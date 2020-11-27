High school sports scores, summaries, schedules for Nov. 27, 2020

By: Tribune-Review
Friday, November 27, 2020 | 10:37 PM

High schools

Football

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

St. Joseph Prep (5-0) vs. Central York (10-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s result

Pine-Richland 48, Cathedral Prep 7

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Jersey Shore (10-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (9-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s result

Central Valley 35, Wyomissing 21

Class 2A

Saturday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (11-0) vs. Wilmington (11-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.

Class A

Friday’s result

Steelton-Highspire 32, Jeannette 20

Friday’s summaries

PIAA championships

Class 5A

Pine-Richland 48, Erie Cathedral Prep 7

Pine-Richland 7 14 7 20 —48

Erie Cathedral Prep 0 7 0 0 —7

P-R: Cole Spencer 18 run (Tony Nicassio kick)

P-R: Jeremiah Hasley 14 run (Nicassio kick)

P-R: Caden Schweiger 7 run (Nicassio kick)

ECP: Patrick Fortin 4 pass from Tamar Sample (Cole Constsable kick)

P-R: Eli Jochem 86 pass from Spencer (Nicassio kick)

P-R: Schweiger 12 run (Nicassio kick)

P-R: Jordan Burns 21 run (Nicassio kick failed)

P-R: Schweiger 5 run (Nicassio kick)

Rushing leaders: P-R, Jordan Burns 6-130, TD.

Passing leaders: P-R, Cole Spencer 10-16-179-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: P-R, Eli Jochem 7-162, TD.

Class 3A

Central Valley 35, Wyomissing 21

Central Valley 0 7 14 14 —35

Wyomissing 6 8 0 7 —21

Wyomissing: Aidan Cirulli 40 field goal

Wyomissing: Cirulli 44 field goal

CV: Jayvin Thompson 17 pass from Ameer Dudley (Sarafino DeSantis kick)

Wyomissing: Darren Brunner 3 pass from Zach Zechman (Evan Niedrowski run)

CV: Landon Alexander 18 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Amarian Saunders 2 run (Ben Walmsley kick)

CV: Saunders 2 run (DeSantis kick)

Wyomissing: Jordan Auman 77 kickoff return (Cirulli kick)

CV: Alexander 4 run (Walmsley kick)

Rushing leaders: CV, Landon Alexander 23-120, 2 TDs.

Class A

Steelton Highspire 32, Jeannette 20

Jeannette 7 7 0 6 —20

Steelton Highspire 7 7 3 15 —32

J: Brett Birch 34 pass from Roberto Smith Jr. (Smith Jr. kick)

SH: Mehki Flowers 50 pass from Alex Erby (Bryan Hernandez kick)

J: Smith Jr. 4 run (Smith Jr. kick)

SH: Odell Greene 1 run (Hernandez kick)

SH: Hernandez 22 field goal

SH: Daivin Pryor 79 interception return (Hernandez kick)

J: James Sanders 47 pass from Smith Jr. (Smith Jr. kick failed)

SH: Damein Hammonds 72 interception return (Pryor run)

Rushing leaders: SH, Odell Greene 35-195, TD.

Passing leaders: J, Roberto Smith Jr. 22-45-382-2TD-4INT. SH, Alex Erby 16-23-183-1TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: J, Toby Cline 7-149; James Sanders 5-112, TD.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

