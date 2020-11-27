High school sports scores, summaries, schedules for Nov. 27, 2020
Friday, November 27, 2020 | 10:37 PM
High schools
Football
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
St. Joseph Prep (5-0) vs. Central York (10-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s result
Pine-Richland 48, Cathedral Prep 7
Class 4A
Saturday’s schedule
Jersey Shore (10-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (9-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday’s result
Central Valley 35, Wyomissing 21
Class 2A
Saturday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (11-0) vs. Wilmington (11-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.
Class A
Friday’s result
Steelton-Highspire 32, Jeannette 20
Friday’s summaries
PIAA championships
Class 5A
Pine-Richland 48, Erie Cathedral Prep 7
Pine-Richland 7 14 7 20 —48
Erie Cathedral Prep 0 7 0 0 —7
P-R: Cole Spencer 18 run (Tony Nicassio kick)
P-R: Jeremiah Hasley 14 run (Nicassio kick)
P-R: Caden Schweiger 7 run (Nicassio kick)
ECP: Patrick Fortin 4 pass from Tamar Sample (Cole Constsable kick)
P-R: Eli Jochem 86 pass from Spencer (Nicassio kick)
P-R: Schweiger 12 run (Nicassio kick)
P-R: Jordan Burns 21 run (Nicassio kick failed)
P-R: Schweiger 5 run (Nicassio kick)
Rushing leaders: P-R, Jordan Burns 6-130, TD.
Passing leaders: P-R, Cole Spencer 10-16-179-1TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: P-R, Eli Jochem 7-162, TD.
Class 3A
Central Valley 35, Wyomissing 21
Central Valley 0 7 14 14 —35
Wyomissing 6 8 0 7 —21
Wyomissing: Aidan Cirulli 40 field goal
Wyomissing: Cirulli 44 field goal
CV: Jayvin Thompson 17 pass from Ameer Dudley (Sarafino DeSantis kick)
Wyomissing: Darren Brunner 3 pass from Zach Zechman (Evan Niedrowski run)
CV: Landon Alexander 18 run (DeSantis kick)
CV: Amarian Saunders 2 run (Ben Walmsley kick)
CV: Saunders 2 run (DeSantis kick)
Wyomissing: Jordan Auman 77 kickoff return (Cirulli kick)
CV: Alexander 4 run (Walmsley kick)
Rushing leaders: CV, Landon Alexander 23-120, 2 TDs.
Class A
Steelton Highspire 32, Jeannette 20
Jeannette 7 7 0 6 —20
Steelton Highspire 7 7 3 15 —32
J: Brett Birch 34 pass from Roberto Smith Jr. (Smith Jr. kick)
SH: Mehki Flowers 50 pass from Alex Erby (Bryan Hernandez kick)
J: Smith Jr. 4 run (Smith Jr. kick)
SH: Odell Greene 1 run (Hernandez kick)
SH: Hernandez 22 field goal
SH: Daivin Pryor 79 interception return (Hernandez kick)
J: James Sanders 47 pass from Smith Jr. (Smith Jr. kick failed)
SH: Damein Hammonds 72 interception return (Pryor run)
Rushing leaders: SH, Odell Greene 35-195, TD.
Passing leaders: J, Roberto Smith Jr. 22-45-382-2TD-4INT. SH, Alex Erby 16-23-183-1TD-2INT.
Receiving leaders: J, Toby Cline 7-149; James Sanders 5-112, TD.
