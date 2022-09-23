High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 22, 2022
By:
Friday, September 23, 2022 | 12:06 AM
High schools
Field hockey
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
North Allegheny 5, Norwin 0
Nonsection
Ellis School 2, Penn-Trafford 0
Football
Thursday’s result
City League
Westinghouse 38, Allderdice 7
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Big East
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Northeast
North Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big Seven
Laurel Highlands at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Trinity at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Kiski Area at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Parkway
Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Western Hills
Hopewell at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
South Park at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Century
Keystone Oaks at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Washington at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Summit Academy at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Black Hills
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
California at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Albert Gallatin at Allegany, Md., 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Brownsville at Shadyside, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Butler at Erie, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
South Side at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Valley at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Norwin, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Perry, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
University Prep at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Black Hills
Avella at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Franklin Regional at Shaler, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Connellsville 204, Trinity 218
Medalist: Ethan Porreca (C) 39
Section 4
Medalists: Jake Pedley (P) 39, Noah Colberg (G) 41
Section 8
Hampton 221, Highlands 289
Class 2A
Section 1
Medalists: Cam Zigo (F) 38, Jaxon Logut (B) 42
Riverview 235, Valley 247
Medalist: Enzo Lio (R) 41
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 190, Mt. Pleasant 212
Medalists: Wade Boyle, Braden Marker (GCC) 36, Ryan Karfelt (MP) 38
Ligonier Valley 228, Greensburg Salem 230
Medalists: Will Morford (LV) 40, Hunter Webb (GS) 45
Section 5
Ellwood City 207, Laurel 221
Medalist: Jordan Keller (EC) 33
Section 7
Serra Catholic 223, Steel Valley 253
Medalist: TJ Betnzer (SC) 40
Section 8
Medalists: Claire Konieczny (G) 39, Nixon Erdley (F) 40
Nonsection
Butler 205, Kiski Area 215, Penn Hills 286
Medalists: Ryan Porch, Wyatt Kos (B) 39
Fort Cherry 218, Bentworth 278
Medalists: AJ Tarolli (FC) 38, Nathan Coski (B) 49
Peters Township 202, Norwin 219
Medalists: Colton Lusk (PT) 37, Logan Clark, Ryan Edwards (N) 43
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 3
Hempfield 194, Connellsville 198
Medalist: Mayah Iezzi (H) 42
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Hills at Central Catholic, (n)
Pine-Richland at Butler, ppd.
Seneca Valley 2, Fox Chapel 0
North Allegheny 2, Shaler 1
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 2, Baldwin 1
Norwin 3, Allderdice 1
Peters Township 5, Canon-McMillan 4
Upper St. Clair 10, Hempfield 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana 3, Highlands 1
Mars 3, Hampton 0
North Catholic 7, Armstrong 5
Section 2
South Fayette 3, Central Valley 2
West Allegheny 2, Chartiers Valley 0
Section 3
Ringgold 4, Albert Gallatin 0
Bethel Park 3, Thomas Jefferson 1
Trinity 2, Connellsville 1
Laurel Highlands 8, Uniontown 0
Section 4
Franklin Regional 10, Obama Academy 0
Gateway 4, Penn Hills 1
Penn-Trafford 2, Latrobe 0
Plum 8, McKeesport 0
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny 10, South Allegheny 0
South Park 3, Elizabeth Forward 0
Woodland Hills 4, Steel Valley 0
West Mifflin 1, Keystone Oaks 1
Section 2
Greensburg Salem 6, Jeannette 0
Deer Lakes 4, Knoch 0
Leechburg 8, Derry 2
Shady Side Academy 3, Freeport 1
Section 3
Belle Vernon 7, Southmoreland 0
Brownsville 3, Washington 1
McGuffey 4, Waynesburg 0
Mt. Pleasant 3, Yough 0
Section 4
Mohawk at Ellwood City, (n)
Quaker Valley 2, Beaver 0
Class A
Section 1
Freedom 2, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Sewickley Academy at Eden Christian, ppd.
South Side at Beaver County Christian, (n)
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Beth-Center 0
Bentworth 12, Ligonier Valley 0
Section 3
Springdale 8, Riverview 1
Burrell 1, Trinity Christian 0
Winchester Thurston 2, Aquinas Academy 0
Nonsection
Mercyhurst Prep 3, Seton LaSalle 0
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
St. Joseph at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 2, Butler 1
Section 2
Peters Township 10, Hempfield 0
Class 3A
Section 2
Laurel Highlands 9, Uniontown 1
Class A
Section 1
Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Section 3
South Side 3, Eden Christian 0
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, ppd.
Knoch 4, Greensburg Salem 1
Freedom 7, Hopewell 1
Monessen 4, Albert Gallatin 1
North Star 0, Ligonier Valley 0
South Park 2, Belle Vernon 1
Waynesburg 4, Serra Catholic 1
Tennis
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL singles championship
Finals
Mia Williams (Penn-Trafford) d. Maggie Stief (Upper St. Clair), 6-1, 6-0
Consolation match
Sara Fernandez (North Allegheny) d. Nichole Poltinnikov (Shady Side Academy), 6-3, 6-4
Class 2A
Finals
Nicole Kempton (South Park) d. Ashley Close (Sewickley Academy), 6-3, 6-2
Consolation match
Emily Greb (Knoch) d. Cecilia Gurgel (Winchester Thurston), 6-2, 6-2
Class 3A
Section 3
Allderdice 4, Thomas Jefferson 1
Nonsection
Kiski Area 3, Valley 2
Southmoreland 4, Ringgold 1
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0
Section 2
Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 0
Canon-McMillan 3, Upper St. Clair 0
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Fox Chapel 0
Shaler 3, Norwin 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 3, Gateway 0
Penn Hills 3, West Mifflin 0
Section 2
Montour 3, Chartiers Valley 0
Oakland Catholic 3, Trinity 0
Moon 3, West Allegheny 0
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 3, Elizabeth Forward 1
Connellsville 3, Belle Vernon 2
Ringgold 3, Laurel Highlands 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Uniontown 0
Section 4
Blackhawk 3, Ambridge 0
New Castle at Lincoln Park, (n)
North Catholic 3, Knoch 0
Section 5
Armstrong 3, Franklin Regional 0
Indiana 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Latrobe 3, Kiski Area 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, (n)
Laurel at Beaver, (n)
Neshannock 3, Mohawk 0
Shenango 3, Riverside 0
Section 2
Fort Cherry 3, East Allegheny 0
Brentwood 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Seton LaSalle 3, South Allegheny 0
Section 3
Southmoreland 3, McGuffey 1
Washington at Charleroi, (n)
Brownsville 3, Waynesburg 2
Yough 3, Beth-Center 0
Section 4
Avonworth 3, Hopewell 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, New Brighton 0
Section 5
Deer Lakes 3, Burrell 1
Derry 3, Apollo-Ridge 0
Freeport 3, Ligonier Valley 0
Valley at Neighborhood Academy, (n)
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 3, Aliquippa 0
Western Beaver 3, Burgettstown 1
Section 2
Carmichaels 3, California 0
Frazier 3, Avella 0
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Geibel 0
Mapletown 3, West Greene 0
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Carlynton 1
Hillcrest Christian at Cornell, (n)
Chartiers-Houston 3, Northgate 0
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Leechburg 2
St. Joseph 3, Springdale 1
Trinity Christian at Riverview, ppd.
Nonsection
Pine-Richland 3, Mars 2
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Eden Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 21, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 20, 2022
• WPIAL hopes ticket trend continues after topping $2 million in revenue last school year
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 19, 2022
• Sewickley Herald notebook: Quaker Valley cross country team shines at White Oak Park