High school sports broadcasts scheduled this week on Trib HSSN

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, March 17, 2019 | 6:11 PM

Both the Road to Hershey and the PIHL Penguins Cup hockey playoffs conclude this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN continues postseason hoops coverage with semifinals and possibly championship game action from Hershey for the 2019 PIAA boys and girls basketball playoffs.

The Network also has two-day coverage from the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry of the 2019 PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs with live video streams for all four championship contests.

Plus, the final edition of The WPIAL Roundball Report concludes its Salute to Champions, followed by the PIHL Power Play Show playoff edition on Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Monday, March 18

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Division II Championship Live Video Stream: Ringgold vs. Burrell at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Penguins Cup Class AA Championship Live Video Stream: Upper St. Clair vs. Pine-Richland at 8:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 5A Semifinals: Moon vs. Mars at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and on WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 6A Semifinals: Peters Township vs. Bethel Park at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

Tuesday, March 19

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Penguins Cup Class A Championship Live Video Stream: South Fayette vs. Montour at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Penguins Cup Class AAA Championship Live Video Stream: North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at 8:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Penguins Cup Class AAA Championship: North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at 8:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 3A Semifinals: Lincoln Park vs. Sharon at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and on WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 5A Semifinals: Chartiers Valley vs. Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

Wednesday, March 20

Talk Show – The WPIAL Roundball Report at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show – The PIHL Power Play Show at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, March 22

(IF Moon wins on Monday) PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 5A Championship Game: Moon vs. Abington Heights/Archbishop Wood at 8 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and on WMBA-AM 1460 and on WJPA-FM 95.3

(IF Peters Township wins on Monday) PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 6A Championship Game: Peters Township vs. Garnet Valley/Neshaminy at 6 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

Saturday, March 23

(IF Lincoln Park wins on Tuesday) PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 3A Championship Game: Lincoln Park vs. Bishop McDevitt/Camp Hill Trinity at 2 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and on WMBA-AM 1460

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.