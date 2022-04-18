TribLIVE Logo
High school sports schedules for April 18, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, April 17, 2022 | 8:11 PM

High schools

Baseball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 4

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hopewell at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Aliquippa at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

St. Joseph at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at Ambridge, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Highlands at Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Waynesburg Central at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Charleroi at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.

Section 4

New Brighton at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

West Greene at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Ellis School, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston at West Greene, ppd.

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Hundred, W.Va. at Mapletown, 5 p.m.

Jeannette at Springdale, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ambridge, 1 p.m.

Peters Township at Butler, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at South Park, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

South Fayette at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Seton LaSalle at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.

