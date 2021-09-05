High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 4, 2021

Saturday, September 4, 2021 | 11:54 PM

Cross country

Saturday’s results

Gateway Invitational

Boys

Team: 1. Fox Chapel, 45; 2. Riverview, 64; 3. Baldwin, 116; 4. Kiski Area, 120; 5. Central Catholic, 128.

Individual: 1. Jack Lorence, Fox Chapel, 18:02.83; 2. Brady Sundin, Gateway, 18:24.94; 3. Parker Steele, Riverview, 19:01.59; 4. Connor Pivirotto, Plum, 19L05.67; 5. Ethan Napolitan, Fox Chapel, 19:10.28; 6. Everett Sargent, Central Catholic, 19:12.10; 7. Dominick Ditoro, Baldwin, 19:16.10; 8. Amberson Bauer, Riverview, 19:24.49; 9. Andrew Barrett, Baldwin, 19:28.35; 10. Owen Carter, Fox Chapel, 19:34.10.

Girls

Team: 1. Fox Chapel, 33; 2. Baldwin, 67; 3. Kiski Area, 86; 4. Franklin Regional, 90; 5. Gateway, 101.

Individual: 1. Laura Carter, Fox Chapel, 21:43.65; 2. Clara Kelley, Fox Chapel, 22:51.73; 3. Mackenzie Hirt, Baldwin, 23:13.79; 4. Lizeth Sesmas, Kiski Area, 23:32.42; 5. Ashley Persia, Plum, 23:39.76; 6. Paityn Blakely, Franklin Regional, 23:46.24; 7. Eliza Swanson, Baldwin, 23:57.24; 8. Emily Harajda, Fox Chapel, 24:02.92; 9. Gabrielle Kline, Fox Chapel, 24:06.44; 10. Kiyara Sawyers, Gateway, 24:27.88.

Marty Uher Invitational

At Cal Pa.

Boys

Class AAA

Team: 1. University High, W.Va., 53; 2. South Fayette, 145; 3. Mt. Lebanon, 146; 4. Upper St. Clair, 154; 5. Pine-Richland, 158.

Individual: 1. CJ Singleton, Butler, 16:13.10; 2. Brett Kroboth, Peters Township, 16:44.40; 3. Drew Griffith, Butler, 16:46.30; 4. Rocco DeVincent, University High, W.Va., 17:06.70; 5. Ryan Blohm, University High, W.Va., 17:17.40; 6. Jake Borgesi, South Fayette, 17:19.70; 7. Zach Bigam, Connellsville, 17:21.10; 8. Drew Zundell, University High, W.Va., 17:24.90; 9. Bailey Demoss, Bridgeport, W.Va., 17:24.90; 10. Ryan Paris, Shaler, 17:30.90.

Class A-AA

Team: 1. North Catholic, 78; 2. Ringgold, 113; 3. Uniontown, 116; 4. Indiana, 126; 5. Blackhawk, 159

Individual: 1. Ryan Pajak, Ringgold, 16:33.80; 2. Ty Fluharty, Riverside, 16:50.10; 3. Lance Nicholls, Winchester Thurston, 17:01.40; 4.Ethan Papa, Blackhawk, 17:12.80; 5. Dominic Flitcraft, Hopewell, 17:14.70; 6. Peter Chacon, Montour, 17:32.90; 7. Owen Schessler, North Catholic, 17:49.00; 8. Giacomo Lepore, North Catholic, 17:51.90; 9. Owen Putt, Indiana, 17:54.10; 10. Aaron Tressler, Greensburg Salem, 17:55.10.

Girls

Class AAA

Team: 1. Pine-Richland, 54; 2. Upper St. Clair, 87; 3. Mt. Lebanon, 93; 4. South Fayette, 137; 5. Peters Township, 168.

Individual: 1. Meredith Price, Pine-Richland, 19:10.90; 2. Logan St. John Kletter, Mt. Lebanon, 19:17.90; 3. Samantha Hennen, Shaler, 19:54.90; 4. Jenna Lang, Bethel Park, 20:16.40; 5. Jaclyn Martinelli, Upper St. Clair, 20:28.20; 6. Natalie McLean, Pine-Richland, 20:34.90; 7. Sydney Shock, Peters Township, 20:40.30; 8. Lauren Iagnemma, South Fayette, 20:42.50; 9. Elizabeth Hunkele, Pine-Richland, 20:44.60; 10. Jennifer Cichra, Butler, 20:56.10.

Class A-AA

Team: 1. Montour, 72; 2. North Catholic, 91; 3. OLSH, 106; 4. Uniontown, 127; 5. Blackhawk, 132.

Individual: 1. Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville, 18:48.90; 2. Harley Kletz, Montour, 19:31.30; 3. Hope Trimmer, Uniontown, 19:43.10; 4. Charlee Leach, Ringgold, 20:54.40; 5. Sophia Trevenen, Montour, 21:17.80; 6. Julia Zalenski, North Catholic, 21:23.20; 7. Lydia Valeriano, Northgate, 21:33.70; 8. Grace Lazzara, North Catholic, 21:35.10; 9. Alaina Hicks, North Catholic, 21:47.40; 10. Audrey Wrabley, OLSH, 21:49.50

Football

Saturday’s results

Nonconference

Laurel 21, Shenango 13

Leechburg 43, Summit Academy 8

McKeesport 7, Woodland Hills 6

Saturday’s summaries

McKeesport 7, Woodland Hills 6

Woodland Hills 0 0 0 6 —6

McKeesport 0 0 0 7 —7

M: Bobby Boyd 7 run (Milton Campos kick)

WH: Deshawn Williams 57 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Bobby Boyd 16-121, TD.

Laurel 21, Shenango 13

Laurel 7 14 0 0 —21

Shenango 0 0 7 6 —13

L: Kobe DeRosa 2 run (Logan Ayres kick)

L: Michael Pasquarello 56 run (Zane Boughter kick)

L: Luke McCoy 6 run (Boughter kick)

S: CJ Miller 10 pass from Sam Myers (Miller kick)

S: Dalton Peters 30 pass from Myers (kick failed)

Leechburg 43, Summit Academy 8

Leechburg 0 16 14 13 —43

Summit Academy 0 2 0 6 —8

L: Eli Rich 5 run (Ryan Shaw kick)

SA: safety

L: safety

L: Rich 5 run (Shaw kick)

L: Braylan Lovelace 8 run (Shaw kick)

L: Lovelace 1 run (Shaw kick)

SA: Aden Koimene 7 run (pass failed)

L: Logan Kline 27 pass from Thomas Burke (kick failed)

L: Lovelace 8 run (Shaw kick)

Passing leaders: L, Thomas Burke 11-17-177-1TD-1INT.

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

Brashear 3, Carrick 1

Bethel Park 1, Shaler 0

Eden Christian 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 3

Jeannette 12, South Allegheny 1

Knoch 2, Deer Lakes 1

Mars 0, Fairview 0

Moon 7, Ambridge 2

Neshannock 6, West Middlesex 2

OLSH 1, Seton LaSalle 0

Penn-Trafford 6, Woodland Hills 0

Peters Township 3, Franklin Regional 1

Riverside 2, Aquinas Academy 1

South Side 16, Ellwood City 0

Freedom at Beaver (n)

Trinity Christian at Beaver County Christian (n)

Tournaments

Avonworth Tournament

Avonworth 5, Bishop Canevin 0

Springdale 6, St. Joseph 0

Belle Vernon Tournament

Allderdice 5, Gateway 1

Belle Vernon 9, McKeesport 0

Canon-McMillan Tournament

Canon-McMillan 5, Latrobe 1

Fox Chapel 30, Southmoreland 0

Fox Chapel 3, Canon-McMillan 0

North Allegheny 6, Latrobe 0

Carlynton Tournament

Hopewell 7, Keystone Oaks 0

Chartiers-Houston Tournament

McGuffey 2, Chartiers-Houston 1

Steel Valley 5, Waynesburg 3

Connellsville Tournament

Bentworth 1, Brownsville 0

Laurel Highlands 5, Bentworth 0

East-West Classic

Mt. Lebanon 6, Wilson 1

Quaker Valley 5, Exeter Township 1

Highlands Tournament

Blackhawk 2, Highlands 1

Leechburg 2, Penn Hills 1

Plum Tournament

Kiski Area 3, Upper St. Clair 2

West Allegheny 7, Plum 1

Indiana Tournament

Butler 4, Indiana 0

Norwin Tournament

Chartiers Valley 1, Baldwin 1 (CV wins in penalty kicks)

Seneca Valley 5, Norwin 0

West Mifflin Tournament

Serra Catholic 0, West Mifflin 0 (Serra 3-1 in penalty kicks)

Thomas Jefferson 3, Slippery Rock 2

Girls

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

Montour 3, Franklin Regional 2

Mt. Pleasant 6, South Allegheny 0

North Allegheny 2, Cumberland Valley 0

Plum 5, Gateway 1

South Side 4, Ambridge 1

Southmoreland 11, Greensburg Salem 0

Springdale 7, Deer Lakes 3

Moon 3, West Allegheny 0

Central Valley 2, Seton LaSalle 0

Neshannock 6, West Middlesex 0

Canon-McMillan 9, Trinity 0

Freedom at Beaver (n)

Tournaments

Avonworth Tournament

Bethel Park 8, North Hills 1

South Fayette 1, Avonworth 0

Belle Vernon Tournament

Belle Vernon 4, Hempfield 3

Kiski Area 2, Baldwin 0

Hempfield vs. Baldwin (n)

Butler Tournament

Burrell 4, Slippery Rock 1

Butler 3, Fox Chapel 1

North Catholic 4, Freeport 2

Seneca Valley 7, Villa Maria 0

Carlynton Tournament

Carlynton 3, Carrick 0

Hopewell 7, Keystone Oaks 0

Keystone Oaks 7, Carlynton 2

Chartiers-Houston Tournament

McGuffey 3, Riverside 2

Beth-Center vs. Chartiers-Houston (n)

Fayette County Tournament

Albert Gallatin 2, Ligonier Valley 0

Albert Gallatin 0, Bentworth 0

Bentworth 8, Uniontown 2

Laurel Highlands 5, Brownsville 2

Highlands Tournament

Blackhawk 11, Highlands 0

Penn Hills 3, Shaler 2

South Hills Classic

McDowell 1, Pine-Richland 0

Mt. Lebanon 2, Chartiers Valley 0

Peters Township 3, Mercyhurst Prep 0

South Park 8, Ringgold 0

West Mifflin Tournament

Allderdice 8, West Mifflin 0

Latrobe 4, Upper St. Clair 0

Thomas Jefferson 2, Quaker Valley 1

Sunday’s schedule

Tournaments

Avonworth Tournament

North Hills vs. Avonworth, noon

Belle Vernon Tournament

Baldwin vs. Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area vs. Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Butler Tournament

Burrell vs. North Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

Freeport vs. Slippery Rock, tbd.

Seneca Valley vs. Mars, 5:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston Tournament

Riverside vs. Chartiers-Houston, tbd.

Highlands Tournament

Penn Hills vs. Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m.

Shaler vs. Highlands, 1 p.m.

West Mifflin Tournament

Allderdice vs. Quaker Valley, 8 a.m.

Latrobe vs. West Mifflin, noon

Thomas Jefferson vs. Upper St. Clair, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Saturday’s results

Buc Classic

Championship

Charleroi 2, Chartiers-Houston 1

Semifinals

Charleroi 2, Jefferson-Morgan 1

Chartiers-Houston 2, Carlynton 0

Pool A

Jefferson-Morgan (2-0), Carlynton (1-1), Yough (0-2)

Pool B

Chartiers-Houston (3-0), Charleroi (2-1), Bentworth (1-2), Washington (0-3)

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley (n)

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan (n)

