High school wrestling roundup for Jan. 26, 2022: North Allegheny tops Butler for section crown

By:

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Casey Walker, shown wrestling Plum’s Rylen Campbell at the Allegheny County tournament on Jan. 15, sparked North Allegheny to a win over Butler on Wednesday night.

Casey Walker (106 pounds) earned a 6-0 decision at 106 pounds that sparked a run of five wins in a row that helped North Allegheny to a 33-30 victory over Butler in the WPIAL Section 3-3A wrestling finals Wednesday night.

William Bentrim (113) earned a pin, Sam Horton (120) won via decision and Dylan Coy (126) and Nathan Monteparte (132) won by fall during the stretch. Adam Rohan (160) and Aidan Buggey (215) also earned wins in the championship match for the Tigers (6-0).

Levi Donnel (145), Landon Christie (172), Michael Kreinbucher (189) and Jacob Pomykata (285) won by fall for the Golden Tornado (15-3). North Allegheny topped West Allegheny, 47-14, and Butler beat Pine-Richland, 42-30, in the semifinals. Pine-Richland took the third-place match, 41-27.

Section 4

Waynesburg 37, Canon-McMillan 24 – Rocco Welsh (172), Brody Evans (189) and Eli Makel (215) reeled off three straight wins to turn a close match into a decisive victory for Waynesburg in the Section 4-3A finals. Welsh recorded a tech fall, Evans won by decision, and Makel had a pin, turning a 17-12 lead into a 31-12 advantage.

Mac Church (132) won by fall and Colton Stoneking (138) by tech fall and Zander Phaturos (126) and Nate Jones (145) picked up decisions for the Raiders (14-0), who beat Bethel Park, 62-12, in the semifinals.

Jacob Houpt (120) had a pin and Ashten Slavick (152) and Gianmarco Ramos (16) won by decision for Canon-McMillan (10-4), which beat Peters Township, 44-21, in the semis.

Bethel Park topped Peters Township, 33-30, in the third-place match.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 34, Beth-Center 23 – Jacob Noyes (215) won by fall, Joey Baronick (285) won a 3-2 decision in overtime, Darius Simmons (106) scored a decision, Parker Sentipal (113) received a forfeit, Dylan Slovick (120) earned a decision and Gaven Suica (126) had a pin during a six-match winning streak that propelled Burgettstown (8-0) to its fourth consecutive section title.

Rudy Brown (138) clinched the match with a major decision. D.J. Slovick (172) won via decision to open the match. Alston Csutoros (189) had a pin for Beth-Center (11-2).

In the semifinals, Burgettstown beat Jefferson-Morgan, 56-18, and Beth-Center defeated Fort Cherry, 54-18. Fort Cherry took home the consolation match, 33-28, over Jefferson-Morgan.

Section 2

Quaker Valley 55, Laurel 18 – The Quakers (16-3) claimed their fourth straight section title with a win over Laurel (8-2) in the finals. Quaker Valley topped Freedom, 61-9, and Laurel beat Montour, 43-19, in the semifinals. Montour edged Freedom, 36-33, in the third-place match.

Nonsection

Highlands 67, Valley 3 – Bryan Randolph, Julius Saunders, Aaran Randolph, Tyler Bender, Brock White, Keaton Wike, Logan Leslie, Nygel Jack, Aiden Burford, Burton Babinsack, Brayden White and Jrake Burford earned victories to help Highlands (9-2) top Valley (4-5).

Ligonier Valley 34, Meyersdale 24 – Aiden Mulheren (120), Josh Harbert (132) and Ryan Harbert (138) all recorded falls while Jesse Turner (172) won a 13-0 major decision as Ligonier Valley (4-4) beat Meyersdale in a nonsection match.

Riverview 24, Penn Hills 18 – Jason Burrell (126) recorded a pin to lead Riverview (5-7) past Penn Hills (1-7) in a nonsection match. Dominic Frollo (145), Aiden Pham (189) and Anthony Palumbo (215) recorded pins for the Indians.