High school sports scores, schedules for April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 | 7:01 PM

High schools

Baseball

Sunday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

McKeesport 8, Kiski Area 5

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at Pine-Richland, 3:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Hampton at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Penn Hills at Plum, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Mars, 5 p.m.

Section 3

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Shaler at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Connellsville at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Montour, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

New Castle at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Section 2

South Park at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at East Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Valley at Ligonier Valley , 4:30 p.m.

Section 4

Charleroi at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

Yough at Waynesburg Central, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.

Frazier at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at California, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Neshannock at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.

Riverside at South Side, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Burgettstown at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Union at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Western Beaver at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Monessen at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Springdale at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Softball

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Butler, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Plum, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 5 p.m.

Section 3

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Shaler at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Moon at Trinity, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Western Beaver at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at McKeesport, 4:15 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Burrell, 6:30 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Yough, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Blackhawk at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Montour, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, DH, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Brentwood at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Charleroi at Frazier, 4 p.m.

Washington at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Riverside at Shenango, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Rochester, 3:30 p.m.

South Side at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Avella, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.

Springdale at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Brashear at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

Jeannette at California, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Norwin, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Trinity at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan at North Hills, 5:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Mars at North Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Montour at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Gateway, ppd.

