TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school sports scores, schedules for March 5, 2023

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, March 5, 2023 | 7:45 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Chambersburg (15-11) at Plymouth-Whitemarch (24-4), 4 p.m.; CB East (22-4) vs. Archbishop Wood (16-8) at Archbishop Ryan, 6:30 p.m.; Cenral (16-11) vs. North Penn (18-8) at West Philadelphia, 3 p.m.; Coatesville (18-9) at Scranton (14-11), 5 p.m.; WC Henderson (16-11) at Parkland (18-9), 3 p.m.; Garnet Valley (17-9) at Cumberland Valley (21-4), 3 p.m.; Williamsport (19-5) at Lower Merion (21-4), 6 p.m.; Roman Catholic (23-3) vs. Perkiomen Valley (17-8) at West Philadelphia, 5 p.m.; Haverford (14-13) at Reading (27-1), 3 p.m.; Bethlehem Liberty (16-10) vs. Upper Darby (18-8) at Liberty, 3 p.m.; Waynesboro (21-6) at Downingtown West (19-7), 5 p.m.; Erie (16-9) at New Castle (22-3), 3 p.m.; Emmaus (20-6) at Landisville Hempfield (24-3), 4 p.m.; Central York (22-7) at Spring-Ford (25-3), 3 p.m.; Central Catholic (16-9) vs. Wilson (19-9) at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (16-9) at State College (23-2), 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Warwick (17-10) at Radnor (27-0), 7 p.m.; West Scranton (14-11) vs. West Philadelphia (15-11), 7 p.m., West Chester Rustin (13-14) at Archbishop Ryan (14-10), 14-10); West Chester East (18-8) at East Stroudsburg South (19-6), 7 p.m.; Murrell Dobbins (25-2) at Abington Heights (21-4), 7 p.m.; Chichester (21-4) at Pocono Mountain West (21-6), 7 p.m., Muhlenberg (17-10) at Unionville (22-5), 7 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (25-3) vs. Holy Ghost Prep (14-12) at Abraham Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel (15-11) at Exeter (23-6), 6 p.m.; Mechanicsburg (18-8) at North Hills (20-6), 6 p.m.; Milton Hershey (19-8) at Peters Township (22-4), 6 p.m.; Lampeter-Strasburg (19-7) at Central Mountain (24-2), 7 p.m.; South Fayette (16-10) vs. Cathedral Prep (21-3) at Hagerty Family Events Center, Erie, 7:30 p.m.; Mars (16-10) vs. Manheim Central (22-6) at Manheim Township, 5:30 p.m.; Gateway (17-7) at Hershey (19-7), 6 p.m.; DuBois (11-13) at Penn Hills (21-3), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (22-3) vs. Middletown (14-12) at Archbishop Wood, 7 p.m.; Greater Nanticoke (17-9) at Bethlehem Catholic (17-8), 7 p.m.; Audenried (9-10) at Bishop Shanahan (9-15), 7 p.m.; Octorara (17-9) at Scranton Prep (16-9), 7 p.m.; E&S Carver (12-12) at Allentown Central Catholic (20-8), 7 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara (17-8) at Fleetwood (22-4), 7 p.m.; Blue Mountain (21-6) vs. Overbrook (13-13) at TBD; Eastern York (18-8) at Danville (19-7), 7 p.m.; Uniontown (20-5) at Berks Catholic (22-4), 6 p.m.; Littlestown (20-6) at Lewisburg (16-9), 7:30 p.m.; Shamokin (19-8) at Valley View (21-4), 7 p.m.; Hickory (15-9) at North Catholic (19-7), 7 p.m.; South Allegheny (20-6) at Lincoln Park (25-1), 7 p.m.; Highlands (21-5) at Greater Johnstown (22-3), 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (22-3) at Clearfield (17-6), 7 p.m.; Hampton (23-3) at Grove City (16-9), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

West Catholic (15-10) vs. Columbia (19-4) at TBD; SLA Beeber (18-7) at Holy Redeemer (25-2), 3 p.m.; North Penn-Mansfield (24-3) at Delone Catholic (17-8), 12:30 p.m.; String Theory (9-13) at Executive Education (20-4), 3 p.m.; Mid Valley (19-6) at Troy (18-7), 4 p.m.; Devon Prep (11-12) at Saucon Valley (21-7), 3 p.m.; Palmerton (20-7) vs. MCS (16-10), TBD; Vaux Big Picture (18-8) at Camp Hill Trinity (21-3), 3 p.m.; Yough (17-9) at Penn Cambria (21-5), 5 p.m.; Steel Valley (15-10) at Bedford (10-14), 2 p.m.; OLSH (19-6) vs. Westmont-Hilltop (17-7) at South Fayette, 3 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (17-9) at Franklin (21-4), 3 p.m.; Seneca (13-12) at Deer Lakes (17-8), 3:30 p.m.; Loyalsock Township (15-11) at Bishop Guilfoyle (23-4), 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock (18-7) at Oil City (19-6), 3 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (14-11) at Brookville (22-2), 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s schedule

Mt. Union (14-11) at Muncy (19-6), 6 p.m.; Minersville (16-9) at Holy Cross (19-5), 3 p.m.; Sankofa Freedom (13-12) at Tri-Valley (20-6), 3 p.m.; Anttietam (13-11) at Dock Mennonite (23-2), 6 p.m.; Northwest (21-5) at Mahanoy (20-4), 3 p.m.; Constitution (17-8) vs. Delaware County Christian (14-12), TBD; St. John Neumann (21-5) at Lancaster Mennonite (16-8), 2 p.m.; Eden Christian (19-6) at Conemaugh Township (19-7), 2 p.m.; Karns City (22-5) at Aliquippa (20-6), 2 p.m.; Cambridge Springs (19-6) at West Branch (19-8), 4 p.m.; Southern Huntingdon (20-5) at Mercer (20-5), 4:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (20-6) at Clarion Limestone (25-2), 2 p.m.; Clairton (12-14) vs. Erie First Christian (14-10) at Hagerty Family Events Center, Erie, 3 p.m.; McConnellsburg (22-4) at Northgate (19-7), 2 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (18-6) at Otto Eldred (23-2), 4:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic (15-11) vs. United (25-2) at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Linville Hill Christian (21-0) vs. North Penn-Liberty (14-11) at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.; City School (22-3) vs. Bethlehem Christian (14-10) at TBD; Northumberland Christian (18-5) vs. Forest City (12-11) at Lewisburg, 6 p.m.; Chester Charter Academy (19-5) vs. Lancaster Country Day (16-9) at Strath Haven, 5 p.m.; Notre Dame ES (15-9) vs. Mount Calvary (20-8) at East Stroudsburg South, 5 p.m.; PhilMont Christian (18-9) at Greenwood (25-2), 7 p.m.; LaAcademia (12-11) at Sullivan County (17-8), 7 p.m.; Saint Joseph’s Academy (18-8) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (22-2) at Pitt-Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.; Imani Christian (18-6) vs. Clarion (17-9) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Turkeyfoot Valley (17-9) at Union-Rimersburg (14-12), 7 p.m.; DuBois Central Catholic (17-8) at Harmony (22-3), 7 p.m.; Geibel (17-8) at Farrell (20-4), 7 p.m.; Cameron County (17-8) at Portage (25-2), 7 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic (13-10) at Union (22-3), 7 p.m.; Carlynton (17-7) vs. Southern Fulton (19-6) at McConnellsburg, 7 p.m.; Neighborhood Academy (20-5) at Elk County Catholic (25-2), 7 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Friday’s schedule

Red Lion (18-9) at Perkiomen Valley (27-1), 7 p.m.; Neshaminy (19-6) at Archbishop Carroll (11-11), 4:30 p.m.; Springfield Delco (19-7) vs. Central (18-4) at Archbishop Ryan, 5 p.m.; Abington (21-5) at Wyoming Valley West (16-8), 7 p.m.; Unionville (21-5) at Easton (27-1), 7 p.m.; Souderton (21-5) at Central York (23-4), 7 p.m.; Dallastown (19-10) at Spring-Ford (24-5), 7 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara (20-5) vs. Conestoga (21-6) at Archbishop Carroll, 6 p.m.; Garnet Valley (15-12) at Cedar Cliff (26-0), 7 p.m.; Upper Dublin (17-10) vs. Bethlehem Liberty (14-11) at Liberty, 7 p.m.; Nazareth (14-12) at Pennsbury (20-8), 7 p.m.; McDowell (19-6) at Upper St. Clair (21-3), 7 p.m.; Norwin (21-4) at Central Dauphin (20-5), 6 p.m.; Lebanon (26-2) at Haverford (27-1), 7 p.m.; Manheim Township (17-10) at North Allegheny (20-5), 6 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (17-8) at Altoona (17-9), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Saturday’s schedule

Susquehannock (14-12) at West Chester Rustin (24-3), 2 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan (9-15) at Abington Heights (17-8), 3 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy (20-6) vs. Freire Charter (11-15) at Archbishop Wood, 4:30 p.m.; Upper Moreland (20-6) at Bethlehem Catholic (17-8), 3 p.m.; Samuel Fels (15-5) at Pittston (24-2), 3 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan (22-5) at Bangor (18-7), 3 p.m.; Scranton (16-9) vs. Villa Maria Academy (23-4) at Great Valley, noon; Mount St. Joseph (13-14) at Archbishop Wood (19-5), 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (17-9) at Greencastle-Antrim (23-2), 4 p.m.; Northern (21-4) at McKeesport (21-5), 2 p.m.; Manheim Central (23-5) vs. Oakland Catholic (22-4) at Gateway, 2 p.m.; Lower Dauphin (19-7) at Hollidaysburg (23-0), 4 p.m.; Trinity (18-7) vs. Cathedral Prep (21-1) at Hagerty Family Events Center, 4:30 p.m.; Mars (17-8) at York Suburban (18-9), 3 p.m.; Woodland Hills (13-13) at Mechanicsburg (19-7), 3 p.m.; West York (13-13) at South Fayette (24-2), 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Landsdale Catholic (23-2) vs. Bishop McDevitt (18-8) at Archbishop Ryan, 3 p.m.; Wyoming (13-10) at Jersey Shore (19-7), 4 p.m.; MaST Charter (19-6) at Delone Catholic (24-3), 2 p.m.; Eastern York (17-9) at Allentown Central Catholic (24-3), 3 p.m.; NW Lehigh/Lewisburg at Scranton Prep (21-2), 3 p.m.; E&S Carver (8-6) vs. Nazareth Academy (12-12) at Holy Family College, 3 p.m.; Berks Catholic (19-6) vs. Audenried (20-6), TBD; Camp Hill Trinity (17-10) at Central Columbia (23-3), 4 p.m.; Parkway Center City (9-5) at Wyomissing (26-2), 3 p.m.; Neumann-Goretti (10-14) at North Schuylkill (23-3), 3 p.m.; Quaker Valley (17-8) at Harbor Creek (19-6), 3 p.m.; Conneaut (15-10) at North Catholic (22-3), 2 p.m.; Knoch (17-9) at Punxsutawney (22-1), 3 p.m.; Warren (18-7) at Blackhawk (21-4), 2 p.m.; Highlands (16-9) at Penn Cambria (12-12), 3:30 p.m.; Beaver (15-10) at Fairview (19-8), 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (15-10) vs. Pequea Valley (22-4) at Abraham Lincoln, 5 p.m.; Bloomsburg (21-6) at Dunmore (22-3), 7 p.m.; Loyalsock Township (18-7) at Columbia (23-4), 7 p.m.; Pen Argyl (21-4) vs. Lake Lehman at Moravian Academy, 7 p.m.; Holy Redeemer (17-11) at Mt. Carmel (25-2), 7 p.m.; Palmerton (21-5) vs. West Catholic (12-12), TBD; Masterman (18-1) at New Hope-Solebury (17-7), 7 p.m.; Pickett Mastery Charter (8-12) at Lancaster Catholic (23-2), 7 p.m.; York Catholic (17-9) at River Valley (25-2), 6 p.m.; Sharpsville (14-11) at Laurel (23-3), 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (23-3) at Karns City (15-9), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (21-5) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (19-5) at Hagerty Family Events Center, 6 p.m.; Forest Hills (22-5) vs. Avonworth (19-5) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; OLSH (19-7) at Wilmington (21-4), 7 p.m.; Neshannock (18-8) at Westmont-Hilltop (25-2), 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (17-9) vs. Chestnut Ridge (22-3) at Pitt-Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Lancaster Mennonite (8-16) at South Williamsport (20-6), 7 p.m.; Belmont Charter (3-7) at Faith Christian Academy (19-6), 7 p.m.; Northwest (20-6) at Montrose (20-4), 7 p.m.; Mast II (8-7) at Marian Catholic (24-2), 7 p.m.; Sacred Heart Academy (13-9) vs. Penn Treaty (15-3), TBD; Northern Lehigh (15-11) at Line Mountain (13-12), 7 p.m.; Tri-Valley (20-6) at Millersburg (18-8), 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (16-10) at Homer-Center (20-7), 7 p.m.; Marion Center (14-12) at Shenango (22-4), 7 p.m.; Lakeview (18-7) at Moniteau (19-7), 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (12-11) at Maplewood (20-5), 7 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (21-5) at Windber (20-6), 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (18-4) at Redbank (25-1), 6 p.m.; Bishop McCort (14-13) at Freedom (20-5), 7 p.m.; Burgettstown (20-6) vs. United (17-8) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.; Brentwood (14-11) at Kennedy Catholic (21-4), 7 p.m.

Class A

Saturday’s schedule

Shade (16-10) at Mount Calvary (23-3), 3 p.m.; Lourdes (18-7) at Nativity BVM (7-17), 3 p.m.; Weatherfly (8-16) at St. John Neumann (16-9), 7 p.m.; High Point (16-6) vs. The Christian Academy (18-6) at Delaware County Christian, 6 p.m.; Harrisburg Christian (12-13) at Mountain View (18-6), 5 p.m.; Christian School of York (21-4) at Jenkintown (10-14), 4 p.m.; Linville Hill (21-2) vs. District 12 champion at TBD; Harrisburg Academy (14-12) vs. Meadowbrook Christian (19-2) at St. John Neuman, 5:30 p.m.; Clarion (11-14) at Union (18-6), 2 p.m.; Northern Bedford (17-8) at Elk County Catholic (23-4), 2 p.m.; Jamestown (5-18) vs. Dubois Central Catholic (14-12) at Mercer, 3 p.m.; St. Joseph (20-6) vs. Williamsburg (26-1) at Claysburg, 4 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (20-5) vs. North Clarion (20-6) at Pitt-Johnstown, 2 p.m.; Juniata Valley (16-8) vs. Aquinas Academy (16-9) at Deer Lakes, 2 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (12-8) at Bishop Guilfoyle (14-11), 6 p.m.; Monessen (17-6) at Otto Eldred (23-2), 3 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Quarterfinals

Class 3A

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township vs. Mt. Lebanon at Southpointe, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny vs. Cathedral Prep at Baierl, 8:30 p.m.

Central Catholic vs. Upper St. Clair at Alpha, 7:20 p.m.

Seneca Valley vs. Pine-Richland at Baierl, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

Armstrong vs. Hempfield at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford vs. Thomas Jefferson at Palmer, 6 p.m.

South Fayette vs. Franklin Regional at Mt. Lebanon, 9:10 p.m.

Bishop McCort vs. Latrobe at 1st Summit, 6 p.m.

Class A

Monday’s schedule

North Hills vs. Kiski at RMU, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

McDowell vs. Norwin at Erie Bank, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Quaker Valley at Alpha, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem vs. Shaler at Kirk Nevin, 7:15 p.m.

Varsity D2

Monday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Morgantown at Ice Castle, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

Connellsville vs. Neshannock at Ice Mine, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Ringgold vs. Burrell at Rostraver, 8:15 p.m.

Deer Lakes vs. Carrick at Alpha, 9 p.m.

Wrestling

Girls

Sunday’s results

PA Girls High School Wrestling West Regional Championships

At Kiski Area

Individual results

100 pounds

First place: Valarie Solorio, Canon McMillan p. Lex Doerflinger, Slippery Rock, 3:49

Third place: Miranda Lajevic, Knoch t.f. Kristen Walzer, Montour, 16-1

Fifth place: Capri Chambers, Canon-McMillan 10, Cameron Boozer, Cochranton 4

Seventh place: Haley Hoffman, Hickory

106 pounds

First place: Madison Mansmann, Canon-McMillan p. Emma Spencer, Saegertown, 1:29

Third place: Isabella McNutt, Hampton p. Ashley Campbell, General McLane, 0:39

Fifth place: Ella Trahan, South Fayette p. Nina Twigg, Punxsutawney, 1:00

Seventh place: Nila Bland, Trinity d. Anna Tikhomirova, North Hills, 9-3

112 pounds

First place: Ana Malovich, Butler p. Madilyn Enterline, Greenville, 3:15

Third place: Daylee Watson, Conneaut Area d. Elizabeth Elliott, Canon-McMillan, 3-2

Fifth place: Tamara Humphries, Brashear t.f. JoAnna Saad, North Hills, 18-1

Seventh place: Jazzlee Green, Saegertown

118 pounds

First place: Sierra Chiesa, Northwestern p. Leah Sample, Saegertown, 2:50

Third place: Braylee Ireland, Knoch p. Trinity Moore, Connellsville, 2:41

Fifth place: Alexis Brua, Laurel d. Saphia Davis, Plum, 2-0

Seventh place: Cecily Brown, Connellsville won by injury default over Faryn DeWitt, Southmoreland

124 pounds

First place: Bella DeVito, Kiski Area m.d. Kylie Stafford, Saegertown, 9-0

Third place: Leilani Ramos, Canon-McMillan t.f. Katherine Hurley, Sharpsville, 16-1

Fifth place: Sienna Van Balen, Canon-McMillan p. Mackenzie Butler, North Catholic, 3:21

Seventh place: Eliana Bossart, Connellsville p. Hannah Matherson, Fort Cherry, 3:58

130 pounds

First place: Joelle Scott, Northwestern t.f. Sophia Folks, North Allegheny, 15-0

Third place: Elora Dillinger, Saegertown d. Maddee Fischer, Seneca Valley, 15-9

Fifth place: Asia Fowler, Woodland Hills p. Natalie Tofanelli, Seneca Valley, 4:25

Seventh place: Kasey Kophazy, Warren d. Yuqi Zhou, Fox Chapel, 4-0

136 pounds

First place: Josephine Dollman, Norwin p. Kacie Mook, Saegertown, 2:39

Third place: Janayah Nobles, Connellsville p. Breanna Collery, North Allegheny, 1:31

Fifth place: Liliana Rodriguez, Bradford Area p. Emma Cunningham, Beaver, 2:47

Seventh place: Maggie Adkins, North Hills p. Mariely Bermudez, North Hills, 0:35

142 pounds

First place: Audrey Morrison, North Allegheny d. Grace O’Korn, Peters Township, 2-0

Third place: Taryn Hollis, Southmoreland p. Paula Sanchez, Valley, 0:55

Fifth place: Aaliyah Brosovic, Hopewell d. Kenzie Phasupong, Trinity, 13-6

Seventh place: Madyson Banik, Saegertown p. Royale Reno-Gaus, Saegertown, 4:31

148 pounds

First place: Leyna Rumpler, North Allegheny p. Callie Rautenbach, North Allegheny, 3:33

Third place: Dynisty Williams, Canon-McMillan p. Katie Seamens, Warren, 2:55

Fifth place: Brooke Dylon, Union City p. Mackenzie Heiger, Connellsville, 1:45

Seventh place: Samantha Hall, Saegertown

155 pounds

First place: Paige Ward, Canon-McMillan p. Maya Scott, North Allegheny, 2:43

Third place: Claire Hightower, Mt. Lebanon

170 pounds

First place: Jael Miller, Punxsutawney p. Abbie Miles, Laurel, 3:59

Third place: Audrey Calgaro, Canon-McMillan p. Imani Cameron-Botti, Connellsville, 0:20

Fifth place: Kristin Swartz, Mercer Area p. Amelia Crosby, Knoch, 0:25

Seventh place: Haley Hunter, Seneca Valley

190 pounds

First place: Natalie Rush, Canon-McMillan p. Keyauna Schimp, Redbank Valley, 1:44

Third place: Khloe Hollinger, Seneca Valley p. Amelia Michelucci, Fort Cherry, 0:20

235 pounds

First place: Zoey Murphy, Southmoreland d. Alaina Claassen, Plum, 5-2

Third place: Kaylee Dean, North Allegheny d. Chesney Boggess, Redbank Valley, 3-1

Fifth place: Amya Sanford, North Allegheny p. Chelsea Wilson, Saegertown, 1:44

Seventh place: Isabella Spotti, Fort Cherry

*Top-five qualify for states

Team results

1. Canon-McMillan, 168.5; 2. Saegertown, 121; 3. North Allegheny, 114.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.

More High School Sports

Trib HSSN boys basketball team of the week for March 5, 2023
PIAA releases preliminary qualifiers for swimming and diving championships
What to watch for in high school sports for March 6, 2023: Penguins Cup quarterfinals on tap
For Norwin girls basketball team, there’s no substitution for depth
Final 2022-23 PIHL standings

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter