High school sports scores, schedules for Feb. 19, 2023

Sunday, February 19, 2023 | 8:33 PM

High schools

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Norwin (14-8) at New Castle (20-2), 7 p.m.; Butler (14-7) at Mt. Lebanon (15-7), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (14-8), 7 p.m.; Baldwin (12-10) vs. Central Catholic (13-9) at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Peters Township (20-3) vs. South Fayette (14-9); Gateway (16-5) vs. McKeesport (11-10); Penn Hills (18-3) vs. Mars (15-8); North Hills (18-5) vs. Fox Chapel (14-9)

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s schedule

West Mifflin (10-12) at Lincoln Park (21-1), 7 p.m.; Beaver (17-4) at South Allegheny (18-4), 7 p.m.; Blackhawk (11-11) at Hampton (20-2), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (8-13) at Highlands (19-3), 7 p.m.; Freeport (13-9) at Laurel Highlands (19-2), 7 p.m.; Belle Vernon (10-11) at Quaker Valley (14-6), 7 p.m.; Avonworth (8-13) at Uniontown (18-3), 7 p.m.; Montour (9-13) at North Catholic (16-6), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

McGuffey (12-10) at Steel Valley (12-9), 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (11-10) at Washington (15-6), 7 p.m.; Derry (11-9) at Mohawk (19-3), 7 p.m.; Ellwood City (15-7) at Deer Lakes (13-8), 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (10-12) at Neshannock (16-5), 7 p.m.; Burrell (13-9) at Yough (15-7), 7 p.m.; Brownsville (12-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-7) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-9) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (16-5) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Laurel (7-16) at Aliquippa (16-6), 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (16-6) at Shenango (14-8), 7 p.m.; Propel Braddock Hills (10-12) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (15-5) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Burgettstown (13-9) vs. Eden Christian (16-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.; South Side (8-15) at Bishop Canevin (18-4), 7 p.m.; Nazareth Prep (9-8) at Serra Catholic (13-9), 7 p.m.; Clairton (10-12) vs. Fort Cherry (20-2) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Jeannette (13-7) at Northgate (16-6), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Rochester (11-12) vs. Imani Christian (15-6), TBA; Geibel (16-6) vs. Neighborhood Academy (18-4), TBA; Aquinas Academy (19-4) at Union (20-2), 7 p.m.; Monessen (21-2) at Carlynton (15-6), 7 p.m.

Girls

Class 6A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Butler (11-11) at Peters Township (12-10), 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Butler/Peters Township winner at Upper St. Clair (19-2), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (12-9) at Mt. Lebanon (16-6), 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-11) at North Allegheny (17-5), 7 p.m.; Baldwin (10-12) at Norwin (19-3), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Plum (13-10) at South Fayette (20-2), 8 p.m.; Shaler (16-6) at Penn-Trafford (15-7) , 8 p.m.; Latrobe (14-8) at Trinity (15-6), 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills (11-11) at Armstrong (19-3), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (9-12) vs. Oakland Catholic (19-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (18-4) vs. Mars (15-6) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.; Penn Hills (10-11) at McKeesport (18-4), 7 p.m.; Hampton (14-8) vs. Indiana (15-7) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Greensburg Salem (14-8) at Belle Vernon (14-8), 7 p.m.; Hopewell (10-12) at Knoch (14-8), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (11-9) at Beaver (13-7), 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (11-11) at Highlands (14-7), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Greensburg Salem/Belle Vernon winner at Blackhawk (19-3), 7 p.m.; Hopewell/Knoch winner at Quaker Valley (15-7), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin/Beaver winner at North Catholic (19-3), 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands/Highlands winner vs. Elizabeth Forward (17-5), TBA

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy (21-2) vs. Waynesburg (20-3); Avonworth (16-5) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-6); Laurel (21-2) vs. Keystone Oaks (16-7); Neshannock (17-6) vs. Mohawk (15-8).

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Shenango (19-4) vs. Brentwood (13-9); Greensburg Central Catholic (19-4) vs. Burgettstown (18-5); Freedom (18-4) vs. Chartiers-Houston (16-7); Serra Catholic (17-2) vs. Aliquippa (11-9)

Class A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Leechburg (7-11) at West Greene (12-9), 7 p.m.; Geibel (11-11) at St. Joseph (18-4), 7 p.m.; Avella (12-10) at Riverview (11-10), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (2-19) vs. Eden Christian (7-14) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Leechburg/West Greene winner at Union (15-6), 7 p.m.; Geibel/St. Joseph winner at Monessen (15-5), 7 p.m.; Avella/Riverview winner at Bishop Canevin (10-7), 7 p.m.; Jeannette/Eden Christian winner vs. Aquinas Academy (14-8), TBA

City League playoffs

Boys

Championship

Sunday’s result

At UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Allderdice 66, Obama Academy 42

Girls

Championship

Sunday’s result

At UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Obama Academy 75, Allderdice 29

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 2A

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6 p.m.

Bishop McCort at South Fayette, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Center, 7:45 p.m.

Butler at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class A

Westmont Hilltop at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.

North Catholic at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Chartiers Valley, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Kiski at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Varsity D2

Morgantown at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.

Neshannock at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

