High school sports scores, schedules for May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 | 8:11 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Sunday’s result

Class 5A

Section 2

Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, ppd.

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Plum at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Section 3

New Castle at Moon, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Blackhawk at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Hampton at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Quaker Valley at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Steel Valley at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Freeport at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Derry, 4 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Yough at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Washington at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.

New Brighton at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

Northgate at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Jefferson-Morgan at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

West Greene at California, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Summit Academy at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Union at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Western Beaver at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Monessen at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Carlynton, doubleheader, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Bethel Park at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Brownsville at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Butler, 5:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.

Somerset at Indiana, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Montour, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Woodland Hills at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Western Beaver, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Connellsville at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Blackhawk at Montour, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Waynesburg at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Shenango at Laurel, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Washington at Beth-Center, doubleheader, 2 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Northgate at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Union at South Side, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Carmichaels at Avella, 1 p.m.

Carmichaels at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 1:30 p.m.

West Greene at California, doubleheader, 2 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 5 p.m.

Gateway at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Karns City at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Plum at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL Team Championship

Monday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Class 3A

Franklin Regional at North Allegheny; Shady Side Academy vs. Upper St. Clair; Peters Township vs. Gateway; Mt. Lebanon at Fox Chapel

Class 2A

Hampton vs. Sewickley Academy, at Nichols Courts; North Catholic at Valley; Winchester Thurston at South Park; Chartiers Valley vs. Quaker Valley

Track and field

WPIAL Team Championship

Finals

Tuesday’s schedule

Boys

North Allegheny, Mt. Lebanon, Butler, Seneca Valley at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.

Girls

North Allegheny, Canon-McMillan, Norwin, South Fayette at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Boys

Greensburg CC, Shenango, South Park, Quaker Valley at Peters Township, 3 p.m.

Girls

Winchester Thurston, Knoch, Derry, Quaker Valley at Peters Township, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 2

Latrobe at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at South Park, 7:15 p.m.

Central Catholic at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Montour, 7:15 p.m.

Penn Hills at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.