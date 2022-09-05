High school sports scores, schedule for Sept. 4, 2022
By:
Sunday, September 4, 2022 | 9:44 PM
High schools
Soccer
Boys
Sunday’s results
Avonworth Tournament
Avonworth 8, Springdale 3
St. Joseph vs. Bishop Canevin, (n)
Belle Vernon Tournament
Gateway 5, Belle Vernon 3
Connellsville at McKeesport, (n)
Highlands Tournament
Burrell 5, Armstrong 2
Shaler 8, Highlands 0
Mars Tournament
Fairview 3, Mars 2
Allderdice 1, North Catholic 1 (2OT)
South Allegheny Tournament
Jeannette 9, Derry 1
South Allegheny 5, Southmoreland 0
Girls
Sunday’s results
Ambridge Tournament
Ambridge 3, Mohawk 2
Aquinas Academy 3, Central Valley 1
Avonworth Tournament
Bethel Park 2, Avonworth 0
South Fayette 2, Gateway 0
Baldwin Tournament
Burrell 3, Waynesburg 1
Steel Valley at Baldwin, (n)
Belle Vernon Tournament
Kiski Area 2, Belle Vernon 2 (2OT)
Highlands Tournament
Freeport 3, Armstrong 2
Shaler 6, Highlands 0
Mars Tournament
Fox Chapel 5, North Catholic 4
Greensburg C.C. at Mars (n)
South Allegheny Tournament
Keystone Oaks 2, South Allegheny 1
