High school sports results, schedule for Jan. 8, 2023
By:
Sunday, January 8, 2023 | 7:06 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Sunday’s result
Cleveland (Ohio) Play-by-Play Classic
Garfield Heights, Ohio 66, Imani Christian 46
Monday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 3
Gateway at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Greensburg Central Catholic at Berlin-BrothersValley, 7:30 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Lincoln Park at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Trinity at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.
Burrell at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at South Park, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Sewickley Academy, 6:30 p.m.
South Side at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Ellis School at Steel Valley, 5 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at California, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Washington at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aquinas Academy at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Greensburg Central Catholic at Berlin-BrothersValley, 6 p.m.
River Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Sharpsville, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Cathedral Prep at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 9 p.m.
Peters Township at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Meadville at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Class A
Plum at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 6 p.m.
Montour at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Moon at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.
Varsity D2
Burrell at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 2
Yough at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.