High school sports scores for Aug. 12, 2022
Friday, August 12, 2022 | 10:08 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Golf
Boys
Friday’s results
Tri-County Athletic Director’s Association championship
At Chippewa Golf Course, Par 70
Individual results
1. Colton Lusk, Peters Township, 68; 2. Austin Malley, Peters Township, 74; 3. Mason Lapana, Carmichaels, 75; 4t. Griffin Hansberry, Peters Township, 76; 4t. Nick Haught, Peters Township, 76; 4t. Nixon Erdely, Frazier, 76; 4t. Ben Miller, Peters Township, 76; 8t. Jeremy Poon, Peters Township, 77; 8t. Logan Voytish, Uniontown, 77; 10t. Sam Schuman, Fort Cherry, 78; 10t. Nick Wetzel, Peters Township, 78; 10t. Dom Colarusso, Carmichaels, 78; 10t. Joel Sovich, McGuffey, 78
Class 3A standings
1. Peters Township Red, 372; 2. Peters Township White, 402; 3. South Fayette, 425; 4t. Canon-McMillan, 433; 4t. Trinity, 433; 6. Laurel Highlands, 455
Class 2A standings
1. Carmichaels, 408; 2. Waynesburg, 426; 3. Charleroi, 440; 4. McGuffey, 441; 5. Uniontown, 464; 6. Frazier, 470; 7. Burgettstown, 530; 8. Beth-Center, 540; 9. Bentworth, 562
Class 2A
Section 2
Greensburg C.C. 220, Greensburg Salem 234
Medalists: Wade Boyle (GCC), 40; Sam Spigarelli (GS), 43
Section 5
Ellwood City 223, Union 259
Medalists: Colten Crizer (EC), 43; Rocco Galmarini (U), 44
Section 6
Rochester 241, Beaver Falls 256
Medalists: Lincoln Jansen (BF), 38; Cayden Jacobs/Lydia Shaffer (R), 46
Section 8
Belle Vernon 198, Yough 308
Medalists: Jordan Mocello (BV), 36; Briana Merdian (Y), 58
Nonsection
Butler 194, Kiski Area 207
Medalists: Hunter Swidzinski (B), 35; Max Mottura (KA), 39
Shaler 197, Pine-Richland 216
Medalist: Joey Miller (S), 34
Girls
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 189, Armstrong 216
Medalists: Lucy Rygelski (FC), 45; Mya Morris (A), 52
