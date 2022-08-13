High school sports scores for Aug. 12, 2022

Friday, August 12, 2022 | 10:08 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Golf

Boys

Friday’s results

Tri-County Athletic Director’s Association championship

At Chippewa Golf Course, Par 70

Individual results

1. Colton Lusk, Peters Township, 68; 2. Austin Malley, Peters Township, 74; 3. Mason Lapana, Carmichaels, 75; 4t. Griffin Hansberry, Peters Township, 76; 4t. Nick Haught, Peters Township, 76; 4t. Nixon Erdely, Frazier, 76; 4t. Ben Miller, Peters Township, 76; 8t. Jeremy Poon, Peters Township, 77; 8t. Logan Voytish, Uniontown, 77; 10t. Sam Schuman, Fort Cherry, 78; 10t. Nick Wetzel, Peters Township, 78; 10t. Dom Colarusso, Carmichaels, 78; 10t. Joel Sovich, McGuffey, 78

Class 3A standings

1. Peters Township Red, 372; 2. Peters Township White, 402; 3. South Fayette, 425; 4t. Canon-McMillan, 433; 4t. Trinity, 433; 6. Laurel Highlands, 455

Class 2A standings

1. Carmichaels, 408; 2. Waynesburg, 426; 3. Charleroi, 440; 4. McGuffey, 441; 5. Uniontown, 464; 6. Frazier, 470; 7. Burgettstown, 530; 8. Beth-Center, 540; 9. Bentworth, 562

Class 2A

Section 2

Greensburg C.C. 220, Greensburg Salem 234

Medalists: Wade Boyle (GCC), 40; Sam Spigarelli (GS), 43

Section 5

Ellwood City 223, Union 259

Medalists: Colten Crizer (EC), 43; Rocco Galmarini (U), 44

Section 6

Rochester 241, Beaver Falls 256

Medalists: Lincoln Jansen (BF), 38; Cayden Jacobs/Lydia Shaffer (R), 46

Section 8

Belle Vernon 198, Yough 308

Medalists: Jordan Mocello (BV), 36; Briana Merdian (Y), 58

Nonsection

Butler 194, Kiski Area 207

Medalists: Hunter Swidzinski (B), 35; Max Mottura (KA), 39

Shaler 197, Pine-Richland 216

Medalist: Joey Miller (S), 34

Girls

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 189, Armstrong 216

Medalists: Lucy Rygelski (FC), 45; Mya Morris (A), 52

