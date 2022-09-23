High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 22, 2022

By:

Friday, September 23, 2022 | 12:06 AM

High schools

Field hockey

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

North Allegheny 5, Norwin 0

Nonsection

Ellis School 2, Penn-Trafford 0

Football

Thursday’s result

City League

Westinghouse 38, Allderdice 7

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Big East

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Plum at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Northeast

North Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big Seven

Laurel Highlands at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Trinity at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Montour at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Western Hills

Hopewell at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

South Park at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Yough at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Century

Keystone Oaks at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Washington at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Laurel at Union, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Black Hills

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

California at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin at Allegany, Md., 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at Shadyside, Ohio, 7 p.m.

Butler at Erie, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Moon at Mars, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

South Side at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Valley at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Norwin, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Perry, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

University Prep at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Black Hills

Avella at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Franklin Regional at Shaler, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Connellsville 204, Trinity 218

Medalist: Ethan Porreca (C) 39

Section 4

Plum 208, Gateway 229

Medalists: Jake Pedley (P) 39, Noah Colberg (G) 41

Section 8

Hampton 221, Highlands 289

Class 2A

Section 1

Freeport 206, Burrell 231

Medalists: Cam Zigo (F) 38, Jaxon Logut (B) 42

Riverview 235, Valley 247

Medalist: Enzo Lio (R) 41

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 190, Mt. Pleasant 212

Medalists: Wade Boyle, Braden Marker (GCC) 36, Ryan Karfelt (MP) 38

Ligonier Valley 228, Greensburg Salem 230

Medalists: Will Morford (LV) 40, Hunter Webb (GS) 45

Section 5

Ellwood City 207, Laurel 221

Medalist: Jordan Keller (EC) 33

Section 7

Serra Catholic 223, Steel Valley 253

Medalist: TJ Betnzer (SC) 40

Section 8

Geibel 226, Frazier 238

Medalists: Claire Konieczny (G) 39, Nixon Erdley (F) 40

Nonsection

Butler 205, Kiski Area 215, Penn Hills 286

Medalists: Ryan Porch, Wyatt Kos (B) 39

Fort Cherry 218, Bentworth 278

Medalists: AJ Tarolli (FC) 38, Nathan Coski (B) 49

Peters Township 202, Norwin 219

Medalists: Colton Lusk (PT) 37, Logan Clark, Ryan Edwards (N) 43

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Hempfield 194, Connellsville 198

Medalist: Mayah Iezzi (H) 42

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills at Central Catholic, (n)

Pine-Richland at Butler, ppd.

Seneca Valley 2, Fox Chapel 0

North Allegheny 2, Shaler 1

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 2, Baldwin 1

Norwin 3, Allderdice 1

Peters Township 5, Canon-McMillan 4

Upper St. Clair 10, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 3, Highlands 1

Mars 3, Hampton 0

North Catholic 7, Armstrong 5

Section 2

Montour 2, Ambridge 1

South Fayette 3, Central Valley 2

Moon 10, Blackhawk 0

West Allegheny 2, Chartiers Valley 0

Section 3

Ringgold 4, Albert Gallatin 0

Bethel Park 3, Thomas Jefferson 1

Trinity 2, Connellsville 1

Laurel Highlands 8, Uniontown 0

Section 4

Franklin Regional 10, Obama Academy 0

Gateway 4, Penn Hills 1

Penn-Trafford 2, Latrobe 0

Plum 8, McKeesport 0

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 10, South Allegheny 0

South Park 3, Elizabeth Forward 0

Woodland Hills 4, Steel Valley 0

West Mifflin 1, Keystone Oaks 1

Section 2

Greensburg Salem 6, Jeannette 0

Deer Lakes 4, Knoch 0

Leechburg 8, Derry 2

Shady Side Academy 3, Freeport 1

Section 3

Belle Vernon 7, Southmoreland 0

Brownsville 3, Washington 1

McGuffey 4, Waynesburg 0

Mt. Pleasant 3, Yough 0

Section 4

Mohawk at Ellwood City, (n)

Quaker Valley 2, Beaver 0

Avonworth 2, Riverside 0

Class A

Section 1

Freedom 2, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Sewickley Academy at Eden Christian, ppd.

South Side at Beaver County Christian, (n)

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Beth-Center 0

Bentworth 12, Ligonier Valley 0

Section 3

Springdale 8, Riverview 1

Burrell 1, Trinity Christian 0

Winchester Thurston 2, Aquinas Academy 0

Nonsection

Mercyhurst Prep 3, Seton LaSalle 0

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

St. Joseph at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 2, Butler 1

Section 2

Peters Township 10, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 2

Laurel Highlands 9, Uniontown 1

Class A

Section 1

Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Section 3

South Side 3, Eden Christian 0

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, ppd.

Knoch 4, Greensburg Salem 1

Freedom 7, Hopewell 1

Monessen 4, Albert Gallatin 1

North Star 0, Ligonier Valley 0

South Park 2, Belle Vernon 1

Waynesburg 4, Serra Catholic 1

Tennis

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL singles championship

Finals

Mia Williams (Penn-Trafford) d. Maggie Stief (Upper St. Clair), 6-1, 6-0

Consolation match

Sara Fernandez (North Allegheny) d. Nichole Poltinnikov (Shady Side Academy), 6-3, 6-4

Class 2A

Finals

Nicole Kempton (South Park) d. Ashley Close (Sewickley Academy), 6-3, 6-2

Consolation match

Emily Greb (Knoch) d. Cecilia Gurgel (Winchester Thurston), 6-2, 6-2

Class 3A

Section 3

Allderdice 4, Thomas Jefferson 1

Nonsection

Kiski Area 3, Valley 2

Southmoreland 4, Ringgold 1

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Upper St. Clair 0

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Fox Chapel 0

Shaler 3, Norwin 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 3, Gateway 0

Penn Hills 3, West Mifflin 0

Section 2

Montour 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Oakland Catholic 3, Trinity 0

Moon 3, West Allegheny 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Elizabeth Forward 1

Connellsville 3, Belle Vernon 2

Ringgold 3, Laurel Highlands 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Uniontown 0

Section 4

Blackhawk 3, Ambridge 0

New Castle at Lincoln Park, (n)

North Catholic 3, Knoch 0

Section 5

Armstrong 3, Franklin Regional 0

Indiana 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Latrobe 3, Kiski Area 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, (n)

Laurel at Beaver, (n)

Neshannock 3, Mohawk 0

Shenango 3, Riverside 0

Section 2

Fort Cherry 3, East Allegheny 0

Brentwood 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Seton LaSalle 3, South Allegheny 0

Section 3

Southmoreland 3, McGuffey 1

Washington at Charleroi, (n)

Brownsville 3, Waynesburg 2

Yough 3, Beth-Center 0

Section 4

Avonworth 3, Hopewell 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, New Brighton 0

Section 5

Deer Lakes 3, Burrell 1

Derry 3, Apollo-Ridge 0

Freeport 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Valley at Neighborhood Academy, (n)

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Aliquippa 0

Union 3, Rochester 0

Western Beaver 3, Burgettstown 1

Section 2

Carmichaels 3, California 0

Frazier 3, Avella 0

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Geibel 0

Mapletown 3, West Greene 0

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Carlynton 1

Hillcrest Christian at Cornell, (n)

Chartiers-Houston 3, Northgate 0

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Leechburg 2

St. Joseph 3, Springdale 1

Trinity Christian at Riverview, ppd.

Nonsection

Pine-Richland 3, Mars 2

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Eden Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

