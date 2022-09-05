TribLIVE Logo
High school sports scores, schedule for Sept. 4, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, September 4, 2022 | 9:44 PM

High schools

Soccer

Boys

Sunday’s results

Avonworth Tournament

Avonworth 8, Springdale 3

St. Joseph vs. Bishop Canevin, (n)

Belle Vernon Tournament

Gateway 5, Belle Vernon 3

Connellsville at McKeesport, (n)

Highlands Tournament

Burrell 5, Armstrong 2

Shaler 8, Highlands 0

Mars Tournament

Fairview 3, Mars 2

Allderdice 1, North Catholic 1 (2OT)

South Allegheny Tournament

Jeannette 9, Derry 1

South Allegheny 5, Southmoreland 0

Girls

Sunday’s results

Ambridge Tournament

Ambridge 3, Mohawk 2

Aquinas Academy 3, Central Valley 1

Avonworth Tournament

Bethel Park 2, Avonworth 0

South Fayette 2, Gateway 0

Baldwin Tournament

Burrell 3, Waynesburg 1

Steel Valley at Baldwin, (n)

Belle Vernon Tournament

Kiski Area 2, Belle Vernon 2 (2OT)

Highlands Tournament

Freeport 3, Armstrong 2

Shaler 6, Highlands 0

Mars Tournament

Fox Chapel 5, North Catholic 4

Greensburg C.C. at Mars (n)

South Allegheny Tournament

Keystone Oaks 2, South Allegheny 1

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

