High school sports scores, schedules for March 17, 2022

By:

Thursday, March 17, 2022 | 10:38 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Merion (27-3) vs. Roman Catholic (22-4) at Coatesville, 4 p.m.

Archbishop Wood (20-7) vs. Fox Chapel (27-1) at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

New Castle (26-2) vs. Gateway (18-6) at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Chester (20-3) vs. Imhotep Charter (26-4) at Coatesville, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (21-4) vs. Dallas (25-3) at Bethlehem Freedom, 7 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll (15-10) vs. Quaker Valley (26-0) at Bald Eagle, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Holy Redeemer (24-4) vs. Devon Prep (17-7) at Bethlehem Liberty, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny (20-7) vs. Aliquippa (20-8) at Highlands, noon

Class 2A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Constitution (21-8) vs. Old Forge (19-9) at Bethlehem Liberty, 1 p.m.

OLSH (26-0) vs. Kennedy Catholic (24-4) at Armstrong, 1:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Nativity BVM (22-6) vs. St. John Neumann (25-3) at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (23-4) vs. Elk County (25-5) at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Plymouth Whitemarsh (29-0) vs. Cedar Cliff (28-1) at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; Central Dauphin (23-4) vs. Mt. Lebanon (26-1) at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Mechanicsburg (24-5) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (14-15) at Governor Mifflin, 1 p.m.

Chartiers Valley (27-2) vs. McKeesport (23-5) at Peters Township, noon

Class 4A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (23-5) vs. Jim Thorpe (28-1) at Bethlehem Liberty, 2:30 p.m.

Lansdale Catholic (26-5) vs. Villa Maria (24-2) at Bald Eagle Area, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (15-9) vs. Imhotep Charter (16-9) at Archbishop Wood, 6 p.m.; Freedom (21-5) vs. North Catholic (22-5) at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Mt. Carmel (23-5) vs. Southern Columbia (28-1) at Shamokin, 6 p.m.; Neshannock (27-2) vs. Bellwood Antis (24-6) at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Northumberland Christian (22-3) vs. Williamsburg (24-6) at Bald Eagle Area, 3 p.m.

Kennedy Catholic (24-2) vs. Portage (24-5) at Armstrong, noon

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Finals

Monday’s schedule

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Seneca Valley vs. Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Finals

Tuesday’s schedule

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Thomas Jefferson vs. Franklin Regional, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Finals

Monday’s schedule

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Norwin vs. McDowell, 8:45 p.m.

Division II

Semifinals

Thursday’s results

At RMU Island Sports Center

Bishop Canevin 5, Wilmington 1

Neshannock 4, Ringgold 3

Finals

Tuesday’s schedule

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Bishop Canevin vs. Neshannock, 8:45 p.m.

Swimming

Boys

PIAA championships

At Bucknell University

Class 3A

Finals

100 freestyle: 1. Daniel Gordon, Spring Grove, 44.11; 2. Marcus Papanikolaou, Central Bucks East, 44.75; 3. Daniel Simoes, Seneca Valley, 45.18; 4. Quinn Buck, La Salle College, 45.20; 5. Ben Musante, Hershey, 45.43; 6. Kevin Donaldson, Seneca Valley, 45.75; 7. Carlos Hidalgo, Lebanon, 45.80; 8. John Brownstead, State College, 46.01

Other WPIAL finishers: Andrew Holmes, Gateway, 45.78; 11. Benjamin Borvendeg, Butler, 46.36

500 freestyle: 1. Logan Richards, Owen J. Roberts, 4:26.93; 2. Ben Gebhard, Governor Mifflin, 4:29.44; 3. Jacob Replogle, Perkiomen Valley, 4:30.07; 4. Takoda Heckman, Wilson, 4:30.50; 5. Danny Dunigan, North Penn, 4:34.08; 6. Ian Metzgar, Wilson, 4:34.72; 7. Patrick Casey, Saint Joseph’s Prep, 4:34.91; 8. Rhett Cosgrove, Radnor, 4:37.21

Other WPIAL finishers: 12. Levi Hansen, Kiski Area, 4:34.95; 14. Hunter Raymer, Gateway, 4:36.56

100 backstroke: 1. Patrick Gilhool, Liberty, 47.57; 2. Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, Upper St. Clair, 47.61; 3. Liam Simmons, Kennett, 49.38; 4. Dom Cortopassi, Bethel Park, 50.06; 5. Gary Wang, Conestoga, 50.57; 6. Aidan Schnapf, La Salle College, 50.65; 7. Christopher Groff, Methacton, 51.66; 8. Chadd Corson, Wilson, 51.73

Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Holden Thomas, Franklin Regional, 50.94; 10. Patton Graziano, Penn-Trafford, 51.46; 12. William Gao, North Allegheny, 51.79; 16. Jacob Dzurica, Hempfield, 53.04

100 breaststroke: 1. Jake Wang, Conestoga, 54.95; 2. Logan Smith, Cedar Crest, 55.65; 3. David Ji, Hatboro-Horsham, 55.75; 4. Haihan Xu, Seneca Valley, 56.27; 5. Alex Karahalis, Oxford, 56.41; 6. Shawn Erdley, State College, 56.85; 7. William Fanning, Exeter Township, 57.22; 8. Alex Blacker, Hershey, 57.65

Other WPIAL finishers: 12. Liam Randolph, Hempfield, 57.99; 15. Owen Howell, Fox Chapel, 58.65

400 freestyle relay: 1. Seneca Valley (Kevin Donaldson, Gavin Blazer, Zach Lozowski, Daniel Simoes), 3:05.37; 2. North Penn, 3:05.53; 3. La Salle College, 3:05.95; 4. Conestoga, 3:07.22; 5. Wilson, 3:07.55; 6. Central Bucks East, 3:08.18; 7. Bethel Park, 3:08.56; 8. Hershey, 3:09.12

Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Franklin Regional, 3:08.77; 12. Fox Chapel, 3:11.92

Diving: 1. Conor Gesing, Abington, 559.40; 2. Ethan Radio, Parkland, 490.70; 3. Stephen Barlett, Northeastern, 484.15; 4. Kevin Siegfried, Central Bucs West, 431.60; 5. Luke Parada, Pennsbury, 406.20; 6. Joshua Gratton, North Penn, 395.60; 7. Connor Thurston, Central Bucks East, 392.80; 8. Alex Wodehouse, Governor Mifflin, 387.00

Other WPIAL finishers: 15. Isaiah Clerkly, Seneca Valley, 346.85; 16. Jeremiah Laslavic, Seneca Valley, 334.40

Team standings: 1. Seneca Valley, 188; 2. La Salle College, 174; 3. North Penn, 155; 4. Wilson, 150; 5. Conestoga, 141

Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Upper St. Clair, 104; 11. Franklin Regional, 62; 12. Hempfield, 61; 15. Bethel Park, 53

Girls

PIAA championships

At Bucknell University

Class 3A

Finals

100 freestyle: 1. Alexa Fulton, Downingtown East, 49.04; 2. Annie Jia, Hatboro-Horsham, 49.67; 3. Sydney Gring, Muhlenberg, 50.21; 4. Kayla Johnson, Parkland, 50.36; 5t. Jennifer Bolden, Cumberland Valley, 50.91; 5t. Izzy Iwasyk, Unionville, 50.91; 7. Kaitlyn Connors, Upper St. Clair, 51.16; 8. Lily Robinson, Conestoga, 51.91

500 freestyle: 1. Katya Eruslanova, Haverford, 4:48.98; 2. Lexi Sundgren, North Allegheny, 4:51.80; 3. Megan Unruh, Exeter Township, 4:52.06; 4. Krista Marlin, WC Henderson, 4:52.08; 5. Sydney Bergstrom, Strath Haven, 4:58.03; 6. Kenzie Padilla, Phoenixville, 4:58.42; 7. Maddie Berg, South Fayette, 5:00.87; 8. Ava Knopsnyder, Ephrata, 5:03.22

Other WPIAL finishers: 11. Zoe Poe, South Fayette, 5:02.69

100 backstroke: 1. Meghan DiMartile, Upper Dublin, 54.13; 2. Jade Castro, State College, 54.33; 3. Kate Levensten, Harriton, 54.83; 4. Alexa Conner, Lower Merion, 55.09; 5. Sylvia Roy, Mt. Lebanon, 55.14; 6. Vivian Roy, Mt. Lebanon, 55.81; 7. Lauren Ramsey, Exeter Township, 55.91; 8. Talia Bugel, Fox Chapel, 56.19

Other WPIAL finishers: 10. Ria Dietz, Seneca Valley, 57.12; 16. Jordan Crupie, Hempfield, 58.15

100 breaststroke: 1. Kathy Jia, Hatboro-Horsham, 1:02.65; 2. Natalie Sens, North Allegheny, 1:03.16; 3. Naomi Furman, Conestoga, 1:03.95; 4. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 1:04.05; 5. Jessica Burns, Souderton, 1:04.20; 6. Emma Dougherty, Wilson, 1:04.56; 7. Sydney Stasz, Hershey, 1:04.74; 8. Bella Butera, Red Lion, 1:05.09

Other WPIAL finishers: 10. Sarah Shaffer, Pine-Richland, 1:05.39; 12. Rosalie Van Deusen, Woodland Hills, 1:05.69; 13. Ariana Pasquella, Fox Chapel, 1:05.73; 16. Paityn Blakley, Franklin Regional, 1:06.58

400 freestyle relay: 1. Hatboro-Horsham (Vivi Vergar, Sara Bozzomo, Sarah Parker, Annie Jia), 3:23.63; 2. WC Henderson, 3:26.41; 3. Conestoga, 3:27.60; 4. Upper Dublin, 3:28.86; 5. Fox Chapel, 3:29.91; 6. Muhlenberg, 3:30.06; 7. Exeter Township, 3:30.18; 8. Hershey, 3:31.64

Other WPIAL finishers: 10. North Allegheny, 3:31.51; 11. Mt. Lebanon, 3:31.71

Diving: 1. Christina Shi, North Allegheny, 428.45; 2. Gabby Filzen, Perkiomen Valley, 424.15; 3. Avery Hillier, Conestoga, 423.30; 4. Keira Allison, North Penn, 386.65; 5. Grace Gallagher, Conestoga, 385.65; 6. Hannah Polosky, Latrobe, 380.70; 7. Ashley Felitsky, Seneca Valley, 375.25; 8. Lola Malarky, North Allegheny, 373.13

Other WPIAL finishers: 13. Addison Burnette, Upper St. Clair, 343.25

Team standings: 1. Hatboro-Horsham, 227; 2. Conestoga, 164; 3. North Allegheny, 148; 4. Hershey, 125; 5. WC Henderson, 120

Other WPIAL finishers: 6. Fox Chapel, 112; 10. Mt. Lebanon, 91; 16. Upper St. Clair, 44

Tennis

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 2A

Section 4

Quaker Valley 5, Montour 0

Nonsection

Seneca Valley 3, Mars 2

