High school sports schedules for April 18, 2022
Sunday, April 17, 2022 | 8:11 PM
High schools
Baseball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 4
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Hopewell at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Aliquippa at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
St. Joseph at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Softball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Beaver at Ambridge, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Highlands at Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Waynesburg Central at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Charleroi at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.
Section 4
New Brighton at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
West Greene at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Ellis School, ppd.
Chartiers-Houston at West Greene, ppd.
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Hundred, W.Va. at Mapletown, 5 p.m.
Jeannette at Springdale, 4 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ambridge, 1 p.m.
Peters Township at Butler, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at South Park, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
South Fayette at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Section 2
North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Seton LaSalle at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.
