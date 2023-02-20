High school sports scores, schedules for Feb. 19, 2023
Sunday, February 19, 2023
High schools
WPIAL playoffs
Boys
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Norwin (14-8) at New Castle (20-2), 7 p.m.; Butler (14-7) at Mt. Lebanon (15-7), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (14-8), 7 p.m.; Baldwin (12-10) vs. Central Catholic (13-9) at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Peters Township (20-3) vs. South Fayette (14-9); Gateway (16-5) vs. McKeesport (11-10); Penn Hills (18-3) vs. Mars (15-8); North Hills (18-5) vs. Fox Chapel (14-9)
Class 4A
First round
Monday’s schedule
West Mifflin (10-12) at Lincoln Park (21-1), 7 p.m.; Beaver (17-4) at South Allegheny (18-4), 7 p.m.; Blackhawk (11-11) at Hampton (20-2), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (8-13) at Highlands (19-3), 7 p.m.; Freeport (13-9) at Laurel Highlands (19-2), 7 p.m.; Belle Vernon (10-11) at Quaker Valley (14-6), 7 p.m.; Avonworth (8-13) at Uniontown (18-3), 7 p.m.; Montour (9-13) at North Catholic (16-6), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Monday’s schedule
McGuffey (12-10) at Steel Valley (12-9), 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (11-10) at Washington (15-6), 7 p.m.; Derry (11-9) at Mohawk (19-3), 7 p.m.; Ellwood City (15-7) at Deer Lakes (13-8), 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (10-12) at Neshannock (16-5), 7 p.m.; Burrell (13-9) at Yough (15-7), 7 p.m.; Brownsville (12-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-7) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-9) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (16-5) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Laurel (7-16) at Aliquippa (16-6), 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (16-6) at Shenango (14-8), 7 p.m.; Propel Braddock Hills (10-12) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (15-5) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Burgettstown (13-9) vs. Eden Christian (16-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.; South Side (8-15) at Bishop Canevin (18-4), 7 p.m.; Nazareth Prep (9-8) at Serra Catholic (13-9), 7 p.m.; Clairton (10-12) vs. Fort Cherry (20-2) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Jeannette (13-7) at Northgate (16-6), 7 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Rochester (11-12) vs. Imani Christian (15-6), TBA; Geibel (16-6) vs. Neighborhood Academy (18-4), TBA; Aquinas Academy (19-4) at Union (20-2), 7 p.m.; Monessen (21-2) at Carlynton (15-6), 7 p.m.
Girls
Class 6A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Butler (11-11) at Peters Township (12-10), 8 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Butler/Peters Township winner at Upper St. Clair (19-2), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (12-9) at Mt. Lebanon (16-6), 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-11) at North Allegheny (17-5), 7 p.m.; Baldwin (10-12) at Norwin (19-3), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Plum (13-10) at South Fayette (20-2), 8 p.m.; Shaler (16-6) at Penn-Trafford (15-7) , 8 p.m.; Latrobe (14-8) at Trinity (15-6), 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills (11-11) at Armstrong (19-3), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (9-12) vs. Oakland Catholic (19-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (18-4) vs. Mars (15-6) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.; Penn Hills (10-11) at McKeesport (18-4), 7 p.m.; Hampton (14-8) vs. Indiana (15-7) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Greensburg Salem (14-8) at Belle Vernon (14-8), 7 p.m.; Hopewell (10-12) at Knoch (14-8), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (11-9) at Beaver (13-7), 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (11-11) at Highlands (14-7), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Greensburg Salem/Belle Vernon winner at Blackhawk (19-3), 7 p.m.; Hopewell/Knoch winner at Quaker Valley (15-7), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin/Beaver winner at North Catholic (19-3), 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands/Highlands winner vs. Elizabeth Forward (17-5), TBA
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Shady Side Academy (21-2) vs. Waynesburg (20-3); Avonworth (16-5) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-6); Laurel (21-2) vs. Keystone Oaks (16-7); Neshannock (17-6) vs. Mohawk (15-8).
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Shenango (19-4) vs. Brentwood (13-9); Greensburg Central Catholic (19-4) vs. Burgettstown (18-5); Freedom (18-4) vs. Chartiers-Houston (16-7); Serra Catholic (17-2) vs. Aliquippa (11-9)
Class A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Leechburg (7-11) at West Greene (12-9), 7 p.m.; Geibel (11-11) at St. Joseph (18-4), 7 p.m.; Avella (12-10) at Riverview (11-10), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (2-19) vs. Eden Christian (7-14) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Leechburg/West Greene winner at Union (15-6), 7 p.m.; Geibel/St. Joseph winner at Monessen (15-5), 7 p.m.; Avella/Riverview winner at Bishop Canevin (10-7), 7 p.m.; Jeannette/Eden Christian winner vs. Aquinas Academy (14-8), TBA
City League playoffs
Boys
Championship
Sunday’s result
At UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
Allderdice 66, Obama Academy 42
Girls
Championship
Sunday’s result
At UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
Obama Academy 75, Allderdice 29
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class 2A
Latrobe at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6 p.m.
Bishop McCort at South Fayette, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Center, 7:45 p.m.
Butler at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Class A
Westmont Hilltop at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.
North Catholic at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Chartiers Valley, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.
Kiski at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.
Varsity D2
Morgantown at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.
Neshannock at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
