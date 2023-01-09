High school sports results, schedule for Jan. 8, 2023

By:

Sunday, January 8, 2023 | 7:06 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Sunday’s result

Cleveland (Ohio) Play-by-Play Classic

Garfield Heights, Ohio 66, Imani Christian 46

Monday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 3

Gateway at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic at Berlin-BrothersValley, 7:30 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Mars, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Lincoln Park at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Trinity at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.

Burrell at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at South Park, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Sewickley Academy, 6:30 p.m.

South Side at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Ellis School at Steel Valley, 5 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at California, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aquinas Academy at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Geibel at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic at Berlin-BrothersValley, 6 p.m.

River Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Sharpsville, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Cathedral Prep at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 9 p.m.

Peters Township at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Meadville at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Class A

Plum at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 6 p.m.

Montour at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Moon at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Varsity D2

Burrell at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 2

Yough at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.