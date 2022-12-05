High school sports scores, schedules for Dec. 4, 2022

By:

Sunday, December 4, 2022 | 9:44 PM

High Schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Sunday’s results

Brownsville Tournament

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 63, Beth-Center 18

Midland Classic

Blackhawk 62, Rochester 22

East Liverpool (Ohio) 69, Ambridge 35

Lincoln Park 70, Montour 50

North Catholic Tournament

Devon Prep 58, Imani Christian 52

North Catholic 85, Monsignor Scanlan (N.Y.) 71

Monday’s schedule

Laurel Tournament

Ellwood City at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Blackhawk at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Carrick, 5 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.

Springdale at Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls

Sunday’s result

Brownsville Tournament

Bentworth 45, Uniontown 43

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Allderdice at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Armstrong at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Cathedral Prep at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Eden Christian at Cambridge Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Hillel Academy at Nazareth Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Riverside, 6 p.m.

New Castle at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Peters Township at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Football

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s Prep (11-1) vs. Harrisburg (11-2) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (11-2) vs. Pine-Richland (12-3) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop McDevitt (12-1) vs. Aliquippa (13-0) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (11-2) vs. Neumann Goretti (10-3) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (12-3) vs. Westinghouse (14-0) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Class A

Thursday’s schedule

Steelton-Highspire (13-1) vs. Union (13-3) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Cathedral Prep at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Upper Saint Clair, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Baldwin at Mt Lebanon, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford at South Fayette, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Mars at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Class A

Shaler at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 6 p.m.

McDowell at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Moon at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 8 p.m.

Kiski at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Avonworth at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.