High school sports scores, schedules for April 24, 2022
By:
Sunday, April 24, 2022 | 7:01 PM
High schools
Baseball
Sunday’s results
Class 5A
Section 1
McKeesport 8, Kiski Area 5
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Allderdice at Pine-Richland, 3:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Hampton at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Penn Hills at Plum, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Mars, 5 p.m.
Section 3
Moon at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Shaler at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Connellsville at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Burrell, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Montour, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
New Castle at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Freedom at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Section 2
South Park at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Derry at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at East Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Valley at Ligonier Valley , 4:30 p.m.
Section 4
Charleroi at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
McGuffey at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.
Yough at Waynesburg Central, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.
Frazier at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at California, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Neshannock at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.
Riverside at South Side, 4 p.m.
Shenango at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Burgettstown at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
Union at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
Western Beaver at Avella, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Monessen at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Springdale at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Softball
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Butler, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Plum, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 5 p.m.
Section 3
North Hills at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Shaler at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Moon at Trinity, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Western Beaver at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at McKeesport, 4:15 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Burrell, 6:30 p.m.
Highlands at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Yough, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Beaver at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Blackhawk at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
New Castle at Montour, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, DH, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Brentwood at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Charleroi at Frazier, 4 p.m.
Washington at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Freedom at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.
Riverside at Shenango, 4:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Rochester, 3:30 p.m.
South Side at Union, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Avella, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Northgate at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Riverview at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.
Springdale at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Brashear at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.
Jeannette at California, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Norwin, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Trinity at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan at North Hills, 5:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Mars at North Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Montour at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Gateway, ppd.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.