High school sports scores, schedules for May 7, 2023
By:
Sunday, May 7, 2023 | 8:11 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Sunday’s result
Class 5A
Section 2
Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, ppd.
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Hempfield at Norwin, 4:15 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Penn Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Plum at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, 4 p.m.
Section 3
New Castle at Moon, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Blackhawk at Beaver, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Class 3A
Section 1
Quaker Valley at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Shenango at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Steel Valley at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Freeport at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Derry, 4 p.m.
Valley at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Yough at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Frazier at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Washington at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.
New Brighton at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Jefferson-Morgan at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
West Greene at California, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Summit Academy at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Union at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Western Beaver at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Carlynton, doubleheader, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Armstrong at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Bethel Park at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Brownsville at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.
North Catholic at Butler, 5:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.
Somerset at Indiana, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at Montour, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.
Woodland Hills at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Softball
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Mars at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at Western Beaver, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Connellsville at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Freeport at Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Derry, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Waynesburg at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Riverside at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.
Shenango at Laurel, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Washington at Beth-Center, doubleheader, 2 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Northgate at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Union at South Side, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Carmichaels at Avella, 1 p.m.
Carmichaels at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 1:30 p.m.
West Greene at California, doubleheader, 2 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 5 p.m.
Gateway at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Karns City at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Plum at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL Team Championship
Monday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Class 3A
Franklin Regional at North Allegheny; Shady Side Academy vs. Upper St. Clair; Peters Township vs. Gateway; Mt. Lebanon at Fox Chapel
Class 2A
Hampton vs. Sewickley Academy, at Nichols Courts; North Catholic at Valley; Winchester Thurston at South Park; Chartiers Valley vs. Quaker Valley
Track and field
WPIAL Team Championship
Finals
Tuesday’s schedule
Boys
North Allegheny, Mt. Lebanon, Butler, Seneca Valley at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.
Girls
North Allegheny, Canon-McMillan, Norwin, South Fayette at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Boys
Greensburg CC, Shenango, South Park, Quaker Valley at Peters Township, 3 p.m.
Girls
Winchester Thurston, Knoch, Derry, Quaker Valley at Peters Township, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Monday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 2
Latrobe at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at South Park, 7:15 p.m.
Central Catholic at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Montour, 7:15 p.m.
Penn Hills at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.
