TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school sports scores, schedules for April 2, 2023

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, April 2, 2023 | 9:57 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Butler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Moon at Shaler, 4 p.m.

New Castle at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Ambridge at Montour, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport, 4:30 p.m.

Section 4

Hampton at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Mohawk at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

South Allegheny at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Derry at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 3:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Northgate at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

South Side at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 4 p.m.

Brentwood at Ligonier Valley , 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

California at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Leechburg at Union, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.

Springdale at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Eden Christian, 4:15 p.m.

Clairton at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Plum at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Softball

Sunday’s results

Ripken Experience, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

West Allegheny 5, Marshall, Wisc. 2

West Allegheny 5, Highlands, Ohio 1

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Butler, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 4 p.m.

North Hills at Plum, 4 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Latrobe, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

New Castle at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Indiana at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Knoch at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.

Uniontown at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Beaver at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

North Catholic at Montour, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth at Valley, 4 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Central Valley at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Ellwood City, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at Yough, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 4:15 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Freedom at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Brentwood at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Ellis School at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Washington at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Carlynton at South Side, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

California at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

West Greene at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Springdale, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at Riverview, 4:30 p.m.

Monessen at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.

More High School Other

In peak form, Penn Hills fitness team qualifies for national championships
High school sports scores for April 1, 2023
Westmoreland athletes of the week: Ligonier Valley’s Haden Sierocky, Franklin Regional’s Toryn Fulton
A-K Valley athletes of the week: Kiski Area’s Hannah Hill, Burrell’s Kwade Kirchartz
North Allegheny notebook: Junior wrestler Mack Apel claims pair of state titles

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter