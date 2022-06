High school sports scores, schedules for June 10, 2022

Friday, June 10, 2022 | 10:09 PM

High schools

Baseball

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Hazleton (22-1) vs. Liberty (25-2) at Creekview Park, Stroudsburg, 4 p.m.; Warwick (21-2) vs. Cumberland Valley (18-6) at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Selinsgrove (22-2) vs. Archbishop Wood (20-4) at Walter Stump Stadium, Pine Grove, 4 p.m.; Donegal (18-8) vs. Bethel Park (19-3) at Mt. Aloysius College, Cresson, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s result

Monsignor Bonner 13, Montoursville 0

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Holy Ghost Prep (17-5) vs. Monsignor Bonner (26-1) at Villanova Ballpark, Plymouth Township, 4 p.m.; Montour (19-6) vs. West Mifflin (20-3) at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Lancaster Catholic (22-2) vs. Neumann-Goretti (14-8) at Boyertown, 3:30 p.m.; Punxsutawney (17-5) vs. Central (Martinsburg) (25-0) at 1st Commonwealth Bank Field, Homer City, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Delone Catholic (19-6) vs. Everett (19-2) at Greene Township Park, Scotland, 3:30 p.m.; Burgettstown (16-5) vs. Neshannock (19-7) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Halifax (17-6) vs. Tri-Valley (21-4) at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 4 p.m.; Southern Fulton (20-5) vs. DuBois Central Catholic (20-4) at Mt. Aloysius College, Cresson, 2 p.m.

Lacrosse

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Saturday’s schedule

Boys

Class 3A

Garnet Valley vs. Radnor at West Chester East, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Marple Newtown vs. Mars at West Chester East, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

Conestoga vs. Manheim Township at West Chester East, noon

Class 2A

Archbishop Carroll vs. Twin Valley at West Chester East, 10 a.m.

Softball

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

North Penn (25-1) vs. Spring-Ford (22-2) at Boyertown, 7 p.m.; Pennsbury (24-2) vs. Seneca Valley (15-6) at Chambersburg, 2:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Pittston Area (23-0) vs. Oxford (16-10) at Patriots Park, Allentown, 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (20-3) vs. Armstrong (22-4) at Mars, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Villa Joseph Marie (19-3) vs. Tunkhannock (19-6) at Patriots Park, Allentown; Clearfield (20-3) vs. Beaver (21-0) at St. Francis University, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Lewisburg (18-3) vs. Palmerton (17-9) at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.; Avonworth (19-5) vs. Bald Eagle Area (18-4) at St. Francis University, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Claysburg-Kimmel (19-4) vs. Conwell-Egan (15-5) at Cumberland Valley, 2 p.m.; Neshannock (24-0) vs. Laurel (19-4) at Westminster College, 2 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Montgomery (20-4) vs. Glendale (18-2) at Milesburg Little League Complex, 2 p.m.; Saegertown (16-4) vs. DuBois Central Catholic (21-3) at Westminster College, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Saturday’s schedule

Class 3A

Central Dauphin vs. North Allegheny at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Lower Dauphin vs. Meadville at Penn State, 11 a.m.

