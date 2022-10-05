High school sports scores, schedules for Oct. 4, 2022

By:

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 | 11:21 PM

High schools

Cross country

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Division I

Section 1

Hempfield 17, Penn-Trafford 46

Hempfield 25, Indiana 30

Section 5

Blackhawk 22, Montour 35

Blackhawk 15, West Allegheny 49

Montour 16, West Allegheny 45

Division II

Section 4

Avonworth 15, Knoch 44

Freeport 17, Avonworth 41

Freeport 15, Knoch 50

Hampton 15, Deer Lakes 42

Hampton 15, Aquinas Academy 50

Riverview 23, Burrell 38

Riverview 21, Highlands 40

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Division I

Section 1

Derry 22, Ligonier Valley 35

Greensburg Salem 25, Derry 30

Hempfield 15, Penn-Trafford 50

Hempfield 23, Indiana 32

Section 5

Blackhawk 27, West Allegheny 28

Montour 15, Blackhawk 50

Montour 19, West Allegheny 44

Division II

Section 4

Avonworth 24, Freeport 31

Avonworth 22, Knoch 37

Freeport 23, Knoch 36

Riverview 15, Highlands 50

Riverview 21, Burrell 38

Football

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic at Frazier, 7 p.m.

City League

Nonconference

Perry at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Moon, 7 p.m.

Big East

Franklin Regional at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big Seven

Connellsville at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Hampton at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Mars, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Aliquippa at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 6

Deer Lakes at Valley, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Western Hills

Beaver at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

South Park at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Imani Christian at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Derry, 7 p.m.

Yough at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Century

Brentwood at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Washington at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Ellwood City at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Laurel at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Shenango at South Side, 7 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Black Hills

Avella at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Leechburg at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

California at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Plum, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Independent

Uniontown at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

University, W.Va. at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

University Prep at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Allderdice at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.

Butler at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Class A

Black Hills

Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Golf

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL championships

Final round

Boys

Class 2A

At Oakmont Country Club

Hunter Jurica, Derry, 78 (152)

Daniel Sethman, Brownsville, 74 (155)

Liam Lohr, Carmichaels, 78 (156)

Nixen Erdely, Frazier, 77 (157)

Ethan Dai, Quaker Valley, 78 (160)

Jackson Bould, Quaker Valley, 80 (160)

Logan Voytish, Uniontown 85 (160)

Luke Gronbeck, Eden Christian Academy 83 (161)

Wade Boyle, Greensburg Central Catholic, 84 (161)

JP Tusai, South Park, 86 (161)

Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, 83 (162)

Mitch Davies, Knoch, 84 (164)

Nate Covey, Freeport 84 (165)

Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy, 84 (165)

Jonah Schollaert, Quaker Valley, 87 (165)

Jay Wrona, Mohawk, 83 (166)

Josh Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 89 (166)

Rogan Maloney, Belle Vernon 90 (166)

Seth Tomalski, Belle Vernon, 83 (167)

Mason Lapana, Carmichaels, 82 (168)

Matt Morelli, Neshannock, 86 (169)

Ashton Beighley, Derry, 86 (169)

Sam Schuman Fort Cherry, 91 (169)

Karan Kad, Sewickley Academy, 84 (170)

Ryan Karfelt, Mt. Pleasant, 93 (170)

Nick Straka, Sewickley Academy, 87 (172)

Max Vitale, Neshannock, 89 (172)

Dustin Hastings, Carmichaels, 90 (172)

Nolan Wagoner, Quaker Valley, 88 (173)

Jordan Mocello, Belle Vernon, 91 (173)

Max Samangy, Bishop Canevin, 93 (173)

Alan Tarolli, Fort Cherry, 90 (175)

Braden Dombroski, Fort Cherry, 91 (177)

Jacob Ross, McGuffey, 91, 177

Tucker Bitar, Burrell, 92 (177)

Braden Riley, Greensburg Central Catholic, 97 (177)

Reece Pilarski, Riverside, 92 (178)

Leon Jiao, Sewickley Academy, 97 (180)

Gasparo Porco, Knoch, 97 (182)

Evan Bower, Geibel Catholic, 97 (182)

Girls

Class 3A

At Valley Brook Country Club

Marissa Malosh, South Fayette, 77 (+8)

Lihini Ranaweera, Seneca Valley, 81 (+14)

Ellie Benson, Peters Township, 81 (+17)

Katie Rose Rankin, North Allegheny, 85 (+19)

Madison Sharek, Seneca Valley, 82 (+24)

Lucy Brayton, Penn Hills, 85 (+24)

Mya Morgan, Elizabeth Forward, 86 (+24)

Sophia Severns, Peters Township, 84 (+25)

Ali Boyle Franklin Regional, 83 (+26)

Paige Meyers Oakland Catholic, 87 (+29)

Brooke Vowcheck Peters Township, 85 (+30)

Lauren Kardos North Allegheny, 92 (+33)

Antolena Damico Penn-Trafford, 92 (+37)

Alizabeth Cross Moon, 92 (+39)

Anna Kushnir Mt. Lebanon, 98 (+43)

Megan Manesotis, North Allegheny 96 (+44)

Milana Yannascoli, Hempfield Area 100 (+44)

Madeline Zerega, Mt. Lebanon, 101 (+46)

Paige Ponteous Butler, 94 (+48)

Maggie Allan, Thomas Jefferson, 100 (+48)

Ally Brennan South Fayette, 98 (+50)

Gianna Johnson Franklin Regional, 104 (+52)

Amelia Severns Peters Township, 100 (+53)

Ciara Anderson Avonworth, 100 (+53)

Gina Palladino Oakland Catholic, 105 (+59)

Laila Golla Fox Chapel, 109 (+62)

Adalena Robb Norwin, 110 (+73)

Class 2A

At Valley Brook Country Club

Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 85 (+21)

Claire Konieczny, Geibel, 84 (+24)

Izabela Aigner, Greensburg Central Catholic, 84 (+25)

Pearl Lundgren, Eden Christian, 93 (+37)

Lillie Snow, Freeport, 100 (+43)

Neely Nicholson, Shady Side Academy, 101 (+44)

Anna Yourish, Deer Lakes, 97 (+55)

Delaney Mulderig, Shady Side Academy, 101 (+57)

Kennedy Norton, Central Valley, 106 (+60*)

Gianna Petersen, Beth-Center, 111 (+60)

Emily Obara, Seton LaSalle 102 (+62)

Sophia Covelli, Neshannock, 104 (+63)

Madylin McCommons, Ellwood City, (+68)

Allison Tepper, Mount Pleasant, 107 (+73)

Avery Davis, Waynesburg Central 120 (+76)

Haley Gill, Greensburg Central Catholic, 111 (+78)

*-Advanced to PIAA tournament in playoff.

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Bethel Park 5, Canon-McMillan 2

Class A

North Catholic 5, McDowell 4

Varsity D2

Ringgold 13, Trinity 1

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 4, Shaler 0

North Allegheny 4, North Hills 0

Seneca Valley 5, Pine-Richland 0

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 0

Mt. Lebanon 7, Hempfield 0

Norwin 2, Peters Township 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area 10, Armstrong 0

Hampton 3, Highlands 0

North Catholic 1, Indiana 1

Section 2

Ambridge 6, Blackhawk 0

Montour 1, Chartiers Valley 0

Moon 3, South Fayette 0

West Allegheny 3, Central Valley 2

Section 3

Bethel Park 5, Albert Gallatin 0

Connellsville 3, Uniontown 0

Ringgold 5, Laurel Highlands 0

Thomas Jefferson 4, Trinity 0

Section 4

Franklin Regional 3, Gateway 1

Plum 7, Latrobe 1

Obama Academy 3, McKeesport 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Penn Hills 1

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 4, Elizabeth Forward 3

Keystone Oaks 7, South Allegheny 1

South Park 7, Steel Valley 0

West Mifflin 7, Woodland Hills 2

Section 2

Deer Lakes 11, Derry 1

Jeannette 6, Freeport 3

Knoch 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Shady Side Academy 4, Leechburg 1

Section 3

Belle Vernon 3, Brownsville 2

McGuffey 0, Yough 0

Mt. Pleasant 8, Southmoreland 0

Waynesburg 1, Washington 0

Section 4

Avonworth 2, Hopewell 1

Beaver 16, Ellwood City 0

Riverside at Mohawk, (n)

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 4, Neshannock 3

Freedom 3, Eden Christian 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2, South Side 0

Section 2

California 2, Beth-Center 1

Charleroi 5, Bentworth 1

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 0, St. Joseph 0

Burrell 5, Riverview 1

Section 4

Carlynton 4, Bishop Canevin 0

Brentwood 1, Chartiers-Houston 0

Seton LaSalle 1, Serra Catholic 0

Nonsection

Quaker Valley 3, Sewickley Academy 1

Wednesday’s schedule

Class A

Section 4

Serra Catholic at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 5, Shaler 0

Class 3A

Section 2

Connellsville 8, Uniontown 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell 8, Ambridge 0

Class A

Section 3

Freedom 4, Eden Christian 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Connellsville, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Highlands, 8 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 6 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Yough at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

South Park at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Serra Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

South Side at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

North Catholic at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Quaker Valley 3, Blackhawk 2

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0

Seneca Valley 3, Butler 0

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway 3, West Mifflin 0

Hampton 3, Plum 0

Penn Hills at McKeesport, (n)

Section 2

Montour 3, South Fayette 0

Moon 3, Oakland Catholic 1

Trinity 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 0

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, (n)

Albert Gallatin 3, Uniontown 1

Section 4

Knoch 3, Lincoln Park 0

Mars 3, Blackhawk 0

Ambridge 3, New Castle 0

Section 5

Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, (n)

Franklin Regional 3, Highlands 0

Indiana at Armstrong, (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

Mohawk at Ellwood City, (n)

Laurel 3, Neshannock 2

Riverside at Beaver Falls, (n)

Shenango 3, Beaver 1

Section 2

Brentwood 3, Steel Valley 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Fort Cherry 0

South Allegheny 3, Keystone Oaks 0

South Park 3, East Allegheny 0

Section 3

Southmoreland 3, Bentworth 1

Beth-Center at McGuffey, (n)

Brownsville 3, Charleroi 0

Yough at Washington, (n)

Section 4

Hopewell 3, OLSH 2

New Brighton 3, Freedom 0

Central Valley 3, Quaker Valley 1

Section 5

Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 0

Derry 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Burrell 3, Neighborhood Academy 0

Valley at Apollo-Ridge, (n)

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Burgettstown, (n)

Beaver County Christian 3, South Side 2

Union at Aliquippa, (n)

Section 2

Carmichaels 3, Geibel 0

Frazier 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Mapletown 3, California 0

West Greene 3, Avella 1

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Hillcrest Academy 0

Carlynton 3, Eden Christian 0

Chartiers-Houston 3, Cornell 0

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, Leechburg 0

Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, (n)

St. Joseph at Riverview, (n)

Nonsection

Bethel Park 3, North Hills 0

Canon-McMillan 3, West Allegheny 0

Peters Township 3, Norwin 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 5

Highlands at Indiana, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Laurel at Knoch, 6 p.m.

North Catholic at Avonworth, 7:15 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Plum, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.