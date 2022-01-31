TribLIVE Logo
High school sports scores, schedules for Jan. 30, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, January 30, 2022 | 9:36 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Sunday’s results

PBC Classic

At Montour

Bishop Canevin 68, Belle Vernon 64

Canon-McMillan 71, Beaver Falls 50

Ellwood City 82, Sto-Rox 60

Mars 67, Aliquippa 33

North Hills 75, Upper St. Clair 47

Shaler 69, Chartiers Valley 66

Shootout at Seton Hill

Franklin Regional 65, Homer-Center 26

Geibel 54, Jeannette 51

Greensburg C.C. 82, Latrobe 56

Monday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 3

Kiski Area at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Girls

Sunday’s results

Shootout at Seton Hill

Greensburg C.C. 43, Franklin Regional 37

Indiana 56, Southmoreland 54 (2OT)

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Plum at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brownsville at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brentwood at Avonworth, 6:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Ellis School at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Springdale at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Geibel, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Mt. Pleasant at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Bethel Park at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Butler at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Class A

North Hills at Kiski Area, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Plum at Moon, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling Park at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

Bishop Canevin at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Wilmington at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9 p.m.

Connellsville at Carrick, Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Highlands at Riverview, 7 p.m.

WPIAL team tournament

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

First round

At Waynesburg

Waynesburg (12-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (10-6); Norwin (8-3) vs. Franklin Regional (6-1)

At Canon-McMillan

Canon-McMillan (9-3) vs. West Allegheny (8-4); North Allegheny (6-0) vs. Bethel Park (8-4)

At Connellsville

Connellsville (15-1) vs. Peters Township (6-3); Kiski Area (13-3) vs. Pine-Richland (6-2)

At Latrobe

Latrobe (9-0) vs. Penn-Trafford (5-5); Butler (15-3) vs. Armstrong (5-2)

Class 2A

First round

At Burrell

Fort Cherry (7-8) vs. Montour (5-2); Winner vs. Burrell (10-4)

At Beth-Center

Mt. Pleasant (10-4) vs. Jefferson-Morgan (9-4); Winner vs. Beth-Center (11-2)

At Quaker Valley

Knoch (5-5) vs. Laurel (7-1); Winner vs. Quaker Valley (14-3)

At Burgettstown

Southmoreland (8-4) vs. Freedom (8-3); Winner vs. Burgettstown (8-0)

Note: First-round matches at 6 p.m.; quarterfinals at 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

