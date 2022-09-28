High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 27, 2022

By:

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 | 12:03 AM

High schools

Cross country

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Division I

Section 1

Hempfield 28, Norwin 28

Section 3

North Hills 15, Shaler 48

Section 5

Blackhawk 19, New Castle 39

Blackhawk 19, Hopewell 42

New Castle 23, Hopewell 42

Section 6

Upper St. Clair 17, Baldwin 41

Division II

Section 4

Freeport 23, Deer Lakes 38

Freeport 15, Highlands 50

Deer Lakes 15, Highlands 50

Riverview 15, Aquinas Academy 49

Riverview 21, Avonworth 36

North Catholic 15, Aquinas Academy 50

North Catholic 15, Avonworth 47

Shady Side Academy 15, Aquinas Academy 50

Shady Side Academy 23, Avonworth 34

Avonworth 16, Aquinas Academy 46

Section 5

Belle Vernon 15, Southmoreland 50

Belle Vernon 15, Steel Valley 50

Belle Vernon 15, Brownsville 50

Girls

Division I

Section 1

Derry 15, Yough 50

Indiana 22, Derry 33

Hempfield 19, Norwin 37

Hempfield 17, Greensburg Salem 44

Section 3

North Hills 18, Shaler 41

Section 5

Blackhawk 25, New Castle 36

Blackhawk 19, Hopewell 44

New Castle 21, Hopewell 36

Section 6

Upper St. Clair 18, Baldwin 39

Upper St. Clair 20, Bethel Park 43

Baldwin 20, Bethel Park 42

Division II

Section 4

Hampton 17, Knoch 44

Hampton 18, Burrell 45

Freeport 22, Deer Lakes 33

Freeport 15, Highlands 50

Deer Lakes 15, Highlands 50

North Catholic 23, Avonworth 35

North Catholic 20, Aquinas Academy 42

Avonworth 20, Riverview 38

Avonworth 27, Shady Side Academy 29

Avonworth 21, Aquinas Academy 39

Shady Side Academy 22, Aquinas Academy 37

Riverview 24, Aquinas Academy 35

Section 5

Belle Vernon 15, Southmoreland 50

Belle Vernon 15, Steel Valley 50

Belle Vernon 15, Brownsville 50

Field hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Norwin 4, Hempfield 1

Pine-Richland 2, North Allegheny 1 (OT)

Nonsection

Latrobe 3, Ellis School 3

Football

Thursday’s schedule

City League

Allderdice at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Moon at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Big East

Gateway at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big Seven

Latrobe at Trinity, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Indiana at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Mars at Highlands, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Aliquippa at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Montour, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 6

Freeport at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Valley at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Western Hills

Avonworth at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at South Park, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Derry at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Yough, 7 p.m.

Century

Charleroi at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Northgate at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Black Hills

Bishop Canevin at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Avella, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Clairton at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at California, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Beaver at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Berlin-Brothersvalley at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Union, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Windber, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

University Prep at Perry, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Freedom at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

South Side at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Eastern

Jeannette at Riverview, noon

District 8

Nonconference

Carrick at Steubenville Central Catholic, Ohio, 7 p.m.

Westinghouse at Kennedy Catholic, 3 p.m.

Golf

Tuesday’s results

Boys

WPIAL Individual Championships

Class 3A

First round

Champion Lakes, Par 71

Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 71

Connor Walker, Central Catholic, 73

Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford, 73

Hunter Swidzinski, Butler, 74

Blaise Masciantonio, Pine-Richland, 74

Aidan Burchianti, Central Catholic, 74

Wes Lorish, Plum, 75

Kai Carlson, Avonworth, 75

Blake Bertolo, Mars, 76

Trevor Todd, Indiana, 76

Harrison Martineau, Indiana, 77

Joey Miller, Shaler, 77

Callan Wilcox, Mt. Lebanon, 77

Nolan Shilling, Franklin Regional, 79

Ryan Steigerwald, Mars, 79

Alex Graham, Norwin, 79

Colton Lusk, Peters Township, 79

Landon Mauser, Shady Side Academy, 79

Connor McKenzie, Upper St. Clair, 80

Dan Donahue, Central Catholic, 80

Neil Joon, Upper St. Clair, 80

Chris Hoffman, North Allegheny, 81

David Fuhrer, Fox Chapel, 81

Ben Miller, Peters Township, 81

Nick Wetzel, Peters Township, 81

Will Campbell, Mars, 82

Zack Ross, Moon, 82

Wyatt Kos, Butler, 82

Austin Malley, Peters Township, 82

Ryan Frohlich, Shady Side Academy, 82

Nate Schwertfeger, Laurel Highlands, 83

Ethan Ellis, North Catholic, 83

Jake Kunc, Shaler, 83

Collin Wang, North Allegheny, 83

Erik Schneider, North Catholic, 83

Jake Watterson, North Allegheny, 84

Jacob Crissman, Shaler, 84

Will Hilton, Pine-Richland, 84

Did not qualify

Regan Logan, Central Catholic, 85

Jake Pedley, Plum, 85

Ethan Rice, Connellsville, 85

Tommy Burke, North Catholic, 85

Nick Haught, Peters Township, 85

Andrew Begg, Fox Chapel, 85

Ravi Desai, North Allegheny, 86

Payton Brown, Seneca Valley, 86

James Kinghorn, Mars, 86

Max Mottura, Kiski Area, 86

Colin Stevenson, Mars, 86

Logan Robb, Norwin, 87

Jake Skerlong, Shaler, 87

Carson Yocca, Plum, 88

Andrew Bruce, Moon, 88

Hayden Feth, Thomas Jefferson, 89

Brandon Sapolsky, Avonworth, 89

Parker Worsley, Butler, 89

Sam Gaffney, Central Catholic, 89

Lucas Bruns, Seneca Valley, 89

Davis Kittsley, Fox Chapel, 89

Toby Kitay, Pine-Richland, 89

Trey Roberts, Kiski Area, 89

Joey Rattner, Fox Chapel, 90

Collin Crawford, Laurel Highlands, 91

Marcos Lopez, Seneca Valley, 92

Hunter Martin, Indiana, 93

Casey Clawson, Seneca Valley, 93

Ian Kirk, Upper St. Clair, 93

Dom Nerone, Bethel Park, 93

Joe O’Donnell, Hampton, 94

Kasey Toia, North Hills, 94

Colin Ward, North Allegheny, 95

Nick Eberhardt, Hempfield, 96

Colin Holt, Franklin Regional, 96

Braden Gerchow, Canon-McMillan, 96

Anthony Manges, Shady Side Academy, 100

Tyler Pastor, Plum, 103

JR Hufnagel, North Catholic, 106

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 2, Seneca Valley 2

Shaler 1, Central Catholic 0

Fox Chapel at North Hills, (n)

Pine-Richland 1, North Allegheny 0

Section 2

Peters Township 4, Allderdice 0

Upper St. Clair 7, Baldwin 0

Canon-McMillan 2, Mt. Lebanon 1

Norwin 5, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Mars 10, Armstrong 0

Hampton 4, Indiana 0

Kiski Area 7, Highlands 0

Section 2

Ambridge 5, West Allegheny 4

South Fayette 5, Blackhawk 1

Montour 2, Central Valley 0

Moon 1, Chartiers Valley 0

Section 3

Bethel Park 2, Trinity 1

Ringgold 4, Connellsville 3

Thomas Jefferson 1, Laurel Highlands 0

Section 4

Franklin Regional 1, Plum 0

Gateway 2, Penn-Trafford 2

Latrobe 7, Obama Academy 4

Penn Hills 12, McKeesport 1

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 3, West Mifflin 1

Elizabeth Forward 2, Steel Valley 1

South Park 7, Keystone Oaks 0

Woodland Hills 5, South Allegheny 1

Section 2

Deer Lakes 7, Jeannette 2

Shady Side Academy 11, Derry 0

Leechburg 2, Greensburg Salem 0

Knoch 5, Freeport 0

Section 3

Belle Vernon 4, Yough 0

Brownsville 3, Waynesburg 2

McGuffey 2, Southmoreland 1

Mt. Pleasant 1, Washington 1

Section 4

Quaker Valley 4, Avonworth 1

Hopewell 11, Ellwood City 0

Beaver 3, Mohawk 0

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 4, Beaver County Christian 1

Eden Christian at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, (n)

Freedom 2, Neshannock 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Bentworth 3

Charleroi 7, California 1

Section 3

Burrell 3, Springdale 1

St. Joseph 1, Riverview 0

Section 4

Carlynton 7, Chartiers-Houston 0

Serra Catholic 3, Brentwood 0

Seton LaSalle 5, Bishop Canevin 0

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Carrick, (n)

South Side at Riverside, (n)

United 7, Ligonier Valley 1

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Allderdice 3, North Hills 2

Nonsection

South Allegheny 5, Carlynton 0

Keystone Oaks 13, Carrick 0

Kiski Area 6, Ligonier Valley 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Allderdice at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Mars, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Montour, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Burrell at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Yough at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Keystone Oaks at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

South Park at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Freedom at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ellis School at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Nonconference

Beth-Center at South Side, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 1

Indiana 5, Southmoreland 0

Nonsection

Greensburg Salem 4, Highlands 1

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 0

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0

Section 2

Peters Township 3, Baldwin 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 2

Upper St. Clair 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 0

Hempfield 3, Shaler 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 3, Woodland Hills 0

West Mifflin 3, McKeesport 1

Plum 3, Penn Hills 0

Section 2

Montour 3, West Allegheny 0

Trinity 3, Moon 1

Oakland Catholic at South Fayette, (n)

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Connellsville 0

Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 2

Ringgold 3, Uniontown 2

Section 4

North Catholic 3, Blackhawk 0

Mars 3, Lincoln Park 0

Section 5

Franklin Regional 3, Kiski Area 1

Greensburg Salem 3, Highlands 0

Latrobe 3, Indiana 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver 3, Ellwood City 2

Mohawk 3, Beaver Falls 0

Shenango 3, Neshannock 2

Section 2

Fort Cherry 3, Brentwood 2

East Allegheny at Seton LaSalle, (n)

Steel Valley 3, South Allegheny 2

South Park 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Section 3

Bentworth 3, Waynesburg Central 2

Beth-Center at Washington, (n)

Brownsville 3, Southmoreland 2

Charleroi at McGuffey, (n)

Section 4

Avonworth 3, Freedom 0

Central Valley 3, New Brighton 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sto-Rox, (n)

Quaker Valley 3, Hopewell 2

Section 5

Deer Lakes 3, Apollo-Ridge 0

Freeport 3, Burrell 0

Ligonier Valley at Valley, (n)

Derry 3, Neighborhood Academy 0

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Western Beaver, (n)

Union 3, Burgettstown 1

South Side 3, Rochester 0

Section 2

Carmichaels 3, Avella 0

California 3, Geibel 0

West Greene 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Frazier 3, Mapletown 1

Section 3

Carlynton 3, Northgate 0

Chartiers-Houston at Hillcrest Christian, (n)

Cornell at Eden Christian, (n)

Section 4

Riverview at Springdale, (n)

Serra Catholic 3, St. Joseph 0

Nonsection

Butler 3, Gateway 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 4

Knoch at New Castle, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Allderdice, 3 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.