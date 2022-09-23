TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 22, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Friday, September 23, 2022 | 12:06 AM

High schools

Field hockey

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

North Allegheny 5, Norwin 0

Nonsection

Ellis School 2, Penn-Trafford 0

Football

Thursday’s result

City League

Westinghouse 38, Allderdice 7

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Big East

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Plum at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Northeast

North Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big Seven

Laurel Highlands at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Trinity at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Montour at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Western Hills

Hopewell at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

South Park at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Yough at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Century

Keystone Oaks at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Washington at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Laurel at Union, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Black Hills

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

California at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin at Allegany, Md., 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at Shadyside, Ohio, 7 p.m.

Butler at Erie, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Moon at Mars, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

South Side at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Valley at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Norwin, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Perry, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

University Prep at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Black Hills

Avella at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Franklin Regional at Shaler, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Connellsville 204, Trinity 218

Medalist: Ethan Porreca (C) 39

Section 4

Plum 208, Gateway 229

Medalists: Jake Pedley (P) 39, Noah Colberg (G) 41

Section 8

Hampton 221, Highlands 289

Class 2A

Section 1

Freeport 206, Burrell 231

Medalists: Cam Zigo (F) 38, Jaxon Logut (B) 42

Riverview 235, Valley 247

Medalist: Enzo Lio (R) 41

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 190, Mt. Pleasant 212

Medalists: Wade Boyle, Braden Marker (GCC) 36, Ryan Karfelt (MP) 38

Ligonier Valley 228, Greensburg Salem 230

Medalists: Will Morford (LV) 40, Hunter Webb (GS) 45

Section 5

Ellwood City 207, Laurel 221

Medalist: Jordan Keller (EC) 33

Section 7

Serra Catholic 223, Steel Valley 253

Medalist: TJ Betnzer (SC) 40

Section 8

Geibel 226, Frazier 238

Medalists: Claire Konieczny (G) 39, Nixon Erdley (F) 40

Nonsection

Butler 205, Kiski Area 215, Penn Hills 286

Medalists: Ryan Porch, Wyatt Kos (B) 39

Fort Cherry 218, Bentworth 278

Medalists: AJ Tarolli (FC) 38, Nathan Coski (B) 49

Peters Township 202, Norwin 219

Medalists: Colton Lusk (PT) 37, Logan Clark, Ryan Edwards (N) 43

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Hempfield 194, Connellsville 198

Medalist: Mayah Iezzi (H) 42

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills at Central Catholic, (n)

Pine-Richland at Butler, ppd.

Seneca Valley 2, Fox Chapel 0

North Allegheny 2, Shaler 1

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 2, Baldwin 1

Norwin 3, Allderdice 1

Peters Township 5, Canon-McMillan 4

Upper St. Clair 10, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 3, Highlands 1

Mars 3, Hampton 0

North Catholic 7, Armstrong 5

Section 2

Montour 2, Ambridge 1

South Fayette 3, Central Valley 2

Moon 10, Blackhawk 0

West Allegheny 2, Chartiers Valley 0

Section 3

Ringgold 4, Albert Gallatin 0

Bethel Park 3, Thomas Jefferson 1

Trinity 2, Connellsville 1

Laurel Highlands 8, Uniontown 0

Section 4

Franklin Regional 10, Obama Academy 0

Gateway 4, Penn Hills 1

Penn-Trafford 2, Latrobe 0

Plum 8, McKeesport 0

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 10, South Allegheny 0

South Park 3, Elizabeth Forward 0

Woodland Hills 4, Steel Valley 0

West Mifflin 1, Keystone Oaks 1

Section 2

Greensburg Salem 6, Jeannette 0

Deer Lakes 4, Knoch 0

Leechburg 8, Derry 2

Shady Side Academy 3, Freeport 1

Section 3

Belle Vernon 7, Southmoreland 0

Brownsville 3, Washington 1

McGuffey 4, Waynesburg 0

Mt. Pleasant 3, Yough 0

Section 4

Mohawk at Ellwood City, (n)

Quaker Valley 2, Beaver 0

Avonworth 2, Riverside 0

Class A

Section 1

Freedom 2, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Sewickley Academy at Eden Christian, ppd.

South Side at Beaver County Christian, (n)

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Beth-Center 0

Bentworth 12, Ligonier Valley 0

Section 3

Springdale 8, Riverview 1

Burrell 1, Trinity Christian 0

Winchester Thurston 2, Aquinas Academy 0

Nonsection

Mercyhurst Prep 3, Seton LaSalle 0

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

St. Joseph at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 2, Butler 1

Section 2

Peters Township 10, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 2

Laurel Highlands 9, Uniontown 1

Class A

Section 1

Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Section 3

South Side 3, Eden Christian 0

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, ppd.

Knoch 4, Greensburg Salem 1

Freedom 7, Hopewell 1

Monessen 4, Albert Gallatin 1

North Star 0, Ligonier Valley 0

South Park 2, Belle Vernon 1

Waynesburg 4, Serra Catholic 1

Tennis

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL singles championship

Finals

Mia Williams (Penn-Trafford) d. Maggie Stief (Upper St. Clair), 6-1, 6-0

Consolation match

Sara Fernandez (North Allegheny) d. Nichole Poltinnikov (Shady Side Academy), 6-3, 6-4

Class 2A

Finals

Nicole Kempton (South Park) d. Ashley Close (Sewickley Academy), 6-3, 6-2

Consolation match

Emily Greb (Knoch) d. Cecilia Gurgel (Winchester Thurston), 6-2, 6-2

Class 3A

Section 3

Allderdice 4, Thomas Jefferson 1

Nonsection

Kiski Area 3, Valley 2

Southmoreland 4, Ringgold 1

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Upper St. Clair 0

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Fox Chapel 0

Shaler 3, Norwin 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 3, Gateway 0

Penn Hills 3, West Mifflin 0

Section 2

Montour 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Oakland Catholic 3, Trinity 0

Moon 3, West Allegheny 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Elizabeth Forward 1

Connellsville 3, Belle Vernon 2

Ringgold 3, Laurel Highlands 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Uniontown 0

Section 4

Blackhawk 3, Ambridge 0

New Castle at Lincoln Park, (n)

North Catholic 3, Knoch 0

Section 5

Armstrong 3, Franklin Regional 0

Indiana 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Latrobe 3, Kiski Area 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, (n)

Laurel at Beaver, (n)

Neshannock 3, Mohawk 0

Shenango 3, Riverside 0

Section 2

Fort Cherry 3, East Allegheny 0

Brentwood 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Seton LaSalle 3, South Allegheny 0

Section 3

Southmoreland 3, McGuffey 1

Washington at Charleroi, (n)

Brownsville 3, Waynesburg 2

Yough 3, Beth-Center 0

Section 4

Avonworth 3, Hopewell 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, New Brighton 0

Section 5

Deer Lakes 3, Burrell 1

Derry 3, Apollo-Ridge 0

Freeport 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Valley at Neighborhood Academy, (n)

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Aliquippa 0

Union 3, Rochester 0

Western Beaver 3, Burgettstown 1

Section 2

Carmichaels 3, California 0

Frazier 3, Avella 0

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Geibel 0

Mapletown 3, West Greene 0

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Carlynton 1

Hillcrest Christian at Cornell, (n)

Chartiers-Houston 3, Northgate 0

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Leechburg 2

St. Joseph 3, Springdale 1

Trinity Christian at Riverview, ppd.

Nonsection

Pine-Richland 3, Mars 2

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Eden Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 21, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 20, 2022
WPIAL hopes ticket trend continues after topping $2 million in revenue last school year
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 19, 2022
Sewickley Herald notebook: Quaker Valley cross country team shines at White Oak Park

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter