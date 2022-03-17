High school sports scores, schedules for March 16, 2022
By:
Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | 10:54 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Lower Merion 72, Scranton 44
Roman Catholic 75, Cheltenham 62
Archbishop Wood 74, North Hills 47
Fox Chapel 39, Northampton 37
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Lower Merion (27-3) vs. Roman Catholic (22-4)
Archbishop Wood (20-7) vs. Fox Chapel (27-1)
Class 5A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Chester (20-3) vs. Imhotep Charter (26-4) at TBD; New Castle (26-2) vs. Gateway (18-6) at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Neumann-Goretti (21-4) vs. Dallas (25-3) at Bethlehem Freedom, 7 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll (15-10) vs. Quaker Valley (26-0) at Bald Eagle, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Holy Redeemer 56, Math, Civics & Science 48
Devon Prep 60, West Catholic 51
South Allegheny 53, Bishop Guilfoyle 41
Aliquippa 64, Avonworth 49
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Holy Redeemer (24-4) vs. Devon Prep (17-7)
South Allegheny (20-7) vs. Aliquippa (20-8)
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Constitution 50, Holy Cross 48
Old Forge 66, Lancaster Mennonite 54
OLSH 54, Ridgway 27
Kennedy Catholic 64, Portage 55
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Constitution (21-8) vs. Old Forge (19-9)
OLSH (26-0) vs. Kennedy Catholic (24-4)
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Nativity BVM (22-6) vs. St. John Neumann (25-3) at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (23-4) vs. Elk County (25-5) at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Plymouth Whitemarsh (29-0) vs. Cedar Cliff (28-1) at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; Central Dauphin (23-4) vs. Mt. Lebanon (26-1) at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Mechanicsburg 45, West York 33
Cardinal O’Hara 38, Springfield Delco 22
Chartiers Valley 39, Gettysburg 35
McKeesport 58, Moon 52
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Mechanicsburg (24-5) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (14-15)
Chartiers Valley (27-2) vs. McKeesport (23-5)
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Archbishop Wood 50, Gwynedd Mercy 27
Jim Thorpe 40, Dunmore 39
Lansdale Catholic 40, Delone Catholic 36
Villa Maria 54, Blackhawk 27
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (23-5) vs. Jim Thorpe (28-1)
Lansdale Catholic (26-5) vs. Villa Maria (24-2)
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Neumann Goretti (15-9) vs. Imhotep Charter (16-9) at Archbishop Wood, 6 p.m.; Freedom (21-5) vs. North Catholic (22-5) at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Mt. Carmel (23-5) vs. Southern Columbia (28-1) at Shamokin, 6 p.m.; Neshannock (27-2) vs. Bellwood Antis (24-6) at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Northumberland Christian 59, Christian School of York 41
Williamsburg 43, Faith Christian 27
Kennedy Catholic 77, Otto-Eldred 30
Portage 32, Union 27
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Northumberland Christian (22-3) vs. Williamsburg (24-6)
Kennedy Catholic (24-2) vs. Portage (24-5)
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class 3A
Finals
Monday’s schedule
At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex
Seneca Valley vs. Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Finals
Tuesday’s schedule
At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex
Thomas Jefferson vs. Franklin Regional, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
At RMU Island Sports Center
Norwin 5, Fox Chapel 4 (OT)
McDowell 5, Quaker Valley 3
Finals
Monday’s schedule
At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex
Norwin vs. McDowell, 8:45 p.m.
Division II
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
At RMU Island Sports Center
Bishop Canevin vs. Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.
Ringgold vs. Neshannock, 8:30 p.m.
Swimming
Boys
PIAA championships
At Bucknell University
Class 3A
Finals
200 medley relay: 1. Conestoga (Gary Wang, Jake Wang, John Yeniay, Stephen Graver), 1:32.56; 2. Liberty, 1:32.54; 3. Upper Saint Clair, 1:32.66; 4. La Salle College, 1:32.90; 5. Franklin Regional, 1:33.41; 6. Wilson, 1:34.28; 7. Hempfield Area, 1:35.24; 8. Hershey, 1:35.87.
Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Seneca Valley, 1:34.82; 13. North Allegheny, 1:37.08; 16. Gateway, 1:37.43
200 freestyle: 1. Ben Gerhard, Governor Mifflin, 1:38.88; 2. Jacob Replogle, Perkiomen Valley, 1:39.55; 3.Ben Musante, Hershey, 1:39.64; 4. Derek Estep, Chambersburg, 1:40.83; 5. Kevin Donaldson, Seneca Valley, 1:41.07; 6. Logan Richards, Owen J Roberts, 1:41.41; 7. Rhett Cosgrove, Radnor, 1:41.52; 8. Mason Potts, North Penn, 1:41.59.
Other WPIALfinishers: 9. Levi Hansen, Kiski Area, 1:41.69, 11. Christian Dantey, Fox Chapel, 1:42.73, 13. Zachary Jubeck, North Allegheny, 1:43.09
200 IM: 1. Daniel Simoes, Seneca Valley, 1:48.87; 2. Takoda Heckman, 3. Wilson, 1:49.73; 4. Jake Wang, Conestoga, 1:50.20; 5. Haihan Xu, Seneca Valley, 1:52.09; 6. Aidan Faikish, North Penn, 1:53.17; 7. Zachary Lemay, Central Bucks East, 1:54.36; 8. Alex Blacker, Hershey, 1:55.94.
Other WPIAL finishers: 11. Andrew White, Upper St. Clair, 1:54.65; 12. William Gao, North Allegheny, 1:54.82; 16. Carter Robertson, Central Catholic, 1:58.62
50 freestyle. 1. Daniel Gordon, Spring Grove, 20.12; 2. Marcus Papanikolaou, Central Bucks East, 20.23; 3. Quinn Buck, La Salle College, 20.41; 4. Addison Collins, Liberty, 20.73; 5. Benjamin Borvendeg, Butler, 20.81; 6. Jake Kennedy , Springfield (Delco), 21.00; 7. Brady Robidas, Muhlenberg, 21.01; 8. Carlos, Hidalgo, Lebanon, 21.15.
Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Dominic Falcon, Hempfield Area, 21.07; 15. Ryan Senchyshak, Upper St. Clair, 21.70.
100 butterfly: 1. Patrick Gilhool, Liberty, 47.69; 2. Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, Upper St. Clair, 48.28; 3. Tim Grossi, La Salle College, 48.91; 4. Alex Karahalis, Oxford Area, 49.34; 5. Dom Cortopassi, Bethel Park, 49.38; 6. Chadd Corson, Wilson, 49.50; 7. John Yeniay, Conestoga, 50.86; 8. Jacob Johnson, Springfield (Delco), 51.35.
Other WPIAL finishers, 11. Andrei Tudorascu, Mt. Lebanon, 50.35
200 freestyle relay: 1. Liberty (Patrick Gilhool, Daniel Lehr, Malcolm Collins, Addison Collins), 1:23.18; 2. Seneca Valley, 1:23.31; 3. La Salle College, 1:24.06; 4. Upper St. Clair, 1:24.38; 5. Central Bucks East, 1:24.82; 6. North Penn, 1:25.84; 7. Wilson, 1:25.98; 8. Hempfield Area, 1:26.44.
Other WPIAL finishers: 13. North Allegheny, 1:27.06
Girls
PIAA championships
At Bucknell University
Class 3A
Finals
200 medley relay: 1. Hatboro-Horsham (Kathy Jia, Emmy Erikson, Annie Jia, Sarah Parker), 1:42.67; 2. Fox Chapel, 1:44.09; 3. Mt. Lebanon, 1:45.53; 4. State College, 1:45.61; 5. North Allegheny, 1:45.90; 6. Exeter Township, 1:45.91; 7. Conestoga, 1:45.98, 8. Radnor, 1:46.36.
200 freestyle: 1. Krista Marlin, W C Henderson, 1:46.92; 2. Sydney Gring, Muhlenberg, 1:47.90; 3. Megan Unruh, Exeter, 1:48.81; 4. Lexi Sundgren, North Allegheny, 1:49.10; 5. Jennifer Bolden, Cumberland Valley, 1:51.24: 7. Audrey Laganelli, Conestoga, 1:52.11; 8. Madeline Faikish, North Penn, 1:53.16
200 IM: 1. Katya Eruslanova, Haverford, 2:00.09; 2. Kathy Jia, Hatboro-Horsham, 2:01.36; 3. Sophie Shao, Fox Chapel, 2:03.09; 4. Jade Castro, State College, 2:03.21; 5. Audrey Collins, Radnor, 2:03.29; 6. Alexa Conner, Lower Merion, 2:05.93; 7. Naomi Furman, Conestoga, 2:06.25; 8. Bella Rippon, Hershey, 2:06.33.
Other WPIAL finishers: 16. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 2:09.20
50 freestyle: 1. Alexa Fulton, Downingtown East, 22.66; 2. Kayla Johnson, Parkland, 22.84; 3. Izzy Iwasyk, Unionville, 23.17; 4. Sarah Parker, Hatboro-Horsham, 23.27; 5. Lily Robinson, Conestoga, 23.62; 6. Sylvia Roy, Mt. Lebanon, 23.69; 7. Cali Oyerly, Hershey, 23.73; 8. Ashley Gutshall, Spring Ford, 23.98
Other WPIAL finishers: 15. Rei Sperry, Fox Chapel, 24.41.
100 butterfly: 1. Annie Jia, Hatboro-Horsham,52.04; 2. Sophie Shao, Fox Chapel, 54.22; 3. Kate Levensten, Harriton, 54.86; 4.Kenzi Padilla, Phoenixville, 55.16; 5. Audrey Collins, Radnor, 56.33; 6. Flynn Truskett, West Chester Rustin, 57.06; 7. Ria Dietz, Seneca Valley, 57,19; 8. Tori Fenn, Pocono Mountain East, 57.31.
Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Amanda Aidar, Upper St. Clair, 56.58; 10. Adrienne Hagins, Mt. Lebanon, 57.29
200 freestyle relay: 1. Hatboro-Horsham (Kathy La, Sarah Parker, Hannah Parker, Vivi Vergara), 1:33.22; 2. WC Henderson, 1:34.37; 3. Hershey, 1:35.97; 4. Upper Dublin, 1:36.40; 5. Muhlenberg, 1:36.52; 6. North Allegheny, 1:36.87; 7. Wilson, 1:37.37; 8. North Penn, 1:37.58
Other WPIAL finishers: 12. Gateway, 1:39.38; 14. Upper St. Clair, 1:39.78
Tennis
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Butler 5, Gateway 0
Central Catholic 3, Bethel Park 2
Fox Chapel 4, Peters Township 1
Mt. Lebanon 4, North Allegheny 1
Norwin 3, Mt. Pleasant 2
Valley 5, Greensburg Salem 0
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.