan Signorella 26 pass from Thimons (kick failed)

H: Signorella 59 pass from Thimons (Bombalski kick)

H: safety

Rushing leaders: H, Luke Bombalski 25-132.

Passing leaders: H, Chandler Thimons 9-15-142-3TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: H, Landan Signorella 4-100, 2 TDs.

Indiana 41, Plum 37

Plum 10 14 6 7 —37

Indiana 13 14 6 8 —41

P: Angelo Baleno 21 field goal

I: Devin Flint 1 run (Brock Miller kick)

P: Eryck Moore 81 kickoff return (Baleno kick)

I: Flint 3 run (kick failed)

P: Darian Nelson 23 pass from Sean Franzi (Baleno kick)

I: Flint 1 run (Korbin Wilson run)

I: Flint 1 run (Korbin Wilson run)

P: Logan Brooks 77 kickoff return (Baleno kick)

P: Moore 57 pass from Franzi (kick failed)

I: Zach Herrington 4 run (kick failed)

P: Samo Pitts 89 pass from Santino Saccone (Baleno kick)

I: Flint 1 run (Liam McFarlane run)

Rushing leaders: I, Devin Flint 29-115, 5 TDs.

Passing leaders: P, Santino Saccone 3-6-108-1TD-0INT.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Deer Lakes 49, Derry 0

Deer Lakes 6 19 14 10 —49

Derry 0 0 0 0 —0

DL: Cody Scarantine 1 run (run failed)

DL: Jake Thimons 3 pass from Derek Burk (Zier Williams kick)

DL: Scarantine 1 run (pass failed)

DL: Brandon Colledge 47 interception return (pass failed)

DL: Conner Walker 5 pass from Burk (Burk run)

DL: Walker 34 pass from Burk (run failed)

DL: safety

DL: Zier Williams 20 run (Zier Williams run)

Passing leaders: DL, Derek Burk 11-17-182-2TD-1INT.

North Catholic 49, Valley 0

North Catholic 14 21 14 0 —49

Valley 0 0 0 0 —0

NC: Liam Straub 32 pass from Jay Siket (Ethan Marsico kick)

NC: Liam Straub 21 run (Marsico kick)

NC: Kyle Tipinski 30 pass from Siket (Marsico kick)

NC: Liam Straub 16 pass from Siket (Marsico kick)

NC: Tipinski 30 pass from Siket (Marsico kick)

NC: Chase Arrington 8 run (Marsico kick)

NC: Tyler Maziarz 76 pass from Siket (Marsico kick)

Passing leaders: NC, Jay Siket 10-12-234-5TD-0INT.

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward 44, Brownsville 0

Elizabeth Forward 26 18 0 0 —44

Brownsville 0 0 0 0 —0

EF: Jordan Wilmore 5 run (kick failed)

EF: Zach Boyd 30 pass from Zion White (kick failed)

EF: Charlie Nigut 30 punt return (Logan Beedle kick)

EF: Nigut 39 pass from White (Ethan Callaghan kick)

EF: Boyd 14 pass from White (kick failed)

EF: Nigut 20 run (kick failed)

EF: Kyle Flournoy 40 run (kick failed)

South Park 14, Yough 0

South Park 7 7 0 0 —14

Yough 0 0 0 0 —0

SP: Jake Ferency 3 run (Kaden Kostelnik kick)

SP: Adam Johnson 87 interception return (Kostelnik kick)

Southmoreland 33, South Allegheny 19

South Allegheny 0 6 13 0 —19

Southmoreland 13 7 13 0 —33

S: Anthony Govern 9 run (Jake Kaylor kick)

S: J. J. Bloom 35 pass from Govern (run failed)

SA: Ethan Kirkwood 23 pass from Eric Wehrer (kick failed)

S: Govern 7 run (Kaylor kick)

SA: Kavan Markwood 5 run (Gavin Cleary kick)

S: Isaac Trout 25 pass from Govern (kick failed)

SA: Akell Carrington 42 pass from Wehrer (kick failed)

S: Govern 5 run (Kaylor kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Anthony Govern 18-107, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: SA, Eric Wehrer 9-15-139-2TD-0INT. S, Anthony Govern 7-18-160-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: S, Isaac Trout 5-110, TD.

Class 2A

Century

Washington 57, Waynesburg Central 14

Washington 35 14 8 0 —57

Waynesburg Central 7 0 0 7 —14

W: Breydon Woods 84 kickoff return (Chase Henkins kick)

W: Tayshawn Levy 64 run (Nick Blanchette kick)

W: Levy 27 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Zach Welsh 20 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Davoun Fuse 31 run (Blanchette kick failed)

W: Ruben Gordon 55 pass from Davoun Fuse (Elijah Thomas run)

W: Mario Griffin 19 interception return (Blanchette kick)

W: Carlos Harper 55 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Elijah Odom 22 run (Blanchette run)

W: Devon Cowell 21 pass from Jacob Stephenson (Henkins kick)

Rushing leaders: W, Tayshawn Levy 5-122, 2 TDs.

Chartiers-Houston 29, Beth-Center 0

Beth-Center 0 0 0 0 — 0

Chartiers-Houston 7 7 0 15 — 29

C-H:Jake Mele 37 pass (Anthony Romano kick)

C-H:Jordan Irson 12 run (Romano kick)

C-H:Irson 3 run (Romano kick)

C-H: Irson 5 run (Romano kick)

C-H: Jessie Orbin safety

Midwestern

Freedom 34, Riverside 7

Riverside 0 7 0 0 —7

Freedom 7 7 20 0 —34

F: Tyler Schultheis 36 pass from Carter Slowinski ( Hessler kick)

F: Josh Yeck 44 pass from Slowinski ( Hessler kick)

R: Brady Newman 26 pass from Calvin Hughes (Miguel Keefer kick)

F: Josh Pail 19 pass from Slowinski (Pail kick)

F: Slowinski 83 run ( Hessler kick)

F: Yeck 11 pass from Slowinski ( Hessler kick)

Rushing leaders: R, Robert Janis 28-107.

Passing leaders: F, Carter Slowinski 8-14-144-4TD-1INT.

Laurel 39, Beaver Falls 21

Beaver Falls 0 14 7 0 —21

Laurel 3 7 7 22 —39

L: Zane Boughter 25 field goal

BF: Jaren Brickner 7 run (Tyler Cain kick)

L: Luke McCoy 32 run (Boughter kick)

BF: Trey Singleton 3 run (Cain kick)

BF: Singleton 8 run (Cain kick)

L: McCoy 80 kickoff return (Boughter kick)

L: Kobe DeRosa 56 run (Boughter kick)

L: safety

L: McCoy 48 run (kick failed)

L: DeRosa 1 run (Boughter kick)

Rushing leaders: L, Luke McCoy 14-157, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: BF, Jaren Brickner 11-24-151-0TD-0INT.

Mohawk 15, Neshannock 7

Neshannock 0 7 0 0 —7

Mohawk 3 0 3 9 —15

M: Josh Wilkins 25 field goal

N: Camron Owens 97 interception return (kick)

M: Wilkins 35 field goal

M: Wilkins 37 field goal

M: John Voss 16 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: M, John Voss 17-24-186-0TD-1INT.

New Brighton 34, Ellwood City 6

New Brighton 7 13 7 7 —34

Ellwood City 0 0 6 0 —6

N: Keandre Williams 21 pass from Gabe Haddox (Cayden Pauvlinch kick)

N: Eric Montane 20 pass from Haddox (Pauvlinch kick)

N: Keandre Williams 17 pass from Haddox (kick failed)

N: Keandre Williams 17 pass from Haddox (Pauvlinch kick)

EC: Zach Gatto 1 run (kick failed)

N: Trevon Phillips 9 pass from Gary Pugh (Pauvlinch kick)

Passing leaders: N, Gabe Haddox 15-23-184-4TD-1INT.

Class A

Big 7

Cornell 42, Northgate 18

Northgate 6 0 6 6 —18

Cornell 15 7 6 14 —42

C: Sincere Kimbrough 6 run (kick failed)

N: Delvin Mitchell 66 run (run failed)

C: M.J. Smith 15 field goal

C: Kimbrough 24 run (kick failed)

C: Tim Henderson 90 interception return (M.J. Smith kick)

N: Lewis Clark 4 pass (kick failed)

C: Henderson 35 pass from Kimbrough (kick failed)

C: Raequan Troutman 30 run (M.J. Smith kick)

Fort Cherry 35, Shenango 7

Shenango 0 0 0 7 —7

Fort Cherry 7 7 21 0 —35

FC: Maddox Truschel 36 run (Shane Cornali kick)

FC: Mitchell Cook 83 interception return (Cornali kick)

FC: Dylan Rogers 7 pass from Truschel (Cornali kick)

FC: Cornali 61 interception return (Cornali kick)

FC: Cornali 50 interception return (Cornali kick)

S: Dalton Peters 24 pass from Sam Myers (Trever Valenti kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Hunter Lively 19-146. FC, Maddox Truschel 11-109, TD.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 33, Burgettstown 13

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0 7 19 7 —33

Burgettstown 0 0 7 6 —13

OLSH: B.J. Vaughn, Jr. 6 run (kick)

B: 6 pass

OLSH: Dereon Greer 6 run (kick)

OLSH: Dorrien Tate 2 pass from Neimiah Azeem (kick failed)

OLSH: Gunnar Kiefer 3 pass from Azeem (kick failed)

B: 10 run (run failed)

OLSH: Dereon Greer 49 run (kick)

Rushing leaders: OLSH, Dereon Greer 8-176, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: OLSH, Neimiah Azeem 9-18-102-1TD-0INT.

Eastern

Bishop Canevin 13, Springdale 10

Bishop Canevin 7 6 0 0 —13

Springdale 3 0 7 0 —10

BC: A’Zjaun Marshall 13 pass from Jason Cross (Geno DeFrank kick)

S: Andrew Haus 30 field goal

BC: Xavier Nelson 38 pass from Cross (kick failed)

S: John Utiss 5 run (Haus kick)

Passing leaders: BC, Jason Cross 9-13-115-2TD-2INT.

Jeannette 28, Riverview 6

Riverview 0 0 0 6 —6

Jeannette 0 13 8 7 —28

J: Ziere Petty 18 pass from Tyler Horn (Mitchell Steel kick)

J: Andrew Ross 13 pass from Horn (kick failed)

J: Horn 40 run (Ashtyn Molter run)

R: Dean Cecere 50 run (pass failed)

J: Horn 56 interception return (Steel kick)

Rushing leaders: J, Tyler Horn 15-106, TD.

Tri-County South

Carmichaels 44, Mapletown 18

Carmichaels 15 15 7 7 —44

Mapletown 0 6 0 12 —18

C: Trenton Carter 1 run (run)

C: Carter 46 run (Michael Stewart kick)

C: Michael Stewart 31 pass from Carter (run)

C: Hunter Oliver 17 fumble return (Michael Stewart kick)

M: Landan Stevenson 23 run (kick failed)

C: Carter 7 run (Michael Stewart kick)

M: Stevenson 5 run (run failed)

C: Carter 28 run (Michael Stewart kick)

M: 1 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: C, Trenton Carter 18-216, 4 TDs. M, Landan Stevenson 20-159.

Passing leaders: C, Trenton Carter 11-22-164-1TD-0INT.

Jefferson-Morgan 32, Avella 0

Avella 0 0 0 0 —0

Jefferson-Morgan 6 6 6 14 —32

J-M: Colt Fowler 10 pass from Cole Jones (run failed)

J-M: Collin Bisceglia 38 pass from Jones (run failed)

J-M: Jones 18 run (run failed)

J-M: Joshua Wise 25 interception return (Ryan Baker run)

J-M: Bisceglia 14 run (run failed)

West Greene 48, California 22

California 0 14 0 8 —22

West Greene 17 14 17 0 —48

WG: Corey Wise 31 run (Kevin Thompson kick)

WG: Thompson field goal

WG: Colin Brady 68 run (Thompson kick)

WG: Wise 2 run (Thompson kick)

C: 80 from Hunter Assad (kick)

WG: Brady 68 run (Thompson kick)

C: 38 from Assad (kick)

WG: Thompson 41 field goal (Thompson )

WG: Brady 13 run (Thompson kick)

WG: Hunter Hamilton 11 pass from Brady (Thompson kick)

C: 16 pass from Assad (run)

Rushing leaders: WG, Colin Brady 13-185, 3 TDs; Corey Wise 20-151, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: C, Hunter Assad 13-19-219-3TD-0INT.

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin 34, Uniontown 0

Uniontown 0 0 0 0 —0

Albert Gallatin 14 6 0 14 —34

AG: Caleb Matzus-Chapman 32 run (kick failed)

AG: James Marvin 25 pass from Quentin Larkin (Larkin run)

AG: Bruno Fabrycki 79 run (run failed)

AG: Matzus-Chapman 3 run (run failed)

AG: Fabrycki 33 run (Matzus-Chapman run)

Aliquippa 56, Ambridge 0

Aliquippa 0 0 0 56 —56

Ambridge 0 0 0 0 —0

A: Tiqwai Hayes 17 run (Emmanuel Gyadumantey kick)

A: Quentin Goode 8 run (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Donovan Walker 65 fumble return (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Tajier Thornton 37 pass from Goode (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Hayes 3 run (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Denel Dawkins 1 run (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Donovan Walker 48 interception return (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Brandon Banks 65 punt return (Gyadumantey kick)

Passing leaders: A, Quentin Goode 9-15-130-1TD-0INT.

Central Valley 38, Blackhawk 3

Central Valley 3 14 21 0 —38

Blackhawk 0 0 0 3 —3

CV: Sarafino DeSantis 43 field goal

CV: Landon Alexander 46 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Alexander 11 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Alexander 33 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Alexander 61 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Antwon Johnson 1 run (DeSantis kick)

B: Devon Thomas 22 field goal

Rushing leaders: CV, Landon Alexander 20-205, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: CV, Antwon Johnson 10-13-126-0TD-0INT.

Fox Chapel 13, Franklin Regional 9

Fox Chapel 7 0 0 6 —13

Franklin Regional 3 0 6 0 —9

FC: Khilee Patterson 70 pass from Collin Dietz (Harlan Sheehan kick)

FR: Joseph Bayne 21 field goal

FR: Caden Smith 12 pass from Connor Donnelly (kick failed)

FC: Colin Kwiatkowski 28 pass from Dietz (kick failed)

Passing leaders: FC, Collin Dietz 3-16-105-2TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: FR, Caden Smith 6-100, TD.

Gateway 49, Bethel Park 13

Gateway 28 14 0 7 —49

Bethel Park 0 13 0 0 —13

G: Carsen Engleka 30 fumble return (Cole Plaskon kick)

G: Jaquon Reynolds 1 run (Plaskon kick)

G: Dallas Harper 4 run (Plaskon kick)

G: Reynolds 3 run (Plaskon kick)

G: Patrick Body 35 pass from Brad Birch (Plaskon kick)

BP: Ryan Petras 31 pass from Max Blanc (kick failed)

G: Body 12 pass from Brad Birch (Plaskon kick)

BP: Petras 88 kickoff return (Cody Geddes kick)

G: Body 13 pass from Brad Birch (Cole Palskon kick)

Passing leaders: G, Brad Birch 21-30-288-3TD-1INT. BP, Max Blanc 13-22-139-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: G, Patrick Body 10-157, 3 TDs.

Kiski Area 41, Connellsville 7

Connellsville 0 0 0 7 —7

Kiski Area 0 35 6 0 —41

KA: Chad Helper 1 run (Cody Dykes kick)

KA: Logan Johnson 12 run (Dykes kick)

KA: Dylan Hutcherson 37 pass from Johnson (Dykes kick)

KA: Helper 21 run (Dykes kick)

KA: Johnson 11 run (Dykes kick)

KA: Johnson 3 run (kick failed)

C: Zak David 24 run (Ben Zavatchan kick)

Rushing leaders: KA, Chad Helper 17-148, 2 TDs.

Latrobe 35, Mt. Pleasant 0

Mt. Pleasant 0 0 0 0 —0

Latrobe 21 14 0 0 —35

L: Corey Boerio 4 run (Tanner Popella kick)

L: Dominick Flenniken 6 run (Popella kick)

L: Marco Mongelluzzo 33 fumble return (Popella kick)

L: Drake Clayton 22 pass from Boerio (Popella kick)

L: Clayton 2 run (Popella kick)

Montour 34, Hopewell 6

Montour 14 7 7 6 —34

Hopewell 0 0 0 6 —6

M: James Hazard 2 run (Paul Dotson kick)

M: Jake Wolfe 10 run (Dotson kick)

M: Caleb Williams 14 run (Dotson kick)

M: Brock Janeda 3 run (Dotson kick)

H: Kaden Sarver 1 run (kick failed)

M: Caleb Williams 2 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Brock Janeda 14-101, TD.

Passing leaders: H, Kaden Sarver 21-30-176-0TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: H, Matthew Essey 11-100.

Moon 38, North Hills 7

North Hills 7 0 0 0 —7

Moon 14 10 14 0 —38

M: Dylan Sleva 2 run (Jake Wieland kick)

M: Ian Foster 1 run (Wieland kick)

NH: Robert Dickerson 59 pass from John Green (Damon Mickail kick)

M: Taite Beachy 9 pass from Tyler McGowan (Wieland kick)

M: Wieland 32 field goal (Wieland kick)

M: Joe Cotton 6 run (Wieland kick)

M: Foster 20 run (Wieland kick)

Passing leaders: M, Tyler McGowan 13-22-142-1TD-0INT.

Peters Township 28, Penn-Trafford 14

Peters Township 6 6 0 16 —28

Penn-Trafford 0 7 7 0 —14

PT: Carter Shanafelt 4 pass from Sam Miller (kick failed)

PT: Jacob Macosko 34 pass from Sam Miller (kick failed)

P-T: Cade Yacamelli 6 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Carter Green 10 run (Schlessinger kick)

PT: Shanafelt 41 pass from Sam Miller (run failed)

PT: Andrew Massucci 34 field goal

PT: Rich Woods 43 run (Massucci kick)

Rushing leaders: P-T, Cade Yacamelli 17-134, TD; Carter Green 19-109, TD.

Quaker Valley 16, Brentwood 12

Quaker Valley 0 0 10 6 —16

Brentwood 6 0 0 6 —12

B: Lamarr Williams 15 pass from Jase Keib (kick failed)

QV: safety

QV: Jakub Pickett 26 pass from Connery Bulger (Patrick Cutchember run)

B: Williams 28 pass from Keib (pass failed)

QV: Cutchember 1 run

Serra Catholic 40, Seton LaSalle 10

Seton LaSalle 0 0 7 3 —10

Serra Catholic 6 14 7 13 —40

SC: Amire Spencer 52 pass from Max Rocco (kick failed)

SC: Pharoh Fisher 2 run (Ben Delrosso kick)

SC: Terrell Booth 27 interception return (Delrosso kick)

S-LS: Gabe Finale 52 run (Nick Cherry kick)

SC: Jayvon Holt 10 pass from Rocco (Delrosso kick)

S-LS: Cherry 42 field goal

SC: Fisher 3 pass from Rocco (Delrosso kick)

SC: Fisher 2 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: SC, Machai Dutreiulle 30-138.

Passing leaders: SC, Max Rocco 12-26-215-3TD-0INT.

Shady Side Academy 43, Carlynton 7

Shady Side Academy 6 24 7 6 —43

Carlynton 0 0 7 0 —7

SSA: Chris Sullivan 7 run (pass failed)

SSA: James Bernier 82 pass from Max Wickland (Sullivan pass from Wickland)

SSA: Wickland 77 run (Wickland run)

SSA: Isaiah Grier 14 run (Sullivan run)

SSA: Grier 84 kickoff return (Erin Vanetta kick)

C: Shawn Curry run (kick)

SSA: Sullivan 46 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: SSA, Max Wickland 4-122, TD.

Passing leaders: SSA, Max Wickland 3-5-104-1TD-0INT.

South Fayette 28, Chartiers Valley 14

Chartiers Valley 0 14 0 0 —14

South Fayette 7 7 7 7 —28

SF: Connor Harcarik 9 pass from Landon Lutz (Justin Caputo kick)

CV: Anthony Mackey 1 run (Joseph Krug kick)

SF: Christian Brandi 94 kickoff return (Caputo kick)

CV: Mackey 1 run (Krug kick)

SF: Logan Yater 23 pass from Lutz (Caputo kick)

SF: Lutz 10 run (Caputo kick)

Rushing leaders: CV, Anthony Mackey 20-120, 2 TDs. SF, Nate Deanes 24-140.

Passing leaders: CV, Anthony Mackey 9-24-142-0TD-1INT. SF, Landon Lutz 12-21-123-2TD-1INT.

South Side 47, Carrick 0

Carrick 0 0 0 0 —0

South Side 26 21 0 0 —47

SSB: Cam Knox 7 run (Meteja Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Parker Statler 24 run (kick failed)

SSB: Statler 38 run (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Logan Smith 44 run (kick failed)

SSB: Ryan Navarra 14 run (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Statler 52 run (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Donnie Jodikinos 21 run (Pavlovich kick)

Rushing leaders: SSB, Parker Statler 3-114, 3 TDs.

Sto-Rox 19, Avonworth 16

Sto-Rox 0 6 6 7 —19

Avonworth 0 3 13 0 —16

A: Mike Osekowski 31 field goal

S-R: Jaymar Pearson 15 interception return (run failed)

A: Ian Syam 4 run (Osekowski kick)

S-R: Taemar Hull 2 run (run failed)

A: Syam 27 run (run failed)

S-R: Austin Jones 3 run (Adam Devine kick)

Rushing leaders: A, Ian Syam 29-135, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: S-R, Austin Jones 14-23-176-0TD-2INT.

Steel Valley 32, Keystone Oaks 13

Steel Valley 13 7 6 6 —32

Keystone Oaks 0 13 0 0 —13

SV: Nijhay Burt 6 run (Dylan Karstetter kick)

SV: Nijhay Burt 2 run (kick failed)

KO: Kevin Drew 10 pass from Nick Buckley (Greg Wagner kick)

SV: Nijhay Burt 65 run (Karstetter kick)

KO: Ryan Healy 2 pass from Buckley (kick failed)

SV: Nijhay Burt 6 run (kick failed)

SV: Nijhay Burt 70 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: SV, Nijhay Burt 28-285, 5 TDs; Cruce Brookins 12-116.

Passing leaders: KO, Nick Buckley 25-46-236-2TD-2INT.

West Allegheny 24, Shaler 0

Shaler 0 0 0 0 —0

West Allegheny 14 3 0 7 —24

WA: Nodin Tracy 6 run (Brayden Lambert kick)

WA: Jashon Spencer 10 pass from Gavin Miller (Lambert kick)

WA: Lambert 44 field goal

WA: Tracy 4 run (Lambert kick)

Passing leaders: WA, Gavin Miller 16-26-144-1TD-0INT.

Field hockey

Friday’s results

Class 2A

Penn Trafford 1, Fox Chapel 0

Golf

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Mars 210, Shaler 225, North Hills 252

Medalists: Steigerwald (M) 38, Crissman (S) 39, Mandred (NH) 42

Section 4

Plum 205, Penn Hills 247

Medalists: Wes Lorish (P) 37, Lucy Brayton (PH) 38

Section 6

Mt. Lebanon 177, West Mifflin 286

Medalists: Callan Wilcox (ML) 34

Section 7

Upper St. Clair 180, Trinity 221

Medalists: Connor McKenzie (USC) 33

Section 8

Hampton 219, Highlands 275

Fox Chapel 183, Freeport 229

Medalists: Davey Fuhrer (FC) 35, Nate Covey (F) 42

Knoch 223, Kiski Area 236

Medalists: Cory Voltz (K) 41

Class 2A

Section 3

Northgate 196, Eden Christian 226

Medalists: Kai Carlson, Ciara Anderson, Brandon Sapolsky 37 (N)

Section 6

South Side 206, Hopewell 236

Medalists: Tristan Shuman (SS) 35, Noah Salter (H) 43

Soccer

Boys

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Southmoreland at Derry, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 12 p.m.

North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 11 a.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 1:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Connellsville, 1:30 p.m.

Norwin at Allderdice, 12 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport at Knoch, 10 a.m.

Hampton at Kiski Area, 12 p.m.

Indiana at Highlands, 12:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.

South Fayette at Blackhawk, 11:30 a.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 12:15 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Washington, 1 p.m.

Trinity at Belle Vernon, 12 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at West Mifflin, 11:30 a.m.

Gateway at Obama Academy, 10 a.m.

Penn Hills at Greensburg Salem, 2:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Plum, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward at Avonworth, 1 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 12 p.m.

Section 2

Leechburg at Deer Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, 1 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 6 p.m.

Charleroi at Southmoreland, 10 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 1:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ellwood City at Hopewell, 10 a.m.

Freedom at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Riverside at Neshannock, 1 p.m.

South Side at Beaver County Christian, 11 a.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 12 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Geibel, 12 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Riverview, 10 a.m.

Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 1 p.m.

Springdale at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Seton LaSalle, 12 p.m.

Nonsection

Burrell at Butler, 6 p.m.

Carrick at Aquinas Academy, 11:30 a.m.

McKeesport at Uniontown, 12 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 4A

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Allderdice 1

Norwin 1, Fox Chapel 0

Class A

Section 4

Sewickley Academy 2, Ellis School 1

Saturday’s schedule

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 11 a.m.

Section 2

Seton LaSalle at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 1 p.m.

Brownsville at Monessen, 10 a.m.

Carrick at Aquinas Academy, 10 a.m.

Central Valley at Ambridge, 1:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic, 11 a.m.

Chartiers Valley at Hampton, 10 a.m.

Connellsville at Latrobe, 1:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Yough, 10 a.m.

Fox Chapel at Mt. Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Burrell, 2:30 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 10 a.m.

Meadville at Butler, 2:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Oakland Catholic, 12 p.m.

Steel Valley at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 10 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Section singles

Class 3A

Section 1

At Latrobe

Championship

Jenna Bell, Latrobe d. Carolina Walters, Latrobe, 6-2, 6-1

At Franklin Regional

Consolation

Ellen Liu, Franklin Regional d. Jenna Beach, Norwin, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0

Section 3

At Fox Chapel

Preliminary round

Angela Zhang, Woodland Hills d. Tilia Russell, Penn Hills, 10-4; Sydney O’Connell, Thomas Jefferson d. Molly Heiles, Plum, 10-6

First round

Carissa Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Zhang, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Abby Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Chrsitne Rossi, Thomas Jefferson, 11-9; Gabi Moder, Baldwin d. Jana Tebroski, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Rachel Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Ellie Tongel, Plum, 10-2; Isabella Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic d. Francis Bucker, Penn Hills, 10-0; Jules Smalis, Allderdice d. Emma Overlingas, Baldwin, 10-6; Katie Voigt, Fox Chapel d. Anna Kogos, Allderdice, 10-6; Elana Sobol, Shady Side Academy d. O’Connell, Thomas Jefferson, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Santora, Oakland Catholic, 10-2; Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Moder, Baldwin, 10-7; Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic d. Smalis, Allderdice, 10-3; Sobol, Shady Side Academy d. Voigt, Fox Chapel, 10-4

Semifinals

Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Nath, Shady Side Academy, 6-1, 6-2; Sobol, Shady Side Academy d. Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic, 6-3, 6-4

Class 2A

Section 1

At Valley

Championship

Eden Richey, Valley d. Rachel Schrock, Valley, 6-2, 6-1

Third place

Caroline Dynka, Burrell d. Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem, 6-2, 6-3

Section 4

At Blackhawk

Championship

Chloe DeSanzo, Beaver d. Fiona Rubino, Beaver, 6-0, 6-3

Third place

Lauryn Johnsen, Central Valley d. Madilyn McCommons, Ellwood City, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3)

Section 5

At Sewickley Academy

Championship

Ashley Close, Sewickley Academy d. Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy, 6-0, 6-2

Third place

Madilyn Rimbey, Montour d. Therese Bernas, Carlynton, 6-1, 6-1

Volleyball

Girls

Friday’s result

Nonsection

Trinity Christian at Hillcrest Christian, (n)

Saturday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 3

Uniontown at Beth-Center, 8 a.m.

Class A

Section 1

New Brighton at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Mars at Moon, 8:30 a.m.

Neshannock at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Derry, 9 a.m.

