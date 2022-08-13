TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school sports scores for Aug. 12, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Friday, August 12, 2022 | 10:08 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Golf

Boys

Friday’s results

Tri-County Athletic Director’s Association championship

At Chippewa Golf Course, Par 70

Individual results

1. Colton Lusk, Peters Township, 68; 2. Austin Malley, Peters Township, 74; 3. Mason Lapana, Carmichaels, 75; 4t. Griffin Hansberry, Peters Township, 76; 4t. Nick Haught, Peters Township, 76; 4t. Nixon Erdely, Frazier, 76; 4t. Ben Miller, Peters Township, 76; 8t. Jeremy Poon, Peters Township, 77; 8t. Logan Voytish, Uniontown, 77; 10t. Sam Schuman, Fort Cherry, 78; 10t. Nick Wetzel, Peters Township, 78; 10t. Dom Colarusso, Carmichaels, 78; 10t. Joel Sovich, McGuffey, 78

Class 3A standings

1. Peters Township Red, 372; 2. Peters Township White, 402; 3. South Fayette, 425; 4t. Canon-McMillan, 433; 4t. Trinity, 433; 6. Laurel Highlands, 455

Class 2A standings

1. Carmichaels, 408; 2. Waynesburg, 426; 3. Charleroi, 440; 4. McGuffey, 441; 5. Uniontown, 464; 6. Frazier, 470; 7. Burgettstown, 530; 8. Beth-Center, 540; 9. Bentworth, 562

Class 2A

Section 2

Greensburg C.C. 220, Greensburg Salem 234

Medalists: Wade Boyle (GCC), 40; Sam Spigarelli (GS), 43

Section 5

Ellwood City 223, Union 259

Medalists: Colten Crizer (EC), 43; Rocco Galmarini (U), 44

Section 6

Rochester 241, Beaver Falls 256

Medalists: Lincoln Jansen (BF), 38; Cayden Jacobs/Lydia Shaffer (R), 46

Section 8

Belle Vernon 198, Yough 308

Medalists: Jordan Mocello (BV), 36; Briana Merdian (Y), 58

Nonsection

Butler 194, Kiski Area 207

Medalists: Hunter Swidzinski (B), 35; Max Mottura (KA), 39

Shaler 197, Pine-Richland 216

Medalist: Joey Miller (S), 34

Girls

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 189, Armstrong 216

Medalists: Lucy Rygelski (FC), 45; Mya Morris (A), 52

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school sports schedule for June 13, 2022
High school sports scores, schedules for June 10, 2022
High school sports schedule for June 6, 2022
High school sports schedule for May 23, 2022
High school sports scores, schedules for May 20, 2022

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter