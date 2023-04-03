High school sports scores, schedules for April 2, 2023
By:
Sunday, April 2, 2023 | 9:57 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Allderdice at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Butler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at South Fayette, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Mars at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
New Castle at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Beaver at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport, 4:30 p.m.
Section 4
Hampton at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Mohawk at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
South Allegheny at South Park, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Derry at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 3:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Northgate at Laurel, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
South Side at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 4 p.m.
Brentwood at Ligonier Valley , 4 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Avella at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
California at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Rochester at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.
Springdale at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at Eden Christian, 4:15 p.m.
Clairton at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Plum at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Softball
Sunday’s results
Ripken Experience, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
West Allegheny 5, Marshall, Wisc. 2
West Allegheny 5, Highlands, Ohio 1
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Butler, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Shaler, 4 p.m.
North Hills at Plum, 4 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Mars at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
New Castle at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Indiana at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Knoch at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Beaver at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.
North Catholic at Montour, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth at Valley, 4 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Central Valley at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Ellwood City, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 4:15 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Park, 4 p.m.
McGuffey at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.
Freedom at Neshannock, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Brentwood at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Ellis School at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Washington at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Carlynton at South Side, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
California at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
West Greene at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Springdale, 4 p.m.
Jeannette at Riverview, 4:30 p.m.
Monessen at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
