High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 20, 2022
Tuesday, September 20, 2022 | 11:28 PM
High schools
Cross country
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Division I
Section 1
Hempfield 15, Ligonier Valley 50
Hempfield 15, Yough 50
Section 5
Blackhawk 15, Central Valley 50
Chartiers Valley 22, Hopewell 49
Chartiers Valley 17, West Allegheny 46
West Allegheny 25, Hopewell 34
Section 6
South Fayette 15, Baldwin 48
South Fayette 15, Trinity 46
Division II
Section 4
Hampton 17, Freeport 45
Hampton 15, Shady Side Academy 48
Riverview 18, Freeport 45
Shady Side Academy 25, Freeport 42
Section 5
Belle Vernon 15, South Allegheny 50
Belle Vernon 16, South Park 47
Chartiers Valley 18, Hopwell 44
Chartiers Valley 20, West Allegheny 38
West Allegheny 19, Hopewell 43
Girls
Division I
Section 1
Derry 15, Penn-Trafford 50
Norwin 15, Derry 49
Hempfield 15, Yough 50
Hempfield 15, Ligonier Valley 48
Section 5
Beaver 15, Blackhawk 44
Blackhawk 15, Central Valley 48
Section 6
South Fayette 15, Baldwin 46
South Fayette 15, Trinity 48
Baldwin 23, Trinity 36
Division II
Section 4
Hampton 25, North Catholic 30
Hampton 16, Freeport 43
Hampton 16, Riverview 47
Hampton 18, Shady Side Academy 44
North Catholic 17, Freeport 43
Freeport 24, Riverview 41
Freeport 23, Shady Side Academy 34
Section 5
Belle Vernon 15, South Allegheny 50
Belle Vernon 15, South Park 50
Field hockey
Tuesday’s results
Section 3A
Pine-Richland 6, Mt. Lebanon 0
Class 2A
Fox Chapel 1, Latrobe 0
Oakland Catholic 1, Penn-Trafford 0
Football
Thursday’s schedule
City League
Westinghouse at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Big East
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Northeast
North Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big Seven
Laurel Highlands at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Trinity at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Armstrong at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Parkway
Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Western Hills
Hopewell at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
South Park at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Yough at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Century
Keystone Oaks at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Washington at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Summit Academy at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Black Hills
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
California at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Albert Gallatin at Allegany, Md., 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Brownsville at Shadyside, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Butler at Erie, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
South Side at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Valley at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Norwin, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Perry, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
University Prep at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Black Hills
Avella at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Franklin Regional at Shaler, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL section qualifiers
Class 3A
Section 7
At Hickory Heights G.C.
Target score: 81
Zack Ross, Moon, 74
Andrew Bruce, Moon, 78
Neil Joon, Upper St. Clair, 78
Connor McKenzie, Upper St. Clair, 79
Ian Kirk, Upper St. Clair, 81
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 220, Latrobe 226
Medalists: Caleb Prola, Jace Vickers (H) 42
Penn-Trafford 193, Indiana 202
Medalist: Nick Turowski (PT) 35
Section 3
Butler 195, Pine-Richland 201
Medalists: Hunter Swidzinski (B) 35, Blaise Masciantino, Roger Williams (PR) 38
Seneca Valley 202, North Hills 230
Medalists: Dante Rossetti (SV) 37, Peter Lukac (NH) 43
Section 4
Plum 196, Kiski Area 209
Medalists: Wes Lorish (P) 35, Jason Buczak, Caden Witt (KA) 40
Section 5
Blackhawk 204, New Castle 246
Medalist: Zach Oliver (B) 38
Section 6
Bethel Park 201, Mt. Lebanon 210
Medalist: Dom Nerone (BP) 38
Peters Township 185, Canon-McMillan 218
Medalists: Griffin Hansberry (PT) 35, David Szalay, Tanner Mizenko (CM) 41
Class 2A
Section 1
Freeport 210, Deer Lakes 211
Medalists: Jayden Diehl (F) 36, Jeremy Mastromonaco, Anna Yourish (DL) 41
Medalists: Mitch Davies (K) 36, Jaxon Logut (B) 40
Section 2
Ligonier Valley 215, Mt. Pleasant 221
Medalists: Ryan Karfelt (MP) 40, Josh Harber, Gavin McMullen (LV) 41
Greensburg Central Catholic 223, Jeannette 321
Medalists: Mike Mullancy (GCC) 39, Nate Homan (J) 53
Derry 198, Greensburg Salem 225
Medalist: Hunter Jurica (D) 37
Section 3
Bentworth 224, Beth-Center 226
Medalists: Nathan Coski (B) 37, Gianna Peterson (BC) 39
Section 7
Serra Catholic 222, Steel Valley 266
Medalist: Sam Kaminsky (SC) 38
Steel Valley 241, South Allegheny 278
Medalists: Luke Vinay (SV) 43, Josh Nesky (SA) 45
Section 8
Belle Vernon 208, Charleroi 228
Medalists: Jordan Mocello (BVA) 41, Gage Patterson (C) 41
Medalists: Logan Voytish (U) 41, Jay Thompson (F) 41
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Sectionals
Class 2A
Section 3
At Del-Mar G.C.
Target Score: 96
Neely Nicholson, Shady Side Academy, 77
Pearl Lindgren, Eden Christian, 79
Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 83
Delaney Mulderig, Shady Side Academy, 84
Mya Mrkonja, Central Valley, 86
Kennedy Norton, Central Valley, 88
Lillie Snow, Freeport, 88
Emily O’Bara, Seton LaSalle, 90
Madilyn McCommons, Central Valley, 90
Sophia Covelli, Neshannock, 91
Class 3A
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 186, Elizabeth Forward 204
Medalists: Athena Renton (ML) 43, Mya Morgan (EF) 36
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 181, Norwin 208
Medalist: Saylor Kaminski (PT) 41
Section 4
Medalists: Mylee Lorigan (A) 44, Izzie Sciulli (S) 55
Class 2A
Greensburg Central Catholic 204, Ligonier Valley 231
Medalists: Izzy Aigner (GCC) 40, Amanda Woods (LV) 48
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 2, Central Catholic 1
Seneca Valley 3, North Allegheny 2
Butler 3, North Hills 0
Pine-Richland 2, Shaler 1
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 5, Baldwin 0
Peters Township 6, Hempfield 0
Mt. Lebanon 3, Allderdice 0
Norwin 1, Upper St. Clair 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area 4, Indiana 0
Mars 3, Highlands 1
Hampton 3, North Catholic 2
Section 2
Central Valley 3, Ambridge 1
South Fayette 5, Chartiers Valley 2
Montour 5, Blackhawk 0
Moon 3, West Allegheny 0
Section 3
Connellsville 3, Albert Gallatin 1
Laurel Highlands 1, Trinity 0
Bethel Park 4, Ringgold 1
Thomas Jefferson 11, Uniontown 1
Section 4
Franklin Regional 8, Latrobe 0
Penn-Trafford 7, McKeesport 0
Gateway 13, Obama Academy 1
Plum 5, Penn Hills 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Keystone Oaks 3, Steel Valley 0
Elizabeth Forward 6, South Allegheny 1
South Park 1, West Mifflin 0
East Allegheny 1, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2
Deer Lakes 3, Freeport 2
Shady Side Academy 4, Greensburg Salem 2
Jeannette 3, Leechburg 1
Knoch 10, Derry 1
Section 3
Belle Vernon 2, McGuffey 1
Mt. Pleasant 1, Waynesburg 1
Brownsville 16, Southmoreland 0
Yough 1, Washington 1
Section 4
Hopewell 2, Mohawk 1
Quaker Valley 10, Ellwood City 0
Beaver 7, Riverside 0
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 5, Neshannock 1
Sewickley Academy 2, Freedom 0
South Side at Eden Christian, (n)
Section 2
Ligonier Valley 5, Beth-Center 2
Section 3
Springdale 5, St. Joseph 1
Trinity Christian 9, Riverview 0
Winchester Thurston 4, Burrell 1
Section 4
Serra Catholic 3, Bishop Canevin 1
Seton LaSalle 4, Chartiers-Houston 0
Nonsection
Armstrong 7, Carrick 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class A
Section 4
Brentwood at Carlynton, 8 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at California, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Brashear at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Berlin-Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Thomas Jefferson 13, Uniontown 0
Section 3
Gateway 2, Greensburg Salem 0
Nonsection
Armstrong 16, Carrick 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Hempfield at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Mars at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Montour, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Hopewell at Central Valley, 6:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Highlands at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.
Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Yough, 7 p.m.
Section 4
McGuffey at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
South Park at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Riverview at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Mohawk at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
South Side at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 6 p.m.
Ellis School at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area 3, Hempfield 2
Franklin Regional 5, Armstrong 0
Penn-Trafford 4, Gateway 1
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 5, Woodland Hills 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Southmoreland 4, Jeannette 1
Derry 4, Mt. Pleasant 1
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 5, Washington 0
Section 3
Hampton 5, Burrell 0
Section 4
Blackhawk 5, Beaver Falls 0
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Hills 3, Butler 2
Pine-Richland 3, Seneca Valley 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0
Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Peters Township 3, Upper St. Clair 0
Section 3
Norwin 3, Fox Chapel 0
Shaler 3, Penn-Trafford 2
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway 3, McKeesport 0
Penn Hills 3, Woodland Hills 0
Plum 3, West Mifflin 0
Section 2
Moon 3, Chartiers Valley 0
Oakland Catholic 3, West Allegheny 0
South Fayette 3, Trinity 0
Section 3
Ringgold 3, Albert Gallatin 2
Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 0
Elizabeth Forward 3, Connellsville 1
Thomas Jefferson 3, Laurel Highlands 0
Section 4
Knoch 3, Ambridge 1
North Catholic 3, Lincoln Park 0
Mars 3, New Castle 0
Section 5
Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Highlands at Indiana, (n)
Latrobe 3, Armstrong 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver 3, Neshannock 2
Beaver Falls at Shenango, (n)
Laurel 3, Ellwood City 1
Section 2
Brentwood 3, South Allegheny 0
Steel Valley 3, East Allegheny 0
Fort Cherry 3, Keystone Oaks 1
South Park 3, Seton LaSalle 2
Section 3
Beth-Center at Bentworth, (n)
Brownsville 3, Yough 1
Waynesburg 3, Charleroi 1
McGuffey 3, Washington 1
Section 4
Avonworth 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
Central Valley at Sto-Rox, (n)
Hopewell 3, Freedom 0
Quaker Valley 3, New Brighton 0
Section 5
Ligonier Valley 3, Apollo-Ridge 1
Burrell 3, Valley 0
Deer Lakes 3, Derry 1
Freeport 3, Neighborhood Academy 0
Class A
Section 1
Burgettstown at Aliquippa, (n)
Western Beaver 3, Rochester 0
Union 3, South Side 0
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 1
West Greene 3, California 1
Frazier 3, Carmichaels 2
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
Eden Christian 3, Hillcrest Christian 0
Section 4
Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, (n)
Serra Catholic 3, Springdale 0
Trinity Christian 3, St. Joseph 1
Nonsection
Hampton 3, Franklin Regional 0
Montour 3, Blackhawk 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Montour at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Steel Valley at South Park, 7:15 p.m.
Section 4
Sto-Rox at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.
Freedom at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Eden Christian at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph at Highlands, 7:45 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
