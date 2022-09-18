High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 17, 2022
Saturday, September 17, 2022 | 10:04 PM
High schools
Football
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Midwestern
Neshannock 48, Western Beaver 20
Class A
Big 7
Rochester 58, Summit Academy 20
Eastern
Saturday’s summaries
Neshannock 48, Western Beaver 20
Neshannock 3 14 17 14 —48
Western Beaver 6 0 8 6 —20
WB: Xander LeFebvre 1 run (kick failed)
N: Carter DeVivo 22 field goal
N: Matthew Ioanilli 2 run (DeVivo kick)
N: Ioanilli 1 run (DeVivo kick)
N: Jonny Huff 4 run (DeVivo kick)
N: Jonny Huff 16 run (DeVivo kick)
WB: Dorian McGhee 57 pass from LeFebvre (LeFebvre run)
N: DeVivo 22 field goal
N: Ioanilli 2 run (DeVivo kick)
N: Jonny Huff 8 run (DeVivo kick)
WB: LeFebvre 2 run (run failed)
Passing leaders: N, Jino Mozzocio 6-14-139-0TD-0INT. WB, Xander LeFebvre 6-17-110-1TD-1INT.
Union 6 24 16 0 —46
Shenango 0 0 7 0 —7
U: Braylon Thomas 55 run
U: Marcus Gunn 5 run (Braylon Thomas run)
U: Braylon Thomas 80 run (Mark Stanley pass from Braylon Thomas)
U: Maddox Thompson 15 run (Braylon Thomas run)
U: Jamel Mitchell 54 interception return (Dayne Johnke pass from Braylon Thomas)
S: Hunter Lively 2 run (Andrew Johnston kick)
U: Elijah Booker 96 kickoff return (Braylon Thomas run)
Rushing leaders: U, Braylon Thomas 13-223, 2 TDs.
Clairton 8 16 14 16 —54
Riverview 0 0 0 0 —0
C: Michael Ruffing 12 pass from Capone Jones (Ruffing pass from Capone Jones)
C: Donte Wright 8 run (Donte Wright run)
C: Ruffing 7 run (Capone Jones run)
C: Donte Wright 5 run (Donte Wright run)
C: Capone Jones 6 run (pass failed)
C: Donte Wright 24 run (Ruffing run)
C: Teon Goodrum 17 run (Jeff Thompson pass from Andre Hines)
Rushing leaders: C, Drahcir Jones 5-100.
Soccer
Boys
Saturday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell 2, Trinity Christian 0
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 5, Uniontown 0
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Portersville Christian (n)
Bethel Park 4, Mt. Lebanon 0
Central Valley 4, Mohawk 0
Elizabeth Forward 4, Yough 3 (OT)
Highlands 2, Penn Hills 1
Kiski Area 3, Latrobe 1
Obama Academy 3, Neshannock 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4, Bishop Canevin 2
Sewickley Academy 4, Avonworth 3
South Park 2, Mars 1
Springdale 6, Indiana 1
Uniontown at McKeesport, ppd.
Girls
Saturday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 2, Fox Chapel 1
Class 3A
Section 4
South Fayette 7, West Allegheny 1
Class A
Section 3
Sewickley Academy 10, Freedom 0
Nonsection
Avonworth 4, Karns City 0
Burrell at Shady Side Academy, (n)
Deer Lakes 2, Armstrong 1
East Allegheny at Jeannette, ppd.
Elizabeth Forward 3, Trinity 0
Moon 2, Thomas Jefferson 0
Mt. Lebanon 2, Oakland Catholic 0
North Allegheny 4, Norwin 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Chartiers Valley 2
Quaker Valley at South Side, (n)
Seton LaSalle 4, Keystone Oaks 0
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
