High school scores, summaries and schedules in Feb. 27, 2020

By:

Thursday, February 27, 2020 | 11:25 PM

North Catholic’s Ryan Feczko celebrates after scoring during the fourth quarter of the WPIAL Class 3A championship game against Lincoln Park Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Peterrsen Events Center. The North Catholic boys basketball team celebrates as time expires in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game against Lincoln Park Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Peterrsen Events Center. Previous Next

LOCAL

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Butler (19-4) vs. Mt. Lebanon (18-6) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (16-8) vs. Mars (19-5) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Highlands (21-3) vs. Belle Vernon (19-6) at Petersen Events Center, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday’s result

Lincoln Park vs. North Catholic (n)

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

OLSH (23-1) vs. Sto-Rox (18-6) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Thursday’s result

Vincentian Academy 63, Cornell 51

PIAA

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (22-2) vs. Richland (16-7) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Friday’s schedule

Penns Valley (15-9) vs. Westmont Hilltop (18-6) at Claysburg-Kimmel, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s result

Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Portage 47

Consolation

Thursday’s result

Homer-Center 55, West Branch 48

District 6-8-10 playoffs

Class 6A

Regional final

(Date, site & time TBD)

Allderdice (19-6) vs. McDowell (20-3)

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bethel Park (21-2) vs. North Allegheny (21-3) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (24-0) vs. Trinity (19-4) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

North Catholic (23-1) vs. Southmoreland (24-0) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Beaver (21-3) vs. Mohawk (21-3) at Petersen Events Center, 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s result

Bishop Canevin 50, Laurel 41

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Rochester (23-1) vs. West Greene (24-0) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.

PIAA

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Tyrone (20-3) vs. Cambria Heights (22-2) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Friday’s schedule

United (20-4) vs. Penn Cambria (14-10) at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s result

Bishop Guilfoyle 52, Penns Manor 49 (OT)

Consolation

Thursday’s result

Bellwood-Antis 62, Bishop McCort 59

District 6-8-10 playoffs

Class 6A

Regional final

Saturday’s schedule

State College (17-6) vs. Allderdice (23-2) at Penn Cambria, 1 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Pine-Richland 2, Bethel Park 1 (OT)

Class AA

Northwest

Mars 3, Quaker Valley 2 (OT)

Class A

Northwest

Blackhawk 4, Beaver 2

Northeast

Indiana 8, Freeport 1

Class B

Carrick 8, Elizabeth 3

Neshannock 7, Central Valley 2

Wilmington 7, Morgantown (W. Va.) 6 (OT)

Swimming

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL championships

At Pitt’s Trees Pool

Class AAA

200 medley relay: 1. North Allegheny (Rick Mihm, Jacob McCarran, Branko Kosanovich, Matthew Turzai), 1:32.92; 2. Seneca Valley, 1:33.75; 3. Upper St. Clair, 1:34.32; 4. Hampton, 1:36.12; 5. Butler, 1:36.33; 6. Hempfield, 1:37.34; 7. Bethel Park, 1:37.63; 8. Franklin Regional, 1:37.87

200 freestyle: 1. Ethan Tulenko, Norwin, 1:40.07; 2. Josh Galecki, North Allegheny, 1:42.89; 3. Kevin Donaldson, Seneca Valley, 1:42.93; 4. Nick Settembrine, Moon, 1:42.99; 5. Matthew Belch, Hampton, 1:43.04; 6. Andrew Holmes, Gateway, 1:43.08; 7. Austin Prokopec, Penn-Trafford, 1:43.40; 8. Andrew Harris, Franklin Regional, 1:43.45

200 IM: 1. Rick Mihm, North Allegheny, 1:49.23; 2. Josh Matheny, Upper St. Clair, 1:52.78; 3. Daniel Simoes, Seneca Valley, 1:53.07; 4. Ethan Song, North Allegheny, 1:55.40; 5. Will Retsch, Hampton, 1:56.10; 6. Trent Vacula, Pine-Richland, 1:56.83; 7. Samuel Deemer, Butler, 1:57.42; 8. Haihan Xu, Seneca Valley, 1:57.98

50 freestyle: 1. Ethan Tulenko, Norwin, 20.78; 2. Alex Grahor, North Allegheny, 21.27; 3. Benjamin Borvendeg, Butler, 21.38; 4. Ryan Senchyshak, Upper St. Clair, 21.57; 5. Ryan Rose, Peters Township, 21.62; 6. Brian Wilson, Hempfield, 21.64; 7. Joey Decheck, Plum, 21.70; 8. Will Falcon, Hempfield, 21.76

100 butterfly: 1. Owen Blazer, Seneca Valley, 48.48; 2. David Bocci, Butler, 49.67; 3. Branko Kosanovich, North Allegheny, 49.99; 4. Drew Scheib, Hampton, 50.38; 5. Daniel Simoes, Seneca Valley, 50.92; 6. John Guilinger, Central Catholic, 51.11; 7. Matthew Belch, Hampton, 51.51; 8. Jason Zhang, Upper St. Clair, 52.18

200 freestyle relay: 1. North Allegheny (Josh Galecki, Alex Grahor, Matthew Turzai, Branko Kosanovich), 1:25.11; 2. Franklin Regional, 1:25.73; 3. Peters Township, 1:26.53; 4. Hempfield, 1:26.94; 5. Penn-Trafford, 1:27.47; 6. Central Catholic, 1:28.17; 7. Gateway, 1:28.96; 8. Seneca Valley, 1:29.04

Class AA

200 medley relay: 1. Indiana (Kyle Thome, Kevin Zheng, Isaac Griffith, Cole Thome), 1:37.01*; 2. Northgate, 1L39.96; 3. Riverside, 1:41.01; 4. Knoch, 1:41.72; 5. North Catholic, 1:43.27; 6. Shady Side Academy, 1:43.89; 7. Montour, 1:44.05; 8. Central Valley, 1:44.46

200 freestyle: 1. Kyle Thome, Indiana, 1:41.50; 2. Adam Morrison, Deer Lakes, 1:42.68; 3. Noah Loper, Deer Lakes, 1:43.72; 4. Sam West, Belle Vernon, 1:48.86; 5. Ian Hamilton, Laurel Highlands, 1:50.05; 6. Aidan Wolf, Mars, 1:51.13; 7. Caden Traggiai, Knoch, 1:51.15; 8. Patrick Bryant, Trinity, 1:51.28

200 IM: 1. Cole Thome, Indiana, 1:57.27; 2. Josiah Shaffer, Riverside, 1:59.09; 3. Luke Tomczak, Northgate, 1:59.41; 4. Alex May, Montour, 2:00.13; 5. Matthew Purcell, Northgate, 2:00.30; 6. Kole Friel, Laurel Highlands, 2:00.31; 7. Braden Zukowski, Knoch, 2:01.40; 8. Jackson Kress, North Catholic, 2:02.11

50 freestyle: 1. Conner McBeth, Neshannock, 20.80; 2. Kevin Zheng, Indiana, 22.00; 3t. Nathan Cleary, Keystone Oaks, 22.32; 3t. Dan Tanaskovic, Central Valley, 22.32; 5. Zachary Wilson, Knoch, 22.36; 6. Alexander Roth, Riverside, 22.41; 7. Zack Huwalt, South Park, 22.47; 8. Haden Kish, Blackhawk, 22.50

100 butterfly: 1. Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon, 49.02*; 2. Cooper Groll, Northgate, 51.84; 3. Isaac Griffith, Indiana, 52.29; 4. Stefan Stratimirovic, Shady Side Academy, 53.79; 5. Henry Miller, Southmoreland, 54.23; 6. Matthew Littleton, North Catholic, 54.72; 7. Graham Herzig, Northgate, 55.12; 8. Mason Beauregard, Seton LaSalle, 55.53

200 freestyle relay: 1. Riverside (Josiah Shaffer, Graham Kralic, Sam Kline, Alexander Roth), 1:28.95; 2. Belle Vernon, 1:28.96; 3. Northgate, 1:30.19; 4. Mt. Pleasant, 1:31.73; 5. Knoch, 1:32.16; 6. Deer Lakes, 1:32.34; 7. South Park, 1:32.61; 8. Laurel Highlands, 1:33.89

Girls

WPIAL championships

At Pitt’s Trees Pool

Class AAA

200 medley relay: 1. North Allegheny (Torie Buerger, Olivia Kisow, Ella Ogden, Olivia Kraus), 1:42.59; 2. Mt. Lebanon, 1:45.74; 3. Fox Chapel, 1:45.92; 4. Seneca Valley, 1:46.55; 5. Moon, 1:47.43; 6. Butler, 1:48.68; 7. North Hills, 1:49.68; 8. Peters Township, 1:49.75

200 freestyle: 1. Taylor Connors, Upper St. Clair, 1:50.34; 2. Molly Smyers, North Allegheny, 1:50.62; 3. Lexi Sundgren, North Allegheny, 1:53.37; 4. Summer Raymer, Gateway, 1:54.13; 5. Abby Rutkowski, Upper St. Clair, 1:54.24; 6. Sally Hathaway, Bethel Park, 1:54.51; 7. Vivian Roy, Mt. Lebanon, 1:55.14; 8. Sophia Schlichting, Upper St. Clair, 1:56.04

200 IM: 1. Torie Buerger, North Allegheny, 2:00.57; 2. Laura Goettler, Butler, 2:02.45; 3. Kendall Craig, Seneca Valley, 2:03.63; 4. Olivia Kisow, North Allegheny, 2:06.53; 5. Quinn Frost, North Allegheny, 2:08.33; 6. Corina Paszek, Penn-Trafford, 2:08.64; 7. Rosalie Van Deusen, Woodland Hills, 2:09.72; 8. Megan Smith, Mars, 2:10.72

50 freestyle: 1. Olivia Livingston, Gateway, 23.09; 2. Olivia Kraus, North Allegheny, 24.27; 3. Maddie Dorish, Mt. Lebanon, 24.36; 4. Maddie Mahoney, North Hills, 24.37; 5. Molly Gatesman, Oakland Catholic, 24.50; 6. Talia Bugel, Fox Chapel, 24.57; 7. Zoe Rebol, Mt. Lebanon, 24.71; 8t. Haley Miller, North Allegheny, 24.76; 8t. Berna Zukina, Norwin, 24.76

100 butterfly: 1. Sophie Shao, Fox Chapel, 54.74; 2. Ella Ogden, North Allegheny, 55.13; 3. Cassidy Sweeney, Peters Township, 56.58; 4. Abby Mele, Canon-McMillan, 57.05; 5. Abbie Griffith, Butler, 57.91; 6. Abby Beatty, Moon, 57.94; 7. Julia Listwak, Seneca Valley, 58.34; 8. Adrienne Hagins, Mt. Lebanon, 58.72

200 freestyle relay: 1. North Allegheny (Lexi Sundgren, Molly Smyers, Quinn Frost, Ella Ogden), 1:36.12; 2. Upper St. Clair, 1:37.13; 3. Mt. Lebanon, 1:37.61; 4. North Hills, 1:38.99; 5. Fox Chapel, 1:39.27; 6. Hempfield, 1:39.45; 7. Oakland Catholic, 1:40.44; 8. Gateway, 1:40.45

Class AA

200 medley relay: 1. Laurel Highlands (Elizabeth Thomas, Ella Ciez, Maria Mrosko, Jenna Roscoe), 1:49.11; 2. Mt. Pleasant, 1:51.86; 3. Northgate, 1:52.81; 4. Shady Side Academy, 1:54.85; 5. North Catholic, 1:55.21; 6. Elizabeth Forward, 1:55.87; 7. Blackhawk, 1:57.39; 8. Highlands, 1:58.07

200 freestyle: 1. Maeve Kelley, Winchester Thurston, 1:55.05; 2. Kaelyn McClain, Elizabeth Forward, 1:55.68; 3. Parker Fanella, Indiana, 1:57.23; 4. Alexis Schrecongost, Freeport, 1:57.70; 5. Payton O’Toole, Burrell, 1:59.23; 6. Brooke Welling, Freeport, 1:59.91; 7. Ainsley Bissett, North Catholic, 2:00.21; 8. Halle Wagner, Quaker Valley, 2:03.48

200 IM: 1. Isabel Huang, Quaker Valley, 2:06.04; 2. Maria Mrosko, Laurel Highlands, 2:07.37; 3. Ella Menear, Mapletown, 2:07.93; 4. Elizabeth Thomas, Laurel Highlands, 2:12.52; 5. Stephanie Somlo, Ellis School, 2:12.70; 6. Hailey Yurkovich, Elizabeth Forward, 2:12.99; 7. Natalie Glessner, Elizabeth Forward, 2:14.61; 8. Delaney Patterson, Belle Vernon, 2:15.00

50 freestyle: 1. Heather Gardner, Mt. Pleasant, 23.62; 2. Hallie Findlan, Thomas Jefferson, 23.82; 3. Ella Ciez, Laurel Highlands, 24.50; 4. Anna Neiss, Northgate, 24.64; 5. Ashlee Toth, Elizabeth Forward, 24.68; 6. Marleigh Bennett, Elizabeth Forward, 24.75; 7. Natali Lutsiv, Carlynton, 24.98; 8. Sarajo Gardner, Mt. Pleasant, 25.16

100 butterfly: 1. Maria Mrosko, Laurel Highlands, 57.42; 2. Brittney Carmazzi, North Catholic, 57.60; 3. Harley Kessler, Indiana, 58.44; 4. Rachel Blackburn, Highlands, 59.73; 5. Marleigh Bennett, Elizabeth Forward, 1:00.14; 6. Sarah Doncevic, Ambridge, 1:00.36; 7. Reegan Brown, Mt. Pleasant, 1:00.70; 8. Madison Moretti, Freeport, 1:01.22

200 freestyle relay: 1. Elizabeth Forward (Ashlee Toth, Marleigh Bennett, Hailey Yurkovich, Kaelyn McClain), 1:40.02; 2. Mt. Pleasant, 1:40.09; 3. Quaker Valley, 1:41.00; 4. Indiana, 1:41.34; 5. Freeport, 1:43.09; 6. Northgate, 1:43.88; 7. Blackhawk, 1:44.07; 8. Carlynton, 1:45.23

*Meet record

**Event winners automatically advance to PIAA championship. Others will be determined based on times after all 12 districts report.

