High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 17, 2021
By:
Saturday, September 18, 2021 | 12:31 AM
High schools
Football
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Central Catholic 50, Norwin 0
Mt. Lebanon 37, Canon-McMillan 7
North Allegheny 61, Baldwin 14
Seneca Valley 49, Hempfield 0
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon 49, West Mifflin 3
Laurel Highlands 32, Ringgold 29
Thomas Jefferson 49, Trinity 7
Greater Allegheny
Greensburg Salem 34, Knoch 13
Hampton 21, Armstrong 20
Highlands 22, Mars 7
Indiana 41, Plum 37
Class 3A
Allegheny 7
Deer Lakes 49, Derry 0
East Allegheny 30, Burrell 21
North Catholic 49, Valley 0
Interstate
Elizabeth Forward 44, Brownsville 0
Southmoreland 33, South Allegheny 19
South Park 14, Yough 0
Class 2A
Century
Chartiers-Houston 29, Beth-Center 0
McGuffey 41, Charleroi 0
Washington 57, Waynesburg 14
Midwestern
Freedom 34, Riverside 7
Laurel 39, Beaver Falls 21
Mohawk 15, Neshannock 7
New Brighton 34, Ellwood City 6
Class A
Big 7
Cornell 42, Northgate 18
Fort Cherry 35, Shenango 7
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 33, Burgettstown 13
Union 16, Rochester 0
Eastern
Bishop Canevin 13, Springdale 10
Clairton 48, Leechburg 27
Greensburg Central Catholic 1, Imani Christian 0, forfeit
Jeannette 28, Riverview 6
Tri-County South
Carmichaels 44, Mapletown 18
Jefferson-Morgan 32, Avella 0
Monessen 50, Bentworth 7
West Greene 44, California 22
Nonconference
Aliquippa 56, Ambridge 0
Canisius (N.Y.) 35, McKeesport 14
Central Valley 38, Blackhawk 3
Fox Chapel 13, Franklin Regional 9
Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, canceled
Gateway 49, Bethel Park 13
Kiski Area 41, Connellsville 7
Latrobe 35, Mt. Pleasant 0
Ligonier Valley 33, Frazier 6
Montour 34, Hopewell 6
Moon 38, North Hills 7
New Castle 48, Summit Academy 4
Penn Hills 14, Woodland Hills 13
Peters Township 28, Penn-Trafford 14
Pine-Richland 35, Upper St. Clair 14
Quaker Valley 16, Brentwood 12
Serra Catholic 40, Seton LaSalle 10
Shady Side Academy 43, Carlynton 8
South Fayette 28, Chartiers Valley 14
South Side 46, Carrick 0
Steel Valley 32, Keystone Oaks 13
Sto-Rox 19, Avonworth 16
West Allegheny 24, Shaler 0
Independent
Albert Gallatin 34, Uniontown 0
District 8
City League
University Prep 36, Perry Traditional Academy 8
Nonconference
Brashear 26, Erie 12
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonconference
Beaver at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Westinghouse, 3:45 p.m.
District 10
Butler at McDowell, noon
Friday’s summaries
Class 6A
Mt. Lebanon 34, Canon-McMillan 0
Canon-McMillan 0 0 0 0 —0
Mt. Lebanon 14 14 6 0 —34
M: Alex Tecza 3 run (Noah Bhuta kick)
M: Eli Heidenreich 88 pass from Joey Daniels (Bhuta kick)
M: Tecza 64 run (Bhuta kick)
M: Eli Heidenreich 32 pass from Daniels (Bhuta kick)
M: Louie Pietragallo 16 run (kick failed)
North Allegheny 61, Baldwin 14
North Allegheny 21 21 19 0 —61
Baldwin 0 0 7 7 —14
NA: Tanner Potts 14 run (Harron Lee kick)
NA: J.R. Burton 40 run (Lee kick)
NA: Kyrell Hutcherson 32 pass from Logan Kushner (Lee kick)
NA: Hutcherson 18 pass from Logan Kushner (Lee kick)
NA: Cole Dorn 10 pass from Logan Kushner (Lee kick)
NA: Andrew Hart 53 run (Nick Van Winkle kick)
NA: Evan Lyon 2 run (kick failed)
NA: Aidan Buggey 13 run (kick failed)
B: Davonte Jones 92 kickoff return (Ashton Nort kick)
B: Biji Moses 8 run (Nort kick)
Rushing leaders: NA, Andrew Hart 6-109, TD.
Seneca Valley 49, Hempfield 0
Hempfield 0 0 0 0 —0
Seneca Valley 0 27 8 14 —49
SV: Luke Lawson 12 pass from Graham Hancox (kick failed)
SV: Hancox 11 run (Lawson pass from Hancox)
SV: Alex Paulsen 21 blocked punt return (Camden Bush kick)
SV: Lawson 10 pass from Hancox (kick failed)
SV: Wyatt Craver 8 run (Aiden Lyczek pass from Hancox)
SV: Max Scanlan 11 run (Bush kick)
SV: Jaydon Fischer 8 run (Jacob Adams kick)
Passing leaders: SV, Graham Hancox 14-28-260-2TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: SV, Luke Lawson 8-152, 2 TDs.
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon 49, West Mifflin 3
Belle Vernon 21 14 7 7 —49
West Mifflin 3 0 0 0 —3
BV: Chase Ruokonen 40 pass from Devin Whitlock (Tyler Kovatch kick)
WM: 25 field goal
BV: Quinton Martin 7 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)
BV: Martin 84 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)
BV: Tanner Steeber 18 pass from Whitlock (Tyler Kovatch kick)
BV: Martin 35 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)
BV: Craig Dongilli 6 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)
BV: Jake Gedekoh 63 run (Tommy Kovatch kick)
Rushing leaders: BV, Quinton Martin 9-160, 3 TDs.
Passing leaders: BV, Devin Whitlock 11-14-177-2TD-0INT.
Laurel Highlands 32, Ringgold 29
Laurel Highlands 7 7 3 15 —32
Ringgold 13 8 0 8 —29
R: Donte Kinds 24 pass from Deondre Dotson (Landon Oslowski kick)
R: Oslowski 4 run (kick failed)
LH: Rodney Gallagher 89 punt return (Harry Radcliffe kick)
R: Oslowski 6 run (Oslowski run)
LH: Keondre DeShields 9 pass from Gallagher (Radcliffe kick)
LH: Radcliffe 27 field goal
R: John Polefko 3 run (Oslowski run)
LH: Gallagher 6 run (Radcliffe kick)
LH: Gallagher 3 run (DeShields pass from Gallagher)
Rushing leaders: R, Landon Oslowski 28-158, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: LH, Rodney Gallagher 11-16-147-1TD-1INT.
Thomas Jefferson 49, Trinity 7
Trinity 0 7 0 0 —7
Thomas Jefferson 14 21 7 7 —49
TJ: Justin Lekse 30 interception return (Michael Inks kick)
TJ: Connor Murga 37 run (Inks kick)
TJ: Justin Lekse 2 run (Inks kick)
T: Hunter Strickland 1 run (Alex Tush kick)
TJ: Murga 43 run (Inks kick)
TJ: Sean Sullivan 19 pass from Justin Lekse (Inks kick)
TJ: Murga 5 run (Inks kick)
TJ: JoJo Gratson 3 run (Inks kick)
Rushing leaders: TJ, Connor Murga 12-209.
Greater Allegheny
Greensburg Salem 34, Knoch 13
Greensburg Salem 14 6 0 14 —34
Knoch 6 0 0 7 —13
GS: Jayden Stevens 64 pass from Hayden Teska (Daishaun Alexander kick)
GS: Jayden Stevens 8 pass from Teska (Alexander kick)
K: Keagan Fraser 14 run (kick failed)
GS: Rashad Canady 3 run (kick failed)
GS: Canady 14 run (Alexander kick)
GS: Canady 4 run (Alexander kick)
K: Keagan Fraser 15 run (Brendan Tristani kick)
Rushing leaders: GS, Rashad Canady 21-105, 3 TDs.
Passing leaders: GS, Hayden Teska 10-19-173-2TD-1INT.
Hampton 21, Armstrong 20
Armstrong 7 0 0 13 —20
Hampton 0 0 7 14 —21
A: Cadin Olsen 1 run (Hunter Reed kick)
H: Christian Liberto 9 run (Matt DeMatteo kick)
H: Christian Liberto r (DeMatteo kick)
A: Cadin Olsen 1 run (Reed kick)
H: Brock Borgo 14 run (DeMatteo kick)
A: Isaiah Brown 30 pass from Cadin Olsen (pass failed)
Highlands 22, Mars 7
Highlands 0 7 13 2 —22
Mars 0 7 0 0 —7
H: Brock White 2 pass from Chandler Thimons (Luke Bombalski kick)
M: Chris Dvorak 10 pass from Rafael Bartley (Mason Childress kick)
H: Landan Signorella 26 pass from Thimons (kick failed)
H: Signorella 59 pass from Thimons (Bombalski kick)
H: safety
Rushing leaders: H, Luke Bombalski 25-132.
Passing leaders: H, Chandler Thimons 9-15-142-3TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: H, Landan Signorella 4-100, 2 TDs.
Indiana 41, Plum 37
Plum 10 14 6 7 —37
Indiana 13 14 6 8 —41
P: Angelo Baleno 21 field goal
I: Devin Flint 1 run (Brock Miller kick)
P: Eryck Moore 81 kickoff return (Baleno kick)
I: Flint 3 run (kick failed)
P: Darian Nelson 23 pass from Sean Franzi (Baleno kick)
I: Flint 1 run (Korbin Wilson run)
I: Flint 1 run (Korbin Wilson run)
P: Logan Brooks 77 kickoff return (Baleno kick)
P: Moore 57 pass from Franzi (kick failed)
I: Zach Herrington 4 run (kick failed)
P: Samo Pitts 89 pass from Santino Saccone (Baleno kick)
I: Flint 1 run (Liam McFarlane run)
Rushing leaders: I, Devin Flint 29-115, 5 TDs.
Passing leaders: P, Santino Saccone 3-6-108-1TD-0INT.
Class 3A
Allegheny 7
Deer Lakes 49, Derry 0
Deer Lakes 6 19 14 10 —49
Derry 0 0 0 0 —0
DL: Cody Scarantine 1 run (run failed)
DL: Jake Thimons 3 pass from Derek Burk (Zier Williams kick)
DL: Scarantine 1 run (pass failed)
DL: Brandon Colledge 47 interception return (pass failed)
DL: Conner Walker 5 pass from Burk (Burk run)
DL: Walker 34 pass from Burk (run failed)
DL: safety
DL: Zier Williams 20 run (Zier Williams run)
Passing leaders: DL, Derek Burk 11-17-182-2TD-1INT.
North Catholic 49, Valley 0
North Catholic 14 21 14 0 —49
Valley 0 0 0 0 —0
NC: Liam Straub 32 pass from Jay Siket (Ethan Marsico kick)
NC: Liam Straub 21 run (Marsico kick)
NC: Kyle Tipinski 30 pass from Siket (Marsico kick)
NC: Liam Straub 16 pass from Siket (Marsico kick)
NC: Tipinski 30 pass from Siket (Marsico kick)
NC: Chase Arrington 8 run (Marsico kick)
NC: Tyler Maziarz 76 pass from Siket (Marsico kick)
Passing leaders: NC, Jay Siket 10-12-234-5TD-0INT.
Interstate
Elizabeth Forward 44, Brownsville 0
Elizabeth Forward 26 18 0 0 —44
Brownsville 0 0 0 0 —0
EF: Jordan Wilmore 5 run (kick failed)
EF: Zach Boyd 30 pass from Zion White (kick failed)
EF: Charlie Nigut 30 punt return (Logan Beedle kick)
EF: Nigut 39 pass from White (Ethan Callaghan kick)
EF: Boyd 14 pass from White (kick failed)
EF: Nigut 20 run (kick failed)
EF: Kyle Flournoy 40 run (kick failed)
South Park 14, Yough 0
South Park 7 7 0 0 —14
Yough 0 0 0 0 —0
SP: Jake Ferency 3 run (Kaden Kostelnik kick)
SP: Adam Johnson 87 interception return (Kostelnik kick)
Southmoreland 33, South Allegheny 19
South Allegheny 0 6 13 0 —19
Southmoreland 13 7 13 0 —33
S: Anthony Govern 9 run (Jake Kaylor kick)
S: J. J. Bloom 35 pass from Govern (run failed)
SA: Ethan Kirkwood 23 pass from Eric Wehrer (kick failed)
S: Govern 7 run (Kaylor kick)
SA: Kavan Markwood 5 run (Gavin Cleary kick)
S: Isaac Trout 25 pass from Govern (kick failed)
SA: Akell Carrington 42 pass from Wehrer (kick failed)
S: Govern 5 run (Kaylor kick)
Rushing leaders: S, Anthony Govern 18-107, 3 TDs.
Passing leaders: SA, Eric Wehrer 9-15-139-2TD-0INT. S, Anthony Govern 7-18-160-2TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: S, Isaac Trout 5-110, TD.
Class 2A
Century
Washington 57, Waynesburg Central 14
Washington 35 14 8 0 —57
Waynesburg Central 7 0 0 7 —14
W: Breydon Woods 84 kickoff return (Chase Henkins kick)
W: Tayshawn Levy 64 run (Nick Blanchette kick)
W: Levy 27 run (Blanchette kick)
W: Zach Welsh 20 run (Blanchette kick)
W: Davoun Fuse 31 run (Blanchette kick failed)
W: Ruben Gordon 55 pass from Davoun Fuse (Elijah Thomas run)
W: Mario Griffin 19 interception return (Blanchette kick)
W: Carlos Harper 55 run (Blanchette kick)
W: Elijah Odom 22 run (Blanchette run)
W: Devon Cowell 21 pass from Jacob Stephenson (Henkins kick)
Rushing leaders: W, Tayshawn Levy 5-122, 2 TDs.
Chartiers-Houston 29, Beth-Center 0
Beth-Center 0 0 0 0 — 0
Chartiers-Houston 7 7 0 15 — 29
C-H:Jake Mele 37 pass (Anthony Romano kick)
C-H:Jordan Irson 12 run (Romano kick)
C-H:Irson 3 run (Romano kick)
C-H: Irson 5 run (Romano kick)
C-H: Jessie Orbin safety
Midwestern
Freedom 34, Riverside 7
Riverside 0 7 0 0 —7
Freedom 7 7 20 0 —34
F: Tyler Schultheis 36 pass from Carter Slowinski ( Hessler kick)
F: Josh Yeck 44 pass from Slowinski ( Hessler kick)
R: Brady Newman 26 pass from Calvin Hughes (Miguel Keefer kick)
F: Josh Pail 19 pass from Slowinski (Pail kick)
F: Slowinski 83 run ( Hessler kick)
F: Yeck 11 pass from Slowinski ( Hessler kick)
Rushing leaders: R, Robert Janis 28-107.
Passing leaders: F, Carter Slowinski 8-14-144-4TD-1INT.
Laurel 39, Beaver Falls 21
Beaver Falls 0 14 7 0 —21
Laurel 3 7 7 22 —39
L: Zane Boughter 25 field goal
BF: Jaren Brickner 7 run (Tyler Cain kick)
L: Luke McCoy 32 run (Boughter kick)
BF: Trey Singleton 3 run (Cain kick)
BF: Singleton 8 run (Cain kick)
L: McCoy 80 kickoff return (Boughter kick)
L: Kobe DeRosa 56 run (Boughter kick)
L: safety
L: McCoy 48 run (kick failed)
L: DeRosa 1 run (Boughter kick)
Rushing leaders: L, Luke McCoy 14-157, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: BF, Jaren Brickner 11-24-151-0TD-0INT.
Mohawk 15, Neshannock 7
Neshannock 0 7 0 0 —7
Mohawk 3 0 3 9 —15
M: Josh Wilkins 25 field goal
N: Camron Owens 97 interception return (kick)
M: Wilkins 35 field goal
M: Wilkins 37 field goal
M: John Voss 16 run (kick failed)
Passing leaders: M, John Voss 17-24-186-0TD-1INT.
New Brighton 34, Ellwood City 6
New Brighton 7 13 7 7 —34
Ellwood City 0 0 6 0 —6
N: Keandre Williams 21 pass from Gabe Haddox (Cayden Pauvlinch kick)
N: Eric Montane 20 pass from Haddox (Pauvlinch kick)
N: Keandre Williams 17 pass from Haddox (kick failed)
N: Keandre Williams 17 pass from Haddox (Pauvlinch kick)
EC: Zach Gatto 1 run (kick failed)
N: Trevon Phillips 9 pass from Gary Pugh (Pauvlinch kick)
Passing leaders: N, Gabe Haddox 15-23-184-4TD-1INT.
Class A
Big 7
Cornell 42, Northgate 18
Northgate 6 0 6 6 —18
Cornell 15 7 6 14 —42
C: Sincere Kimbrough 6 run (kick failed)
N: Delvin Mitchell 66 run (run failed)
C: M.J. Smith 15 field goal
C: Kimbrough 24 run (kick failed)
C: Tim Henderson 90 interception return (M.J. Smith kick)
N: Lewis Clark 4 pass (kick failed)
C: Henderson 35 pass from Kimbrough (kick failed)
C: Raequan Troutman 30 run (M.J. Smith kick)
Fort Cherry 35, Shenango 7
Shenango 0 0 0 7 —7
Fort Cherry 7 7 21 0 —35
FC: Maddox Truschel 36 run (Shane Cornali kick)
FC: Mitchell Cook 83 interception return (Cornali kick)
FC: Dylan Rogers 7 pass from Truschel (Cornali kick)
FC: Cornali 61 interception return (Cornali kick)
FC: Cornali 50 interception return (Cornali kick)
S: Dalton Peters 24 pass from Sam Myers (Trever Valenti kick)
Rushing leaders: S, Hunter Lively 19-146. FC, Maddox Truschel 11-109, TD.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 33, Burgettstown 13
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0 7 19 7 —33
Burgettstown 0 0 7 6 —13
OLSH: B.J. Vaughn, Jr. 6 run (kick)
B: 6 pass
OLSH: Dereon Greer 6 run (kick)
OLSH: Dorrien Tate 2 pass from Neimiah Azeem (kick failed)
OLSH: Gunnar Kiefer 3 pass from Azeem (kick failed)
B: 10 run (run failed)
OLSH: Dereon Greer 49 run (kick)
Rushing leaders: OLSH, Dereon Greer 8-176, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: OLSH, Neimiah Azeem 9-18-102-1TD-0INT.
Eastern
Bishop Canevin 13, Springdale 10
Bishop Canevin 7 6 0 0 —13
Springdale 3 0 7 0 —10
BC: A’Zjaun Marshall 13 pass from Jason Cross (Geno DeFrank kick)
S: Andrew Haus 30 field goal
BC: Xavier Nelson 38 pass from Cross (kick failed)
S: John Utiss 5 run (Haus kick)
Passing leaders: BC, Jason Cross 9-13-115-2TD-2INT.
Jeannette 28, Riverview 6
Riverview 0 0 0 6 —6
Jeannette 0 13 8 7 —28
J: Ziere Petty 18 pass from Tyler Horn (Mitchell Steel kick)
J: Andrew Ross 13 pass from Horn (kick failed)
J: Horn 40 run (Ashtyn Molter run)
R: Dean Cecere 50 run (pass failed)
J: Horn 56 interception return (Steel kick)
Rushing leaders: J, Tyler Horn 15-106, TD.
Tri-County South
Carmichaels 44, Mapletown 18
Carmichaels 15 15 7 7 —44
Mapletown 0 6 0 12 —18
C: Trenton Carter 1 run (run)
C: Carter 46 run (Michael Stewart kick)
C: Michael Stewart 31 pass from Carter (run)
C: Hunter Oliver 17 fumble return (Michael Stewart kick)
M: Landan Stevenson 23 run (kick failed)
C: Carter 7 run (Michael Stewart kick)
M: Stevenson 5 run (run failed)
C: Carter 28 run (Michael Stewart kick)
M: 1 run (run failed)
Rushing leaders: C, Trenton Carter 18-216, 4 TDs. M, Landan Stevenson 20-159.
Passing leaders: C, Trenton Carter 11-22-164-1TD-0INT.
Jefferson-Morgan 32, Avella 0
Avella 0 0 0 0 —0
Jefferson-Morgan 6 6 6 14 —32
J-M: Colt Fowler 10 pass from Cole Jones (run failed)
J-M: Collin Bisceglia 38 pass from Jones (run failed)
J-M: Jones 18 run (run failed)
J-M: Joshua Wise 25 interception return (Ryan Baker run)
J-M: Bisceglia 14 run (run failed)
West Greene 48, California 22
California 0 14 0 8 —22
West Greene 17 14 17 0 —48
WG: Corey Wise 31 run (Kevin Thompson kick)
WG: Thompson field goal
WG: Colin Brady 68 run (Thompson kick)
WG: Wise 2 run (Thompson kick)
C: 80 from Hunter Assad (kick)
WG: Brady 68 run (Thompson kick)
C: 38 from Assad (kick)
WG: Thompson 41 field goal (Thompson )
WG: Brady 13 run (Thompson kick)
WG: Hunter Hamilton 11 pass from Brady (Thompson kick)
C: 16 pass from Assad (run)
Rushing leaders: WG, Colin Brady 13-185, 3 TDs; Corey Wise 20-151, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: C, Hunter Assad 13-19-219-3TD-0INT.
Nonconference
Albert Gallatin 34, Uniontown 0
Uniontown 0 0 0 0 —0
Albert Gallatin 14 6 0 14 —34
AG: Caleb Matzus-Chapman 32 run (kick failed)
AG: James Marvin 25 pass from Quentin Larkin (Larkin run)
AG: Bruno Fabrycki 79 run (run failed)
AG: Matzus-Chapman 3 run (run failed)
AG: Fabrycki 33 run (Matzus-Chapman run)
Aliquippa 56, Ambridge 0
Aliquippa 0 0 0 56 —56
Ambridge 0 0 0 0 —0
A: Tiqwai Hayes 17 run (Emmanuel Gyadumantey kick)
A: Quentin Goode 8 run (Gyadumantey kick)
A: Donovan Walker 65 fumble return (Gyadumantey kick)
A: Tajier Thornton 37 pass from Goode (Gyadumantey kick)
A: Hayes 3 run (Gyadumantey kick)
A: Denel Dawkins 1 run (Gyadumantey kick)
A: Donovan Walker 48 interception return (Gyadumantey kick)
A: Brandon Banks 65 punt return (Gyadumantey kick)
Passing leaders: A, Quentin Goode 9-15-130-1TD-0INT.
Central Valley 38, Blackhawk 3
Central Valley 3 14 21 0 —38
Blackhawk 0 0 0 3 —3
CV: Sarafino DeSantis 43 field goal
CV: Landon Alexander 46 run (DeSantis kick)
CV: Alexander 11 run (DeSantis kick)
CV: Alexander 33 run (DeSantis kick)
CV: Alexander 61 run (DeSantis kick)
CV: Antwon Johnson 1 run (DeSantis kick)
B: Devon Thomas 22 field goal
Rushing leaders: CV, Landon Alexander 20-205, 4 TDs.
Passing leaders: CV, Antwon Johnson 10-13-126-0TD-0INT.
Fox Chapel 13, Franklin Regional 9
Fox Chapel 7 0 0 6 —13
Franklin Regional 3 0 6 0 —9
FC: Khilee Patterson 70 pass from Collin Dietz (Harlan Sheehan kick)
FR: Joseph Bayne 21 field goal
FR: Caden Smith 12 pass from Connor Donnelly (kick failed)
FC: Colin Kwiatkowski 28 pass from Dietz (kick failed)
Passing leaders: FC, Collin Dietz 3-16-105-2TD-2INT.
Receiving leaders: FR, Caden Smith 6-100, TD.
Gateway 49, Bethel Park 13
Gateway 28 14 0 7 —49
Bethel Park 0 13 0 0 —13
G: Carsen Engleka 30 fumble return (Cole Plaskon kick)
G: Jaquon Reynolds 1 run (Plaskon kick)
G: Dallas Harper 4 run (Plaskon kick)
G: Reynolds 3 run (Plaskon kick)
G: Patrick Body 35 pass from Brad Birch (Plaskon kick)
BP: Ryan Petras 31 pass from Max Blanc (kick failed)
G: Body 12 pass from Brad Birch (Plaskon kick)
BP: Petras 88 kickoff return (Cody Geddes kick)
G: Body 13 pass from Brad Birch (Cole Palskon kick)
Passing leaders: G, Brad Birch 21-30-288-3TD-1INT. BP, Max Blanc 13-22-139-1TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: G, Patrick Body 10-157, 3 TDs.
Kiski Area 41, Connellsville 7
Connellsville 0 0 0 7 —7
Kiski Area 0 35 6 0 —41
KA: Chad Helper 1 run (Cody Dykes kick)
KA: Logan Johnson 12 run (Dykes kick)
KA: Dylan Hutcherson 37 pass from Johnson (Dykes kick)
KA: Helper 21 run (Dykes kick)
KA: Johnson 11 run (Dykes kick)
KA: Johnson 3 run (kick failed)
C: Zak David 24 run (Ben Zavatchan kick)
Rushing leaders: KA, Chad Helper 17-148, 2 TDs.
Latrobe 35, Mt. Pleasant 0
Mt. Pleasant 0 0 0 0 —0
Latrobe 21 14 0 0 —35
L: Corey Boerio 4 run (Tanner Popella kick)
L: Dominick Flenniken 6 run (Popella kick)
L: Marco Mongelluzzo 33 fumble return (Popella kick)
L: Drake Clayton 22 pass from Boerio (Popella kick)
L: Clayton 2 run (Popella kick)
Montour 34, Hopewell 6
Montour 14 7 7 6 —34
Hopewell 0 0 0 6 —6
M: James Hazard 2 run (Paul Dotson kick)
M: Jake Wolfe 10 run (Dotson kick)
M: Caleb Williams 14 run (Dotson kick)
M: Brock Janeda 3 run (Dotson kick)
H: Kaden Sarver 1 run (kick failed)
M: Caleb Williams 2 run (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: M, Brock Janeda 14-101, TD.
Passing leaders: H, Kaden Sarver 21-30-176-0TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: H, Matthew Essey 11-100.
Moon 38, North Hills 7
North Hills 7 0 0 0 —7
Moon 14 10 14 0 —38
M: Dylan Sleva 2 run (Jake Wieland kick)
M: Ian Foster 1 run (Wieland kick)
NH: Robert Dickerson 59 pass from John Green (Damon Mickail kick)
M: Taite Beachy 9 pass from Tyler McGowan (Wieland kick)
M: Wieland 32 field goal (Wieland kick)
M: Joe Cotton 6 run (Wieland kick)
M: Foster 20 run (Wieland kick)
Passing leaders: M, Tyler McGowan 13-22-142-1TD-0INT.
Peters Township 28, Penn-Trafford 14
Peters Township 6 6 0 16 —28
Penn-Trafford 0 7 7 0 —14
PT: Carter Shanafelt 4 pass from Sam Miller (kick failed)
PT: Jacob Macosko 34 pass from Sam Miller (kick failed)
P-T: Cade Yacamelli 6 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)
P-T: Carter Green 10 run (Schlessinger kick)
PT: Shanafelt 41 pass from Sam Miller (run failed)
PT: Andrew Massucci 34 field goal
PT: Rich Woods 43 run (Massucci kick)
Rushing leaders: P-T, Cade Yacamelli 17-134, TD; Carter Green 19-109, TD.
Quaker Valley 16, Brentwood 12
Quaker Valley 0 0 10 6 —16
Brentwood 6 0 0 6 —12
B: Lamarr Williams 15 pass from Jase Keib (kick failed)
QV: safety
QV: Jakub Pickett 26 pass from Connery Bulger (Patrick Cutchember run)
B: Williams 28 pass from Keib (pass failed)
QV: Cutchember 1 run
Serra Catholic 40, Seton LaSalle 10
Seton LaSalle 0 0 7 3 —10
Serra Catholic 6 14 7 13 —40
SC: Amire Spencer 52 pass from Max Rocco (kick failed)
SC: Pharoh Fisher 2 run (Ben Delrosso kick)
SC: Terrell Booth 27 interception return (Delrosso kick)
S-LS: Gabe Finale 52 run (Nick Cherry kick)
SC: Jayvon Holt 10 pass from Rocco (Delrosso kick)
S-LS: Cherry 42 field goal
SC: Fisher 3 pass from Rocco (Delrosso kick)
SC: Fisher 2 run (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: SC, Machai Dutreiulle 30-138.
Passing leaders: SC, Max Rocco 12-26-215-3TD-0INT.
Shady Side Academy 43, Carlynton 7
Shady Side Academy 6 24 7 6 —43
Carlynton 0 0 7 0 —7
SSA: Chris Sullivan 7 run (pass failed)
SSA: James Bernier 82 pass from Max Wickland (Sullivan pass from Wickland)
SSA: Wickland 77 run (Wickland run)
SSA: Isaiah Grier 14 run (Sullivan run)
SSA: Grier 84 kickoff return (Erin Vanetta kick)
C: Shawn Curry run (kick)
SSA: Sullivan 46 run (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: SSA, Max Wickland 4-122, TD.
Passing leaders: SSA, Max Wickland 3-5-104-1TD-0INT.
South Fayette 28, Chartiers Valley 14
Chartiers Valley 0 14 0 0 —14
South Fayette 7 7 7 7 —28
SF: Connor Harcarik 9 pass from Landon Lutz (Justin Caputo kick)
CV: Anthony Mackey 1 run (Joseph Krug kick)
SF: Christian Brandi 94 kickoff return (Caputo kick)
CV: Mackey 1 run (Krug kick)
SF: Logan Yater 23 pass from Lutz (Caputo kick)
SF: Lutz 10 run (Caputo kick)
Rushing leaders: CV, Anthony Mackey 20-120, 2 TDs. SF, Nate Deanes 24-140.
Passing leaders: CV, Anthony Mackey 9-24-142-0TD-1INT. SF, Landon Lutz 12-21-123-2TD-1INT.
South Side 47, Carrick 0
Carrick 0 0 0 0 —0
South Side 26 21 0 0 —47
SSB: Cam Knox 7 run (Meteja Pavlovich kick)
SSB: Parker Statler 24 run (kick failed)
SSB: Statler 38 run (Pavlovich kick)
SSB: Logan Smith 44 run (kick failed)
SSB: Ryan Navarra 14 run (Pavlovich kick)
SSB: Statler 52 run (Pavlovich kick)
SSB: Donnie Jodikinos 21 run (Pavlovich kick)
Rushing leaders: SSB, Parker Statler 3-114, 3 TDs.
Sto-Rox 19, Avonworth 16
Sto-Rox 0 6 6 7 —19
Avonworth 0 3 13 0 —16
A: Mike Osekowski 31 field goal
S-R: Jaymar Pearson 15 interception return (run failed)
A: Ian Syam 4 run (Osekowski kick)
S-R: Taemar Hull 2 run (run failed)
A: Syam 27 run (run failed)
S-R: Austin Jones 3 run (Adam Devine kick)
Rushing leaders: A, Ian Syam 29-135, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: S-R, Austin Jones 14-23-176-0TD-2INT.
Steel Valley 32, Keystone Oaks 13
Steel Valley 13 7 6 6 —32
Keystone Oaks 0 13 0 0 —13
SV: Nijhay Burt 6 run (Dylan Karstetter kick)
SV: Nijhay Burt 2 run (kick failed)
KO: Kevin Drew 10 pass from Nick Buckley (Greg Wagner kick)
SV: Nijhay Burt 65 run (Karstetter kick)
KO: Ryan Healy 2 pass from Buckley (kick failed)
SV: Nijhay Burt 6 run (kick failed)
SV: Nijhay Burt 70 run (run failed)
Rushing leaders: SV, Nijhay Burt 28-285, 5 TDs; Cruce Brookins 12-116.
Passing leaders: KO, Nick Buckley 25-46-236-2TD-2INT.
West Allegheny 24, Shaler 0
Shaler 0 0 0 0 —0
West Allegheny 14 3 0 7 —24
WA: Nodin Tracy 6 run (Brayden Lambert kick)
WA: Jashon Spencer 10 pass from Gavin Miller (Lambert kick)
WA: Lambert 44 field goal
WA: Tracy 4 run (Lambert kick)
Passing leaders: WA, Gavin Miller 16-26-144-1TD-0INT.
Field hockey
Friday’s results
Class 2A
Penn Trafford 1, Fox Chapel 0
Golf
Boys
Friday’s results
Class 3A
Section 3
Mars 210, Shaler 225, North Hills 252
Medalists: Steigerwald (M) 38, Crissman (S) 39, Mandred (NH) 42
Section 4
Plum 205, Penn Hills 247
Medalists: Wes Lorish (P) 37, Lucy Brayton (PH) 38
Section 6
Mt. Lebanon 177, West Mifflin 286
Medalists: Callan Wilcox (ML) 34
Section 7
Upper St. Clair 180, Trinity 221
Medalists: Connor McKenzie (USC) 33
Section 8
Hampton 219, Highlands 275
Fox Chapel 183, Freeport 229
Medalists: Davey Fuhrer (FC) 35, Nate Covey (F) 42
Knoch 223, Kiski Area 236
Medalists: Cory Voltz (K) 41
Class 2A
Section 3
Northgate 196, Eden Christian 226
Medalists: Kai Carlson, Ciara Anderson, Brandon Sapolsky 37 (N)
Section 6
South Side 206, Hopewell 236
Medalists: Tristan Shuman (SS) 35, Noah Salter (H) 43
Soccer
Boys
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Southmoreland at Derry, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at North Hills, 12 p.m.
North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 11 a.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 1:30 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Connellsville, 1:30 p.m.
Norwin at Allderdice, 12 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freeport at Knoch, 10 a.m.
Hampton at Kiski Area, 12 p.m.
Indiana at Highlands, 12:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.
South Fayette at Blackhawk, 11:30 a.m.
West Allegheny at Montour, 12:15 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Washington, 1 p.m.
Trinity at Belle Vernon, 12 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at West Mifflin, 11:30 a.m.
Gateway at Obama Academy, 10 a.m.
Penn Hills at Greensburg Salem, 2:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Plum, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward at Avonworth, 1 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 12 p.m.
Section 2
Leechburg at Deer Lakes, 1:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, 1 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 6 p.m.
Charleroi at Southmoreland, 10 a.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 1:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ellwood City at Hopewell, 10 a.m.
Freedom at North Catholic, 5 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 5 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Riverside at Neshannock, 1 p.m.
South Side at Beaver County Christian, 11 a.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 12 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Geibel, 12 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at Riverview, 10 a.m.
Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 1 p.m.
Springdale at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Seton LaSalle, 12 p.m.
Nonsection
Burrell at Butler, 6 p.m.
Carrick at Aquinas Academy, 11:30 a.m.
McKeesport at Uniontown, 12 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
Class 4A
Section 3
Latrobe 3, Allderdice 1
Norwin 1, Fox Chapel 0
Class A
Section 4
Sewickley Academy 2, Ellis School 1
Saturday’s schedule
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 11 a.m.
Section 2
Seton LaSalle at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Baldwin at North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 1 p.m.
Brownsville at Monessen, 10 a.m.
Carrick at Aquinas Academy, 10 a.m.
Central Valley at Ambridge, 1:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic, 11 a.m.
Chartiers Valley at Hampton, 10 a.m.
Connellsville at Latrobe, 1:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Yough, 10 a.m.
Fox Chapel at Mt. Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Burrell, 2:30 p.m.
Knoch at Freeport, 10 a.m.
Meadville at Butler, 2:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Oakland Catholic, 12 p.m.
Steel Valley at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 10 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Section singles
Class 3A
Section 1
At Latrobe
Championship
Jenna Bell, Latrobe d. Carolina Walters, Latrobe, 6-2, 6-1
At Franklin Regional
Consolation
Ellen Liu, Franklin Regional d. Jenna Beach, Norwin, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0
Section 3
At Fox Chapel
Preliminary round
Angela Zhang, Woodland Hills d. Tilia Russell, Penn Hills, 10-4; Sydney O’Connell, Thomas Jefferson d. Molly Heiles, Plum, 10-6
First round
Carissa Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Zhang, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Abby Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Chrsitne Rossi, Thomas Jefferson, 11-9; Gabi Moder, Baldwin d. Jana Tebroski, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Rachel Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Ellie Tongel, Plum, 10-2; Isabella Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic d. Francis Bucker, Penn Hills, 10-0; Jules Smalis, Allderdice d. Emma Overlingas, Baldwin, 10-6; Katie Voigt, Fox Chapel d. Anna Kogos, Allderdice, 10-6; Elana Sobol, Shady Side Academy d. O’Connell, Thomas Jefferson, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Santora, Oakland Catholic, 10-2; Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Moder, Baldwin, 10-7; Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic d. Smalis, Allderdice, 10-3; Sobol, Shady Side Academy d. Voigt, Fox Chapel, 10-4
Semifinals
Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Nath, Shady Side Academy, 6-1, 6-2; Sobol, Shady Side Academy d. Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic, 6-3, 6-4
Class 2A
Section 1
At Valley
Championship
Eden Richey, Valley d. Rachel Schrock, Valley, 6-2, 6-1
Third place
Caroline Dynka, Burrell d. Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem, 6-2, 6-3
Section 4
At Blackhawk
Championship
Chloe DeSanzo, Beaver d. Fiona Rubino, Beaver, 6-0, 6-3
Third place
Lauryn Johnsen, Central Valley d. Madilyn McCommons, Ellwood City, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3)
Section 5
At Sewickley Academy
Championship
Ashley Close, Sewickley Academy d. Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy, 6-0, 6-2
Third place
Madilyn Rimbey, Montour d. Therese Bernas, Carlynton, 6-1, 6-1
Volleyball
Girls
Friday’s result
Nonsection
Trinity Christian at Hillcrest Christian, (n)
Saturday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 3
Uniontown at Beth-Center, 8 a.m.
Class A
Section 1
New Brighton at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Mars at Moon, 8:30 a.m.
Neshannock at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Derry, 9 a.m.
