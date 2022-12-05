High school sports scores, schedules for Dec. 4, 2022
By:
Sunday, December 4, 2022 | 9:44 PM
High Schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Sunday’s results
Brownsville Tournament
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 63, Beth-Center 18
Midland Classic
East Liverpool (Ohio) 69, Ambridge 35
Lincoln Park 70, Montour 50
North Catholic Tournament
Devon Prep 58, Imani Christian 52
North Catholic 85, Monsignor Scanlan (N.Y.) 71
Monday’s schedule
Laurel Tournament
Ellwood City at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Blackhawk at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Frazier at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at Carrick, 5 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.
Springdale at Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls
Sunday’s result
Brownsville Tournament
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Allderdice at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Armstrong at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Baldwin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Cathedral Prep at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Eden Christian at Cambridge Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Hillel Academy at Nazareth Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Riverside, 6 p.m.
New Castle at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Peters Township at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Football
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
St. Joseph’s Prep (11-1) vs. Harrisburg (11-2) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s schedule
Imhotep Charter (11-2) vs. Pine-Richland (12-3) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop McDevitt (12-1) vs. Aliquippa (13-0) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (11-2) vs. Neumann Goretti (10-3) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (12-3) vs. Westinghouse (14-0) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Class A
Thursday’s schedule
Steelton-Highspire (13-1) vs. Union (13-3) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Cathedral Prep at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Upper Saint Clair, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Baldwin at Mt Lebanon, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford at South Fayette, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.
Mars at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.
Class A
Shaler at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 6 p.m.
McDowell at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.
Moon at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 8 p.m.
Kiski at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
Avonworth at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.