High school scores, summaries and schedules in Feb. 27, 2020
Thursday, February 27, 2020 | 11:25 PM
LOCAL
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Butler (19-4) vs. Mt. Lebanon (18-6) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Laurel Highlands (16-8) vs. Mars (19-5) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Highlands (21-3) vs. Belle Vernon (19-6) at Petersen Events Center, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Thursday’s result
Lincoln Park vs. North Catholic (n)
Class 2A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
OLSH (23-1) vs. Sto-Rox (18-6) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Thursday’s result
Vincentian Academy 63, Cornell 51
PIAA
District 6 playoffs
Class 3A
Friday’s schedule
Ligonier Valley (22-2) vs. Richland (16-7) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Friday’s schedule
Penns Valley (15-9) vs. Westmont Hilltop (18-6) at Claysburg-Kimmel, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s result
Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Portage 47
Consolation
Thursday’s result
Homer-Center 55, West Branch 48
District 6-8-10 playoffs
Class 6A
Regional final
(Date, site & time TBD)
Allderdice (19-6) vs. McDowell (20-3)
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Bethel Park (21-2) vs. North Allegheny (21-3) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Chartiers Valley (24-0) vs. Trinity (19-4) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
North Catholic (23-1) vs. Southmoreland (24-0) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Beaver (21-3) vs. Mohawk (21-3) at Petersen Events Center, 11 a.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s result
Bishop Canevin 50, Laurel 41
Class A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Rochester (23-1) vs. West Greene (24-0) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.
PIAA
District 6 playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Tyrone (20-3) vs. Cambria Heights (22-2) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Friday’s schedule
United (20-4) vs. Penn Cambria (14-10) at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s result
Bishop Guilfoyle 52, Penns Manor 49 (OT)
Consolation
Thursday’s result
Bellwood-Antis 62, Bishop McCort 59
District 6-8-10 playoffs
Class 6A
Regional final
Saturday’s schedule
State College (17-6) vs. Allderdice (23-2) at Penn Cambria, 1 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Pine-Richland 2, Bethel Park 1 (OT)
Class AA
Northwest
Mars 3, Quaker Valley 2 (OT)
Class A
Northwest
Blackhawk 4, Beaver 2
Northeast
Indiana 8, Freeport 1
Class B
Carrick 8, Elizabeth 3
Neshannock 7, Central Valley 2
Wilmington 7, Morgantown (W. Va.) 6 (OT)
Swimming
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL championships
At Pitt’s Trees Pool
Class AAA
200 medley relay: 1. North Allegheny (Rick Mihm, Jacob McCarran, Branko Kosanovich, Matthew Turzai), 1:32.92; 2. Seneca Valley, 1:33.75; 3. Upper St. Clair, 1:34.32; 4. Hampton, 1:36.12; 5. Butler, 1:36.33; 6. Hempfield, 1:37.34; 7. Bethel Park, 1:37.63; 8. Franklin Regional, 1:37.87
200 freestyle: 1. Ethan Tulenko, Norwin, 1:40.07; 2. Josh Galecki, North Allegheny, 1:42.89; 3. Kevin Donaldson, Seneca Valley, 1:42.93; 4. Nick Settembrine, Moon, 1:42.99; 5. Matthew Belch, Hampton, 1:43.04; 6. Andrew Holmes, Gateway, 1:43.08; 7. Austin Prokopec, Penn-Trafford, 1:43.40; 8. Andrew Harris, Franklin Regional, 1:43.45
200 IM: 1. Rick Mihm, North Allegheny, 1:49.23; 2. Josh Matheny, Upper St. Clair, 1:52.78; 3. Daniel Simoes, Seneca Valley, 1:53.07; 4. Ethan Song, North Allegheny, 1:55.40; 5. Will Retsch, Hampton, 1:56.10; 6. Trent Vacula, Pine-Richland, 1:56.83; 7. Samuel Deemer, Butler, 1:57.42; 8. Haihan Xu, Seneca Valley, 1:57.98
50 freestyle: 1. Ethan Tulenko, Norwin, 20.78; 2. Alex Grahor, North Allegheny, 21.27; 3. Benjamin Borvendeg, Butler, 21.38; 4. Ryan Senchyshak, Upper St. Clair, 21.57; 5. Ryan Rose, Peters Township, 21.62; 6. Brian Wilson, Hempfield, 21.64; 7. Joey Decheck, Plum, 21.70; 8. Will Falcon, Hempfield, 21.76
100 butterfly: 1. Owen Blazer, Seneca Valley, 48.48; 2. David Bocci, Butler, 49.67; 3. Branko Kosanovich, North Allegheny, 49.99; 4. Drew Scheib, Hampton, 50.38; 5. Daniel Simoes, Seneca Valley, 50.92; 6. John Guilinger, Central Catholic, 51.11; 7. Matthew Belch, Hampton, 51.51; 8. Jason Zhang, Upper St. Clair, 52.18
200 freestyle relay: 1. North Allegheny (Josh Galecki, Alex Grahor, Matthew Turzai, Branko Kosanovich), 1:25.11; 2. Franklin Regional, 1:25.73; 3. Peters Township, 1:26.53; 4. Hempfield, 1:26.94; 5. Penn-Trafford, 1:27.47; 6. Central Catholic, 1:28.17; 7. Gateway, 1:28.96; 8. Seneca Valley, 1:29.04
Class AA
200 medley relay: 1. Indiana (Kyle Thome, Kevin Zheng, Isaac Griffith, Cole Thome), 1:37.01*; 2. Northgate, 1L39.96; 3. Riverside, 1:41.01; 4. Knoch, 1:41.72; 5. North Catholic, 1:43.27; 6. Shady Side Academy, 1:43.89; 7. Montour, 1:44.05; 8. Central Valley, 1:44.46
200 freestyle: 1. Kyle Thome, Indiana, 1:41.50; 2. Adam Morrison, Deer Lakes, 1:42.68; 3. Noah Loper, Deer Lakes, 1:43.72; 4. Sam West, Belle Vernon, 1:48.86; 5. Ian Hamilton, Laurel Highlands, 1:50.05; 6. Aidan Wolf, Mars, 1:51.13; 7. Caden Traggiai, Knoch, 1:51.15; 8. Patrick Bryant, Trinity, 1:51.28
200 IM: 1. Cole Thome, Indiana, 1:57.27; 2. Josiah Shaffer, Riverside, 1:59.09; 3. Luke Tomczak, Northgate, 1:59.41; 4. Alex May, Montour, 2:00.13; 5. Matthew Purcell, Northgate, 2:00.30; 6. Kole Friel, Laurel Highlands, 2:00.31; 7. Braden Zukowski, Knoch, 2:01.40; 8. Jackson Kress, North Catholic, 2:02.11
50 freestyle: 1. Conner McBeth, Neshannock, 20.80; 2. Kevin Zheng, Indiana, 22.00; 3t. Nathan Cleary, Keystone Oaks, 22.32; 3t. Dan Tanaskovic, Central Valley, 22.32; 5. Zachary Wilson, Knoch, 22.36; 6. Alexander Roth, Riverside, 22.41; 7. Zack Huwalt, South Park, 22.47; 8. Haden Kish, Blackhawk, 22.50
100 butterfly: 1. Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon, 49.02*; 2. Cooper Groll, Northgate, 51.84; 3. Isaac Griffith, Indiana, 52.29; 4. Stefan Stratimirovic, Shady Side Academy, 53.79; 5. Henry Miller, Southmoreland, 54.23; 6. Matthew Littleton, North Catholic, 54.72; 7. Graham Herzig, Northgate, 55.12; 8. Mason Beauregard, Seton LaSalle, 55.53
200 freestyle relay: 1. Riverside (Josiah Shaffer, Graham Kralic, Sam Kline, Alexander Roth), 1:28.95; 2. Belle Vernon, 1:28.96; 3. Northgate, 1:30.19; 4. Mt. Pleasant, 1:31.73; 5. Knoch, 1:32.16; 6. Deer Lakes, 1:32.34; 7. South Park, 1:32.61; 8. Laurel Highlands, 1:33.89
Girls
WPIAL championships
At Pitt’s Trees Pool
Class AAA
200 medley relay: 1. North Allegheny (Torie Buerger, Olivia Kisow, Ella Ogden, Olivia Kraus), 1:42.59; 2. Mt. Lebanon, 1:45.74; 3. Fox Chapel, 1:45.92; 4. Seneca Valley, 1:46.55; 5. Moon, 1:47.43; 6. Butler, 1:48.68; 7. North Hills, 1:49.68; 8. Peters Township, 1:49.75
200 freestyle: 1. Taylor Connors, Upper St. Clair, 1:50.34; 2. Molly Smyers, North Allegheny, 1:50.62; 3. Lexi Sundgren, North Allegheny, 1:53.37; 4. Summer Raymer, Gateway, 1:54.13; 5. Abby Rutkowski, Upper St. Clair, 1:54.24; 6. Sally Hathaway, Bethel Park, 1:54.51; 7. Vivian Roy, Mt. Lebanon, 1:55.14; 8. Sophia Schlichting, Upper St. Clair, 1:56.04
200 IM: 1. Torie Buerger, North Allegheny, 2:00.57; 2. Laura Goettler, Butler, 2:02.45; 3. Kendall Craig, Seneca Valley, 2:03.63; 4. Olivia Kisow, North Allegheny, 2:06.53; 5. Quinn Frost, North Allegheny, 2:08.33; 6. Corina Paszek, Penn-Trafford, 2:08.64; 7. Rosalie Van Deusen, Woodland Hills, 2:09.72; 8. Megan Smith, Mars, 2:10.72
50 freestyle: 1. Olivia Livingston, Gateway, 23.09; 2. Olivia Kraus, North Allegheny, 24.27; 3. Maddie Dorish, Mt. Lebanon, 24.36; 4. Maddie Mahoney, North Hills, 24.37; 5. Molly Gatesman, Oakland Catholic, 24.50; 6. Talia Bugel, Fox Chapel, 24.57; 7. Zoe Rebol, Mt. Lebanon, 24.71; 8t. Haley Miller, North Allegheny, 24.76; 8t. Berna Zukina, Norwin, 24.76
100 butterfly: 1. Sophie Shao, Fox Chapel, 54.74; 2. Ella Ogden, North Allegheny, 55.13; 3. Cassidy Sweeney, Peters Township, 56.58; 4. Abby Mele, Canon-McMillan, 57.05; 5. Abbie Griffith, Butler, 57.91; 6. Abby Beatty, Moon, 57.94; 7. Julia Listwak, Seneca Valley, 58.34; 8. Adrienne Hagins, Mt. Lebanon, 58.72
200 freestyle relay: 1. North Allegheny (Lexi Sundgren, Molly Smyers, Quinn Frost, Ella Ogden), 1:36.12; 2. Upper St. Clair, 1:37.13; 3. Mt. Lebanon, 1:37.61; 4. North Hills, 1:38.99; 5. Fox Chapel, 1:39.27; 6. Hempfield, 1:39.45; 7. Oakland Catholic, 1:40.44; 8. Gateway, 1:40.45
Class AA
200 medley relay: 1. Laurel Highlands (Elizabeth Thomas, Ella Ciez, Maria Mrosko, Jenna Roscoe), 1:49.11; 2. Mt. Pleasant, 1:51.86; 3. Northgate, 1:52.81; 4. Shady Side Academy, 1:54.85; 5. North Catholic, 1:55.21; 6. Elizabeth Forward, 1:55.87; 7. Blackhawk, 1:57.39; 8. Highlands, 1:58.07
200 freestyle: 1. Maeve Kelley, Winchester Thurston, 1:55.05; 2. Kaelyn McClain, Elizabeth Forward, 1:55.68; 3. Parker Fanella, Indiana, 1:57.23; 4. Alexis Schrecongost, Freeport, 1:57.70; 5. Payton O’Toole, Burrell, 1:59.23; 6. Brooke Welling, Freeport, 1:59.91; 7. Ainsley Bissett, North Catholic, 2:00.21; 8. Halle Wagner, Quaker Valley, 2:03.48
200 IM: 1. Isabel Huang, Quaker Valley, 2:06.04; 2. Maria Mrosko, Laurel Highlands, 2:07.37; 3. Ella Menear, Mapletown, 2:07.93; 4. Elizabeth Thomas, Laurel Highlands, 2:12.52; 5. Stephanie Somlo, Ellis School, 2:12.70; 6. Hailey Yurkovich, Elizabeth Forward, 2:12.99; 7. Natalie Glessner, Elizabeth Forward, 2:14.61; 8. Delaney Patterson, Belle Vernon, 2:15.00
50 freestyle: 1. Heather Gardner, Mt. Pleasant, 23.62; 2. Hallie Findlan, Thomas Jefferson, 23.82; 3. Ella Ciez, Laurel Highlands, 24.50; 4. Anna Neiss, Northgate, 24.64; 5. Ashlee Toth, Elizabeth Forward, 24.68; 6. Marleigh Bennett, Elizabeth Forward, 24.75; 7. Natali Lutsiv, Carlynton, 24.98; 8. Sarajo Gardner, Mt. Pleasant, 25.16
100 butterfly: 1. Maria Mrosko, Laurel Highlands, 57.42; 2. Brittney Carmazzi, North Catholic, 57.60; 3. Harley Kessler, Indiana, 58.44; 4. Rachel Blackburn, Highlands, 59.73; 5. Marleigh Bennett, Elizabeth Forward, 1:00.14; 6. Sarah Doncevic, Ambridge, 1:00.36; 7. Reegan Brown, Mt. Pleasant, 1:00.70; 8. Madison Moretti, Freeport, 1:01.22
200 freestyle relay: 1. Elizabeth Forward (Ashlee Toth, Marleigh Bennett, Hailey Yurkovich, Kaelyn McClain), 1:40.02; 2. Mt. Pleasant, 1:40.09; 3. Quaker Valley, 1:41.00; 4. Indiana, 1:41.34; 5. Freeport, 1:43.09; 6. Northgate, 1:43.88; 7. Blackhawk, 1:44.07; 8. Carlynton, 1:45.23
*Meet record
**Event winners automatically advance to PIAA championship. Others will be determined based on times after all 12 districts report.
