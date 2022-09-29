TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 28, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, September 29, 2022 | 12:13 AM

High schools

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 3, Aquinas Academy 2

Peters Township 6, Upper St. Clair 0

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Mars at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

McKeesport at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Woodland Hills at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Salem at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.

Leechburg at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Washington at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Neshannock at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver County Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at South Side, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Springdale at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Shaler 1, Allderdice 0

Seneca Valley 1, Butler 0

Fox Chapel 1, North Hills 0

North Allegheny 4, Pine-Richland 1

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 6, Baldwin 0

Bethel Park at Peters Township, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon 2, Canon-McMillan 1

Norwin 12, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Mars 11, Armstrong 0

Hampton 4, Indiana 0

Kiski Area 9, Obama Academy 0

Section 2

Ringgold 10, Albert Gallatin 0

Belle Vernon 3, Laurel Highlands 1

Thomas Jefferson 6, Connellsville 0

Elizabeth Forward 11, Uniontown 2

Section 3

Gateway 5, Penn Hills 0

Plum 9, Greensburg Salem 0

Penn-Trafford 1, Franklin Regional 1

Section 4

West Allegheny 2, Blackhawk 1

Moon 7, Chartiers Valley 0

Montour 1, South Fayette 0

Class 2A

Section 1

North Catholic 9, Ambridge 2

Avonworth 2, Hopewell 1

Beaver 2, Central Valley 0

Section 2

Knoch 7, Apollo-Ridge 2

Burrell 5, Highlands 2

Freeport 1 Deer Lakes 0

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 15, East Allegheny 0

Woodland Hills 1, Southmoreland 0

Yough 4, Ligonier Valley 0

Section 4

Keystone Oaks 8, Brownsville 1

Shady Side Academy 2, McGuffey 0

South Park 3, West Mifflin 1

Class A

Section 1

Springdale 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Serra Catholic 8, Jeannette 0

Seton LaSalle 8, Riverview 3

Section 2

Waynesburg 6, Bentworth 0

Chartiers-Houston 9, Charleroi 3

Section 3

Eden Christian 1, Sewickley Academy 0

Freedom 2, Riverside 1

Section 4

Ellis School at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7, Carlynton 0

Winchester Thurston 4, Aquinas Academy 1

Nonsection

South Side 7, Beth-Center 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Uniontown at Ringgold, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Monessen at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Quaker Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL section doubles tournaments

Class 3A

Section 1

At Franklin Regional

First round

Aysa Welch/Sabrina Wilson (Kiski Area) d. Alyssa Kremposky/Rachel Dally (Connellsville) 10-8, Nicole Poulos/Katie McKenzie (Penn-Trafford) d. Abby Zula/Erin Alexander (Norwin) 10-4

Second round

Avery Massaro/Taylor Shanefelter (Latrobe) d. Welch/Wilson (KA) 10-0, Sophia Fernandez/Samantha Bartolome (Gateway) d. Abigail Campbell/Erin Alexander (Norwin) 10-8, Lucy Zheng/Michelle Yan (Franklin Regional) d. Mikayla Strane/Raina Slater (Hempfield) 10-2, Kaia Conte/Lauren Burkley (Penn-Trafford) d. Iris Xia/Salma Mukhtar (Gateway) 10-3, Ambur Orowitz/Lexi Colianni (Kiski Area) d. Abby Yankasky/Caliegh Robb (Armstrong) 10-4, Olivia Eisaman/Angela Long (Hempfield) d. Josie Marts/Bridget McHugh (Latrobe) 10-6, Melissa Spohn/Gabriella Dobransky (Armstrong) d. Morgan Adams/Ava McClean (Connellsville) 10-1, Ellen Liu/Hannah Zheng (Franklin Regional) d. Poulos/McKenzie (PT) 10-0

Quarterfinals

Massaro/Shanefelter (L) d. Fernandez/Bartolome (G) 10-1, Zheng/Yan (FR) d. Conte/Burkey 10-3, Orowitz/Colianni (KA) d. Eisaman/Long (H) 10-3, Liu/Zheng (FR) d. Spohn/Dobransky (A) 10-1.

Thursday’s schedule

Semifinals

Avery Massaro/Taylor Shanefelter (Latrobe) vs. Lucy Zheng/Michelle Yan (Franklin Regional), Olivia Orowitz/Lexi Colianni (Kiski Area) vs. Ellen Liu/Hannah Zheng (Franklin Regional)

Section 3

At Fox Chapel

First round

Rachel Nath/Nichole Poltinnikov (Shady Side Academy) bye, Sophie Carvelli/Diya Reedy (Fox Chapel) d. Madeline Sclichter/Naho Fukasaku (Oakland Catholic) 10-2, Gabi Moder/Emma Overlingas (Baldwin) d. Emma Wodarek/Marina Reckard (Thomas Jefferson) 10-0, Jules Smalis/Anna Kogos (Allderdice) d. Kayla Saxton/Isabella Pivirotto (Penn Hills) 10-2, Adelaide Kreutel/Abigail Santora (Oakland Catholic) d. Talia Russell/Olivia Grainy (Penn Hills) 10-0, Maya Leyzarovich/Lizzie Uhlman (Shady Side Academy) d. Addie Milas/Felicity Graham (Thomas Jefferson) 10-1, Abigail Feinstein/Michelle Kotov (Allderdice) d. Rachel Zgurich/Makena Luxemberger (Baldwin) 10-0, Chanel Brun/Sienna Siegel (Fox Chapel) d. Abigail Mroz/Madeline Lockman (Woodland Hills) 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Nath/Poltinnikov (SSA) d. Carvelli/Reedy (FC) 10-3, Moder/Overlingas (B) d. Smalis/Kodos (A) 10-5, Leyzarovich/Uhlman (SSA) d. Kreutel/Santora (OC) 11-9, Brun/Siegel (FC) d. Feinstein/Kotov (A) 11-10 (6).

Semifinals

Nath/Poltinnikov (SSA) d. Moder/Overlingas (B) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Brun/Siegel (FC) d. Leyzarovich/Uhlman (SSA) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Consolation

Leyzarovich/Uhlman (SSA) d. Moder/Overlingas (B) 7-5, 6-2.

Finals

Nath/Poltinnikov (SSA) d. Brun/Siegel (FC) 7-5, 6-1.

Class 2A

Section 1

At Valley

First round

Sasha Hoffman/Gigi Pediconi (Greensburg Central Catholic) d. Maddie Resnick/Anya Shilobod (Greensburg Salem) 10-0, Alyson Gaborko/Eva Martin (Southmoreland) d. Yuri Motoshima/Braeden Bowling (Jeannette) 10-8, Danielle Dominick/Elizabeth Kott (Derry) d. Addison Reese/Bella Fullman (Mt. Pleasant) 10-3, Anna Buterbaugh/Tess Kuzneski (Indiana) d. Gabby Feth/Alexandra Tomey (Valley) 10-2, Elisabeth Irvin/Marissa Barca (Valley) d. Skye Guzik/Stella Bossert (Greensburg Central Catholic) 10-1, Juliana Stabile/Jade Mazzoni (Greensburg Salem) d. Amelia Platt/Amelia Sobota (Derry) 10-8, Kate Lehman/Eve Kuzneski (Indiana) d. Beatrix Pawlikowsky/Carlie Cameron (Southmoreland) 10-8, Sophia Smithnosky/Emily Marne (Mt. Pleasant) d. Emmalea Zummo/Mallory Veneri (Jeannette) 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Hoffman/Pediconi (GCC) d. Gaborko/Martin (S) 10-0, Buterbaugh/Kuzneski (I) d. Dominick/Kott (D) 10-2, Ervin/Barca (V) d. Stabile/Mazzoni (GS) 10-0, Smithnosky/Marne (MP) d. Lehman/Kuzneski (I) 10-8.

Thursday’s schedule

Semifinals

Sasha Hoffman/Gigi Pediconi (Greensburg Central Catholic) vs. Anna Buterbaugh/Tess Kuzneski (Indiana), Elisabeth Irvin/Marissa Barca (Valley) vs. Sophia Smithnosky/Emily Marne (Mt. Pleasant)

Section 2

At Washington

First round

Haley Spitznagel/Grace Kempton (South Park) bye; Katie Henderson/Hayli Barker (McGuffey) d. Sophia Volper/Cheyenne Desmond (Washington), 10-1; Milla Kanakchieva/Mackenzie Maga (Chartiers Valley) d. Ava Frank/Bryn Riley (Avella), 10-1; Elizabeth Talaga/Alexis Davis (Ringgold) d. Anna Curcio/Kagen Maditz (West Mifflin), 10-1; Ava Rongaus/Larissa Mannheimer (South Park) d. Lily McArdle/Caidyn Demchak (Ringgold), 10-0; Alex Wilson/Adele Zimmerman (Washington) d. Gia Bloom/Hailee Kay (McGuffey), 11-10 (5); Emily Devenney/Jasmine Amaya-Diaz (Avella) d. Lily Smith/Macee Wilson (West Mifflin), 10-7; Kaitlyn Kuczinski/Delaney Fox (Chartiers Valley) bye

Quarterfinals

Spitznagel/Kempton (South Park) d. Henderson/Barker (McGuffey), 10-0; Kanakchieva/Maga (Chartiers Valley) d. Talaga/Davis (Ringgold), 10-4; Rongaus/Mannheimer (South Park) d. Wilson/Zimmerman (Washington), 10-0; Kuczinski/Fox (Chartiers Valley) d. Devenney/Amaya-Diaz (Avella), 10-2

Semifinals

Spitznagel/Kempton (South Park) d. Kanakchieva/Maga (Chartiers Valley), 6-2, 6-4; Kuczinski/Fox (Chartiers Valley) d. Rongaus/Mannheimer (South Park), 6-0, 6-1

Consolation

Rongaus/Mannheimer (South Park) d. Kanakchieva/Maga (Chartiers Valley), 6-3, 7-6 (2)

Finals

Kuczinski/Fox (Chartiers Valley) d. Spitznagel/Kempton (South Park), 7-5, 6-4

Section 3

At Hampton Community Park

First round

Ally Bauer/Lindey Greb (Knoch) bye, Alyssa Logut/Madison Gerthoffer (Burrell) d. Callie Harden/Valentine Coland (Riverview) 10-5, Elyse Brennan/Elena Brennan (Ellis) d. Ava Nitowski/Ashlyn Babinsack (Highlands) 10-2, Grace Stitt/Heidi Kroenberg (Hampton) d. Annabelle Pawlowicz/Dani O’Connor (North Catholic) 10-1, Riley Pylant/Katie Hardy (North Catholic) d. Elena Herchenroeter/Melanie Mallory (Hampton) 10-2, Gabbi Balog/Neva Calligan (Highlands) d. Taylor Billet/Nora Weitzel (Riverview) 10-4, Oliva Kellar/Ruby Saliterman (Ellis) d. Anna Clark/Meadow Wlodarczyk (Burrell) 10-5, Ava Santora/Jade Nether (Knoch) bye.

Quarterfinals

Bauer/Greb (K) d. Logut/Gerthoffer (B) 10-0, Stitt/Kroenberg (Hamp) d. Brennan/Brennan (E) 10-1, Pylant/Hardy (NC) d. Balog/Calligan (HIGH) 10-4, Santora/Nether (K) d. Kellar/Saliterman (E) 10-1.

Thursday’s schedule

Semifinals

Ally Bauer/Lindey Greb (Knoch) vs. Grace Stitt/Heidi Kroenberg (Hampton), Ava Santora/Jade Nether (Knoch) vs. Riley Pylant/Katie Hardy (North Catholic)

Section 4

At Blackhawk

First round

Chloe DeSanzo/Anna Mrkonja (Beaver) bye, Lauren Bush/Meredith Cole (Riverside) d. Jessica King/Ramzie Wall (Beaver Falls), Sara Miloszewski/Claire Miloszewski (Central Valley) d. Madilyn McCommons/Kaitlyn Hamilton (Ellwood City) 11-10 (6), Elena Noga/Lindsey Urban (Neshannock) d. Cora McCowin/Skye Lanham (Blackhawk) 10-1, Rachel Hardek/Lana Gagne (Central Valley) d. Shannon Tritt/Marlin Ondek (Riverside) 10-0, Lily Pruszenski/Ella Peluso (Beaver) d. Tessa Folino/Lacey Kennedy (Ellwood City) 10-0, Marissa Butcher/Lily Ceriani (Blackhawk) d. Giada Cappabianco/Kat Venasco (Neshannock) 10-1, Rayna Thakkar/Gwyn Belt (Sewickley Academy) d. Abigail Golnik/Catherine Moran (Beaver Falls) 10-0.

Quarterfinals

DeSanzo/Mrknoja (B) d. Bush/Cote (R) 10-0, Noga/Urban (N) d. Miloszewski/Miloszewski (CV) 11-10 (4), Hardek/Gagne (CV) d. Pruszenski/Peluso (Blk) 10-8, Thakkar/Belt (SA) d. Butcher/Ceriani (Blk) 10-0

Semifinals

DeSanzo/Mrkonja (B) d. Noga/Urban (N) 6-0, 6-0. Thakkar/Belt (SA) d. Hardek/Gagne 6-1, 6-0.

Thursday’s schedule

Consolation

Elena Noga/Lindsey Urban (Neshannock) vs. Rachel Hardek/Lana Gagne (Central Valley)

Finals

Chloe DeSanzo/Anna Mrkonja (Beaver) vs. Rayna Thakkar/Gwyn Belt (Sewickley Academy)

Section 5

At Sewickley Academy

First round

Peja Cruise/Chloe Sadowski (Montour) bye, Emily Deane/Avery Kelly (Ambridge) d. Marann Buckanovich/Joanna Miller-Evonich (Winchester Thurston) 10-3, Livia Jobbins/Jane Lenhard (Quaker Valley) d. Jala Wennblom/Cass Miller (Hopewell) 10-7, Polia Vladeva/Julia Samarin (Keystone Oaks) d. Eva Millner/Sarah Duffy (Carlynton) 10-0, Mackenzie Frederick/Samantha Boyle (Montour) d. Jaylynn Ziegler/Vanessa Tirardo (Hopewell) 10-1, Mina Holtzan/Nur Turner (Winchester Thurston) d. Abby Smith/Mara Ilko (Ambridge) 10-4, Allie Voss/Ava Conner (Keystone Oaks) d. Grace Prepelka/Vivian White (Carlynton) 10-6, Joyce Olawaiye/Loren Barnes (Quaker Valley) bye.

Quarterfinals

Cruise/Sadowski (M) d. Deane/Kelly (A) 10-0, Vladeva/Samarin (KO) d. Jobbins/Lenhard (QV) 10-7, Frederick/Boyle (M) d. Holtzan/Turner (WT) 10-3, Olawaiye/Barnes (KO) d. Voss/Conner 10-0.

Semifinals

Cruise/Sadowski (M) d. Vladeva/Samarin (KO) 6-4, 6-2. Olawaiye/Barnes (KO) d. Frederick/Boyle (M) 6-1, 6-1

Thursday’s schedule

Consolation

Polia Vladeva/Julia Samarin (Keystone Oaks) vs. Mackenzie Frederick/Samantha Boyle (Montour)

Finals

Peja Cruise/Chloe Sadowski (Montour) vs. Joyce Olawaiye/Loren Barnes (Quaker Valley)

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 4

Knoch 3, New Castle 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Neshannock, (n)

Section 4

Central Valley 3, OLSH 0

Class A

Section 2

Carmichaels 3, Geibel Catholic 0

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Bishop Canevin 2

Seneca Valley 3, Freeport 2

Western Beaver 3, Lincoln Park 0

Aliquippa at Cornell, (n)

Penn Hills at Allderdice, (n)

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 3

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at West Mifflin, 7:15 p.m.

McKeesport at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

South Fayette at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 6 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 6 p.m.

EF: Abby Beinlich hat trick, Brooklyn Baldensperger 2 goals, Olivia Guabalupe 2 goals

Section 4

Ambridge at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

Section 5

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Highlands, 7:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Ellwood City at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Shenango, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at South Park, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Brownsville, 6 p.m.

Southmoreland at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Washington at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Avonworth at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0,

Freedom at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Sto-Rox, 6 p.m.

Section 5

Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.

Burrell at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Neighborhood Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver County Christian at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Geibel, 7 p.m.

California at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Hillcrest Christian, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at North Hills, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

