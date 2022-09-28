High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 27, 2022
High schools
Cross country
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Division I
Section 1
Hempfield 28, Norwin 28
Section 3
North Hills 15, Shaler 48
Section 5
Blackhawk 19, New Castle 39
New Castle 23, Hopewell 42
Section 6
Upper St. Clair 17, Baldwin 41
Division II
Section 4
Freeport 23, Deer Lakes 38
Deer Lakes 15, Highlands 50
Riverview 15, Aquinas Academy 49
North Catholic 15, Aquinas Academy 50
North Catholic 15, Avonworth 47
Shady Side Academy 15, Aquinas Academy 50
Shady Side Academy 23, Avonworth 34
Avonworth 16, Aquinas Academy 46
Section 5
Belle Vernon 15, Southmoreland 50
Belle Vernon 15, Steel Valley 50
Belle Vernon 15, Brownsville 50
Girls
Division I
Section 1
Derry 15, Yough 50
Indiana 22, Derry 33
Hempfield 19, Norwin 37
Hempfield 17, Greensburg Salem 44
Section 3
North Hills 18, Shaler 41
Section 5
Blackhawk 25, New Castle 36
Blackhawk 19, Hopewell 44
New Castle 21, Hopewell 36
Section 6
Upper St. Clair 18, Baldwin 39
Upper St. Clair 20, Bethel Park 43
Baldwin 20, Bethel Park 42
Division II
Section 4
Freeport 22, Deer Lakes 33
Freeport 15, Highlands 50
Deer Lakes 15, Highlands 50
North Catholic 23, Avonworth 35
North Catholic 20, Aquinas Academy 42
Avonworth 20, Riverview 38
Avonworth 27, Shady Side Academy 29
Avonworth 21, Aquinas Academy 39
Shady Side Academy 22, Aquinas Academy 37
Riverview 24, Aquinas Academy 35
Section 5
Belle Vernon 15, Southmoreland 50
Belle Vernon 15, Steel Valley 50
Belle Vernon 15, Brownsville 50
Field hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Norwin 4, Hempfield 1
Pine-Richland 2, North Allegheny 1 (OT)
Nonsection
Latrobe 3, Ellis School 3
Football
Thursday’s schedule
City League
Allderdice at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Moon at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Big East
Gateway at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Northeast
Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big Seven
Latrobe at Trinity, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Indiana at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Mars at Highlands, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Parkway
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Montour, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 6
Freeport at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Valley at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Western Hills
Avonworth at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at South Park, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Burrell at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Derry at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Yough, 7 p.m.
Century
Charleroi at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Washington, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Black Hills
Bishop Canevin at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Clairton at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at California, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Berlin-Brothersvalley at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Union, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Windber, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
University Prep at Perry, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Midwestern
Freedom at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
South Side at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Eastern
Jeannette at Riverview, noon
District 8
Nonconference
Carrick at Steubenville Central Catholic, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Westinghouse at Kennedy Catholic, 3 p.m.
Golf
Tuesday’s results
Boys
WPIAL Individual Championships
Class 3A
First round
Champion Lakes, Par 71
Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 71
Connor Walker, Central Catholic, 73
Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford, 73
Hunter Swidzinski, Butler, 74
Blaise Masciantonio, Pine-Richland, 74
Aidan Burchianti, Central Catholic, 74
Wes Lorish, Plum, 75
Kai Carlson, Avonworth, 75
Blake Bertolo, Mars, 76
Trevor Todd, Indiana, 76
Harrison Martineau, Indiana, 77
Joey Miller, Shaler, 77
Callan Wilcox, Mt. Lebanon, 77
Nolan Shilling, Franklin Regional, 79
Ryan Steigerwald, Mars, 79
Alex Graham, Norwin, 79
Colton Lusk, Peters Township, 79
Landon Mauser, Shady Side Academy, 79
Connor McKenzie, Upper St. Clair, 80
Dan Donahue, Central Catholic, 80
Neil Joon, Upper St. Clair, 80
Chris Hoffman, North Allegheny, 81
David Fuhrer, Fox Chapel, 81
Ben Miller, Peters Township, 81
Nick Wetzel, Peters Township, 81
Will Campbell, Mars, 82
Zack Ross, Moon, 82
Wyatt Kos, Butler, 82
Austin Malley, Peters Township, 82
Ryan Frohlich, Shady Side Academy, 82
Nate Schwertfeger, Laurel Highlands, 83
Ethan Ellis, North Catholic, 83
Jake Kunc, Shaler, 83
Collin Wang, North Allegheny, 83
Erik Schneider, North Catholic, 83
Jake Watterson, North Allegheny, 84
Jacob Crissman, Shaler, 84
Will Hilton, Pine-Richland, 84
Did not qualify
Regan Logan, Central Catholic, 85
Jake Pedley, Plum, 85
Ethan Rice, Connellsville, 85
Tommy Burke, North Catholic, 85
Nick Haught, Peters Township, 85
Andrew Begg, Fox Chapel, 85
Ravi Desai, North Allegheny, 86
Payton Brown, Seneca Valley, 86
James Kinghorn, Mars, 86
Max Mottura, Kiski Area, 86
Colin Stevenson, Mars, 86
Logan Robb, Norwin, 87
Jake Skerlong, Shaler, 87
Carson Yocca, Plum, 88
Andrew Bruce, Moon, 88
Hayden Feth, Thomas Jefferson, 89
Brandon Sapolsky, Avonworth, 89
Parker Worsley, Butler, 89
Sam Gaffney, Central Catholic, 89
Lucas Bruns, Seneca Valley, 89
Davis Kittsley, Fox Chapel, 89
Toby Kitay, Pine-Richland, 89
Trey Roberts, Kiski Area, 89
Joey Rattner, Fox Chapel, 90
Collin Crawford, Laurel Highlands, 91
Marcos Lopez, Seneca Valley, 92
Hunter Martin, Indiana, 93
Casey Clawson, Seneca Valley, 93
Ian Kirk, Upper St. Clair, 93
Dom Nerone, Bethel Park, 93
Joe O’Donnell, Hampton, 94
Kasey Toia, North Hills, 94
Colin Ward, North Allegheny, 95
Nick Eberhardt, Hempfield, 96
Colin Holt, Franklin Regional, 96
Braden Gerchow, Canon-McMillan, 96
Anthony Manges, Shady Side Academy, 100
Tyler Pastor, Plum, 103
JR Hufnagel, North Catholic, 106
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 2, Seneca Valley 2
Shaler 1, Central Catholic 0
Fox Chapel at North Hills, (n)
Pine-Richland 1, North Allegheny 0
Section 2
Peters Township 4, Allderdice 0
Upper St. Clair 7, Baldwin 0
Canon-McMillan 2, Mt. Lebanon 1
Norwin 5, Hempfield 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Mars 10, Armstrong 0
Hampton 4, Indiana 0
Kiski Area 7, Highlands 0
Section 2
Ambridge 5, West Allegheny 4
South Fayette 5, Blackhawk 1
Montour 2, Central Valley 0
Moon 1, Chartiers Valley 0
Section 3
Bethel Park 2, Trinity 1
Ringgold 4, Connellsville 3
Thomas Jefferson 1, Laurel Highlands 0
Section 4
Franklin Regional 1, Plum 0
Gateway 2, Penn-Trafford 2
Latrobe 7, Obama Academy 4
Penn Hills 12, McKeesport 1
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny 3, West Mifflin 1
Elizabeth Forward 2, Steel Valley 1
South Park 7, Keystone Oaks 0
Woodland Hills 5, South Allegheny 1
Section 2
Deer Lakes 7, Jeannette 2
Shady Side Academy 11, Derry 0
Leechburg 2, Greensburg Salem 0
Knoch 5, Freeport 0
Section 3
Belle Vernon 4, Yough 0
Brownsville 3, Waynesburg 2
McGuffey 2, Southmoreland 1
Mt. Pleasant 1, Washington 1
Section 4
Quaker Valley 4, Avonworth 1
Hopewell 11, Ellwood City 0
Beaver 3, Mohawk 0
Class A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 4, Beaver County Christian 1
Eden Christian at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, (n)
Freedom 2, Neshannock 0
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Bentworth 3
Charleroi 7, California 1
Section 3
Burrell 3, Springdale 1
St. Joseph 1, Riverview 0
Section 4
Carlynton 7, Chartiers-Houston 0
Serra Catholic 3, Brentwood 0
Seton LaSalle 5, Bishop Canevin 0
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Carrick, (n)
South Side at Riverside, (n)
United 7, Ligonier Valley 1
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Allderdice 3, North Hills 2
Nonsection
South Allegheny 5, Carlynton 0
Keystone Oaks 13, Carrick 0
Kiski Area 6, Ligonier Valley 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Allderdice at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Mars, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.
Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Montour, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Avonworth at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.
Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Burrell at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Yough at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Keystone Oaks at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.
South Park at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Freedom at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ellis School at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Nonconference
Beth-Center at South Side, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 1
Indiana 5, Southmoreland 0
Nonsection
Greensburg Salem 4, Highlands 1
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 0
North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0
Section 2
Peters Township 3, Baldwin 0
Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 2
Upper St. Clair 3, Mt. Lebanon 1
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 0
Hempfield 3, Shaler 2
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 3, Woodland Hills 0
West Mifflin 3, McKeesport 1
Plum 3, Penn Hills 0
Section 2
Montour 3, West Allegheny 0
Trinity 3, Moon 1
Oakland Catholic at South Fayette, (n)
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 3, Connellsville 0
Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 2
Ringgold 3, Uniontown 2
Section 4
North Catholic 3, Blackhawk 0
Mars 3, Lincoln Park 0
Section 5
Franklin Regional 3, Kiski Area 1
Greensburg Salem 3, Highlands 0
Latrobe 3, Indiana 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver 3, Ellwood City 2
Mohawk 3, Beaver Falls 0
Shenango 3, Neshannock 2
Section 2
Fort Cherry 3, Brentwood 2
East Allegheny at Seton LaSalle, (n)
Steel Valley 3, South Allegheny 2
South Park 3, Keystone Oaks 1
Section 3
Bentworth 3, Waynesburg Central 2
Beth-Center at Washington, (n)
Brownsville 3, Southmoreland 2
Charleroi at McGuffey, (n)
Section 4
Avonworth 3, Freedom 0
Central Valley 3, New Brighton 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sto-Rox, (n)
Quaker Valley 3, Hopewell 2
Section 5
Deer Lakes 3, Apollo-Ridge 0
Freeport 3, Burrell 0
Ligonier Valley at Valley, (n)
Derry 3, Neighborhood Academy 0
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Western Beaver, (n)
Union 3, Burgettstown 1
South Side 3, Rochester 0
Section 2
Carmichaels 3, Avella 0
California 3, Geibel 0
West Greene 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Section 3
Carlynton 3, Northgate 0
Chartiers-Houston at Hillcrest Christian, (n)
Cornell at Eden Christian, (n)
Section 4
Riverview at Springdale, (n)
Serra Catholic 3, St. Joseph 0
Nonsection
Butler 3, Gateway 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 4
Knoch at New Castle, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Allderdice, 3 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
