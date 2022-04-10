High school sports schedules for April 11, 2022

Sunday, April 10, 2022 | 6:25 PM

High schools

Baseball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Plum, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

North Hills at Chartiers Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Shaler at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bethel Park at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Connellsville at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana at Highlands, 3 p.m.

Knoch at Burrell, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

New Castle at Montour, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 4 p.m.

Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

Yough at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

California at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.

Frazier at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Seton LaSalle, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avella, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Union at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Riverview at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Butler, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.

Kiski Area at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Albert Gallatin, 5 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

Western Beaver at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Burrell, 4:15 p.m.

Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.

McKeesport at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at Ambridge, 4:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Derry at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at California, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Washington at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Union, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at South Side, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.

Northgate at Riverview, 4 p.m.

Springdale at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Hampton at Plum, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Derry at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Norwin, 7:15 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.