High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 4, 2021
Saturday, September 4, 2021 | 11:54 PM
Cross country
Saturday’s results
Gateway Invitational
Boys
Team: 1. Fox Chapel, 45; 2. Riverview, 64; 3. Baldwin, 116; 4. Kiski Area, 120; 5. Central Catholic, 128.
Individual: 1. Jack Lorence, Fox Chapel, 18:02.83; 2. Brady Sundin, Gateway, 18:24.94; 3. Parker Steele, Riverview, 19:01.59; 4. Connor Pivirotto, Plum, 19L05.67; 5. Ethan Napolitan, Fox Chapel, 19:10.28; 6. Everett Sargent, Central Catholic, 19:12.10; 7. Dominick Ditoro, Baldwin, 19:16.10; 8. Amberson Bauer, Riverview, 19:24.49; 9. Andrew Barrett, Baldwin, 19:28.35; 10. Owen Carter, Fox Chapel, 19:34.10.
Girls
Team: 1. Fox Chapel, 33; 2. Baldwin, 67; 3. Kiski Area, 86; 4. Franklin Regional, 90; 5. Gateway, 101.
Individual: 1. Laura Carter, Fox Chapel, 21:43.65; 2. Clara Kelley, Fox Chapel, 22:51.73; 3. Mackenzie Hirt, Baldwin, 23:13.79; 4. Lizeth Sesmas, Kiski Area, 23:32.42; 5. Ashley Persia, Plum, 23:39.76; 6. Paityn Blakely, Franklin Regional, 23:46.24; 7. Eliza Swanson, Baldwin, 23:57.24; 8. Emily Harajda, Fox Chapel, 24:02.92; 9. Gabrielle Kline, Fox Chapel, 24:06.44; 10. Kiyara Sawyers, Gateway, 24:27.88.
Marty Uher Invitational
At Cal Pa.
Boys
Class AAA
Team: 1. University High, W.Va., 53; 2. South Fayette, 145; 3. Mt. Lebanon, 146; 4. Upper St. Clair, 154; 5. Pine-Richland, 158.
Individual: 1. CJ Singleton, Butler, 16:13.10; 2. Brett Kroboth, Peters Township, 16:44.40; 3. Drew Griffith, Butler, 16:46.30; 4. Rocco DeVincent, University High, W.Va., 17:06.70; 5. Ryan Blohm, University High, W.Va., 17:17.40; 6. Jake Borgesi, South Fayette, 17:19.70; 7. Zach Bigam, Connellsville, 17:21.10; 8. Drew Zundell, University High, W.Va., 17:24.90; 9. Bailey Demoss, Bridgeport, W.Va., 17:24.90; 10. Ryan Paris, Shaler, 17:30.90.
Class A-AA
Team: 1. North Catholic, 78; 2. Ringgold, 113; 3. Uniontown, 116; 4. Indiana, 126; 5. Blackhawk, 159
Individual: 1. Ryan Pajak, Ringgold, 16:33.80; 2. Ty Fluharty, Riverside, 16:50.10; 3. Lance Nicholls, Winchester Thurston, 17:01.40; 4.Ethan Papa, Blackhawk, 17:12.80; 5. Dominic Flitcraft, Hopewell, 17:14.70; 6. Peter Chacon, Montour, 17:32.90; 7. Owen Schessler, North Catholic, 17:49.00; 8. Giacomo Lepore, North Catholic, 17:51.90; 9. Owen Putt, Indiana, 17:54.10; 10. Aaron Tressler, Greensburg Salem, 17:55.10.
Girls
Class AAA
Team: 1. Pine-Richland, 54; 2. Upper St. Clair, 87; 3. Mt. Lebanon, 93; 4. South Fayette, 137; 5. Peters Township, 168.
Individual: 1. Meredith Price, Pine-Richland, 19:10.90; 2. Logan St. John Kletter, Mt. Lebanon, 19:17.90; 3. Samantha Hennen, Shaler, 19:54.90; 4. Jenna Lang, Bethel Park, 20:16.40; 5. Jaclyn Martinelli, Upper St. Clair, 20:28.20; 6. Natalie McLean, Pine-Richland, 20:34.90; 7. Sydney Shock, Peters Township, 20:40.30; 8. Lauren Iagnemma, South Fayette, 20:42.50; 9. Elizabeth Hunkele, Pine-Richland, 20:44.60; 10. Jennifer Cichra, Butler, 20:56.10.
Class A-AA
Team: 1. Montour, 72; 2. North Catholic, 91; 3. OLSH, 106; 4. Uniontown, 127; 5. Blackhawk, 132.
Individual: 1. Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville, 18:48.90; 2. Harley Kletz, Montour, 19:31.30; 3. Hope Trimmer, Uniontown, 19:43.10; 4. Charlee Leach, Ringgold, 20:54.40; 5. Sophia Trevenen, Montour, 21:17.80; 6. Julia Zalenski, North Catholic, 21:23.20; 7. Lydia Valeriano, Northgate, 21:33.70; 8. Grace Lazzara, North Catholic, 21:35.10; 9. Alaina Hicks, North Catholic, 21:47.40; 10. Audrey Wrabley, OLSH, 21:49.50
Football
Saturday’s results
Nonconference
Laurel 21, Shenango 13
Leechburg 43, Summit Academy 8
McKeesport 7, Woodland Hills 6
Saturday’s summaries
McKeesport 7, Woodland Hills 6
Woodland Hills 0 0 0 6 —6
McKeesport 0 0 0 7 —7
M: Bobby Boyd 7 run (Milton Campos kick)
WH: Deshawn Williams 57 run (run failed)
Rushing leaders: M, Bobby Boyd 16-121, TD.
Laurel 21, Shenango 13
Laurel 7 14 0 0 —21
Shenango 0 0 7 6 —13
L: Kobe DeRosa 2 run (Logan Ayres kick)
L: Michael Pasquarello 56 run (Zane Boughter kick)
L: Luke McCoy 6 run (Boughter kick)
S: CJ Miller 10 pass from Sam Myers (Miller kick)
S: Dalton Peters 30 pass from Myers (kick failed)
Leechburg 43, Summit Academy 8
Leechburg 0 16 14 13 —43
Summit Academy 0 2 0 6 —8
L: Eli Rich 5 run (Ryan Shaw kick)
SA: safety
L: safety
L: Rich 5 run (Shaw kick)
L: Braylan Lovelace 8 run (Shaw kick)
L: Lovelace 1 run (Shaw kick)
SA: Aden Koimene 7 run (pass failed)
L: Logan Kline 27 pass from Thomas Burke (kick failed)
L: Lovelace 8 run (Shaw kick)
Passing leaders: L, Thomas Burke 11-17-177-1TD-1INT.
Soccer
Boys
Saturday’s results
Nonsection
Brashear 3, Carrick 1
Bethel Park 1, Shaler 0
Eden Christian 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 3
Jeannette 12, South Allegheny 1
Knoch 2, Deer Lakes 1
Mars 0, Fairview 0
Moon 7, Ambridge 2
Neshannock 6, West Middlesex 2
OLSH 1, Seton LaSalle 0
Penn-Trafford 6, Woodland Hills 0
Peters Township 3, Franklin Regional 1
Riverside 2, Aquinas Academy 1
South Side 16, Ellwood City 0
Freedom at Beaver (n)
Trinity Christian at Beaver County Christian (n)
Tournaments
Avonworth Tournament
Avonworth 5, Bishop Canevin 0
Springdale 6, St. Joseph 0
Belle Vernon Tournament
Allderdice 5, Gateway 1
Belle Vernon 9, McKeesport 0
Canon-McMillan Tournament
Canon-McMillan 5, Latrobe 1
Fox Chapel 30, Southmoreland 0
Fox Chapel 3, Canon-McMillan 0
North Allegheny 6, Latrobe 0
Carlynton Tournament
Hopewell 7, Keystone Oaks 0
Chartiers-Houston Tournament
McGuffey 2, Chartiers-Houston 1
Steel Valley 5, Waynesburg 3
Connellsville Tournament
Bentworth 1, Brownsville 0
Laurel Highlands 5, Bentworth 0
East-West Classic
Mt. Lebanon 6, Wilson 1
Quaker Valley 5, Exeter Township 1
Highlands Tournament
Blackhawk 2, Highlands 1
Leechburg 2, Penn Hills 1
Plum Tournament
Kiski Area 3, Upper St. Clair 2
West Allegheny 7, Plum 1
Indiana Tournament
Butler 4, Indiana 0
Norwin Tournament
Chartiers Valley 1, Baldwin 1 (CV wins in penalty kicks)
Seneca Valley 5, Norwin 0
West Mifflin Tournament
Serra Catholic 0, West Mifflin 0 (Serra 3-1 in penalty kicks)
Thomas Jefferson 3, Slippery Rock 2
Girls
Saturday’s results
Nonsection
Montour 3, Franklin Regional 2
Mt. Pleasant 6, South Allegheny 0
North Allegheny 2, Cumberland Valley 0
Plum 5, Gateway 1
South Side 4, Ambridge 1
Southmoreland 11, Greensburg Salem 0
Springdale 7, Deer Lakes 3
Moon 3, West Allegheny 0
Central Valley 2, Seton LaSalle 0
Neshannock 6, West Middlesex 0
Canon-McMillan 9, Trinity 0
Freedom at Beaver (n)
Tournaments
Avonworth Tournament
Bethel Park 8, North Hills 1
South Fayette 1, Avonworth 0
Belle Vernon Tournament
Belle Vernon 4, Hempfield 3
Kiski Area 2, Baldwin 0
Hempfield vs. Baldwin (n)
Butler Tournament
Burrell 4, Slippery Rock 1
Butler 3, Fox Chapel 1
North Catholic 4, Freeport 2
Seneca Valley 7, Villa Maria 0
Carlynton Tournament
Carlynton 3, Carrick 0
Hopewell 7, Keystone Oaks 0
Keystone Oaks 7, Carlynton 2
Chartiers-Houston Tournament
McGuffey 3, Riverside 2
Beth-Center vs. Chartiers-Houston (n)
Fayette County Tournament
Albert Gallatin 2, Ligonier Valley 0
Albert Gallatin 0, Bentworth 0
Bentworth 8, Uniontown 2
Laurel Highlands 5, Brownsville 2
Highlands Tournament
Blackhawk 11, Highlands 0
Penn Hills 3, Shaler 2
South Hills Classic
McDowell 1, Pine-Richland 0
Mt. Lebanon 2, Chartiers Valley 0
Peters Township 3, Mercyhurst Prep 0
South Park 8, Ringgold 0
West Mifflin Tournament
Allderdice 8, West Mifflin 0
Latrobe 4, Upper St. Clair 0
Thomas Jefferson 2, Quaker Valley 1
Sunday’s schedule
Tournaments
Avonworth Tournament
North Hills vs. Avonworth, noon
Belle Vernon Tournament
Baldwin vs. Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area vs. Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Butler Tournament
Burrell vs. North Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
Freeport vs. Slippery Rock, tbd.
Seneca Valley vs. Mars, 5:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston Tournament
Riverside vs. Chartiers-Houston, tbd.
Highlands Tournament
Penn Hills vs. Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m.
Shaler vs. Highlands, 1 p.m.
West Mifflin Tournament
Allderdice vs. Quaker Valley, 8 a.m.
Latrobe vs. West Mifflin, noon
Thomas Jefferson vs. Upper St. Clair, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Saturday’s results
Buc Classic
Championship
Charleroi 2, Chartiers-Houston 1
Semifinals
Charleroi 2, Jefferson-Morgan 1
Chartiers-Houston 2, Carlynton 0
Pool A
Jefferson-Morgan (2-0), Carlynton (1-1), Yough (0-2)
Pool B
Chartiers-Houston (3-0), Charleroi (2-1), Bentworth (1-2), Washington (0-3)
Nonsection
Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley (n)
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan (n)
