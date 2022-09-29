High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 28, 2022
By:
Thursday, September 29, 2022 | 12:13 AM
High schools
Field hockey
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 3, Aquinas Academy 2
Peters Township 6, Upper St. Clair 0
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Mars at North Catholic, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
McKeesport at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Keystone Oaks at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Woodland Hills at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Salem at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Washington at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Mohawk at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Neshannock at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver County Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at South Side, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Springdale at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Shaler 1, Allderdice 0
Seneca Valley 1, Butler 0
Fox Chapel 1, North Hills 0
North Allegheny 4, Pine-Richland 1
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 6, Baldwin 0
Bethel Park at Peters Township, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon 2, Canon-McMillan 1
Norwin 12, Hempfield 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area 9, Obama Academy 0
Section 2
Ringgold 10, Albert Gallatin 0
Belle Vernon 3, Laurel Highlands 1
Thomas Jefferson 6, Connellsville 0
Elizabeth Forward 11, Uniontown 2
Section 3
Gateway 5, Penn Hills 0
Plum 9, Greensburg Salem 0
Penn-Trafford 1, Franklin Regional 1
Section 4
West Allegheny 2, Blackhawk 1
Moon 7, Chartiers Valley 0
Montour 1, South Fayette 0
Class 2A
Section 1
North Catholic 9, Ambridge 2
Beaver 2, Central Valley 0
Section 2
Knoch 7, Apollo-Ridge 2
Burrell 5, Highlands 2
Freeport 1 Deer Lakes 0
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 15, East Allegheny 0
Woodland Hills 1, Southmoreland 0
Yough 4, Ligonier Valley 0
Section 4
Keystone Oaks 8, Brownsville 1
Shady Side Academy 2, McGuffey 0
South Park 3, West Mifflin 1
Class A
Section 1
Springdale 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2
Serra Catholic 8, Jeannette 0
Seton LaSalle 8, Riverview 3
Section 2
Waynesburg 6, Bentworth 0
Chartiers-Houston 9, Charleroi 3
Section 3
Eden Christian 1, Sewickley Academy 0
Section 4
Ellis School at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7, Carlynton 0
Winchester Thurston 4, Aquinas Academy 1
Nonsection
South Side 7, Beth-Center 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
Uniontown at Ringgold, 5:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Monessen at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Quaker Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL section doubles tournaments
Class 3A
Section 1
At Franklin Regional
First round
Aysa Welch/Sabrina Wilson (Kiski Area) d. Alyssa Kremposky/Rachel Dally (Connellsville) 10-8, Nicole Poulos/Katie McKenzie (Penn-Trafford) d. Abby Zula/Erin Alexander (Norwin) 10-4
Second round
Avery Massaro/Taylor Shanefelter (Latrobe) d. Welch/Wilson (KA) 10-0, Sophia Fernandez/Samantha Bartolome (Gateway) d. Abigail Campbell/Erin Alexander (Norwin) 10-8, Lucy Zheng/Michelle Yan (Franklin Regional) d. Mikayla Strane/Raina Slater (Hempfield) 10-2, Kaia Conte/Lauren Burkley (Penn-Trafford) d. Iris Xia/Salma Mukhtar (Gateway) 10-3, Ambur Orowitz/Lexi Colianni (Kiski Area) d. Abby Yankasky/Caliegh Robb (Armstrong) 10-4, Olivia Eisaman/Angela Long (Hempfield) d. Josie Marts/Bridget McHugh (Latrobe) 10-6, Melissa Spohn/Gabriella Dobransky (Armstrong) d. Morgan Adams/Ava McClean (Connellsville) 10-1, Ellen Liu/Hannah Zheng (Franklin Regional) d. Poulos/McKenzie (PT) 10-0
Quarterfinals
Massaro/Shanefelter (L) d. Fernandez/Bartolome (G) 10-1, Zheng/Yan (FR) d. Conte/Burkey 10-3, Orowitz/Colianni (KA) d. Eisaman/Long (H) 10-3, Liu/Zheng (FR) d. Spohn/Dobransky (A) 10-1.
Thursday’s schedule
Semifinals
Avery Massaro/Taylor Shanefelter (Latrobe) vs. Lucy Zheng/Michelle Yan (Franklin Regional), Olivia Orowitz/Lexi Colianni (Kiski Area) vs. Ellen Liu/Hannah Zheng (Franklin Regional)
Section 3
At Fox Chapel
First round
Rachel Nath/Nichole Poltinnikov (Shady Side Academy) bye, Sophie Carvelli/Diya Reedy (Fox Chapel) d. Madeline Sclichter/Naho Fukasaku (Oakland Catholic) 10-2, Gabi Moder/Emma Overlingas (Baldwin) d. Emma Wodarek/Marina Reckard (Thomas Jefferson) 10-0, Jules Smalis/Anna Kogos (Allderdice) d. Kayla Saxton/Isabella Pivirotto (Penn Hills) 10-2, Adelaide Kreutel/Abigail Santora (Oakland Catholic) d. Talia Russell/Olivia Grainy (Penn Hills) 10-0, Maya Leyzarovich/Lizzie Uhlman (Shady Side Academy) d. Addie Milas/Felicity Graham (Thomas Jefferson) 10-1, Abigail Feinstein/Michelle Kotov (Allderdice) d. Rachel Zgurich/Makena Luxemberger (Baldwin) 10-0, Chanel Brun/Sienna Siegel (Fox Chapel) d. Abigail Mroz/Madeline Lockman (Woodland Hills) 10-0.
Quarterfinals
Nath/Poltinnikov (SSA) d. Carvelli/Reedy (FC) 10-3, Moder/Overlingas (B) d. Smalis/Kodos (A) 10-5, Leyzarovich/Uhlman (SSA) d. Kreutel/Santora (OC) 11-9, Brun/Siegel (FC) d. Feinstein/Kotov (A) 11-10 (6).
Semifinals
Nath/Poltinnikov (SSA) d. Moder/Overlingas (B) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Brun/Siegel (FC) d. Leyzarovich/Uhlman (SSA) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Consolation
Leyzarovich/Uhlman (SSA) d. Moder/Overlingas (B) 7-5, 6-2.
Finals
Nath/Poltinnikov (SSA) d. Brun/Siegel (FC) 7-5, 6-1.
Class 2A
Section 1
At Valley
First round
Sasha Hoffman/Gigi Pediconi (Greensburg Central Catholic) d. Maddie Resnick/Anya Shilobod (Greensburg Salem) 10-0, Alyson Gaborko/Eva Martin (Southmoreland) d. Yuri Motoshima/Braeden Bowling (Jeannette) 10-8, Danielle Dominick/Elizabeth Kott (Derry) d. Addison Reese/Bella Fullman (Mt. Pleasant) 10-3, Anna Buterbaugh/Tess Kuzneski (Indiana) d. Gabby Feth/Alexandra Tomey (Valley) 10-2, Elisabeth Irvin/Marissa Barca (Valley) d. Skye Guzik/Stella Bossert (Greensburg Central Catholic) 10-1, Juliana Stabile/Jade Mazzoni (Greensburg Salem) d. Amelia Platt/Amelia Sobota (Derry) 10-8, Kate Lehman/Eve Kuzneski (Indiana) d. Beatrix Pawlikowsky/Carlie Cameron (Southmoreland) 10-8, Sophia Smithnosky/Emily Marne (Mt. Pleasant) d. Emmalea Zummo/Mallory Veneri (Jeannette) 10-0.
Quarterfinals
Hoffman/Pediconi (GCC) d. Gaborko/Martin (S) 10-0, Buterbaugh/Kuzneski (I) d. Dominick/Kott (D) 10-2, Ervin/Barca (V) d. Stabile/Mazzoni (GS) 10-0, Smithnosky/Marne (MP) d. Lehman/Kuzneski (I) 10-8.
Thursday’s schedule
Semifinals
Sasha Hoffman/Gigi Pediconi (Greensburg Central Catholic) vs. Anna Buterbaugh/Tess Kuzneski (Indiana), Elisabeth Irvin/Marissa Barca (Valley) vs. Sophia Smithnosky/Emily Marne (Mt. Pleasant)
Section 2
At Washington
First round
Haley Spitznagel/Grace Kempton (South Park) bye; Katie Henderson/Hayli Barker (McGuffey) d. Sophia Volper/Cheyenne Desmond (Washington), 10-1; Milla Kanakchieva/Mackenzie Maga (Chartiers Valley) d. Ava Frank/Bryn Riley (Avella), 10-1; Elizabeth Talaga/Alexis Davis (Ringgold) d. Anna Curcio/Kagen Maditz (West Mifflin), 10-1; Ava Rongaus/Larissa Mannheimer (South Park) d. Lily McArdle/Caidyn Demchak (Ringgold), 10-0; Alex Wilson/Adele Zimmerman (Washington) d. Gia Bloom/Hailee Kay (McGuffey), 11-10 (5); Emily Devenney/Jasmine Amaya-Diaz (Avella) d. Lily Smith/Macee Wilson (West Mifflin), 10-7; Kaitlyn Kuczinski/Delaney Fox (Chartiers Valley) bye
Quarterfinals
Spitznagel/Kempton (South Park) d. Henderson/Barker (McGuffey), 10-0; Kanakchieva/Maga (Chartiers Valley) d. Talaga/Davis (Ringgold), 10-4; Rongaus/Mannheimer (South Park) d. Wilson/Zimmerman (Washington), 10-0; Kuczinski/Fox (Chartiers Valley) d. Devenney/Amaya-Diaz (Avella), 10-2
Semifinals
Spitznagel/Kempton (South Park) d. Kanakchieva/Maga (Chartiers Valley), 6-2, 6-4; Kuczinski/Fox (Chartiers Valley) d. Rongaus/Mannheimer (South Park), 6-0, 6-1
Consolation
Rongaus/Mannheimer (South Park) d. Kanakchieva/Maga (Chartiers Valley), 6-3, 7-6 (2)
Finals
Kuczinski/Fox (Chartiers Valley) d. Spitznagel/Kempton (South Park), 7-5, 6-4
Section 3
At Hampton Community Park
First round
Ally Bauer/Lindey Greb (Knoch) bye, Alyssa Logut/Madison Gerthoffer (Burrell) d. Callie Harden/Valentine Coland (Riverview) 10-5, Elyse Brennan/Elena Brennan (Ellis) d. Ava Nitowski/Ashlyn Babinsack (Highlands) 10-2, Grace Stitt/Heidi Kroenberg (Hampton) d. Annabelle Pawlowicz/Dani O’Connor (North Catholic) 10-1, Riley Pylant/Katie Hardy (North Catholic) d. Elena Herchenroeter/Melanie Mallory (Hampton) 10-2, Gabbi Balog/Neva Calligan (Highlands) d. Taylor Billet/Nora Weitzel (Riverview) 10-4, Oliva Kellar/Ruby Saliterman (Ellis) d. Anna Clark/Meadow Wlodarczyk (Burrell) 10-5, Ava Santora/Jade Nether (Knoch) bye.
Quarterfinals
Bauer/Greb (K) d. Logut/Gerthoffer (B) 10-0, Stitt/Kroenberg (Hamp) d. Brennan/Brennan (E) 10-1, Pylant/Hardy (NC) d. Balog/Calligan (HIGH) 10-4, Santora/Nether (K) d. Kellar/Saliterman (E) 10-1.
Thursday’s schedule
Semifinals
Ally Bauer/Lindey Greb (Knoch) vs. Grace Stitt/Heidi Kroenberg (Hampton), Ava Santora/Jade Nether (Knoch) vs. Riley Pylant/Katie Hardy (North Catholic)
Section 4
At Blackhawk
First round
Chloe DeSanzo/Anna Mrkonja (Beaver) bye, Lauren Bush/Meredith Cole (Riverside) d. Jessica King/Ramzie Wall (Beaver Falls), Sara Miloszewski/Claire Miloszewski (Central Valley) d. Madilyn McCommons/Kaitlyn Hamilton (Ellwood City) 11-10 (6), Elena Noga/Lindsey Urban (Neshannock) d. Cora McCowin/Skye Lanham (Blackhawk) 10-1, Rachel Hardek/Lana Gagne (Central Valley) d. Shannon Tritt/Marlin Ondek (Riverside) 10-0, Lily Pruszenski/Ella Peluso (Beaver) d. Tessa Folino/Lacey Kennedy (Ellwood City) 10-0, Marissa Butcher/Lily Ceriani (Blackhawk) d. Giada Cappabianco/Kat Venasco (Neshannock) 10-1, Rayna Thakkar/Gwyn Belt (Sewickley Academy) d. Abigail Golnik/Catherine Moran (Beaver Falls) 10-0.
Quarterfinals
DeSanzo/Mrknoja (B) d. Bush/Cote (R) 10-0, Noga/Urban (N) d. Miloszewski/Miloszewski (CV) 11-10 (4), Hardek/Gagne (CV) d. Pruszenski/Peluso (Blk) 10-8, Thakkar/Belt (SA) d. Butcher/Ceriani (Blk) 10-0
Semifinals
DeSanzo/Mrkonja (B) d. Noga/Urban (N) 6-0, 6-0. Thakkar/Belt (SA) d. Hardek/Gagne 6-1, 6-0.
Thursday’s schedule
Consolation
Elena Noga/Lindsey Urban (Neshannock) vs. Rachel Hardek/Lana Gagne (Central Valley)
Finals
Chloe DeSanzo/Anna Mrkonja (Beaver) vs. Rayna Thakkar/Gwyn Belt (Sewickley Academy)
Section 5
At Sewickley Academy
First round
Peja Cruise/Chloe Sadowski (Montour) bye, Emily Deane/Avery Kelly (Ambridge) d. Marann Buckanovich/Joanna Miller-Evonich (Winchester Thurston) 10-3, Livia Jobbins/Jane Lenhard (Quaker Valley) d. Jala Wennblom/Cass Miller (Hopewell) 10-7, Polia Vladeva/Julia Samarin (Keystone Oaks) d. Eva Millner/Sarah Duffy (Carlynton) 10-0, Mackenzie Frederick/Samantha Boyle (Montour) d. Jaylynn Ziegler/Vanessa Tirardo (Hopewell) 10-1, Mina Holtzan/Nur Turner (Winchester Thurston) d. Abby Smith/Mara Ilko (Ambridge) 10-4, Allie Voss/Ava Conner (Keystone Oaks) d. Grace Prepelka/Vivian White (Carlynton) 10-6, Joyce Olawaiye/Loren Barnes (Quaker Valley) bye.
Quarterfinals
Cruise/Sadowski (M) d. Deane/Kelly (A) 10-0, Vladeva/Samarin (KO) d. Jobbins/Lenhard (QV) 10-7, Frederick/Boyle (M) d. Holtzan/Turner (WT) 10-3, Olawaiye/Barnes (KO) d. Voss/Conner 10-0.
Semifinals
Cruise/Sadowski (M) d. Vladeva/Samarin (KO) 6-4, 6-2. Olawaiye/Barnes (KO) d. Frederick/Boyle (M) 6-1, 6-1
Thursday’s schedule
Consolation
Polia Vladeva/Julia Samarin (Keystone Oaks) vs. Mackenzie Frederick/Samantha Boyle (Montour)
Finals
Peja Cruise/Chloe Sadowski (Montour) vs. Joyce Olawaiye/Loren Barnes (Quaker Valley)
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 4
Knoch 3, New Castle 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Neshannock, (n)
Section 4
Central Valley 3, OLSH 0
Class A
Section 2
Carmichaels 3, Geibel Catholic 0
Nonsection
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Bishop Canevin 2
Seneca Valley 3, Freeport 2
Western Beaver 3, Lincoln Park 0
Penn Hills at Allderdice, (n)
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 3
Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at West Mifflin, 7:15 p.m.
McKeesport at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
South Fayette at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 6 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 6 p.m.
EF: Abby Beinlich hat trick, Brooklyn Baldensperger 2 goals, Olivia Guabalupe 2 goals
Section 4
Ambridge at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Mars, 7:15 p.m.
Section 5
Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Highlands, 7:45 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Shenango, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at South Park, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Brownsville, 6 p.m.
Southmoreland at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Washington at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Avonworth at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0,
Freedom at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Sto-Rox, 6 p.m.
Section 5
Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.
Burrell at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Neighborhood Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver County Christian at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Geibel, 7 p.m.
California at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Hillcrest Christian, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bethel Park at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Butler at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at North Hills, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
