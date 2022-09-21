High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 20, 2022

By:

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 | 11:28 PM

High schools

Cross country

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Division I

Section 1

Hempfield 15, Ligonier Valley 50

Hempfield 15, Yough 50

Section 5

Blackhawk 21, Beaver 37

Blackhawk 15, Central Valley 50

Chartiers Valley 22, Hopewell 49

Chartiers Valley 17, West Allegheny 46

West Allegheny 25, Hopewell 34

Section 6

South Fayette 15, Baldwin 48

South Fayette 15, Trinity 46

Trinity 24, Baldwin 32

Division II

Section 4

Hampton 25, Riverview 30

Hampton 25, Riverview 30

Hampton 17, Freeport 45

Hampton 15, Shady Side Academy 48

Riverview 18, Freeport 45

Shady Side Academy 25, Freeport 42

Section 5

Belle Vernon 15, South Allegheny 50

Belle Vernon 16, South Park 47

Chartiers Valley 18, Hopwell 44

Chartiers Valley 20, West Allegheny 38

West Allegheny 19, Hopewell 43

Girls

Division I

Section 1

Derry 15, Penn-Trafford 50

Norwin 15, Derry 49

Hempfield 15, Yough 50

Hempfield 15, Ligonier Valley 48

Section 5

Beaver 15, Blackhawk 44

Blackhawk 15, Central Valley 48

Section 6

South Fayette 15, Baldwin 46

South Fayette 15, Trinity 48

Baldwin 23, Trinity 36

Division II

Section 4

Hampton 25, North Catholic 30

Hampton 16, Freeport 43

Hampton 16, Riverview 47

Hampton 18, Shady Side Academy 44

North Catholic 17, Freeport 43

Freeport 24, Riverview 41

Freeport 23, Shady Side Academy 34

Section 5

Belle Vernon 15, South Allegheny 50

Belle Vernon 15, South Park 50

Field hockey

Tuesday’s results

Section 3A

Pine-Richland 6, Mt. Lebanon 0

Class 2A

Fox Chapel 1, Latrobe 0

Oakland Catholic 1, Penn-Trafford 0

Football

Thursday’s schedule

City League

Westinghouse at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Big East

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Plum at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Northeast

North Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big Seven

Laurel Highlands at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Trinity at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Montour at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Western Hills

Hopewell at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

South Park at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Yough at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Century

Keystone Oaks at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Washington at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Laurel at Union, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Black Hills

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

California at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin at Allegany, Md., 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at Shadyside, Ohio, 7 p.m.

Butler at Erie, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Moon at Mars, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

South Side at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Valley at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Norwin, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Perry, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

University Prep at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Black Hills

Avella at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Franklin Regional at Shaler, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL section qualifiers

Class 3A

Section 7

At Hickory Heights G.C.

Target score: 81

Zack Ross, Moon, 74

Andrew Bruce, Moon, 78

Neil Joon, Upper St. Clair, 78

Connor McKenzie, Upper St. Clair, 79

Ian Kirk, Upper St. Clair, 81

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 220, Latrobe 226

Medalists: Caleb Prola, Jace Vickers (H) 42

Penn-Trafford 193, Indiana 202

Medalist: Nick Turowski (PT) 35

Section 3

Butler 195, Pine-Richland 201

Medalists: Hunter Swidzinski (B) 35, Blaise Masciantino, Roger Williams (PR) 38

Seneca Valley 202, North Hills 230

Medalists: Dante Rossetti (SV) 37, Peter Lukac (NH) 43

Section 4

Plum 196, Kiski Area 209

Medalists: Wes Lorish (P) 35, Jason Buczak, Caden Witt (KA) 40

Section 5

Blackhawk 204, New Castle 246

Medalist: Zach Oliver (B) 38

Section 6

Bethel Park 201, Mt. Lebanon 210

Medalist: Dom Nerone (BP) 38

Peters Township 185, Canon-McMillan 218

Medalists: Griffin Hansberry (PT) 35, David Szalay, Tanner Mizenko (CM) 41

Class 2A

Section 1

Freeport 210, Deer Lakes 211

Medalists: Jayden Diehl (F) 36, Jeremy Mastromonaco, Anna Yourish (DL) 41

Knoch 215, Burrell 238

Medalists: Mitch Davies (K) 36, Jaxon Logut (B) 40

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 215, Mt. Pleasant 221

Medalists: Ryan Karfelt (MP) 40, Josh Harber, Gavin McMullen (LV) 41

Greensburg Central Catholic 223, Jeannette 321

Medalists: Mike Mullancy (GCC) 39, Nate Homan (J) 53

Derry 198, Greensburg Salem 225

Medalist: Hunter Jurica (D) 37

Section 3

Bentworth 224, Beth-Center 226

Medalists: Nathan Coski (B) 37, Gianna Peterson (BC) 39

Section 7

Serra Catholic 222, Steel Valley 266

Medalist: Sam Kaminsky (SC) 38

Steel Valley 241, South Allegheny 278

Medalists: Luke Vinay (SV) 43, Josh Nesky (SA) 45

Section 8

Belle Vernon 208, Charleroi 228

Medalists: Jordan Mocello (BVA) 41, Gage Patterson (C) 41

Uniontown 225, Frazier 232

Medalists: Logan Voytish (U) 41, Jay Thompson (F) 41

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Sectionals

Class 2A

Section 3

At Del-Mar G.C.

Target Score: 96

Neely Nicholson, Shady Side Academy, 77

Pearl Lindgren, Eden Christian, 79

Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 83

Delaney Mulderig, Shady Side Academy, 84

Mya Mrkonja, Central Valley, 86

Kennedy Norton, Central Valley, 88

Lillie Snow, Freeport, 88

Emily O’Bara, Seton LaSalle, 90

Madilyn McCommons, Central Valley, 90

Sophia Covelli, Neshannock, 91

Class 3A

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 186, Elizabeth Forward 204

Medalists: Athena Renton (ML) 43, Mya Morgan (EF) 36

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 181, Norwin 208

Medalist: Saylor Kaminski (PT) 41

Section 4

Armstrong 210, Shaler 250

Medalists: Mylee Lorigan (A) 44, Izzie Sciulli (S) 55

Class 2A

Greensburg Central Catholic 204, Ligonier Valley 231

Medalists: Izzy Aigner (GCC) 40, Amanda Woods (LV) 48

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 2, Central Catholic 1

Seneca Valley 3, North Allegheny 2

Butler 3, North Hills 0

Pine-Richland 2, Shaler 1

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 5, Baldwin 0

Peters Township 6, Hempfield 0

Mt. Lebanon 3, Allderdice 0

Norwin 1, Upper St. Clair 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area 4, Indiana 0

Mars 3, Highlands 1

Hampton 3, North Catholic 2

Section 2

Central Valley 3, Ambridge 1

South Fayette 5, Chartiers Valley 2

Montour 5, Blackhawk 0

Moon 3, West Allegheny 0

Section 3

Connellsville 3, Albert Gallatin 1

Laurel Highlands 1, Trinity 0

Bethel Park 4, Ringgold 1

Thomas Jefferson 11, Uniontown 1

Section 4

Franklin Regional 8, Latrobe 0

Penn-Trafford 7, McKeesport 0

Gateway 13, Obama Academy 1

Plum 5, Penn Hills 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks 3, Steel Valley 0

Elizabeth Forward 6, South Allegheny 1

South Park 1, West Mifflin 0

East Allegheny 1, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

Deer Lakes 3, Freeport 2

Shady Side Academy 4, Greensburg Salem 2

Jeannette 3, Leechburg 1

Knoch 10, Derry 1

Section 3

Belle Vernon 2, McGuffey 1

Mt. Pleasant 1, Waynesburg 1

Brownsville 16, Southmoreland 0

Yough 1, Washington 1

Section 4

Hopewell 2, Mohawk 1

Quaker Valley 10, Ellwood City 0

Beaver 7, Riverside 0

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 5, Neshannock 1

Sewickley Academy 2, Freedom 0

South Side at Eden Christian, (n)

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 5, Beth-Center 2

Section 3

Springdale 5, St. Joseph 1

Trinity Christian 9, Riverview 0

Winchester Thurston 4, Burrell 1

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, Bishop Canevin 1

Seton LaSalle 4, Chartiers-Houston 0

Nonsection

Armstrong 7, Carrick 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class A

Section 4

Brentwood at Carlynton, 8 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at California, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Brashear at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Berlin-Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Thomas Jefferson 13, Uniontown 0

Section 3

Gateway 2, Greensburg Salem 0

Nonsection

Armstrong 16, Carrick 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Hempfield at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Mars at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell at Central Valley, 6:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Highlands at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.

Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Yough, 7 p.m.

Section 4

McGuffey at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Riverview at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Mohawk at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

South Side at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 6 p.m.

Ellis School at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area 3, Hempfield 2

Franklin Regional 5, Armstrong 0

Penn-Trafford 4, Gateway 1

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 5, Woodland Hills 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Southmoreland 4, Jeannette 1

Derry 4, Mt. Pleasant 1

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 5, Washington 0

Section 3

Hampton 5, Burrell 0

Section 4

Blackhawk 5, Beaver Falls 0

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills 3, Butler 2

Pine-Richland 3, Seneca Valley 0

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0

Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Peters Township 3, Upper St. Clair 0

Section 3

Norwin 3, Fox Chapel 0

Shaler 3, Penn-Trafford 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway 3, McKeesport 0

Penn Hills 3, Woodland Hills 0

Plum 3, West Mifflin 0

Section 2

Moon 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Oakland Catholic 3, West Allegheny 0

South Fayette 3, Trinity 0

Section 3

Ringgold 3, Albert Gallatin 2

Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 0

Elizabeth Forward 3, Connellsville 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, Laurel Highlands 0

Section 4

Knoch 3, Ambridge 1

North Catholic 3, Lincoln Park 0

Mars 3, New Castle 0

Section 5

Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Highlands at Indiana, (n)

Latrobe 3, Armstrong 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver 3, Neshannock 2

Beaver Falls at Shenango, (n)

Laurel 3, Ellwood City 1

Section 2

Brentwood 3, South Allegheny 0

Steel Valley 3, East Allegheny 0

Fort Cherry 3, Keystone Oaks 1

South Park 3, Seton LaSalle 2

Section 3

Beth-Center at Bentworth, (n)

Brownsville 3, Yough 1

Waynesburg 3, Charleroi 1

McGuffey 3, Washington 1

Section 4

Avonworth 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Central Valley at Sto-Rox, (n)

Hopewell 3, Freedom 0

Quaker Valley 3, New Brighton 0

Section 5

Ligonier Valley 3, Apollo-Ridge 1

Burrell 3, Valley 0

Deer Lakes 3, Derry 1

Freeport 3, Neighborhood Academy 0

Class A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Aliquippa, (n)

Western Beaver 3, Rochester 0

Union 3, South Side 0

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 1

West Greene 3, California 1

Frazier 3, Carmichaels 2

Mapletown 3, Geibel 0

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Cornell at Northgate, (n)

Eden Christian 3, Hillcrest Christian 0

Section 4

Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, (n)

Serra Catholic 3, Springdale 0

Trinity Christian 3, St. Joseph 1

Nonsection

Hampton 3, Franklin Regional 0

Montour 3, Blackhawk 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Steel Valley at South Park, 7:15 p.m.

Section 4

Sto-Rox at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

Freedom at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Eden Christian at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Highlands, 7:45 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.