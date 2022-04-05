Highlands softball team pounds 5 HRs among its 20 hits in win over Freeport

Monday, April 4, 2022 | 8:58 PM

After scoring single runs in losses to Shaler and Laurel to open its season, the Highlands softball team broke out in a big way Monday in the Section 1-4A opener against Freeport at Freeport Community Park.

The Golden Rams pounded out 20 hits, including five home runs, and senior Jaycee Haidze struck out 13 en route to a 12-2 victory over the Yellowjackets.

“The competition we had in our scrimmage (Chartiers Valley) and our first two games really helped us and set us up for these games in section,” said Highlands junior first baseman Abbie Deiseroth, who belted three of the five home runs and finished with five RBIs. “We really showed what we are capable of today with our offense, defense and Jaycee’s pitching.”

Eight of the nine starters in the Highlands lineup recorded at least one hit.

Senior shortstop Jess Cekada collected four hits. She had the winning hit with a homer to right-center in the top of the second to stake the Golden Rams to a 4-0 lead.

“We came in here pumped up to face Freeport and start section play. We just did our thing,” Cekada said. “We knew what we could bring. It felt great to hit the ball like we did. This really boosted our confidence. The first two games weren’t that good, but this win gives us a lot of momentum.”

Highlands returns to action Wednesday with a home section matchup against Knoch. The Golden Rams and Knights shared the Section 1 title last year, but Highlands swept the season series.

“This was nice for the girls because at first, they were getting a little down with not being able to get outside on the field, and then we did get outside and we were kind of getting spanked,” Highlands coach Jenn Koprivinikar said. “With the new people we have and the others returning, we had to make sure we were progressing and coming together. This was a great sign of us being able to do that and a great feeling to be able to get a nice section win under our belts.”

Freeport came into the game at 2-1 with wins over Indiana and Karns City. The Yellowjackets averaged 12 runs over their first three games, but Monday they were limited to just four hits and single runs in the third and seventh innings.

“It was only one game. Highlands is a really good team, and they showed it today,” Freeport coach Sam Ross said. “It’s a long season, and we will get to play them again.”

Freeport will look to bounce back in section play Wednesday at McKeesport.

Highlands produced 12 hits off of Yellowjackets starter Sydney Selker, and it added eight hits in the final two innings against reliever Autumn Powell.

The Golden Rams scored four runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh to put the game away.

Catcher Kassidy Cambal joined the home run party with a solo shot in the seventh, and Carrah Scardina doubled in a run in the sixth and added a pair of singles.

Madi Gormley collected three singles, and Maera Williams singled twice for Highlands.

Haidze walked seven, but she was able to limit the damage.

Freeport’s biggest threat came in the bottom of the fifth as it loaded the bases with one out on walks issued to Maddie Shanta, Megan Grolemund and Selker.

However, Haidze got Natalie King to pop up into foul territory along the first-base line and Powell, the Yellowjackets’ cleanup hitter, grounded out to short to end the threat.

“I was focused today, and Kassidy and I worked on strategies for each batter,” Haidze said. “I was able to get strikeouts when I needed them, and I also relied on my defense to make the plays I know they can make.”

Selker reached safely in all four of her plate appearances. She had two of Freeport’s four hits with a pair of singles, and she also drew two walks. She got the Yellowjackets on the board in the bottom of the third with a two-out single to plate Shanta, who had walked to lead off the inning.

Pinch hitter Hannah Shepherd singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh, and pinch runner Erin Sweeny later scored on a single from King to set the final.

“Haidze is a really good pitcher and they have strong players behind her,” Ross said. “They have experienced players, and everything they did last year wasn’t by mistake. But I know we can play right there with them. We’ll get this game out of our system and move on to the next one.”

