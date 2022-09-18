TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 17, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, September 17, 2022 | 10:04 PM

High schools

Football

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Neshannock 48, Western Beaver 20

Class A

Big 7

Rochester 58, Summit Academy 20

Union 46, Shenango 7

Eastern

Clairton 54, Riverview 0

Saturday’s summaries

Neshannock 48, Western Beaver 20

Neshannock 3 14 17 14 —48

Western Beaver 6 0 8 6 —20

WB: Xander LeFebvre 1 run (kick failed)

N: Carter DeVivo 22 field goal

N: Matthew Ioanilli 2 run (DeVivo kick)

N: Ioanilli 1 run (DeVivo kick)

N: Jonny Huff 4 run (DeVivo kick)

N: Jonny Huff 16 run (DeVivo kick)

WB: Dorian McGhee 57 pass from LeFebvre (LeFebvre run)

N: DeVivo 22 field goal

N: Ioanilli 2 run (DeVivo kick)

N: Jonny Huff 8 run (DeVivo kick)

WB: LeFebvre 2 run (run failed)

Passing leaders: N, Jino Mozzocio 6-14-139-0TD-0INT. WB, Xander LeFebvre 6-17-110-1TD-1INT.

Union 46, Shenango 7

Union 6 24 16 0 —46

Shenango 0 0 7 0 —7

U: Braylon Thomas 55 run

U: Marcus Gunn 5 run (Braylon Thomas run)

U: Braylon Thomas 80 run (Mark Stanley pass from Braylon Thomas)

U: Maddox Thompson 15 run (Braylon Thomas run)

U: Jamel Mitchell 54 interception return (Dayne Johnke pass from Braylon Thomas)

S: Hunter Lively 2 run (Andrew Johnston kick)

U: Elijah Booker 96 kickoff return (Braylon Thomas run)

Rushing leaders: U, Braylon Thomas 13-223, 2 TDs.

Clairton 54, Riverview 0

Clairton 8 16 14 16 —54

Riverview 0 0 0 0 —0

C: Michael Ruffing 12 pass from Capone Jones (Ruffing pass from Capone Jones)

C: Donte Wright 8 run (Donte Wright run)

C: Ruffing 7 run (Capone Jones run)

C: Donte Wright 5 run (Donte Wright run)

C: Capone Jones 6 run (pass failed)

C: Donte Wright 24 run (Ruffing run)

C: Teon Goodrum 17 run (Jeff Thompson pass from Andre Hines)

Rushing leaders: C, Drahcir Jones 5-100.

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell 2, Trinity Christian 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 5, Uniontown 0

Nonsection

Ambridge 10, Ringgold 2

Aquinas Academy at Portersville Christian (n)

Bethel Park 4, Mt. Lebanon 0

Central Valley 4, Mohawk 0

Elizabeth Forward 4, Yough 3 (OT)

Highlands 2, Penn Hills 1

Kiski Area 3, Latrobe 1

Leechburg 0, Armstrong 0

Obama Academy 3, Neshannock 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4, Bishop Canevin 2

Sewickley Academy 4, Avonworth 3

South Park 2, Mars 1

Springdale 6, Indiana 1

Uniontown at McKeesport, ppd.

Girls

Saturday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 2, Fox Chapel 1

Class 3A

Section 4

South Fayette 7, West Allegheny 1

Class A

Section 3

Sewickley Academy 10, Freedom 0

Nonsection

Avonworth 4, Karns City 0

Burrell at Shady Side Academy, (n)

Charleroi 5, Yough 3

Deer Lakes 2, Armstrong 1

East Allegheny at Jeannette, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward 3, Trinity 0

Knoch 3, Gateway 2

Moon 2, Thomas Jefferson 0

Mt. Lebanon 2, Oakland Catholic 0

North Allegheny 4, Norwin 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Chartiers Valley 2

Quaker Valley at South Side, (n)

Seton LaSalle 4, Keystone Oaks 0

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

Westmoreland athletes of the week: Greensburg Central Catholic’s Izzy Aigner, Hempfield’s Owen Dzurko
A-K Valley athletes of the week: Kiski Area’s Eliza Miller, Anders Bordoy
Franklin Regional notebook: Girls golf team celebrates WCCA championship
North Allegheny notebook: Tigers shut out Pine-Richland in section volleyball opener
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 16, 2022

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter