High school sports scores, schedules for March 16, 2022

By:

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | 10:54 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Lower Merion 72, Scranton 44

Roman Catholic 75, Cheltenham 62

Archbishop Wood 74, North Hills 47

Fox Chapel 39, Northampton 37

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Merion (27-3) vs. Roman Catholic (22-4)

Archbishop Wood (20-7) vs. Fox Chapel (27-1)

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Chester (20-3) vs. Imhotep Charter (26-4) at TBD; New Castle (26-2) vs. Gateway (18-6) at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (21-4) vs. Dallas (25-3) at Bethlehem Freedom, 7 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll (15-10) vs. Quaker Valley (26-0) at Bald Eagle, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Holy Redeemer 56, Math, Civics & Science 48

Devon Prep 60, West Catholic 51

South Allegheny 53, Bishop Guilfoyle 41

Aliquippa 64, Avonworth 49

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Holy Redeemer (24-4) vs. Devon Prep (17-7)

South Allegheny (20-7) vs. Aliquippa (20-8)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Constitution 50, Holy Cross 48

Old Forge 66, Lancaster Mennonite 54

OLSH 54, Ridgway 27

Kennedy Catholic 64, Portage 55

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Constitution (21-8) vs. Old Forge (19-9)

OLSH (26-0) vs. Kennedy Catholic (24-4)

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Nativity BVM (22-6) vs. St. John Neumann (25-3) at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (23-4) vs. Elk County (25-5) at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Plymouth Whitemarsh (29-0) vs. Cedar Cliff (28-1) at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; Central Dauphin (23-4) vs. Mt. Lebanon (26-1) at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Mechanicsburg 45, West York 33

Cardinal O’Hara 38, Springfield Delco 22

Chartiers Valley 39, Gettysburg 35

McKeesport 58, Moon 52

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Mechanicsburg (24-5) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (14-15)

Chartiers Valley (27-2) vs. McKeesport (23-5)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Archbishop Wood 50, Gwynedd Mercy 27

Jim Thorpe 40, Dunmore 39

Lansdale Catholic 40, Delone Catholic 36

Villa Maria 54, Blackhawk 27

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (23-5) vs. Jim Thorpe (28-1)

Lansdale Catholic (26-5) vs. Villa Maria (24-2)

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (15-9) vs. Imhotep Charter (16-9) at Archbishop Wood, 6 p.m.; Freedom (21-5) vs. North Catholic (22-5) at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Mt. Carmel (23-5) vs. Southern Columbia (28-1) at Shamokin, 6 p.m.; Neshannock (27-2) vs. Bellwood Antis (24-6) at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Northumberland Christian 59, Christian School of York 41

Williamsburg 43, Faith Christian 27

Kennedy Catholic 77, Otto-Eldred 30

Portage 32, Union 27

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Northumberland Christian (22-3) vs. Williamsburg (24-6)

Kennedy Catholic (24-2) vs. Portage (24-5)

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Finals

Monday’s schedule

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Seneca Valley vs. Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Finals

Tuesday’s schedule

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Thomas Jefferson vs. Franklin Regional, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

At RMU Island Sports Center

Norwin 5, Fox Chapel 4 (OT)

McDowell 5, Quaker Valley 3

Finals

Monday’s schedule

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Norwin vs. McDowell, 8:45 p.m.

Division II

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

At RMU Island Sports Center

Bishop Canevin vs. Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.

Ringgold vs. Neshannock, 8:30 p.m.

Swimming

Boys

PIAA championships

At Bucknell University

Class 3A

Finals

200 medley relay: 1. Conestoga (Gary Wang, Jake Wang, John Yeniay, Stephen Graver), 1:32.56; 2. Liberty, 1:32.54; 3. Upper Saint Clair, 1:32.66; 4. La Salle College, 1:32.90; 5. Franklin Regional, 1:33.41; 6. Wilson, 1:34.28; 7. Hempfield Area, 1:35.24; 8. Hershey, 1:35.87.

Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Seneca Valley, 1:34.82; 13. North Allegheny, 1:37.08; 16. Gateway, 1:37.43

200 freestyle: 1. Ben Gerhard, Governor Mifflin, 1:38.88; 2. Jacob Replogle, Perkiomen Valley, 1:39.55; 3.Ben Musante, Hershey, 1:39.64; 4. Derek Estep, Chambersburg, 1:40.83; 5. Kevin Donaldson, Seneca Valley, 1:41.07; 6. Logan Richards, Owen J Roberts, 1:41.41; 7. Rhett Cosgrove, Radnor, 1:41.52; 8. Mason Potts, North Penn, 1:41.59.

Other WPIALfinishers: 9. Levi Hansen, Kiski Area, 1:41.69, 11. Christian Dantey, Fox Chapel, 1:42.73, 13. Zachary Jubeck, North Allegheny, 1:43.09

200 IM: 1. Daniel Simoes, Seneca Valley, 1:48.87; 2. Takoda Heckman, 3. Wilson, 1:49.73; 4. Jake Wang, Conestoga, 1:50.20; 5. Haihan Xu, Seneca Valley, 1:52.09; 6. Aidan Faikish, North Penn, 1:53.17; 7. Zachary Lemay, Central Bucks East, 1:54.36; 8. Alex Blacker, Hershey, 1:55.94.

Other WPIAL finishers: 11. Andrew White, Upper St. Clair, 1:54.65; 12. William Gao, North Allegheny, 1:54.82; 16. Carter Robertson, Central Catholic, 1:58.62

50 freestyle. 1. Daniel Gordon, Spring Grove, 20.12; 2. Marcus Papanikolaou, Central Bucks East, 20.23; 3. Quinn Buck, La Salle College, 20.41; 4. Addison Collins, Liberty, 20.73; 5. Benjamin Borvendeg, Butler, 20.81; 6. Jake Kennedy , Springfield (Delco), 21.00; 7. Brady Robidas, Muhlenberg, 21.01; 8. Carlos, Hidalgo, Lebanon, 21.15.

Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Dominic Falcon, Hempfield Area, 21.07; 15. Ryan Senchyshak, Upper St. Clair, 21.70.

100 butterfly: 1. Patrick Gilhool, Liberty, 47.69; 2. Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, Upper St. Clair, 48.28; 3. Tim Grossi, La Salle College, 48.91; 4. Alex Karahalis, Oxford Area, 49.34; 5. Dom Cortopassi, Bethel Park, 49.38; 6. Chadd Corson, Wilson, 49.50; 7. John Yeniay, Conestoga, 50.86; 8. Jacob Johnson, Springfield (Delco), 51.35.

Other WPIAL finishers, 11. Andrei Tudorascu, Mt. Lebanon, 50.35

200 freestyle relay: 1. Liberty (Patrick Gilhool, Daniel Lehr, Malcolm Collins, Addison Collins), 1:23.18; 2. Seneca Valley, 1:23.31; 3. La Salle College, 1:24.06; 4. Upper St. Clair, 1:24.38; 5. Central Bucks East, 1:24.82; 6. North Penn, 1:25.84; 7. Wilson, 1:25.98; 8. Hempfield Area, 1:26.44.

Other WPIAL finishers: 13. North Allegheny, 1:27.06

Girls

PIAA championships

At Bucknell University

Class 3A

Finals

200 medley relay: 1. Hatboro-Horsham (Kathy Jia, Emmy Erikson, Annie Jia, Sarah Parker), 1:42.67; 2. Fox Chapel, 1:44.09; 3. Mt. Lebanon, 1:45.53; 4. State College, 1:45.61; 5. North Allegheny, 1:45.90; 6. Exeter Township, 1:45.91; 7. Conestoga, 1:45.98, 8. Radnor, 1:46.36.

200 freestyle: 1. Krista Marlin, W C Henderson, 1:46.92; 2. Sydney Gring, Muhlenberg, 1:47.90; 3. Megan Unruh, Exeter, 1:48.81; 4. Lexi Sundgren, North Allegheny, 1:49.10; 5. Jennifer Bolden, Cumberland Valley, 1:51.24: 7. Audrey Laganelli, Conestoga, 1:52.11; 8. Madeline Faikish, North Penn, 1:53.16

200 IM: 1. Katya Eruslanova, Haverford, 2:00.09; 2. Kathy Jia, Hatboro-Horsham, 2:01.36; 3. Sophie Shao, Fox Chapel, 2:03.09; 4. Jade Castro, State College, 2:03.21; 5. Audrey Collins, Radnor, 2:03.29; 6. Alexa Conner, Lower Merion, 2:05.93; 7. Naomi Furman, Conestoga, 2:06.25; 8. Bella Rippon, Hershey, 2:06.33.

Other WPIAL finishers: 16. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 2:09.20

50 freestyle: 1. Alexa Fulton, Downingtown East, 22.66; 2. Kayla Johnson, Parkland, 22.84; 3. Izzy Iwasyk, Unionville, 23.17; 4. Sarah Parker, Hatboro-Horsham, 23.27; 5. Lily Robinson, Conestoga, 23.62; 6. Sylvia Roy, Mt. Lebanon, 23.69; 7. Cali Oyerly, Hershey, 23.73; 8. Ashley Gutshall, Spring Ford, 23.98

Other WPIAL finishers: 15. Rei Sperry, Fox Chapel, 24.41.

100 butterfly: 1. Annie Jia, Hatboro-Horsham,52.04; 2. Sophie Shao, Fox Chapel, 54.22; 3. Kate Levensten, Harriton, 54.86; 4.Kenzi Padilla, Phoenixville, 55.16; 5. Audrey Collins, Radnor, 56.33; 6. Flynn Truskett, West Chester Rustin, 57.06; 7. Ria Dietz, Seneca Valley, 57,19; 8. Tori Fenn, Pocono Mountain East, 57.31.

Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Amanda Aidar, Upper St. Clair, 56.58; 10. Adrienne Hagins, Mt. Lebanon, 57.29

200 freestyle relay: 1. Hatboro-Horsham (Kathy La, Sarah Parker, Hannah Parker, Vivi Vergara), 1:33.22; 2. WC Henderson, 1:34.37; 3. Hershey, 1:35.97; 4. Upper Dublin, 1:36.40; 5. Muhlenberg, 1:36.52; 6. North Allegheny, 1:36.87; 7. Wilson, 1:37.37; 8. North Penn, 1:37.58

Other WPIAL finishers: 12. Gateway, 1:39.38; 14. Upper St. Clair, 1:39.78

Tennis

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Butler 5, Gateway 0

Central Catholic 3, Bethel Park 2

Fox Chapel 4, Peters Township 1

Mt. Lebanon 4, North Allegheny 1

Norwin 3, Mt. Pleasant 2

Valley 5, Greensburg Salem 0

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.