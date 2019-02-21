Highlands holds off Belle Vernon in Class 4A 1st-round victory

By: Doug Gulasy

Wednesday, February 20, 2019 | 10:13 PM

Highlands saw its playoff life flashing before its eyes against an unafraid underdog Belle Vernon.

The Golden Rams prepared all season for such a moment, though, and ultimately it paid off.

A career night from Johnny Crise, a few key defensive plays and some clutch free-throw shooting proved just enough for Highlands, as the No. 5 Golden Rams outlasted No. 12 Belle Vernon, 75-67, in a WPIAL Class 4A first-round boys basketball game Wednesday night at North Hills.

In a game with 10 ties and 18 lead changes, an 8-0 run by Highlands (16-7) in the fourth quarter provided just enough breathing room for the Golden Rams, who will play No. 4 Uniontown in the quarterfinals Saturday at a site and time to be determined.

Crise, who scored a career-high 29 points, began the stretch with a baseline layup to give Highlands the lead for good at 59-58 with 3 minutes, 50 seconds remaining. He then drew a charge on the opposite end, one of two such plays the Golden Rams made defensively in the fourth quarter, and converted a layup to give the Golden Rams a three-point lead.

Mason Swanger’s 3-pointer, the only one of the game for Highlands, made it a six-point advantage, and Dom Pesci’s free throw extended the lead to seven. The Golden Rams made 25 of 31 free-throw attempts. Luke Cochran had 17 points and Pesci 16, many of them from the foul line.

That provided just enough breathing room for the Golden Rams against upstart Belle Vernon (8-15), which led by as many as six points in the third quarter. The Leopards got 26 points from Cam Nusser before he fouled out late in the fourth, 21 from Larry Callaway and 17 from Mitch Pohlot.

From the beginning it became clear the game wouldn’t be a Highlands runaway. The teams traded four ties and 10 lead changes in the first quarter alone, with neither side holding more than a three-point advantage.

Callaway had eight points and hit a pair of 3-pointers for Belle Vernon, including one banked in from the wing. Pohlot had eight points of his own, operating on the block. Crise had nine for Highlands, including a putback dunk and an alley-oop slam.

Highlands led by as many as six points in the second, but Belle Vernon didn’t go away. Pesci’s transition layup at the first-half buzzer gave Highlands a 33-29 advantage at the break.

Nusser caught fire in the third for Belle Vernon, scoring the Leopards’ first nine points of the quarter, and his stepback 3 gave them the lead again. A three-point play by Callaway gave the Leopards a 45-39 advantage midway through the third — their largest lead of the game — before Highlands rallied to go ahead 51-49 heading to the fourth.

The sides swapped the lead four more times in the fourth, with Nusser’s steal and score giving Belle Vernon its final lead at 58-57 with 4:08 remaining.

