High school sports scores, schedules for June 14, 2021

By:

Monday, June 14, 2021 | 9:46 PM

High schools

Baseball

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

North Allegheny 3, Spring-Ford 1

La Salle College 2, North Penn 0

Finals

Friday’s schedule

La Salle College vs. North Allegheny at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Penn State, 4:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Bethel Park 1, Central Mountain 0

Red Land 8, Manheim Central 0

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

Bethel Park vs. Red Land, at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Penn State, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

New Castle 3, Montour 1

Wyoming Area 5, Bonner-Prendergast 4

Finals

Friday’s schedule

New Castle vs. Wyoming Area, at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Tyrone 4, Central (Martinsburg) 2

Oley Valley 2, Lake Lehman 1

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

Oley Valley vs. Tyrone, at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Shenango 5, Serra Catholic 0

Schuylkill Haven 8, Riverside 7

Finals

Friday’s schedule

Shenango vs. Schuylkill Haven, at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Penn State, 10:30 a.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Eden Christian 8, Southern Fulton 3

Halifax vs. Juniata Valley, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Halifax vs. Juniata Valley, at Bald Eagle Area, 1 p.m.

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

Eden Christian vs. Halifax/Juniata Valley winner, at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Penn State, 10:30 a.m.

Softball

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Haverford 2, Pennsbury 1

North Penn 10, Canon-McMillan 0

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

North Penn vs. Haverford, at Nittany Lion Softball Softball Park, Penn State, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Armstrong 7, North Hills 4

Lampeter-Strasburg 3, West Scranton 0

Finals

Friday’s schedule

Armstrong vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, at Nittany Lion Softball Softball Park, Penn State, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Beaver 4, Highlands 0

Tunkhannock 5, Bethlehem Catholic 1

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

Beaver vs. Tunkhannock, at Nittany Lion Softball Softball Park, Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Mt. Pleasant 13, Punxsutawney 0

Mid Valley 1, Central Columbia 0

Finals

Friday’s schedule

Mt. Pleasant vs. Mid Valley, at Nittany Lion Softball Softball Park, Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Ligonier Valley 6, Union City 1

Line Mountain 1, Williams Valley 0

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

Line Mountain vs. Ligonier Valley, at Nittany Lion Softball Softball Park, Penn State, 11 a.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Tri Valley 7, Halifax 3

West Greene 12, DuBois Central Catholic 1

Finals

Friday’s schedule

West Greene vs. Tri-Valley, at Nittany Lion Softball Softball Park, Penn State, 11 a.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.