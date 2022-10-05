High school sports scores, schedules for Oct. 4, 2022
Tuesday, October 4, 2022 | 11:21 PM
High schools
Cross country
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Division I
Section 1
Hempfield 17, Penn-Trafford 46
Hempfield 25, Indiana 30
Section 5
Blackhawk 15, West Allegheny 49
Montour 16, West Allegheny 45
Division II
Section 4
Hampton 15, Deer Lakes 42
Hampton 15, Aquinas Academy 50
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Division I
Section 1
Derry 22, Ligonier Valley 35
Greensburg Salem 25, Derry 30
Hempfield 15, Penn-Trafford 50
Hempfield 23, Indiana 32
Section 5
Blackhawk 27, West Allegheny 28
Montour 15, Blackhawk 50
Montour 19, West Allegheny 44
Division II
Section 4
Avonworth 24, Freeport 31
Avonworth 22, Knoch 37
Freeport 23, Knoch 36
Riverview 15, Highlands 50
Riverview 21, Burrell 38
Football
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Eastern
Greensburg Central Catholic at Frazier, 7 p.m.
City League
Nonconference
Perry at Carrick, 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Moon, 7 p.m.
Big East
Franklin Regional at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Northeast
Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big Seven
Connellsville at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Armstrong at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Hampton at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Mars, 7 p.m.
Parkway
Aliquippa at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 6
Deer Lakes at Valley, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Western Hills
Beaver at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
South Park at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Imani Christian at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Derry, 7 p.m.
Yough at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Century
Brentwood at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Washington at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Ellwood City at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Shenango at South Side, 7 p.m.
Black Hills
Avella at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Leechburg at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
California at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Plum, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Independent
Uniontown at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
University, W.Va. at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
University Prep at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Allderdice at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Butler at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Class A
Black Hills
Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Golf
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL championships
Final round
Boys
Class 2A
At Oakmont Country Club
Hunter Jurica, Derry, 78 (152)
Daniel Sethman, Brownsville, 74 (155)
Liam Lohr, Carmichaels, 78 (156)
Nixen Erdely, Frazier, 77 (157)
Ethan Dai, Quaker Valley, 78 (160)
Jackson Bould, Quaker Valley, 80 (160)
Logan Voytish, Uniontown 85 (160)
Luke Gronbeck, Eden Christian Academy 83 (161)
Wade Boyle, Greensburg Central Catholic, 84 (161)
JP Tusai, South Park, 86 (161)
Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, 83 (162)
Mitch Davies, Knoch, 84 (164)
Nate Covey, Freeport 84 (165)
Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy, 84 (165)
Jonah Schollaert, Quaker Valley, 87 (165)
Jay Wrona, Mohawk, 83 (166)
Josh Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 89 (166)
Rogan Maloney, Belle Vernon 90 (166)
Seth Tomalski, Belle Vernon, 83 (167)
Mason Lapana, Carmichaels, 82 (168)
Matt Morelli, Neshannock, 86 (169)
Ashton Beighley, Derry, 86 (169)
Sam Schuman Fort Cherry, 91 (169)
Karan Kad, Sewickley Academy, 84 (170)
Ryan Karfelt, Mt. Pleasant, 93 (170)
Nick Straka, Sewickley Academy, 87 (172)
Max Vitale, Neshannock, 89 (172)
Dustin Hastings, Carmichaels, 90 (172)
Nolan Wagoner, Quaker Valley, 88 (173)
Jordan Mocello, Belle Vernon, 91 (173)
Max Samangy, Bishop Canevin, 93 (173)
Alan Tarolli, Fort Cherry, 90 (175)
Braden Dombroski, Fort Cherry, 91 (177)
Jacob Ross, McGuffey, 91, 177
Tucker Bitar, Burrell, 92 (177)
Braden Riley, Greensburg Central Catholic, 97 (177)
Reece Pilarski, Riverside, 92 (178)
Leon Jiao, Sewickley Academy, 97 (180)
Gasparo Porco, Knoch, 97 (182)
Evan Bower, Geibel Catholic, 97 (182)
Girls
Class 3A
At Valley Brook Country Club
Marissa Malosh, South Fayette, 77 (+8)
Lihini Ranaweera, Seneca Valley, 81 (+14)
Ellie Benson, Peters Township, 81 (+17)
Katie Rose Rankin, North Allegheny, 85 (+19)
Madison Sharek, Seneca Valley, 82 (+24)
Lucy Brayton, Penn Hills, 85 (+24)
Mya Morgan, Elizabeth Forward, 86 (+24)
Sophia Severns, Peters Township, 84 (+25)
Ali Boyle Franklin Regional, 83 (+26)
Paige Meyers Oakland Catholic, 87 (+29)
Brooke Vowcheck Peters Township, 85 (+30)
Lauren Kardos North Allegheny, 92 (+33)
Antolena Damico Penn-Trafford, 92 (+37)
Alizabeth Cross Moon, 92 (+39)
Anna Kushnir Mt. Lebanon, 98 (+43)
Megan Manesotis, North Allegheny 96 (+44)
Milana Yannascoli, Hempfield Area 100 (+44)
Madeline Zerega, Mt. Lebanon, 101 (+46)
Paige Ponteous Butler, 94 (+48)
Maggie Allan, Thomas Jefferson, 100 (+48)
Ally Brennan South Fayette, 98 (+50)
Gianna Johnson Franklin Regional, 104 (+52)
Amelia Severns Peters Township, 100 (+53)
Ciara Anderson Avonworth, 100 (+53)
Gina Palladino Oakland Catholic, 105 (+59)
Laila Golla Fox Chapel, 109 (+62)
Adalena Robb Norwin, 110 (+73)
Class 2A
At Valley Brook Country Club
Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 85 (+21)
Claire Konieczny, Geibel, 84 (+24)
Izabela Aigner, Greensburg Central Catholic, 84 (+25)
Pearl Lundgren, Eden Christian, 93 (+37)
Lillie Snow, Freeport, 100 (+43)
Neely Nicholson, Shady Side Academy, 101 (+44)
Anna Yourish, Deer Lakes, 97 (+55)
Delaney Mulderig, Shady Side Academy, 101 (+57)
Kennedy Norton, Central Valley, 106 (+60*)
Gianna Petersen, Beth-Center, 111 (+60)
Emily Obara, Seton LaSalle 102 (+62)
Sophia Covelli, Neshannock, 104 (+63)
Madylin McCommons, Ellwood City, (+68)
Allison Tepper, Mount Pleasant, 107 (+73)
Avery Davis, Waynesburg Central 120 (+76)
Haley Gill, Greensburg Central Catholic, 111 (+78)
*-Advanced to PIAA tournament in playoff.
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Bethel Park 5, Canon-McMillan 2
Class A
North Catholic 5, McDowell 4
Varsity D2
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 4, Shaler 0
North Allegheny 4, North Hills 0
Seneca Valley 5, Pine-Richland 0
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 0
Mt. Lebanon 7, Hempfield 0
Norwin 2, Peters Township 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area 10, Armstrong 0
Hampton 3, Highlands 0
North Catholic 1, Indiana 1
Section 2
Ambridge 6, Blackhawk 0
Montour 1, Chartiers Valley 0
Moon 3, South Fayette 0
West Allegheny 3, Central Valley 2
Section 3
Bethel Park 5, Albert Gallatin 0
Connellsville 3, Uniontown 0
Ringgold 5, Laurel Highlands 0
Thomas Jefferson 4, Trinity 0
Section 4
Franklin Regional 3, Gateway 1
Plum 7, Latrobe 1
Obama Academy 3, McKeesport 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Penn Hills 1
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny 4, Elizabeth Forward 3
Keystone Oaks 7, South Allegheny 1
South Park 7, Steel Valley 0
West Mifflin 7, Woodland Hills 2
Section 2
Deer Lakes 11, Derry 1
Jeannette 6, Freeport 3
Knoch 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Shady Side Academy 4, Leechburg 1
Section 3
Belle Vernon 3, Brownsville 2
McGuffey 0, Yough 0
Mt. Pleasant 8, Southmoreland 0
Waynesburg 1, Washington 0
Section 4
Avonworth 2, Hopewell 1
Beaver 16, Ellwood City 0
Riverside at Mohawk, (n)
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 4, Neshannock 3
Freedom 3, Eden Christian 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2, South Side 0
Section 2
California 2, Beth-Center 1
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 0, St. Joseph 0
Burrell 5, Riverview 1
Section 4
Carlynton 4, Bishop Canevin 0
Brentwood 1, Chartiers-Houston 0
Seton LaSalle 1, Serra Catholic 0
Nonsection
Quaker Valley 3, Sewickley Academy 1
Wednesday’s schedule
Class A
Section 4
Serra Catholic at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 5, Shaler 0
Class 3A
Section 2
Connellsville 8, Uniontown 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Hopewell 8, Ambridge 0
Class A
Section 3
Freedom 4, Eden Christian 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Avonworth at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Highlands, 8 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 6 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Yough at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
South Park at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Serra Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Beth-Center at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
South Side at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
Carlynton at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
North Catholic at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Quaker Valley 3, Blackhawk 2
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0
Seneca Valley 3, Butler 0
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway 3, West Mifflin 0
Hampton 3, Plum 0
Penn Hills at McKeesport, (n)
Section 2
Montour 3, South Fayette 0
Moon 3, Oakland Catholic 1
Trinity 3, Chartiers Valley 0
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 0
Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, (n)
Albert Gallatin 3, Uniontown 1
Section 4
Knoch 3, Lincoln Park 0
Mars 3, Blackhawk 0
Ambridge 3, New Castle 0
Section 5
Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, (n)
Franklin Regional 3, Highlands 0
Indiana at Armstrong, (n)
Class 2A
Section 1
Mohawk at Ellwood City, (n)
Laurel 3, Neshannock 2
Riverside at Beaver Falls, (n)
Shenango 3, Beaver 1
Section 2
Brentwood 3, Steel Valley 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Fort Cherry 0
South Allegheny 3, Keystone Oaks 0
South Park 3, East Allegheny 0
Section 3
Southmoreland 3, Bentworth 1
Beth-Center at McGuffey, (n)
Brownsville 3, Charleroi 0
Yough at Washington, (n)
Section 4
Hopewell 3, OLSH 2
New Brighton 3, Freedom 0
Central Valley 3, Quaker Valley 1
Section 5
Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 0
Derry 3, Ligonier Valley 0
Burrell 3, Neighborhood Academy 0
Valley at Apollo-Ridge, (n)
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Burgettstown, (n)
Beaver County Christian 3, South Side 2
Section 2
Carmichaels 3, Geibel 0
Frazier 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Mapletown 3, California 0
West Greene 3, Avella 1
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Hillcrest Academy 0
Carlynton 3, Eden Christian 0
Chartiers-Houston 3, Cornell 0
Section 4
Serra Catholic 3, Leechburg 0
Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, (n)
St. Joseph at Riverview, (n)
Nonsection
Bethel Park 3, North Hills 0
Canon-McMillan 3, West Allegheny 0
Peters Township 3, Norwin 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 5
Highlands at Indiana, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 4
Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Laurel at Knoch, 6 p.m.
North Catholic at Avonworth, 7:15 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Plum, 7 p.m.
