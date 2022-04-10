High school sports schedules for April 11, 2022
By:
Sunday, April 10, 2022 | 6:25 PM
High schools
Baseball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Allderdice at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Norwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Mars at Plum, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
North Hills at Chartiers Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Shaler at Moon, 4:15 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bethel Park at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.
Connellsville at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana at Highlands, 3 p.m.
Knoch at Burrell, 4 p.m.
North Catholic at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
New Castle at Montour, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
New Brighton at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 4 p.m.
Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.
Yough at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
California at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.
Frazier at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Shenango at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Northgate at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Carlynton at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Seton LaSalle, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avella, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
Union at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Riverview at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.
Softball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Section 2
North Allegheny at Butler, 4 p.m.
Norwin at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.
Kiski Area at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Albert Gallatin, 5 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Shaler at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.
Western Beaver at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Burrell, 4:15 p.m.
Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.
McKeesport at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Beaver at Ambridge, 4:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
New Castle at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Derry at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
North Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Charleroi at California, 4 p.m.
Frazier at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Washington at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Freedom at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Laurel, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Union, 4 p.m.
Cornell at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at South Side, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.
Northgate at Riverview, 4 p.m.
Springdale at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Hampton at Plum, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Derry at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Mars, 7:15 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Norwin, 7:15 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.