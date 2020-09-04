High school roundup for Sept. 4, 2020: Moon girls golf stays unbeaten

By:

Friday, September 4, 2020 | 10:43 PM

Metro Creative

Rhianna Firmstone took medalist honors with a 40 and Moon stayed undefeated after four matches with a 171-202 Section 1-AAA girls golf victory over North Allegheny on Friday at Pittsburgh North GC. Alizabeth Cross shot 41 and Marley Leach 43 for Moon. Katie Rankin led North Allegheny with a 41.

Fox Chapel 170, Butler 192 – Fox Chapel’s Erin Drahnak shot a 36 and Butler’s Paige Scott a 37 in a matchup of top WPIAL Class AAA girls golfers in Section 4-AAA.

Armstrong 215, Shaler 219 – Sophia Dobransky’s 49 helped Armstrong to a Section 4-AAA win. Shaler’s Emilee Miller was match medalist with a 48.

Franklin Regional 182, Connellsville 211 – Lila and Gwen Shilling each shot 43 to help Franklin Regional improve to 3-1 in Section 3-AAA.

Greensburg Central Catholic 159, Ligonier Valley 224 – Meghan Zambruno shot an even-par 37 and Ella Zambruno added a 39 to help Greensburg Central Catholic go to 4-0 with a Section 1-AA win at Mt. Odin. Haley Boyd shot 48 for Ligonier Valley.

Boys golf

Derry 227, Mt. Pleasant 235 – Ryan Bushey shot a 39 to lead Derry past Mt. Pleasant in an early season matchup of unbeatens in Section 2-AA. Bryce Baum shot a 46 for Derry (5-0). Carson Kirshner led Mt. Pleasant (3-1) with a 41.

Kiski Area 237, Freeport 263 – Campbell Curry shot 45 and Evan Hileman 46 to help Kiski Area to a Section 8-AAA win at Willowbrook GC. Jack Mason shot 45 for Freeport.

Franklin Regional 184, Gateway 252 – Jeffrey Anderchak fired a 3-under 33 to lead Franklin Regional in a Section 4-AAA match at Meadowink GC. Michael Wareham shot a 2-under 34. Jonah Steele led Gateway with a 43.

Armstrong 207, Latrobe 216 – Noah Oliver and Anthony Lobb shot 39 to lead Armstrong to a Section 1-AAA win at Kittanning CC. Dom Atkinson and Ben Ridilla shot 41 for Latrobe.

South Side 233, Hopewell 245 – Tristan Shuman shot a 41 to help South Side run its record to 4-0 with a Section 6-AA win at Ponderosa GC. Chris Mullins led Hopewell with a 42.

Girls tennis

Franklin Regional 4, Kiski Area 1 – Hannah Yan won at No. 1 singles without dropping a game to lead Franklin Regional to a Section 1-AAA victory. Ellen Liu and Hannah Zheng also won singles matches for the Panthers. The team of McKenna MacLean and Nicole Gross won for Kiski Area.

Shaler 3, Central Valley 2 – The doubles team of Sara Stayduhar and Grace Gralewski won the decisive fifth match to lead Shaler to a nonsection victory. Olivia Wilkins and Stephanie Le won singles matches.

Baldwin 5, Chartiers Valley 0 – Emma Sukal won at No. 1 singles to lead Baldwin to a nonsection win.

Tags: Moon