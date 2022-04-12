Highlands tennis team looks to return to WPIAL playoffs

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | 12:23 PM

Tyler Kirin has a coaching philosophy that goes beyond wins and losses. It’s deeper than points on the court, but the principles work hand-in-hand with winning, both in tennis and in life.

“I’m really proud of the young men we have, and I’m proud of the effort they put in,” said Kirin, who early this season earned his 100th win as Highlands’ boys tennis coach. “They just love to play the game. That’s my No. 1 goal of being a coach. I just want them to have an appreciation and desire to play the game when they don’t need to or when they’re not winning.

“They’ve been great sports, respectful to opponents, very competitive. Their skills have developed quite a bit. They’re gentlemen. We want to be a great team, but we want to be good human beings first and foremost.”

With a foundation of life lessons in place, the Golden Rams have started the season 3-3 with wins over Knoch, St. Joseph and Burrell and losses to Valley, Mars and Kiski Area.

Sophomore Sam Norris, senior Richard Ratliff and junior Luke Vunora have made up the singles lineup.

Seniors Ronald Ratliff and Daniel Babinsack have been competing at No. 1 doubles.

Seniors Seth Gorney, Xander Vivirito and Jake Peters, and juniors Garrett Frost, Mike Imler and Logan Lott have been part of the other doubles pairing.

Gorney, a former baseball player, has added athleticism to the team in his first year, Kirin said.

“He’s got that competitive fire in him from Day 1,” Kirin said. “He’s just tried to get better. He’s very coachable.”

In a 3-2 loss to Kiski Area on Monday, Norris won at No. 1 singles, and Ronald Ratliff and Babinsack won at No. 1 doubles.

Richard Ratliff has experience at the section singles tournament and also competed at section doubles a year ago, as did Norris.

The Section 3-2A singles tournament is set for Wednesday and Thursday. Section doubles will be April 19-20.

“It’s important to recognize that our section is loaded,” Kirin said. “We have a very talented group of coaches and a very talented group of individual competitors. My expectation for the singles tournament is its going to be one that could go any number of ways. It depends on who gets what draw and how that plays out through the progression of the tournament.

“I love how my kids match up with the other players in the section. They’ve very athletic. They’ve very intelligent. They think the game through very well, and they have a lot of drive.”

Highlands is joined in Section 3 by Burrell, Indiana, Knoch, North Catholic, St. Joseph, Springdale and Valley. The Vikings won the section title a year ago and are again a favorite with North Catholic. Both reached the WPIAL final four last year. Highlands reached the WPIAL playoffs as the No. 9 seed and defeated Beaver in the first round before falling to eventual champion Quaker Valley in the quarterfinals.

“Our goals in terms of win-loss is always to make the playoffs,” said Kirin, who is assisted by Vaughn Hunkele.

“That’s a bar we’ve been fortunate to hit every year the past couple of years. I want them to develop a respect for the game and love for the game. It’s my feeling that if they know how to play well and play after high school I’ve won.”

