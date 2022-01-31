High school sports scores, schedules for Jan. 30, 2022
Sunday, January 30, 2022 | 9:36 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Sunday’s results
PBC Classic
At Montour
Bishop Canevin 68, Belle Vernon 64
Canon-McMillan 71, Beaver Falls 50
Ellwood City 82, Sto-Rox 60
Mars 67, Aliquippa 33
North Hills 75, Upper St. Clair 47
Shaler 69, Chartiers Valley 66
Shootout at Seton Hill
Franklin Regional 65, Homer-Center 26
Geibel 54, Jeannette 51
Greensburg C.C. 82, Latrobe 56
Monday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 3
Kiski Area at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Girls
Sunday’s results
Shootout at Seton Hill
Greensburg C.C. 43, Franklin Regional 37
Indiana 56, Southmoreland 54 (2OT)
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Plum at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brownsville at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Brentwood at Avonworth, 6:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
California at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Ellis School at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Springdale at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Geibel, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Mt. Pleasant at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Bethel Park at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Butler at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.
Class A
North Hills at Kiski Area, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.
Plum at Moon, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.
Wheeling Park at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.
Class B
Bishop Canevin at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.
Wilmington at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9 p.m.
Connellsville at Carrick, Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Highlands at Riverview, 7 p.m.
WPIAL team tournament
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
First round
At Waynesburg
Waynesburg (12-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (10-6); Norwin (8-3) vs. Franklin Regional (6-1)
At Canon-McMillan
Canon-McMillan (9-3) vs. West Allegheny (8-4); North Allegheny (6-0) vs. Bethel Park (8-4)
At Connellsville
Connellsville (15-1) vs. Peters Township (6-3); Kiski Area (13-3) vs. Pine-Richland (6-2)
At Latrobe
Latrobe (9-0) vs. Penn-Trafford (5-5); Butler (15-3) vs. Armstrong (5-2)
Class 2A
First round
At Burrell
Fort Cherry (7-8) vs. Montour (5-2); Winner vs. Burrell (10-4)
At Beth-Center
Mt. Pleasant (10-4) vs. Jefferson-Morgan (9-4); Winner vs. Beth-Center (11-2)
At Quaker Valley
Knoch (5-5) vs. Laurel (7-1); Winner vs. Quaker Valley (14-3)
At Burgettstown
Southmoreland (8-4) vs. Freedom (8-3); Winner vs. Burgettstown (8-0)
Note: First-round matches at 6 p.m.; quarterfinals at 7:15 p.m.
