High school sports scores, schedules for Oct. 17, 2022

By:

Monday, October 17, 2022 | 11:35 PM

High schools

Field hockey

Monday’s results

Section 3A

Pine-Richland 2, Peters Township 0

Section 2A

Penn-Trafford 5, Oakland Catholic 0

Golf

PIAA championships

Monday’s results

First round

Boys

Class 3A

At Penn State White Course

1. Dylan Ramsey, Cedar Crest, 67

T2. Rocco Savitti, Central Catholic, 70

T2. Logan Wagner, Solanco, 70

4. Matthew Vital, Liberty, 71

T5. Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford, 72

T5. Andrew Bilson, Manheim Township, 72

T5. Adam Fluehr, Springfield-Montco, 72

T5. Kevin Lafond, LaSalle, 72

T5. Noah Moeller, Central Bucks South, 72

T5. Hunter Probst, Stroudsburg, 72

Other WPIAL players

T11. Hunter Swidzinski, Butler, 73

T11. Neil Joon, Upper St. Clair, 73

T11. Zack Ross, Moon, 73

T18. Colton Lusk, Peters Township, 74

T18. Wes Lorish, Plum, 74

T27. Kai Carlson, Avonworth 76

T31. Chris Hoffman, North Allegheny, 77

T36. Aidan Burchianti, Central Catholic, 78

T36. Blake Bertolo, Mars, 78

T44. Connor Walker, Central Catholic, 79

T49. Blaise Masciantonio, Pine-Richland, 80

T60. Benito Taromina, Allderdice, 82

T60. Harrison Martineau, Indiana, 82

Class 2A

At Penn State Blue Course

1. Josh James, Union City, 69

2. Nick Ciocca, Devon Prep, 70

T3. Nick Werner, Wyoming Seminary, 71

T3. Michael Lugiano, Lake Lehman, 71

T3. Cael Ropietski, Lake Lehman, 71

T6. Evan Eichenlaub, Moravian Academy, 72

T6. Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock, 72

T6. Logan Voytish, Uniontown, 72

9. Nick Mahoney, Lewisburg, 73

10. Gavin June, Lackawanna Trail, 74

Other WPIAL player

15. Jonah Schollaert, Quaker Valley, 76

T16. JP Tursai, South Park, 77

T16. Luke Gronbeck, Eden Christian, 77

T16. Roger Maloney, Belle Vernon, 77

T20. Daniel Sethman, Brownsville, 78

T20. Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, 78

T20. Josh Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 78

T24. Mitch Davies, Knoch, 79

T37. Hunter Jurica, Derry, 81

T37. Jackson Bould, Quaker Valley, 81

T41. Liam Lohr, Carmichaels, 82

T41. Wade Boyle, Greensburg Central Catholic, 82

T41. Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy 82

T49. Ethan Dai, Quaker Valley 83

T56. Nate Covey, Freeport, 85

T56. Nixen Erdley, Frazier, 85

T56. Jay Wrona, Mohawk, 85

Girls

Class 3A

At Penn State White Course

1. Kayley Roberts, Phoenixville, 71

2. Sydney Yermish, Lower Marion, 72

3. Mya Morgan, Elizabeth Forward, 74

T4. Katie Rose Rankin, North Allegheny, 75

T4. Rhianna Goonerante, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 75

T4. Abigail Lynn, Central Bucks West, 75

T7. Kate Roberts, Phoenixville, 76

T7. Mary Dunigan, Unionville, 76

T7. Marissa Malosh, South Fayette, 76

T7. Ellie Benson, Peters Township, 76

Other WPIAL players

T16. Madison Sharek, Seneca Valley, 84

T22. Lihini Ranaweera, Seneca Valley, 85

28. Lucy Brayton, Penn Hills, 89

WD Lily Gedris, Allderdice

Class 2A

At Penn State Blue Course

1. Hannah Rabb, Warrior Run, 70

2. Anna Swan, North East, 73

3. Maddie Koshko, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, 74

4. Sasha Petrochko, Hickory, 76

T5. Brooke Graham, Boiling Springs, 77

T5. Luciana Masters, Hickory, 77

T5. Kate Sowers, West Middlesex, 77

T8. Izzy Aigner, Greensburg Central Catholic, 81

T8. Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 81

T10. Zoe Stern, Reynolds, 82

T10. Gianna Cafarella, Scranton Prep, 82

Other WPIAL players

13. Pearl Lindgren, Eden Christian, 86

T14. Claire Konieczny, Geibel, 87

T17. Anna Yourish, Deer Lakes, 88

T23. Lillie Snow, Freeport, 91

T26. Delaney Mulderig, Shady Side Academy, 93

T26. Kennedy Norton, Central Valley, 93

33. Gianna Petersen, Beth-Center, 103

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Central Catholic 7, Canon-McMillan 2

Seneca Valley at Baldwin, (n)

Class 2A

Mars 11, Bishop McCort 1

Penn-Trafford 5, Butler 2

Class A

Norwin 7, Shaler 1

Montour 10, Wheeling Park 4

Plum 5, Fox Chapel 3

Kiski 9, Hampton 0

West Allegheny 5, Chartiers Valley 4

Quaker Valley 7, Avonworth 2

Varsity D2

Neshannock at Bishop Canevin, (n)

Ringgold 7, Wilmington 1

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon at Cathedral Prep, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:20 p.m.

Class 2A

Meadville at Franklin-Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

North Hills at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:20 p.m.

Varsity D2

Trinity at Connellsville, Ice Mine, 8:35 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 2, North Allegheny 1

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic 3, Armstrong 1

Nonsection

California 2, Aquinas Academy 1

Central Valley 3, North Hills 0

Derry 4, Southmoreland 1

Eden Christian 1, Avonworth 1

Franklin Regional 3, Fox Chapel 1

Freedom 2, Riverside 0

Latrobe 4, Mt. Pleasant 3

McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, (n)

Mohawk at South Side, (n)

Pine-Richland 1, Hampton 0

Quaker Valley 4, West Allegheny 2

Serra Catholic 2, Keystone Oaks 1

Seton LaSalle 2, Montour 2 (OT)

Springdale 8, Greensburg Salem 1

South Fayette 1, Upper St. Clair 0

St. Joseph 1, Leechburg 1

Washington 4, Ringgold 3

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Moon at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Baldwin at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Brashear at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Riverview at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

South Side at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 2, Allderdice 0

Butler 6, North Hills 0

North Allegheny 1, Seneca Valley 0

Pine-Richland 3, Shaler 1

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 1, Baldwin 0

Mt. Lebanon 1, Bethel Park 0 (OT)

Peters Township 7, Hempfield 0

Upper St. Clair 2, Norwin 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 3, Oakland Catholic 1

Kiski Area 3, Indiana 1

Mars 10, Obama Academy 0

Section 2

Connellsville 3, Laurel Highlands 0

Elizabeth Forward 2, Belle Vernon 1

Thomas Jefferson 4, Ringgold 0

Section 3

Franklin Regional 3, Penn Hills 0

Plum 4, Penn-Trafford 0

Section 4

Blackhawk 2, Trinity 1

Montour 1, West Allegheny 0

South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 1, Quaker Valley 0

North Catholic 5, Beaver 3

Hopewell 3, Central Valley 0

Section 2

Burrell 1, Valley 0

Freeport 6, Highlands 1

Knoch 3, Deer Lakes 1

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 9, Ligonier Valley 0

Section 4

West Mifflin 3, Brownsville 2

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Jeannette 0

Seton LaSalle 2, Steel Valley 1

Springdale 9, Riverview 5

Section 2

Bentworth 4, Beth-Center 0

Charleroi 8, Monessen 3

Waynesburg Central 4, South Allegheny 0

Section 3

Freedom 5, South Side 1

Sewickley Academy 2, Mohawk 0

Section 4

Winchester Thurston 4, Ellis School 1

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin 2, Ambridge 1

Carlynton 6, Carrick 1

McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, (n)

Serra Catholic 2, Keystone Oaks 1

Southmoreland 2, Greensburg Salem 1

Yough at Apollo-Ridge, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 3

Gateway at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver at Hopewell, 8 p.m.

Section 2

Knoch at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Mohawk at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 4

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Penn Hills at Valley, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Yough, 6:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL team playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Mt. Lebanon 3, Bethel Park 2

North Allegheny 3, Shady Side Academy 2

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Sewickley Academy 4, South Park 1

Knoch 5, Beaver 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Championship

Mt. Lebanon vs. North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m. at Washington & Jefferson

Consolation

Bethel Park vs. Shady Side Academy, TBD

Class 2A

Championship

Sewickley Academy vs. Knoch, 1 p.m. at Washington & Jefferson

Consolation

South Park vs. Beaver, TBD

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 2A

Section 5

Valley 3, Ligonier Valley 2

Class A

Section 1

Union 3, Rochester 0

Nonsection

Avella 3, Washington 0

Bentworth 3, Burgettstown 1

Bethel Park 3, Seton LaSalle 1

Brownsville 3, Uniontown 1

Eden Christian 3, Springdale 0

Ellwood City at Central Valley, (n)

Frazier 3, Yough 0

Freedom 3, Northgate 0

Freeport 3, Mars 1

Hempfield 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Keystone Oaks 3, South Side 0

Knoch 3, Highlands 0

Laurel 3, Butler 2

Laurel Highlands 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Lincoln Park at Mohawk, (n)

Mapletown 3, McGuffey 0

Pine-Richland 3, Avonworth 0

Quaker Valley 3, Brentwood 0

Ringgold 3, Charleroi 0

Serra Catholic 3, South Park 0

Southmoreland 3, Belle Vernon 2

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at West Mifflin, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Moon at West Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:10 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at North Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Lincoln Park at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Indiana, 7:15 p.m.

Latrobe at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver at Laurel, 6 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.

East Allegheny at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

South Park at Steel Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Washington at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg at Charleroi, 6 p.m.

Yough at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Avonworth at Hopewell, 7:15 p.m.

Central Valley at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at New Brighton, 7:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Sto-Rox, 6 p.m.

Section 5

Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.

California at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at West Greene, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Hillcrest Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Butler at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

